The UN's Annual $8 Billion Budget to Support Global Migration. Another reason to stop funding the United Nations. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/31/24).

🗣️ A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation. ~Ronald Reagan

1️⃣ Get Informed

IDAHO Headlines

Idaho news and action items. More Idaho Resources

PRIMARIES Matter Most in Idaho! There's NO substitute for meeting candidates face to face. Their legislative actions will affect every Idahoan EVERY DAY.

ADA COUNTY EVENTS (updated 02/05/24): Read

BOISE COUNTY EVENTS (updated 01/31/24): Read

GORDON’S AMERICAN PATRIOT GEMS: February: In Truth, the US Government Isn’t All That Helpful (updated 02/05/24): Read

2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Hey everybody! If you see a bill that you especially like, please call the sponsor and give him or her your support. Legislators are HUMAN BEINGS! They can feel marooned and overwhelmed by negative feedback, especially if they never hear from people who actually like what they do.

Calling in your praise for your legislators' efforts — even if you didn't vote for them or they're not in your district — can build their confidence, bolster their morale, encourage them to work even harder on your behalf, and lead to some great connections. Pick up the phone! How to find legislators: Read

👉 Don’t miss the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s 2024 INDEX BILL ANALYSES! Call and write your legislators before they pass a bad bill or to encourage them to pass a good one. Use one of the Bill Trackers to follow your favorite (or least favorite) bills.

Scorecards & Trackers: When evaluating whether a bill reflects conservative or liberal values, consider the bills’ sponsors and their scorecards at Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) | IFF Bill Analyses | More Bill Trackers

BIG E Substack Voting Guide: Read

Ask your legislators to support medical liberty in Idaho: Read

It’s an election year, folks. Read what your legislators are doing now. Re-elect the good ones and De-Elect the bad ones. PRIMARIES are most important in Idaho, so study carefully and THEN vote: Voting Guide

REPORTS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

🔥😡BRIAN LENNEY, IFF & OTHERS EXPOSE THE JFAC COUP

Something is rotten in the State of Idaho. We'll tell you what it is. Who Loses? The taxpaying citizens, that's who! Who Wins? IACI and Idaho Main Street Caucus!

ACTION ITEM: TELL THEM WHAT YOU THINK (details in the article). Please remember how these folks treated you and your hard-earned money before you vote for them again! Read

Look who voted AYE to subvert the new JFAC process that was designed to rein in Idaho’s out of control spending! CLICK to Read Report.

Bill to Allow School Staff to Carry Firearms in Idaho Schools Passes House Overwhelmingly. By Sarah Clendenon (01/31/24). FIREARMS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY (HB 415) applies only to school employees who have completed the enhanced concealed weapons training course and successfully obtained an Idaho concealed carry permit. Bill also requires all schools to remove “Gun Free Zone” signs from all public K-12 schools: Read | HB415

JACYN GALLAGHER NEWSLETTER: Topics include Anti-Fentanyl Bill Passes House (HB406); Bill Tracker and Highlights of Interesting Bills; Events; and TRUTH BOMB about how legislators are influenced by daily voter recommendation sheets from lobbyists and special interest groups: Read

LD14 (Eagle, Gem County) Next Meeting & Legislative Updates: Join us Thursday 2/8 in Eagle. By BRIAN ALMON (02/02/24): Discusses upcoming Legislative District 14 Republican Central Committee meeting at Eagle Sewer District on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7pm and includes newsletters from LD 14’s Rep. Ted Hill and Rep. Josh Tanner: Read | Ada County Events

SENATE JOINT RESOLUTION 104 — EXTRA, SPECIAL SESSIONS, LIMIT. By Parrish Miller. Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 SENATE BILL RATINGS (01/29/24). SJR 104 would amend the state constitution to impose a 20-day limit on extraordinary sessions of the Idaho Legislature when it is convened upon a written request of 60% each of the House and Senate membership. Conclusion: This is an expensive ($200K minimum) and unwarranted amendment to the Idaho constitution: Read

