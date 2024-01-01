"Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less." ~ Marie Curie

🗣️ "I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes. Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and more importantly, you're Doing Something." ~ Neil Gaiman

🚫 Do Not Comply with Tyranny!

Health & Health Freedom

Money & Financial Freedom

Voting & Freedom

Tyranny in the Idaho State Senate (updated 12/19/23): Read & Take Action

LEGISLATURE CLASSES from Idaho Freedom Foundation (offered online): Read & RSVP

Legislature 101 (7 pm MT/6 pm PT, 01/03/2024): Idaho legislature process + how the Freedom Index, Spending Index, and Education Index work.

Legislature 201 (7 pm MT/6 pm PT, 01/04/2024): IFF focus on key policy and spending areas + Q&A with IFF policy experts.

ADA COUNTY EVENTS (updated 12/30/23): Read

🆕 Updates include Ada County Republican Central Committee meeting (Thu, 01/04/24) and Health Freedom Idaho Tours (Wed, 01/17/24).

BOISE COUNTY EVENTS (updated 12/30/23): Read

🆕 💉STOP THE SHOTS VOTE WITH BOISE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

On Tuesday, Jan 2, 2024, Boise County Commissioners will vote on Resolution 2024-10 Boise County-Advise Against Use of Genetic Biologic Vaccine. Meeting starts at 9am. Anyone who can attend in person should try to do so. | Agenda | Details

SENATOR CHUCK WINDER (updated 12/19/23): Read

🔥California retirees flocking to small Idaho town (Eagle), prompting concerns about 'liberal baggage': 'Wait a minute'. Over 90,000 California pension fund members receive their payments outside the state. By Andrew Mark Miller, Fox News (12/29/23). Retirees flocking to Idaho from California are raising fears that they are bringing a brand of conservatism not aligned with Idaho values. Story focuses on Eagle, ID, which is moving left in part due to the arrival of pension-holding Californians who claim to be conservative but want big government services. Jason Pierce weighs in: Read | Read Related CA Pensioners Flocking to Eagle (Idaho Statesman) | Rocky Mountain Heist (video 45 min) Alternate

🔥Nullification bill in Tennessee: This bill can be replicated by other states to assert and protect state sovereignty from federal over-reach. By SASHA LATYPOVA for Karen Bracken (12/29/23): Read | Related “Putting Teeth in the Tenth so we don’t have to use the Second” | TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

GEM STATE SUBSTACK - BRIAN ALMON

Sneak Peek. Paid subscribers get early access to the new platform ∙ PAID. I've got big plans for 2024 (12/30/23): A new ad-sponsored website to keep growing and extend his Substack reach on social media, new content, branded merchandise, and “Session Snapshots” highlighting the most important bills of the 2024 Idaho Legislative session: Read

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP: Year in Review. What a year it's been (12/27/23): Read

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

Help Idaho Freedom Foundation Fight Ranked Choice Voting in 2024. This is a donation request from IFF, but it also explains the real dangers of Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) for Idaho’s Future: Read | How RCV Works and Why it’s Bad for Idaho

Medicaid Should Top Congress’s And Idaho’s List Of Programs To Tackle by Fred Birnbaum (12/26/23): Medicaid is breaking Idaho’s budget, even worse after being expanded to the able-bodied in 2020. Time to pull back on this budget-busting entitlement [ED QUESTION: Will Medicaid be used cover all the illegal immigrants flooding the country?]: Read

Our plan to combat the trans agenda following Judge Winmill’s idiotic ruling . U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill blocked House Bill 71 from taking effect Jan. 1. The bill would have protected children from irreversible puberty blocking medications and gender mutilation surgeries. IFF discusses its plans to combat this agenda by stopping subsidies to medical schools that teach gender surgery, stop funding Medicaid transgender treatments, and more. Also explains how to sign up for Legislature 101 and 201 classes: Read St. Luke’s Essence Clinic (12/31/23) performs transgender medicine. Quote from its clinic web page:

“ Areas of Focus

Differences in sexual development (DSD) : DSD encompasses conditions in which a person is born with sexual and/or reproductive anatomy that is not consistent with typical definitions of male or female anatomy. This may include atypical or ambiguous genitalia, unusual chromosome patterns, or differences in internal reproductive or urinary organ development. Our team provides hormonal therapy, mental health evaluation, and surgical consultations for patients with DSD. As part of the care experience, you may expect to see specialists in endocrinology, urology, genetics, psychology, and/or plastic surgery who will collaborate on a care plan.

