How the FBI and CIA Operate as ‘States Within a State’: Michael Waller - American Thought Leaders. CLICK to Listen.

NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

🗣️“So, you had this left-wing, pro-communist and left-wing, anti-communist sections in our intelligence services. And then when the OSS was abolished, many went into the State Department. And they shaped the policies that we’re living with today.” ~ Michael Waller, former operative for the CIA, Counterintelligence Expert

Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack today. Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

Disclaimer

🚫 Do Not Comply with Tyranny!

Resources Quick Index…

Resources are updated regularly. Check back often!

All Resources | Ada County Events | Boise County Events | Covid Essential Links | Unofficial Voting Guide | Action Items | Search | Site Map (all articles) | Disclaimer

LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL: HEALTH, MONEY, VOTING

Are You a Liberty Legislator or Candidate? Are You Working with One? Ideas and tips here and here.

1️⃣ Get Informed

SOURCE: How the FBI and CIA Operate as ‘States Within a State’: Michael Waller - American Thought Leaders. CLICK to listen (1 hr 3 min).

How the FBI and CIA Operate as ‘States Within a State’: Michael Waller - American Thought Leaders (host Jan Jekielek)

Michael Waller is senior analyst for strategy at the Center for Security Policy and the author of “Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains.” This interview may be the most important one you hear this year. And it's 100% relevant to candidates and voters during this election year.

Candidates, Legislators, and Voters: Please read/listen NOW (podcast / video 1 hr 3 min): Listen | Watch | Transcript below

American Thought Leaders: Michael Waller How The FBI And CIA Operate As States Within A State Transcript 270KB ∙ PDF file Download FULL TRANSCRIPT (Copied from video notes at https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/how-the-fbi-and-cia-operate-as-states-within-a-state-michael-waller-5591065) Download

Summary & Key Quotes:

What Happened: “There was a breaking point in the FBI and the CIA where they stopped serving American interests. It ceases to serve the American interest if they view themselves as states within a state.”

Soviet Influence: The Soviet Union influenced our intelligence and security agencies, and President Barack Obama fundamentally altered their agendas. “They’re making our own FBI agents and CIA officers what they call ‘agents of change,’ to change our culture. This is not legal. This is not what the intelligence community is for.”

Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin: “I think any journalist should go meet any foreign leader and get whatever information or disinformation he can out of him. As long as he knows it’s all an orchestrated setup on the other side.”

County Sheriff’s role: ”The FBI’s eyes and ears on the ground at the local level are the state and local police and the county sheriffs. The county sheriffs have a unique legal authority to determine how or whether or not federal agents can operate in that county.”

Voters: County Sheriffs are the only elected law enforcement officers and all are up for re-election this year. Consider with utmost care the importance of your County Sheriff before voting. Ask candidates about the proper role of Sheriffs, how/whether they will enforce unconstitutional federal or state orders, and how you can help them be more effective. Your life and liberty may depend on your choice for Sheriff.

IDAHO Headlines

Idaho news and action items. More Idaho Resources

IDAHO.ONE is an excellent aggregator of Idaho-focused conservative news. Please check it often.

Transparent Idaho is a searchable Idaho government website that shows exactly how your tax dollars are being spent at the state, city, county, and local district level. Courtesy of the Idaho State Controller’s Office, this website provides a trusted source for state and local financial data.

🚨 PRIMARIES Matter Most in Idaho! There's NO substitute for meeting candidates face to face. Their legislative actions will affect every Idahoan EVERY DAY. 🚨

ADA COUNTY EVENTS (updated 02/29/24): Read

BOISE COUNTY EVENTS (updated 03/01/24): Read

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUS 03/02/24 Noon-1:30pm

View the results here or click image above! We expect lots of coverage to follow, but the Republican Presidential Caucus event we attended in our precinct went off without a hitch! WELL DONE and CONGRATULATIONS to those who ran the caucus and kept it secure, and to those who attended. Thank you!

