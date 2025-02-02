Too Many Notes 02/01/25
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 01/31/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Nomination Hearings: Senators and Pharma Lobbyists Try to Eat RFK Jr. — But the Tables Turn (posted 01/31/25)
RFK Jr. Confirmation — Please call Senators and ask them to confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (phone numbers included, posted 02/01/25)
Summary of Trump's World Economic Forum (WEF) Speech. Trump knocks it out of the park! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (01/25/25)
Trump Effect: The First 100 Hours: Historic Action to Kick Off America’s Golden Age (01/24/25)
Brilliant Training and Skill — Two Herding Dogs Separate Ducks into Two Groups (01/23/25, video 01:28)
Official Portrait of First Lady Melania Trump Unveiled – And It Is STUNNING. By Cristina Laila (01/27/25)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: Battle Over School Choice Heating Up (posted 01/11/25, updated as needed)
Classical Education Resurgence Is Shaping School Choice. By Aaron Gifford (01/28/25, may require Epoch Times subscription)
Idaho Capitol Clarity: School Choice. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 01/29/25, updated 01/31/25)
19 Attorneys General Warn Costco That DEI Policies Are Illegal When They Discriminate Based On Race. By Robby Starbuck (01/27/25)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
Idaho Legislator Sen. Christy Zito: My responsibility to YOU. The 22% legislator pay increase is immoral and sends the wrong message to our constituents struggling to buy groceries and pay for their homes. By Senator Christy Zito (01/24/25)
Idaho Legislature Week 3 - Let’s cut the fat, and repeal the grocery tax. By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (01/26/25)
Idaho Legislative Pay Raise: Fred Explains All: HCR 4 and the Legislative Pay Raise (01/25/25, video 06:01 includes transcript)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
This section will include selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature with action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government.
Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
Bill Trackers:
2025 Legislation by Bill Number (minidata)
Idaho Legislature 2025 My Bill Tracker (set up a free account and receive status emails about bills you care about)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Idaho Legislature Bill Ratings and Analyses are Flowing
Gem State Chronicle 2025 Session Snapshot: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. By Brian Almon
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101:
01/09/25, video 30:05 includes transcript: https://youtu.be/u4eIOmnZUkw?feature=shared
01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
Send email to the Idaho House, Idaho Senate, Both, or specified House or Senate Committee: https://emailidaho.com/
Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature + Selected Bill Recommendations
Selected Bill Recommendations
🔥 🆕 👍 👎 SELECTED BILLS IN ONE PLACE: Click for recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date
Crime & Immigration
VOTE YES on H0007 Marijuana possession, fine amount (posted 01/28/25)
VOTE YES for S1019 - False report, explosives, emergency (posted 01/26/25)
Education & DEI
VOTE YES on HJR001 - Education, compulsory, parents (posted 02/01/25)
VOTE YES on H0041 - Flags, public schools (posted 01/30/25)
VOTE NO on S1032 - Distraction-free learning policy (posted 01/30/25)
VOTE NO on S1025 - Empowering parents grant program (posted 01/29/25)
VOTE NO on S1004 - Sexual orientation, gender identity (posted 01/28/25)
VOTE YES on S1007 School boards, meetings (posted 01/28/25)
Election Integrity
Health & Heath Freedom
VOTE YES on S1036 - Human gene therapy, moratorium (posted 02/01/25)
VOTE YES on S1038 - World hlth org mandates (posted 01/31/25)
VOTE YES on S1031 - Dist bds of hlth, powers and duties (posted 01/30/25)
VOTE YES on H0058 - Medicaid expansion, repeal (posted 01/28/25)
VOTE YES on H0024 - Alternative Animal Proteins (posted 01/27/25)
VOTE YES on HCR005 Anthony Fauci, state crimes (posted 01/26/25)
Miscellaneous