Gender health: we also provide gender-affirming care.“



SENATOR SCOTT HERNDON. Is the Idaho Senate actually conservative? Although Idaho is a “red” state dominated by legislators registered as “R” Republicans, the Idaho Senate more often votes for philosophically “D” Democrat legislation. The Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA) recently surveyed Idaho’s legislators with surprising results (at least surprising to the “we want ‘R’ after their names” casual observer): Read Sen. Herndon’s Letter

Details: The ILA study reassigned lawmakers to the political party that matches their philosophical values based upon their actual votes. The result: Philosophically Democratic lawmakers control the Idaho Senate (Philosophically 21 Democrat to 14 Republican).

If you support the Republican conservative platform — which Sen. Scott Herndon truly does, having ranked 97.94% on ILA and 97.6%-100% on IFF scorecards — you must be discerning and vigilant during primary season. Look beyond the “R” after candidate names. Ensure that candidates and their votes (not just their claims or party affiliations) align with your values. Donate to campaigns based on core values and voting records of those seeking re-election. And NEVER FAIL TO VOTE in primaries, because primaries matter most in Idaho | Voting Guide

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY: Celebrating Remarkable Achievements: Idaho GOP Unites for a Year of Success and Accomplishment. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (12/29/23). 2023 highlights include new laws, hard-working legislators, fundraising, and more. Three resolutions began with grassroots Republicans and became law in 2023 (though some are being challenged): ban ranked choice voting, remove student IDs as acceptable forms of voter identification, and outlaw gender mutilation surgeries and puberty blockers for children. Moon's post looks forward into 2024, including a new legislative session, the Republican Presidental Caucus on 3/2/24, and the 2024 Idaho State Republican Convention in Coeur d’Alene in June 2024. Read

IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gives LBTQ+ protester the mic during a campaign event. Click to watch.

🔥Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gives LBTQ+ protester the mic during a campaign event. Something wonderful happens: They have an actual discussion. Watch to the end. You will be surprised at the outcome and will learn something about how to handle those who disagree with you (video 9 min 35 sec): Watch

Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) Asks Witness, 'Do You Believe That Illegal Immigration Is Illegal?' (12/28/23). Brilliant lawyer Senator Kennedy questioned Judiciary Committee witnesses about immigration and farming. Contrast the evasive answers of N-95 masked testifier and mask-free clear thinker. This deadly serious issue includes humorous and incisive voice-over by a British commentator [ED NOTE: Do not fall into John Kennedy’s folksy legal trap when you testify before him in an N-95 muzzle; he will skewer you with leading questions and you will fall in.] (video 7 min 42 sec): Watch | Related Interview on Fox News (3 min)

Sound of Freedom Movie. Click to Watch on Amazon Prime Video (2 hr 10 min)

Sound of Freedom Movie. Now available on Prime Video. Based on the inspiring true story of a man's mission to rescue children from the darkest parts of the world. This drama exposes the painful reality of child sex trafficking and those who work in dangerous conditions to combat it. Co-exclusive with Angel Studios. Stars Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, and Bill Camp (video 2 hr 10 min): Watch

A State-by-State Look at the Lawsuits to Remove Trump From 2024 Ballots | The Epoch Times (Maine is the most recent state to oust Trump from the primary ballot): Read | Idaho AG Raul Labrador’s Response | AND Magazine Response

Xi Told Joe China Would Reunify With Taiwan – Did He Mean Now? By SAM FADDIS (12/28/23). With key elections occurring soon in Taiwan and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — which supports formal independence from China — favored to win, Beijing is threatening Taiwan with imminent reunification action. This will cause yet another international crisis that America is ill equipped to handle (many examples provided in the article): Read

Tucker discusses OMG Leaked Video of "DEI at IBM. Click to Watch (4 min)

Tucker on James O'Keefe (OMG)/IBM tapes: "How did the CEO of IBM wind up supporting racial fascism?" (video 4 min): Watch

AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS - JAN JEKIELEK

Still catching up with old episodes that remain relevant as well as some new ones.