BRIAN ALMON - GEM STATE SUBSTACK / CHRONICLE

Always Look Under the Hood. Not all is as it seems. By BRIAN ALMON (02/26/24): Brian addresses a recent mailer from “Veterans for Idaho Voters” attacking the Idaho Republican Party and Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. It accused Moon of disenfranchising active duty military by not giving them a way to vote in the upcoming presidential caucus: Read

[ED NOTE: This, like so many political mailings, is misleading and backed by people and organizations who have ulterior motives. Do not be fooled! Best advice: Ignore the shiny mailers, social media, traditional media, and gossips. Do your own research using primary sources. Talk directly with the people being talked about. Be suspicious of smeary language. Most important: Think independently and do not be lazy!]

Leaked Document Exposes Fire Union. Professional Firefighters of Idaho (PFFI) seems to wield a big stick in the Legislature (02/28/24). Conservatives greatly respect first responders, law enforcement personnel, and military veterans. Unfortunately, some of the organizations behind the first responders are highly political and may stretch or shade the truth: Read

They Know So Much That Isn't So. When narrative trumps reality. By BRIAN ALMON (03/01/24). Almon highlights examples during recent debates in the Idaho legislature that epitomize Ronald Reagan’s comment that “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant; it's just that they know so much that isn't so.” [ED NOTE: Legislators regardless of party must fully understand the facts and issues before opining or voting. People who “think they know” can make egregious errors that resonate forever — or until fixed, which rarely happens.]: Read

IDAHO GOP Chair Dorothy Moon

Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman, has announced her resignation from the Republican National Committee. President Trump’s potential replacement pick: Michael Whatley, Legal Counsel for the RNC and a staunch fighter for Election Integrity. NOTE: The announcement was contained in a donation request. Link here is from NY Post article (02/06/24): Read

Republicans Rally Against Sabotage Efforts, Ready for Successful Caucus Event (02/29/24). Moon explains why Idaho is having a Republican Presidential Caucus (blame the legislature, secretary of state, and governor), who is behind the smears and why they are smearing, and a new bill proposal that will further disenfranchise voters: Read

Decline to Sign! Learn why ranked choice voting is BAD for Idaho. Share the flyer (downloadable PDF below) | Learn more: Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom Decline To Sign (PDF) 176KB ∙ PDF file Download Downloadable Flyer from Idaho Republican Party (PDF) Download AMMON BUNDY

AMMON BUNDY: This is what political corruption looks like! CLICK to watch (5 min 14 sed)

This is what political corruption looks like! (02/27/24). The BLM (Bureau of Land Management) and the FBI hate the Bundys. Judge Lynn Norton, who is married to a BLM employee, was assigned to preside over the St. Luke's lawsuit. Why? And why was the FBI manipulating St. Luke's behind the scenes after Baby Cyrus was taken? Bundy presents some new information (video 5 min 14 sec): Watch

2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Hey everybody! If you see a bill that you especially like, please call the sponsor and give him or her your support. Legislators are HUMAN BEINGS! They can feel marooned and overwhelmed by negative feedback, especially if they never hear from people who actually like what they do. Also, if you DO NOT like a bill, be sure to voice your opinion. Pick up the phone or email! How to find legislators: Read

👉 Don’t miss the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s 2024 INDEX BILL ANALYSES! Call and write your legislators before they pass a bad bill or to encourage them to pass a good one. Use one of the Bill Trackers to follow your favorite (or least favorite) bills.

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

The Choice is Yours to Make. By Christy Zito - ZITO FOR IDAHO District 8 (03/01/24): Zito is running for Idaho Senate District 8. Her liberty views are clearly stated in this newsletter. She discusses funding by big donors and how to look up a candidate’s funding, her dedication to conservative principles, and a new Idaho GOP Platform rating system (her opponent Geoff Schroeder is ranked 81st out of 87 among Republicans on this platform). Remember that every state legislator, whether in your district or not, will make decisions that affect your life every day. Please support the good ones. Read | More Rankings from Several Indexes