FRIDAY ROUNDUP: Groundhog Day. What have we learned one month into the session? By BRIAN ALMON (02/02/24). Brian discusses liberal Republicans teamed up with Democrats to throw the whole budget project into disarray (see above); Ada County GOP financial review; Feb 3. Gem County Republicans Lincoln dinner; interviews with Matt Edwards of Citizens Alliance of Idaho this week about religious school equality bill (House Joint Resolution 1); interview with Scott Cleveland who is challenging Mike Simpson for his US House Seat; and more: Read

💀 DEI must die in Idaho. Idaho Freedom Foundation Newsletter (01/31/24). Discusses the DEI agenda of hatred, discrimination, and division and the January 24 episode of Capitol Clarity about sound money, Bitcoin, and how to combat the coming central bank digital currency: Read | Download DEI Report | Capitol Clarity Website

WORTHY OP-EDS

Welfare is at Critical Mass. Is it too late to rein in government entitlements? By BRIAN ALMON (02/01/24). Do not miss this important discussion of the tabling of House Bill 419, which would have put specific measurable guardrails on Medicaid Expansion, that if not met would withdraw Idaho from the program. After healthcare industry representatives and those dependent on Medicaid testified against the measure, the House Health & Welfare committee voted 8-5 to hold the bill, effectively killing Medicaid reform this year. Medicaid — which initially was to cover children, those in poverty, and people with disabilities now goes to low-income able-bodied adults as well — apparently is now considered too big to fail or curtail: Read

[ED NOTE: Voters approved Reclaim Idaho’s Medicaid Expansion ballot initiative in 2018. Reclaim Idaho is the same group trying to destroy Idaho’s elections with jungle primaries and Ranked Choice Voting (RCV).]

Cronyism in Idaho Politics. Should those who act as political enforcers be rewarded with oversight of state agencies and boards? By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (02/01/24). The governor often appoints close friends or political allies to various state boards and agencies — while most of the Senate waves appointments through with Little question: Read

IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

🚨See ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION & OPEN BORDERS & NATIONAL SECURITY below for more border coverage.

AG Labrador Letter - Crisis at the Border (02/02/24): An excellent communication from Idaho’s Attorney General Labrador about the crisis at the border and the letter signed by 26 Attorneys General (including Labrador) admonishing the Administration to enforce immigration laws: Read

Governor Little Letter - Border etc. (02/02/24). Topics include press conference at Eagle Pass, Texas, Idaho sending state police troopers to Texas-Mexico border, joint statement supporting Texas’ Constitutional Right to Self-Defense, Idaho LAUNCH, Idaho WORKS: Read

National & International Headlines

National news and action items. More National Resources (updated regularly)

The news floods fast and furious. Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the resources below and here to fill in your knowledge and understanding of National & International issues.

US CONSTITUTION, SURVEILLANCE & IRS INTIMIDATION

🔥🎬 TAKE ACTION. CONTACT YOUR CONGRESSPERSON - CALL SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON. Vote AGAINST SECTION 702 RENEWAL! (02/01/24 UPDATE): Contact Your House Member | Contact Speaker Mike Johnson | Read article by Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/12/23)

Suggested text and phone script:

The Perversion of FISA and FISC. Section 702 must only be used for the surveillance of foreigners on foreign soil, not domestic surveillance of US Citizens, DO NOT allow spying on Americans without a warrant! Tell Congress to Vote NO on HR 6611, "FISA Reform and Reauthorization Act of 2023." Vote YES on HR 6570, "Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act."