🔥 Christine Anderson: How Europe Became a Society 'That Hates Itself' (12/25/23). EU parliament member Christine Anderson discusses the current cultural and political threats facing Europe, from surging immigration and anti-Semitism to censorship, along with the erosion of national sovereignty and identity. An articulate, brilliant conservative freedom-fighter, she explains that the EU institutions are anti-democratic— by design. Sound familiar? Ms. Anderson believes the hope for Western democracies lies in Eastern Europe and America, where the people have learned to fight for their freedom. Is she right? (podcast 1 hr 4 min): Listen

Tabia Lee: The DEI Educator Who Was Fired After Daring to Challenge the Status Quo (08/07/23). Lee was an educator at Cupertino, CA, De Anza College who offered heterodox perspectives and an inquiry-based approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). She was shunned by colleagues, censored, thwarted. and ultimately fired after two years in her tenure-track position for making real progress. Despite having lost so much, she gained great appreciation from educators who were afraid to speak and from parents who learned to stand up for their children. Lee discusses her modest roots, the difference between classical and critical social justice, and what it means to genuinely practice inclusion (podcast 1 hr 15 min): Listen

Matt Taibbi: How Hidden Actors Distort Reality, Manipulate the Public, and Enforce Consensus (07/23/23). An important interview with Matt Taibbi, one of the chief investigators on the Twitter Files, about the current state of journalism, government information operations, internet culture and addiction, and the importance of free speech and free inquiry (podcast 53 min): Listen



Taibbi explains: The dangerous new technology of speech in America — done secretly with nobody knowing exactly how it operates — enables dialing people all the way up to ‘everybody sees it,’ and dialing someone else down to ‘it’s almost impossible to see them.’ Agencies once tasked with counterproliferation, counterterrorism, and counter messaging to disaffected young Muslim men in foreign countries are now turning all those techniques on Americans, trying to get them to stay with the “safe” consensus. [ED OPINION: The goal is to keep us stupid and uninformed in order to control our thought and behavior.]

Andrew Montford: Why Climate Change Policies Could Be Even Worse Than the COVID Lockdowns (07/24/23). What achieving net zero actually will look like, how much it would cost, and why it’s based on faulty models that no one — especially climate change alarmists — fully understand. Montford states that the only way to get energy use down “enough” is to ration its use, which will destroy economies, create starvation, and wipe out such things as travel and reliable energy sources (podcast 37 min): Listen

Tommy Waller: How Communist China Could Imminently Cripple America’s Electric Grid (06/18/23): The U.S. electricity grid is critically dependent on extra-high-voltage transformers made in China. Questions include: What are the greatest problems facing America’s electrical grid? Why is the industry allowing these vulnerabilities to exist? And what happens if the electric grid goes down? Trump tried to fix this problem, but Biden reversed Trumps Executive Order (podcast 53 min): Listen | ”Grid Down, Power Up” Action Items | Documentary “Grid Down, Power Up.”

Bird jealous of Rubber Ducky (video 24 sec)

Alpaca repelled by cat (video 6 sec): Watch

Bird jealous of Rubber Ducky (video 24 sec): Watch

Border collie clears sheep traffic jam (video 11 sec): Watch

Cat boops friend on the nose - she smiles (video 9 sec): Watch

Cat goes Mission Impossible (video 14 sec): Watch

Kitten demolition derby (video 7 sec): Watch

Cows hop in happiness at their new back-scratcher brush (video 29 sec): Watch

Elephant helps small respectful girl ride its back (video 23 sec): Watch

Goose goes for a snowy walk with human Mom (video 29 sec): Watch

Moose sheds its antlers (video 10 sec): Watch

Platypus: See Platypus Run, Run Run Run (video 5 sec): Watch

Ram gallops likes a horse (video 5 sec): Watch

Rhino baby mimics lamb buddy’s leaps (video 14 sec): Watch

Entertaining (and Not Entertaining) Commentary & Inspiration

Hunter’s in the Basement: Heartbreaking reflection on our country. Click to watch.

