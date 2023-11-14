Ruling the Idaho Senate.

This is an update to the story published previously about tyranny in the Idaho State Senate. The NEW symbol (🆕) highlights recently updated details below. “Senator Winder is neither my boss nor my dad. I serve the people.” ~ Sen. Brian Lenney

On 11/16/23, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder doubled down on his authoritarian stance against members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus by removing Senator Brian Lenney as Vice Chair of Commerce and Human Resources Committee, threatening him with an ethics violation, and scolding him like a school kid. This in addition to removing Glenneda Zuiderveld as Vice Chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and threatening her and Senator Scott Herndon with ethics complaints. Why? Because they spoke truth to power.

🆕 Idaho Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder is allowing Democrats to block conservative reforms enacted to limit government spending growth (01/30/24). Send Winder a loud and clear message: Idahoans want these conservative reforms now! Read (see also #1 under TAKE ACTION below) | Related Article & Action Item

LAWFARE! I will not be intimidated by lawfare! By GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD (12/18/23). Glenneda Z responded to a lawsuit thread against her free speech as follows: “I will not allow threats of lawfare to cow me into submission. I promised my voters that I would always tell them the truth, and that is what I will do, no matter what. I don’t work for Senate leadership, and I don’t work for special interests that want to control what I say and do. I work for the voters of District 24, period, END OF STORY!” She also advocated support for Senator Brian Lenney’s upcoming anti-SLAPP bill (SLAPP stands for “Strategic lawsuits against public participation”): Read | Related Idaho Freedom Caucus Article

Will There Be Accountability for Senator Winder's Abuse of Power? Senator Chuck Winder's actions represent a grave abuse of authority, and the Idaho Freedom Caucus demands accountability. By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (12/15/23): Read

Scott Herndon Newsletter (12/12/23). Will Senator Winder apologize? No, not so far. More details about Ada County Resolution denouncing Chuck Winder and his violations of Senate rules and the first-amendment rights of elected representatives: Read

More Winder Transgressions. By Karen Schumacher (12/11/23). Schumacher details Senator Chuck Winder’s turn away from representation of the people to crony capitalism, or corporate representation. She explains how Idaho’s top elected officials (including Winder, Governor Little, and Lieutenant Governor Bedke) are in bed with corporations and third-party entities, making deals made that benefit those groups and officials who are in bed with them, and forcing new unconstitutional paths on the people because of those relationships: Read

Ada County Republican Central Committee Passes Resolution “Strongly Disapproving” of the Actions of Senator Chuck Winder – Idaho Dispatch (12/10/23). The Ada County Republican Central Committee has passed a resolution detailing their strong disapproval of recent actions taken by Senate Pro Tempore Chuck Winder (R-Meridian) against Senator Scott Herndon (R-Sagle), Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld (R-Twin Falls), and Senator Brian Lenney (R-Nampa). Read

DENOUNCED: Ada County GOP Passes Resolution Against IACI Lackey Chuck Winder — Conservatives Fighting Back Against Liberal Establishment — Idaho Tribune . Conservatives are done playing around with corrupt corporate shills. (12/07/23) By Johnston Meadows. One of the best articles on this topic to date. Read

OP ED: Asking the Petty Tyrant Dictator Winder for His Resignation. YOU ARE NO LONGER CAPABLE OF UPHOLDING YOUR OATH OF OFFICE (11/21/23). By Steve Fioravanti: Read

OP ED: Senator Tighty-Whities Winder. HE IS ACTING LIKE NOTHING MORE THAN A SCHOOLYARD BULLY STANDING UP FOR HIS FRIENDS (11/19/23). By Karen Schumacher: Read

Maria Nate, Director of Idaho Freedom Caucus Weighs, in on Chuck Winder (11/18/23). Includes radio interview with True Idaho News editor Daniel Bobinski (podcast 28 min): Read



Summary: Director Nate stated that Winder’s real concerns align with the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI), but Winder doesn’t like freedom-minded senators telling the public about that. Candidates and organizations that actually advocate for top-down authoritarianism know they must sound conservative to get elected in Idaho. So, they use, support, and are supported by organizations such as Idaho Liberty PAC, Main Street Caucus, and Idaho Conservatives that — despite their names — actually advocate for policies and programs that diminish true liberty. Citizens must ignore conservative sounding names, and instead look at what these organizations actually support, which is not liberty at all. Follow the money; follow the power.