VOTE YES on H0086 - Electric vehicles, local preemption (posted 02/01/25)
VOTE NO on H0078 - Electronic driver's licenses, IDs (posted 01/31/25)
VOTE YES on H0002 - Initiative petition, vote threshold (posted 01/28/25)
VOTE YES for H0096 - Govt entities, flag displays (posted 02/01/25)
VOTE YES on H0045 - Govt entities, flag displays(posted 01/28/25)
VOTE YES on S1026 - Urban ag, livestock, chickens (posted 01/26/25)
Idaho Legislator News
Idaho Legislature: Making Idaho Great Again (Jan 2025). A quick update regarding the past three weeks. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (01/26/25, video 06:40)
Idaho Legislature Week Three, Let's See! By Senator Tammy Nichols (01/26/25)
Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld:
Idaho Legislator: Deep Dive (Ep. 3) with State Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld. Interviewed by Greg Pruett (01/21/25, video 58:38)
Idaho Legislature Week 3 - Let’s cut the fat, and repeal the grocery tax. By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (01/26/25)
Letter to Idaho Legislature: NO LIABILITY IMMUNITY! (posted 01/26/25)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order, Second Amendment (2A)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
🔥🔥🔥Encourage Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 01/23/24)
Idaho Legislature: Eight “Republican” Legislators Vote to Support Mask Mandates in Idaho (posted 02/01/25)
HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Nomination Hearings: Senators and Pharma Lobbyists Try to Eat RFK Jr. — But the Tables Turn (posted 01/31/25)
American Thought Leaders: America Has Disease Care, Not Health Care. Host: Jan Jekilek. Guest: Dr. Jingduan Yang (01/21/25, podcast/video 01:03:17)
Another batch of COVID-19 related timeline pages added to Totality of Evidence. Helping you do your own research. By Just call me Jack (01/26/25)
Destroying the young and the old in America. Child Trafficking and Elder Maltreatment in Hospitals. Hosts: Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin. Guest J.J. Carrell (01/24/25, podcast 58:41)
NY Times, Again, Tries to Normalize Injecting Kids With Neurotoxins. By Jefferey Jaxen (01/26/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 408: STARGATE TO HELL — AI, mRNA, Project Stargate and more (01/23/25, video 2:14:01). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Dr. Robert Malone
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
🔥SIGN PETITION — STOP THE COVID SHOTS! Stand for Health Freedom information and campaign to "STOP THE COVID SHOTS!" (posted 01/18/25)
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI:🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Childhood Vaccines — Worse than the Disease + Unavoidably Unsafe (posted 01/29/25)
Children’s Health Defense
Trump Reinstates Military Members + Who Decides When They Can’t? + mRNA Vaccines: What To Know (01/27/25, video 01:03:43 includes transcript). Hosts: Polly Tommey | Stephanie Locricchio Guests: Zen Honeycutt | Brad Miller | Scott Schara | Ryan Cole, M.D.
Pediatric Perspectives: Addressing Autism (01/25/25, video 23:38 includes transcript). Host: Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: James “Neu” Neuenschwander, M.D.
Most Read News of the Week (01/26/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
Idaho Legislature: Eight “Republican” Legislators Vote to Support Mask Mandates in Idaho (posted 02/01/25)
Summary of Trump's World Economic Forum (WEF) Speech. Trump knocks it out of the park! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (01/25/25)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🔥 ICYMI: Los Angeles Wild Fires — January 2025 (updated as needed)
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Idaho Republican Party - Recent Op-Eds - Dorothy Moon & Brent Regan (posted 01/31/25)
America Out Loud PULSE. Weather manipulation: Damaging our health, our economies, & our world. Hosts: Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin. Guest: Jim Lee (01/03/25, podcast 58 min)
AND Magazine: Why Tulsi Gabbard Is The One To Fix The DNI. By Sam Faddis (01/27/25)
Trump Effect: The First 100 Hours: Historic Action to Kick Off America’s Golden Age (01/24/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 01/25/25)