IRS to Boost Enforcement Workforce by 40 Percent by Year-End 2024. The tax agency will add 493 armed special agents this year. By Naveen Athrappully (02/02/24). IRS intends to raise its enforcement personnel by 40 percent by the end of this fiscal year, with revenue agents seeing the largest workforce increase. [ED NOTE: WHY spend this money to intimidate American citizens while our border is wide open? Don’t audits scare people enough?]: Read

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY

🔥🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

Ballotpedia Launched a New Sample Ballot Lookup Tool (02/06/24): Read | Use the Tool | More Trackers

A ‘Well-Funded Cabal’ Influenced the 2020 Election—What Lies Ahead in 2024? Republicans may lose this November as the Democratic Party uses the advantages it gained during and after the 2020 election cycle. News Analysis. By Kevin Stocklin (01/30/24): Read

[ED NOTE: Republican leadership, for the most part, has done little to stop the Marxist March. And even if elections themselves were squeaky clean:

Candidates often say anything their audience wants to hear, just to get elected. Voters make little effort to truly know those who are running. Many listen to social media gossip and "mainstream news,” vote for whomever has the biggest sign or the most money, never meet candidates face to face or ask hard questions, and rarely review candidate voting records. Once elected, the officials frequently betray the voter base by aligning their votes and actions with lobbyists and donors instead of taxpayers. See our Voting Guide for tips for Idaho conservative voters (updated frequently during election season).]

The Gaming of GOP Elections. New Hampshire outcome reveals issue affecting many states, including Idaho. Plus updates from Idaho, Florida, Arizona, Ohio and around the US. By TIMOHDEE (01/31/24): Read

DRUGS & THE LAW

Drugs are not harmless.

These two articles illustrate why Idaho must NEVER legalize drugs, recreational or otherwise. Once the camel gets its nose under the tent, there’s no stopping it from taking over the entire tent.

Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Five Cities Over Marijuana Policies Preventing Enforcement of Texas Drug Laws (01/31/24). Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched lawsuits against the cities of Austin, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin, and Denton for adopting amnesty and non-prosecution policies that violate Texas laws concerning marijuana possession and distribution: Read

Measure 110 That Oregon Voted for Resulted in 241% Increase in Opioid Deaths, Forces State of Emergency. By Allison Anton (01/31/24). It started with recreational marijuana; it ended in death and suffering. The Democrat solutions? Part 1: Set up a command center in the middle of Portland to measure the effects of fentanyl use and addiction on Portland’s citizens and direct addicts to the relevant treatment centers. Part 2: “Include[s] two public health campaigns and increased outreach to get people into treatment, recovery and housing services”: Read



ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION & OPEN BORDERS & NATIONAL SECURITY

A SIGN of the Times in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Stock Photo)

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion.

The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence (like that experienced in several European countries), bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all.

The Biden administration is not simply doing a bad job. The Biden administration is doing exactly what it intends. Its policy is that we should have open borders. It wants unrestricted migration. It does not believe we have the right to keep anyone out. We are after all living in an ‘oppressive colonial-settler, patriarchal, racist nation built on the subjugation and domination’ of the other nations of the planet. It is long past time for us to pay the price for the injustices we have committed. ~ Sam Faddis, AND Magazine

🔥INSIDER REPORT: THE HIGHWIRE EPISODE 357: BORDERLINE (02/01/24). Includes episode, individual highlights, and Show Notes Archive. Del Reports: Internal video showing poor safety measures while handling lab mice in a biosafety lab. Jefferey Jaxen Reports: The WHO’s pandemic treaty THANKFULLY is on life support; why the public is losing trust in governments, institutions, and media; CDC vaccine coding inaccuracy exposed; farmer protests grow. Guest Michael Yon Reports: Mass invasion of the United States, FUNDED BY the United States. Bonus Report: The trucker convoy passing by the Highwire studio from Dripping Springs, Texas with guests Dr. Pete Chambers and journalist Lara Logan (video 2 hr 10 min): Read | Watch

Do not miss the segment BEHIND THE BORDER CRISIS WITH MICHAEL YON. FRIGHTENING INVASION OF THE UNITED STATES: The U.S. government and NGOs have an industrial operation at Darién Gap in Panama to usher illegal immigrants from any country directly into America. News and intel the legacy media refuses to cover (video segment 1 hr 10 min): Watch

MORE BORDER (TIP OF THE ICEBERG!)