'Hunter's In the Basement'. The first time we saw this brilliant video, we thought it was funny. Now a few months later, we are incredibly shaken by how it embodies the debauchery of the powerful forces taking our nation to the brink of collapse (video 4 min): Watch on Vimeo (also YouTube, but you may need to sign in)

Friday Funnies: WWE Wrestling. Woke Versus MAGA. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (12/29/23): Read

Sunday Strip: Fasten your Seatbelt! 2024 is here! By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (12/31/23): Read

(Courtesy of Haines Shoe House); (Inset: Public Domain)

Successful Shoe Salesman Builds Giant Shoe House in York, PA. Now an Airbnb—Here’s How It Looks Inside and Out. By Michael Wing (12/19/2023). Fun story, fab Photos. Read

🔥 Covid Essential Links (updated 12/29/23): Read

Photo courtesy of Consent and Information. By Dr. Robert Malone.

Consent and Information. At the core of my beef with the USG is both lack of Informed Consent as well as lack of Consent of the Governed. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (12/27/23). An important message for anyone planning to inject, inhale, ingest, or impose any “medical product.”: Read

☕️ LITTLE PACKAGES ☙ Wednesday, December 27, 2023 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠By Jeff Childers (12/27/23) A wildly significant case report quietly popped up in the American Journal of Translational Research last month, titled “Successful treatment of new-onset diabetes mellitus and IgA nephropathy after COVID-19 vaccination: a case report.” The report described a 56-year-old man who spontaneously developed atypical, adult-onset Type 2 diabetes three months after his third jab. It offers substantial hope to vaccine injured folks, far beyond its plain meaning. Read

Mask Mandates Return to a Few Hospitals in New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington state. By Jack Phillips (12/28/2023). A few hospitals are catching the “we think masks work so you’ve gotta wear one” virus. Perhaps they failed to read SCORES of studies showing that Masks Do Not Work. [ED NOTE: Article contains a clickbait stock photo from 2020, but nonetheless is a reminder to remain vigilant. Please do not comply if you encounter any requests or demands to mask up.]: Read | Mask Myths (studies & information)

New FOIA'ed Data Reveal NY Vaccine Clinics Called Ambulances To Be "On Standby". Recent FOIA-obtained data from the Department of Emergency Services in Westchester, NY reveal a shocking number of vaccine emergency calls as well as requests for ambulances to be "on standby." By PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA (12/28/23) with guest commentary by A Midwestern Doctor: Read

Jabs vs Mortality (including COVID-19). Image from the study. Click to view study.

Australian Docs Peer-Reviewed Study: Gene-Based COVID Jabs Cause Excess Mortality, Must Be Stopped. By Tracy Beanz & Michelle Edwards, The HighWire (12/22/23). This editorial discusses a paper by Australian doctors Peter Rhodes and Peter Parry exploring the COVID-19 pandemic and novel mRNA and viral-vector DNA COVID-19 vaccines. The graph above compares doses vs deaths among various types of shots, including COVID-19: Read Editorial | Read Study

SHARYL ATKISSON PODCAST & FULL MEASURE: AFTER HOURS PODCASTS

Sharyl Atkisson is an independent journalist who does excellent short interviews. Check out these recent podcasts…

From the Archives: Dr. Harvey Risch on CDC's Plan to Code the Unvaccinated (12/29/23). In this most popular episode of 2023, Risch discusses CDC's plan to code the unvaccinated, CDC misrepresentations, natural immunity, the vaccine's impact on cancer, and what it's like to go against the establishment science grain (podcast 37 min). [ED NOTE: Recorded earlier in the year, some information is outdated.]: Listen

After Hours: The Unseen Crisis: Covid Vaccine Injuries (12/24/23). A May 19, 2023 documentary, “The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told” (1 hr 29 min), chronicles one of the most important and most-censored stories of our time (podcast 15 min): Listen to Podcast | Watch Documentary

Fundraiser for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Defends Trump's Right to Be on Ballots. Tony Lyons reacts to dirty tricks by Democrats and Republicans to keep Kennedy and Trump off ballots. Includes valuable insights about RFK Jr’s ability to listen to people who disagree with him and to change his mind after studying an issue deeply (as he did with the Southern border and COVID). Finally, it emphasizes the critical need to listen DIRECTLY to a candidate’s statements, podcasts, interviews etc. INSTEAD OF to WHAT OTHERS SAY about a candidate (podcast 30 min): Listen

OTHER HEALTH NEWS

🔥 Health & Medical Resource Links (updated 12/18/23): Read

Highwire EPISODE 352: THE INFORMED CONSENT IMPERATIVE. Click to Watch.

