1️⃣ Get Informed

IDAHO Headlines

Idaho news and action items. More Idaho Resources | Gem State Substack

Tyranny in the Idaho State Senate (updated 11/21/23), Read & Take Action

Director Jeppesen’s Retirement From Health & Welfare Should Not End Scrutiny Of Scandals. By Fred Birnbaum, Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/21/23). Article discusses two damaging reports tied to Health and Welfare under Jeppesen's leadership and brings up a third issue that's even more concerning: Data privacy in the now-bankrupt mostly federally funded Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE). The IHDE is another example of public-private partnerships taking over the state's healthcare system. Article includes an opt-out form to help guard your medical data privacy: Read | Opt-Out Form (mail to Idaho Health Data Exchange | PO Box 190983 | Boise, ID 83719)

GEM STATE SUBSTACK (Brian Almon)

Brian Almon Interviews Dustin Hurst, co-host of Freedom Bros with Greg Pruett (podcast 1 hr 5 min). Idaho's conservative political muscle shares his unique perspective. This wide-ranging discussion is both fun and informative. Skip to the 52-minute timestamp to hear Dustin’s shout-out for some of Idaho’s very best legislators — Christy Zito, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, Cindy Carlson. Listen

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Thanksgiving Eve Edition. Even in uncertain times we have much to be thankful for (11/22/23). 1000+ subscribers! Cohosting Freedom Bros Podcast. Tucker Carlson’s stirring Las Vegas speech (also linked below). Oregon’s Measure 114 gun control law ruled unconstitutional. Greater Idaho Movement to join Eastern Oregon with Western Idaho. And more. Read

ELECTIONS

Official Idaho Election Results (select November 7, 2023 election, then choose a county): Read

🦅 EAGLE RUNOFF Tuesday, December 5, 2023: Re-Elect Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce

Voters, please do not let Eagle do in 2023 what the rest of America did in 2020. Do not let the lies on social media sway you. Look at the man -- in person. You know, the man who showed up -- in person. Read all about it!

🔥Eagle Mayoral Candidate Forum with Jason Pierce and Brad Pike . Monday 11/27/23. Doors open at 6:45pm. Forum begins at 7:15pm. Foothills Christian Church. 9655 W. State Street, Garden City, ID. Map. Sponsored by Republican Women's Club. 11/28/23 Update: Brad Pike Did Not Show up!

📌The Wrong Answer for Eagle. Electing Brad Pike would be a step backwards. By BRIAN ALMON, Gem State Substack (11/21/23). More reasons to re-elect Jason Pierce: Read

Message from Ada County Republican Party Chair Thad Butterworth (11/12/23): Read

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Cast-Ballot Lists. An essential tool for election transparency. Plus updates from multiple states. By TIM OHDEE (11/21/23): Read

Idaho Republican Nomination Caucus. Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon clarifies potentially confusing messages from Secretary of State Phil McGrane re: Idaho Republican Presidential Nominating Caucus. The deadline to register to vote and affiliate Republican in order to participate in the Idaho Republican Presidential Nominating Caucus on March 2, 2024 is December 31, 2023. Please RSVP if you plan to participate in the 2024 Republican Presidential Caucus. Caucus Details | Video Explanation (2 min 19 sec)

ADA COUNTY EVENTS (updated 11/23/23): Read

BOISE COUNTY EVENTS (updated 11/04/23): Read

IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

RISCH, CRAPO, ET AL

Risch, Crapo, Daines Caution Biden Admin that One-Sided Dam Breaching Effort Doomed to Fail: Read

Risch, Colleagues Raise Alarm over Energy Department Counterintelligence Report and Suspicious Reassignment of Director Steven Black: Read

NAMPA’S NO-NONSENSE SENATOR BRIAN LENNEY & IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS CATCH-UP

Idaho's Medicaid Beast: Who Fed the Monster That's Eating Our State? by Senator Brian Lenney, IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (8/21/23). Idaho’s budget is being devoured by a beast called Medicaid! The Idaho Main Street Caucus fed this monster by voting for HOUSE BILL 369. Senator Lenney offers some solutions: Read

Debunking the “Disagree Better” Delusion. By Senator Brian Lenney, IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (8/1/23). Governors Jared Polis (CO) and Spencer Cox (UT), backed by a cheering squad from the National Governors Association, are supporting the "Disagree Better" initiative. Don’t fall for it. Sen. Lenney says, “So instead of urging people to "disagree better," how about we inspire them to stand up for their beliefs with guts, guile, and a dash of grit?” Read

The West is the Best — Idaho at War. If we let go of the rope by embracing ranked-choice voting and open primaries, Idaho will inevitably become San Francisco. The Idaho Freedom Caucus will hold the line. By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (5/25/23). Read | More About Ranked Choice Voting

National & International Headlines

National news and action items. More National Resources

Media Ruled by Robust PsyOp Alliance. Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola November 20, 2023. Investigative journalist Michael Shellenberger has exposed Renée DiResta, research director for the Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO), as one of the key architects behind the censorship industrial complex. She also is connected to the CIA, a member of the “One World Government” Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), and has actively participated in many psyops designed to undermine elections, true Covid information, and censor speech: Read (with videos) | Read (downloadable PDF)

🔥 Tucker on X. Tucker Carlson in Las Vegas. Always trust your gut. If you feel like they're lying to you, they are. Tucker’s inspiring speech with an ample dose of reality brought down the house! 11/21/23 (video 31 min): Watch

Pentagon's Handling of Vaccine Mandate Is Motivating Veterans, Military Families to Run for Office. A desire to continue defending the Constitution is another factor spurring veterans to seek political office. Read

How Office Buildings Will Be Converted to Smart Cities for the Cartels. Green global agenda, illegal migration, surveillance, drugs, stolen autonomy, destroyed nationalism, and more. Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (11/24/23): Read

3️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

Health news and action items. More Health Resources.