Senator Scott Herndon (District 1) Newsletter (02/28/24): Excellent newsletter! Topics include townhall (passed, but worth listening to the next one — sign up for his newsletter for alerts); How we killed Bayer's Round-Up bill on the Senate floor (but it’s back in the House as H653, see above); How we killed a bureaucratic mess of a library bill Senate Bill 1289 on the Senate floor; The Article V Convention vote coming to the senate floor: Read | Past Newsletters | Subscribe

Senator Dan Foreman (District 6) News (02/26/24): Sen. Foreman wrote to the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee (JLOC) asking them to have the Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE) investigate the official actions of the Idaho state government during the Covid pandemic. He wrote this letter after attempts to have other Idaho investigative agencies perform this function failed and the Senate State Affairs Committee refused his request for an investigation to the floor of the Senate for debate and a vote on the issue. The letter lists the Representatives and Senators who are co-sponsoring his request. Subscribe to Sen. Foreman’s Newsletters

Josh Tanner's Newsletter. The session heads into the home stretch. By JOSH TANNER (03/01/24). Tanner discusses the flak he took when rightfully opposing grant funds for rural Idaho “digital equity and inclusion,” his unfairly mocked efforts to prevent people from being “debanked,” and the challenges ahead as Idaho legislators vote on hundreds of bills now in the pipeline: Read

Sen Dan Foreman Letter To JLCOC 116KB ∙ PDF file Download Investigations absolutely are needed. If we don't figure out what went wrong with Covid, we're doomed to repeat the errors the next time -- and there will be a next time! Download

EDUCATION

SOURCE: Homeschooled Teen Showcases Incredible Talent in Woodworking, Bladesmithing, and Leatherworking, Aspires to Learn Every Trade Known to Mankind. (Epoch Times, Courtesy of the Cashells). CLICK to Read.

Homeschooled Teen Showcases Incredible Talent in Woodworking, Bladesmithing, and Leatherworking, Aspires to Learn Every Trade Known to Mankind (his siblings are highly accomplished too). By Deborah George (02/29/2024). This story about a homeschooling family with four kids in Virginia offers inspiration, food for thought, and some fab photos: Read

Did You Know Idaho Outsources All Public High School Accreditation to a Global Corporation (Cognia)? By Charity Joy (02/29/24). Article describes possible conflicts between high school accreditation by global corporation Cognia and the Idaho State Constitution and statutes. Learn how DEI is buried deep within the Idaho public education system: Read

CLICK to visit Idaho Freedom Foundation.

Capitol Clarity Week 8 - Protecting free speech in Idaho with Heather Lauer and Brian Lenney. CLICK to watch (video 59 min).

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF) & CAPITOL CLARITY

Illegal Immigrant Invasion Is An Existential Threat To Idaho, America . By Fred Birnbaum (02/26/24). Birnbaum writes “America is being invaded. Day after day, thousands of illegal immigrants stream across our Southern border. It is easy to understand the frustration of the American people as President Joe Biden calls the border secure while defending the invasion.“ Excellent article highlights some of the good and bad immigration bills in the Idaho Legislature (see also “IDAHO CONNECTION - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION” below): Read

Capitol Clarity Thursday: Week 8 - Protecting free speech in Idaho (02/29/24). Heather Lauer of the People United for Privacy Foundation and Sen. Brian Lenney of Nampa explain how you protect your first amendment rights in a world going mad (video 59 min): Watch | Sign Up for Email Notifications

TAKE ACTION ON UPCOMING BILLS

See also “IDAHO CONNECTION - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION” and “DEI MUST DIE” below.

🔥🎬 OPPOSE Idaho H653 Pesticides, warning labels. This bill was killed in the Senate, but Representative Megan Blanksma (District 8) brought it to the House. It’s still bad however you recycle it. Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Business | Sample Script

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little:

Governor signs IDAHO WORKS bill to support public charter schools (02/27/24): Read

JFAC advances IDAHO WORKS transportation funding plan (03.01/24): Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador: Transgender Surgery Ban for Kids Appealed to SCOTUS (03/01/24): Read

National & International Headlines

National news and action items. More National Resources (updated regularly)

The news floods fast and furious. Here are the best updates we’ve received recently (only a smattering of the daily onslaught). Please subscribe to the resources below and here to fill in your knowledge and understanding of National & International issues.