THE HIGHWIRE

The Highwire EPISODE 352: THE INFORMED CONSENT IMPERATIVE (12/28/23): ICAN Lead Counsel Aaron Siri, Esq., testified on Informed Consent before The Arizona Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee. He provides an Informed Consent playbook, answering questions such as: What is it? What does it mean? What are the tenets of informed consent? How do we know if we are being given proper informed consent? (1 hr 15 min) Read | Watch (Bitchute) | Aaron Siri AZ Legislature Testimony (10/20/23 standalone, with others, 1 hr 55 min)

INSIDER’S REPORT: The Highwire EPISODE 351: WAR OF THE WORDS (12/26/23). Includes show notes links. Top Florida health official, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, wants answers over potential mRNA contamination; Jefferey Jaxen on Scottish care home nurse whistleblower, new evidence linking Daszak, Baric, in Wuhan coverup, and predictive programming and the manipulation of YOU; New movie, Protocol 7, exposes mumps vaccine scandal (trailer included). Guests: Joseph A. Ladapo, M.D. Ph.D., Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Tracy Slepcevic (video 1 hr 47 min): Watch | More Details | Episode segments available here

Saving Your Medical Freedom. AAPS Will Not Back Down in 2024 (12/27/23). AAPS -- Association of American Physicians and Surgeons -- is the common-sense medical freedom alternative to the American Medical Association. Their motto: "All for the Patient". Today's message discusses the landmark legal case against censorship by the Biden Administration, now in the Fifth Circuit court. It also asks for donations to this organization that has endured for more than 80 years: Read | Independent Medical Resources

🔥STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM: BIDEN OFFICIAL SAYS: “IF WHO DIDN’T EXIST, WE’D HAVE TO CREATE IT.” 2023 GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY ACTIONS AND OUR FORECAST FOR 2024. This is serious folks. You must take time to understand the implications of the treaty, the IHR amendments, “Health Day” at the infamous Conference of the Parties (COP) climate change conference, the congressional hearing to reform the WHO, and a reminder of the United Nations’ (U.N.) hand in the WHO’s doings. URGE your representatives to exit and defund the WHO: Read

🎬 TAKE ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Timeline, Articles & Calls to Action (Petitions) | More Action Items to RESIST GLOBALISM, WHO & RELATED ORGANIZATIONS

🔥Consider the Source. "Relax, my drug dealer said this heroin is safe," and other asinine claims no sane person ever made. By JENNA MCCARTHY (12/27/23). Jenna McCarthy discusses why you should believe in magical thinking, live-forever potions, dapper high-singing mobsters, and instant weight loss for the massives: Read

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR

A Primer on Medical Gaslighting. How the institution of medicine covers up the inevitable harms of its unsafe therapeutic toolbox (12/22/23): Read

The establishment medical profession covers up the harms, side effects, ineffectiveness, and unnecessary use of prescription medicines and shots (vaccines), often blaming the patients, explaining that the side effects mean the drug is working, or telling them the perception of harm is “all in their head.”



The author discusses gaslighting in depth, using examples from SSRI antidepressants, HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) shots, COVID shots, and more. Topics include: What is Gaslighting, Why Can’t Doctors Diagnose Medical Injuries?, The Origins of Medical Blindness, Simplifying Illness, Framing the Iatrogenic (medical harms) Debate, Psychiatric Complications and Iatrogenic Injuries, and Medical Paternalism.

The Importance of Healthy Relationships at the Dinner Table. December's Open Thread (12/24/23) ∙ PAID. The doctor answers questions from subscribers and addresses several topics that affect family dymaics including Unspoken Rules, Herd “Immunity” and State Sanctioned Discrimination (especially relating to COVID shots), Nourishing Relationships, Healthy Eating (with some great tips and a recipe for healthy chips): Read

See Action Items (Updated 12/29/23)

🔥 The Question Everyone Asks. By PEGGY HALL (12/27/23). Many find themselves trapped in a cycle of fear, feeling helpless against the challenges we face. There ARE specific actions you can take — Just Do It! — regardless of the immediate result. Learn how one San Diego woman is sharing door-to-door flyers as she fights her “15-Minute You Will Own Nothing City”: Read | More Actions & Why You Are Needed

See above “STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM: BIDEN OFFICIAL SAYS: “IF WHO DIDN’T EXIST, WE’D HAVE TO CREATE IT.”"