Nowhere To Hyde -- Perception vs Reality (11/27/23). If the GOP has a supermajority in Idaho, why are prominent politicians Like Gov. Little and Sen. Chuck Winder attacking their fellow GOP legislators? (video 19 min 30 sec): Watch

Senator Brian Lenney Stripped of Vice Chair Role by Pro Tempore Chuck Winder . By Brian Lenney (11/15/23): Read

Senator Brian Lenney Stripped of Vice-Chair Role by Pro Tempore Chuck Winder. He's at it again. By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (11/15/23): Read

Is Brad Little Behind Attacks on Conservatives? Come with me down the rabbit hole. By BRIAN ALMON (11/16/23): Read

Bait and Switch . Is Governor Little fighting Republicans instead of Democrats? By BRIAN ALMON (11/17/23): Read

Winder Removes Lenney as Vice Chair. The tantrum from Boss Winder continues. By BRIAN ALMON (11/15/23): Read

Forging Forward! Do you lose your 1st Amendment Right the Moment you become Senator? By GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD (11/13/23): Read

Honestly, I am shocked Winder tried this. By Senator Scott Herndon (11/13/23): Read

An Attack on Elected Representation: The Idaho Freedom Caucus Will Not Be Intimidated. The Idaho Freedom Caucus will not be bullied or intimidated into silence. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (11/13/23). Read

See What All The Fuss Is About. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (11/13/23): Read

Conservative Truth Silenced at the Idaho Capitol. By Representative Jacyn Gallagher (11/13/23): Read

BREAKING NEWS: Winder Removes Zuiderveld as Vice Chair, Threatens Her and Herndon with Ethics Complaints. The tinpot dictator thinks they work for him. By Brian Almon, Gem State Substack (11/13/23): Read

Winder Abuses Office in Attempt to Silence Conservatives. By Wayne Hoffman, Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/13/23): Read

Chuck Winder’s Sweetheart Socialist Deal With The University of Phoenix. By Devin Miller (05/16/24): Read

Ada County Republican Central Committee recently underwent a leadership change in which authoritarian officers were replaced by a more collegial group. See Gem State Substack commentary.

Should we remove Chuck Winder as President Pro Tempore and District 20 Senator? He has repeatedly shut down the free speech of conservative Republican Senators, including Brian Lenney, Glenneda Zuiderveld, and Scott Herndon. Three strikes against the free speech — guaranteed by Article I Section 9 of the Idaho State Constitution — and Senator Winder should be out!

We’ve found all the testimony and writings of the sanctioned senators to be factual, accurate, and respectful (bold and firm but respectful). Idahoans and their Senate representatives do not deserve authoritarian behavior. We get enough of it from our federal government, bureaucrats, and media!

As shown below, Senator Winder appears to represent Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) interests far more effectively than he does regular Idaho taxpayers.

IACI Leadership (Ballotpedia; scroll down the page)

Follow the money (Secretary of State Sunshine query). Some examples below: Companies represented on the IACI board of directors who donated to Chuck Winder 2020-2023 (our best effort to collect info from a big spreadsheet; total $33,150.00): Altria Client Services $1,850 Amalgamated Sugar Company $1,500 Ball Ventures LLC $2,000 Blue Cross of Idaho $4,000 Clearwater Paper Corporation $2,000 Hecla Mining Co. $400 Idaho Forest Group $3,500 Idaho Power Company $4,000 Intermountain Gas Company $1,500 J.R. Simplot Company $2,000 Micron Technology $2,000 Mountain View Hospital $500 PacificSource Health Plans $1,000 Potlatch Corporation $4,000 Union Pacific Railroad $900 United Heritage Insurance Co. $2,000

Where do these Idaho leaders stand on supporting Gem State businesses? Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) rankings: Winder: 100 Zuiderveld: 43 Herndon: 43



Where do these Idaho leaders stand on supporting freedom? Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) rankings: Winder: D- Education Index 63.0% | F Freedom Index 43.5% | F Spending Index 6.1% Zuiderveld: A+ Education Index 100.0% | A- Freedom Index 93.5% | A+ Spending Index 98.8% Herndon: A+ Education Index 100.0% | A+ Freedom Index 97.6% | A+ Spending Index 99.4%