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

"Psychological and Cognitive Warfare on Citizens". Dr. Robert Malone’s Speech at the International Crisis Summit-5 in Washington DC. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (02/26/24). Dr. Malone describes his biggest concern at the moment: “the willingness of governments to deploy modern cognitive and psychological warfare tools and technologies against their own citizenry in combination and particular with the power of modern big tech”: Read

OPEN THE BOOKS: The Podcast Tax: If You’re Paying Taxes, You’re Paying For Government Podcasts! It’s big business, and We the People are funding episodes on erotic ecologies, queer farming, trans people in Zimbabwe, and Satanists. Presents a detailed analysis and many examples of money being spent on questionable podcasts. By ADAM ANDRZEJEWSKI (02/27/24): Read

AND Magazine: Anatomy Of A Hit – How Leftist NGOs Bury The Truth. By SAM FADDIS (02/28/24). How leftists NGOs try to take down honest reports with fake “fact checking." It works like this: You write something contrary to the approved leftist dogma. A supposedly independent non-governmental organization (NGO) “fact checks” your statements, calls you a lunatic conspiracy theorist, and tells everyone to ignore you. Then your comments are buried along with the truth. Faddis analyzes a recent case in which “fact checkers” tried to destroy Heather Honey, a citizen journalist and researcher in Pennsylvania who focuses on election integrity: Read

American Thought Leaders: Trump’s NATO Comments, the Tucker-Putin Interview, and the WHO Pandemic Treaty: Historian and Estonian Official Anti Poolamets. A very different take on the Russian / Ukrainian war (podcast / video 1 hr 12 min): Listen | Watch

Anti Poolamets is an Estonian historian and a member of the Conservative People’s Party. He supports Donald Trump’s policies concerning Europe and opposes Vladimir Putin’s expansionist ambitions and invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Poolamets and host Jan Jekielek discuss Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin (“It looks very legitimate when the President speaks, yes, but I don’t believe a word when a KGB man speaks ... This was a propaganda message for [the] American public first.”), whether Putin’s history stands up to scrutiny, and how the European Green Deal and the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations are threatening the global economy and state sovereignty.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces the Matthew Lawrence Perna Act of 2024 (03/01/24). This vital legislation will help ensure that the political persecution witnessed in the aftermath of January 6th is curtailed by the law. Key reforms include Prohibits Detention for Nonviolent Political Protesters; Ensures Fair and Speedy Trials; Limits Government Surveillance and Investigation; Consistent Sentencing Guidelines; Transfer of Venue: Read | Sign Up for MTG Newsletter

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

A SIGN of the Times in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Stock Photo)

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion.

The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence (like that experienced in several European countries), bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all.

IDAHO CONNECTION - ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Several immigration bills (some good, some not) are currently under consideration in Idaho: Support HB615, HJM8, HB464; Oppose SJM102. Please take action and make your voices heard. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (Guest post from Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24): Read

🔥🎬 OPPOSE Idaho SJM102 - Immigration, labor, security. Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Agricultural Affairs | Sample Script

🔥🎬 SUPPORT Idaho HB615 - Public benefits, lawful presence. Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Health & Welfare | Sample Script

🔥🎬 SUPPORT Idaho HJM8 - Biden admin, immigration. Has passed to the House 03/04/24. Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House | Sample Script

🔥🎬 SUPPORT Idaho HB464 - Compact, border security. Lets the Governor make a formal deal with other states to secure the borders without needing approval from Congress. It's allowed under a special rule in the Constitution for emergencies, so the Governor can act fast to protect Idaho and other states involved. Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs | Sample Script

US & WORLD - IMMIGRATION

SOURCE: (Illustration by The Epoch Times, Getty Images, Shutterstock). CLICK to read article.