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

🔥This stuff is important, folks. Please read, watch, and listen!

🔥 Covid Essential Links (updated 11/25/23): Read

THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT: Doctors Counterpunch Medical Boards in Pandemic Aftermath (podcast 58 min). Dr. David Hartsuch, an emergency physician and former State Senator, talks with Dr. Peter McCullough about his innovative COVID-19 treatments (ivermectin and a simple salt water/baking soda solution). They also cover legal battles against medical boards, medical freedom, the suppression of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, the fight for First Amendment rights in healthcare, and how to win statewide elections (knock on every door!). Listen

Kevin McKernan Talks COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination, the Monkey Virus SV40 Promoter, and What’s Actually in the Vaccines. (8/29/23) American Thought Leaders. Some heavy science here, but the message is clear: "There was a case where Dr. He in China did some genome edits on two babies. That guy went to jail. Suddenly, fast forward to today: we're willing to take that risk on billions of people." (podcast & video 1 hr 2 min): Listen | Watch

TYRANNY! NY Court Rules in Favor of Hochul in Landmark Case For Government Overreach Over Quarantine Orders (11/22/23). Lawsuit dismissed over “standing.” Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox will appeal Rule 2.13: “Isolation and Quarantine Procedures,” which will enable the state of New York to come in your home and take you away to quarantine without any notice and for any virus or infection they deem necessary: Read Cox Substack | Read Gateway Pundit

OTHER HEALTH NEWS

🔥 Health & Medical Resource Links (updated 11/21/23): Read

Click to visit Stand for Health Freedom (SHF). Graphic credit: 11/17/23 SHF Newsletter

Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) Releases Educational Documents; States ‘DTaP Vaccine Is Not Proven Safer Than Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis’. Documents help parents assess the risks of diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis compared to the risks of the DTaP vaccine: Press Release | Downloadable Documents

Key points:

Fatal cases of diphtheria, tetanus or pertussis are exceedingly rare in the United States. The DTaP vaccine contains known harmful ingredients (including aluminum), does not prevent asymptomatic disease or spread, can have serious side effects including neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, myocarditis, and SIDS. Has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential or impairment of fertility.

Sound familiar? Bottom line: Getting and treating these childhood diseases is safer than getting the DTaP vaccine.

When Did the Media Stop Covering Vaccine Disasters? How different would the world be if the pharmaceutical industry had not bought out the media? By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (11/23/23): Read

THE HIGHWIRE EPISODE 347: VACCINE EXPERTS UNDER OATH

(video 59 min): Watch

This could be the episode to red pill still-doubting people without strong science backgrounds. It’s especially important for parents and grandparents to watch. Attorney Aaron Siri and Del Bigtree revisit their recent Freedom Fest Conference presentation in Memphis, Tennessee. They showed charts and graphs of truth regarding vaccine testing, especially relating to the childhood vaccine schedule which ballooned from 4 in 1985 to 15 (adults) and 19 (age 0 to 18) now -- many with multiple doses each.

Included video clips show top vaccine experts Dr. Stanley Plotkin and Dr. Kathyrn Edwards being deposed under oath by the brilliant Aaron Siri. These doctors literally wrote the book on vaccines! With Siri in charge, you get Perry Mason and Colombo rolled into one as he draws these experts into his web, watches them squirm (the body language of Siri's victims is priceless), and then pounces to make them tell the truth about vaccine safety testing and safety (including relating to autism).

Did you know that the pharma companies have had ZERO liability for deaths and injuries from vaccination since 1986? The vaccine liability laws have only gotten worse since, especially with the advent of Covid.

Some References:

Dr. David Bell

Public Health Is Moving Toward ‘International Fascism.’ American Thought Leaders’ Jan Jekielek and Dr. David Bell discuss how “pandemic preparedness” is taking us to international fascism and how pandemics have shaped totalitarianism throughout history (podcast 34 min): Listen

pFizer Fraud Lawsuit: Pfizer 'Knowingly Distributed' Adulterated Drugs to Children. Pfizer and Tris Pharma distributed Quillivant XR, a drug for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), even though the companies knew the drug didn't meet federal standards. Sound familiar? Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues: Read

Could mass Aspirin overdose have contributed to the death rate in the 1918 pandemic? Could an over the counter, off-patent, heavily advertised, cure-all drug, taken in excess by a panicked public be responsible for symptoms of "influenza", and/or contribute to the high death toll? (Turns out, aspirin is not as safe or effective as Bayer wants you to think.) Read | Related article (A Midwestern Doctor) | Related PDF article — especially of interest to men (Joseph Mercola)