The Biden Policies That Transformed America’s Borders. The border is a key concern for voters who want to see the problems fixed. By Emel Akan, Lawrence Wilson (02/29/24). “President Joe Biden took office with a commitment to overturn the previous administration’s immigration policies, calling them “cruel and reckless.” He emphasized that his plan would establish a “fair, orderly, and humane” immigration system while implementing smarter measures to secure the border. But his administration is now grappling with a historic crisis.” This article delves into the history of the crisis Biden’s administration created from 2019: The Campaign Trail to What’s Next? Read

[ED NOTE: The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. See some of the immigration bills and policies Idaho is proposing, above. Ask your legislators to support the good ones, oppose the bad]

Border Patrol Likes Trump (video 1 min 29 sec): CLICK to watch.

Border Patrol Likes Trump (video 1 min 29 sec, 02/29/24): Watch

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON

Normally, we wouldn’t cover another state’s Attorney General, but Texas AG Ken Paxton is doing amazing things that affect not only Texas but also the rest of the US. Website | Press Releases

Paxton Sues Two More Texas School Districts — Denison Independent School District (“ISD”) and Castleberry ISD — for Illegal Electioneering (02/29/24): Read

Paxton Will Continue to Defend Texas Border Security Law After Court Blocks It From Taking Effect (02/29/24): Read

Paxton Wins Case Challenging $1.7 Trillion Federal Funding Bill Passed Unconstitutionally With Less Than Half of U.S. Congress Physically Present (02/27/24): Read

Trans Advocacy Group PFLAG Sues Attorney General in Effort to Hide Incriminating Documents (02/29/24): Read

DEI MUST DIE

See also related article “How the FBI and CIA Operate as ‘States Within a State’: Michael Waller - American Thought Leaders” above.

SOURCE: MUST-SEE VIDEO: One amazing black woman gets it about Democrats on X. CLICK to Watch.

MUST-SEE VIDEO: One amazing black woman gets it about Democrats. All of it. By Andrea Widburg (02/29//24): Read | Watch Video on X (5 min 50 sec)

D-E-I Needs to D-I-E; If it Doesn't, Our Society Will. The urgency of Senate Bill 1357. By Idaho Senator Ben Toews (03/01/24). Sen. Toews explains how “the chaos caused by the Frankfurt School’s promulgation of Marxist Critical Theory throughout our culture is tragically visible even in our beloved State of Idaho.” Do read this important Substack and then ask Senate State Affairs to hear S1357. (While reading, you also can subscribe to Sen. Toews Substack): Read | Ask Senate State Affairs to Support S1357 (email link and sample script)

2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

Health news and action items. More Health Resources (updated regularly)

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny. Do Not Comply. STOP the Shots.

🔥 Covid Essential Links (updated regularly): Read

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues:

Informed Consent: An Ethical Principle. The right to informed consent is an overarching ethical principle in the practice of medicine, for which vaccination should be no exception. We maintain this is a responsible and ethically justifiable position to take in light of the fact that vaccination is a medical intervention performed on a healthy person that has the inherent ability to result in the injury or death of that healthy person. ~ Barbara Loe Fisher

“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” Roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (02/26/24)

Highlights of several speeches below. DO NOT MISS THESE SPEECHES, and watch the entire Roundtable (4 hrs) if you have time.

“Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” Roundtable

This Senate Panel On The Vaccines Is The Red Pill We've All Been Waiting For. This excellent presentation meticulously breaks down exactly what went awry throughout COVID-19. What everyone needs to know is summarized. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (02/29/24). The best distillation yet of Ron Johnson’s latest COVID-19 panel “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”: Read

Roos & Kruse - World Health Organization Discussion at Sen. Ron Johnson’s Roundtable: Rob Roos, (Member of the European Parliament) and Philipp Kruse, (Swiss lawyer) shared important information about the World Health Organization with Senator Ron Johnson and the world. By JAMES ROGUSKI (02/26/24). Includes excerpt of Roos & Kruse powerful speeches, full roundtable, and Kruse slide deck: Read | Watch Excerpt (video 18 min 34 sec) | Full Roundtable (video 4 hr 2 min)

Barbara Loe Fisher and Informed Consent. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (02/27/24). Barbara Loe Fisher has long advocated for informed consent and free choice for any medical procedures, especially vaccines, that carry risk of injury or death: Read & Watch (video 9 min 52 sec)

Lara Logan outs Corporate Media-Government Collusion. Media Censorship and the First Amendment: A threat to Freedom and the Republic. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (02/28/24): Read & Watch (video 13 min)

Why Aren’t We Tapping into the FDA’s ‘Back Catalog’? There is enormous potential for repurposing well-known drugs that FDA has deemed safe. By FLCCC ALLIANCE (03/01/24). Dr. Pierre Kory’s testimony at Ron Johnson’s roundtable (transcript): Read

🔥🎬 Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines. What is happening & what we must do to avoid tyranny & medical slavery. Latest scary vaccine tech. Important definitions (informed consent, EUA, nullification). 7 Steps to freedom. References & links. By BIG E (02/28/24). Please share with anyone who has the power to enact changes: Read

🔥🎬 Idaho’s County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots. You can help! All the details and tools are provided: Read

Trudeau Canadian Government Collaborated with Covid Bio-weapon Development — just like the US government (03/02/24)

Trudeau covered up massive Beijing Communist infiltration at Winnipeg Lab: Watch (2 min 37 sec)

Trudeau's Secret Collusion with Beijing Exposed | Bio-Weapons Scandal Unveiled: Watch (5 min 47 sec)

FLCCC

FLCCC WEBINAR: COVID Vaccines and Genome Integration. CLICK to view.

FLCCC WEBINAR: COVID Vaccines and Genome Integration (02/29/24). Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Pierre Kory and guest Kevin McKernan, CSO and Founder of Medicinal Genomics, discussed DNA contamination and the risks associated with the use of COVID vaccines. Highly technical analysis. Bottom line: The mRNA platform is unsafe and ineffective —with many known and unknown risks— and must be stopped immediately (video 1 hr 16 min): Watch

ICAN / THE HIGHWIRE

December Release of FDA’s Moderna and Pfizer Data Sheds Further Light on the Purported “Safety and Efficacy” of COVID-19 Vaccines (02/26.24). Hundreds of thousands of pages released. Key Issues with Moderna: Serious Adverse Events 4.5x higher; No safety data collected; Natural immunity ignored; Why the interest in shingles? Key Issues with Pfizer: Military myocarditis study disappears; Appendicitis caused by vaccine; Eighteen teenage death reports: Read | Download Data

OTHER HEALTH NEWS

🔥 Health & Medical Resource Links (updated regularly): Read

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Other Health issues. Your health is your wealth. Don’t let bad health catch you by stealth.

Is this about health? Or is it something else? Why are the nations in the African Region and the Group for Equity seeking "equitable access to pandemic related products"? Certainly there must be a reason? What could it possibly be? (ANSWER: FOLLOW THE MONEY!). By JAMES ROGUSKI (02/29/24). This is important, especially in light of the upcoming (May 2024) WHO Treaty and International Health Regulation Amendments that stand to take the sovereignty and financial assets of every nation on earth: Read

THE HIGHWIRE EPISODE 361: THE EYE OF THE STORM (02/29/24). Includes episode segments. Lawsuit and live coverage of trial against Amish Organic Farmer Amos Millers’ farm; Jefferey Jaxen on how the UK’s Office for National Statistics is hiding excess deaths after the pandemic response; Climate researcher Judith Curry Ph.D. provides a realistic and well-studied overview of “climate change” conversation, from its inception at the United Nations to the ‘net-zero’ goals; Filmmaker Mikki Willis discusses and plays clips from Plandemic: The Musical, debuting in Las Vegas March 9th, 2024 (video 1 hr 58 min) Read | Watch

3️⃣ Take Action

Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America.

See Action Items (updated frequently — please take action because many people working together can get things done when just a few cannot)