The UN's Annual $8 Billion Budget to Support Global Migration. Another reason to stop funding the United Nations. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/31/24). “The mission creep of the United Nations has gotten way out of control. As just one of many examples, the UN mission to unilaterally encourage global migration has resulted in multiple avoidable political crises.” Read

Biden Admin. Sends Millions to Religious Nonprofits Facilitating Mass Illegal Migration. A CIS examination of one subset of 200-plus NGOs helping a mammoth UN-led immigration assistance project reveals pass-through taxpayer funding of the worst mass migration in U.S. history. By Todd Bensman (01/30/24): Read

Gov. Little visits border, joins 14 Governors for press conference at Eagle Pass, Texas (02/01/2024): Read

GOVERNORS: Arkansas: Sarah Huckabee Sanders • Georgia: Brian Kemp • Idaho: Brad Little • Indiana: Eric Holcomb • Iowa: Kim Reynolds • Louisiana: Jeff Landry • Mississippi: Tate Reeves • Missouri: Mike Parson • Montana: Greg Gianforte • Nebraska: Jim Pillen • New Hampshire: Chris Sununu • South Dakota: Kristi Noem • Tennessee: Bill Lee • Texas: Greg Abbott • Utah: Spencer Cox

Agency Capture – Biden Allocated $1.2 Billion To The United Nations Relief And Works Agency (UNRWA). It's Laced With Terrorist Extremists. Biden Administration re-started Palestinian aid by pumping $1.2 billion through the United Nations aid agency. It was a reversal of the 2018 policy when President Trump had zeroed them out. By ADAM ANDRZEJEWSKI (02/01/24): Read

Op-Ed: A Deceptive Immigration Deal Threatens National Security . By Roger L. Simon (01/30/24). “A so-called immigration deal that links money to “close” the border with financial support for the wars in Ukraine and Israel is apparently in the offing. This is going on while anyone with the proverbial IQ in triple-digits knows the border was opened in the first place via executive fiat from President Joe Biden moments after he assumed office and could be closed again in the same manner at any time he wishes.” Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) lead the charge for bogus legislation that comingles border security with aid to promote two foreign wars. The Supreme Court is aiding and abetting this crime with its recent ruling against Texas: Read

The Man Who Would Be King – The Border Patrol Signals It Is Near The Breaking Point. By SAM FADDIS (02/02/24). “The problem with acting like an emperor when in fact you are simply the chief executive of a constitutional republic is that sooner or later people stop listening to you. Your actions become progressively more and more outrageous and even the most law-abiding eventually decide to simply say “no” in response to your commands. All despots confront this reality. Biden is confronting it right now.” A recent DHS survey found one in four Border Patrol agents intended to quit within the next year. With recruitment in the cellar, the situation is untenable: Read

🔥🎬TAKE ACTION - CONTACT YOUR REPRESENTATIVES

(02/06/24) The House Speaker has refused to hear a terrible budget bill from the Senate. The Senate undoubtedly will keep trying to support open borders, funding for illegal migrants, never-ending wars, and loss of American sovereignty. Tell them NO!

CONTACT YOUR CONGRESSPERSON & SENATORS - CALL SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON. NO FUNDING FOR UKRAINE, NO FUNDING FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS! Contact Your House Member | Contact Your Senators | Contact Speaker Mike Johnson

Suggested text and phone script (customize appropriately):

No Funding! All funding in the budget for Ukraine and for illegals must be cut to ZERO. NO COMPROMISE. NO FUNDING FOR ILLEGALS. NO FUNDING FOR UKRAINE OR UNDECLARED (BY CONGRESS) WARS. Please be strong. Our nation's future is in your hands.

EDUCATION

The ‘Media Literacy’ Trojan Horse: Alvin Lui on Woke Indoctrination. CLICK to view.

American Thought Leaders: The ‘Media Literacy’ Trojan Horse: Alvin Lui on Woke Indoctrination (02/01/24). “Parents think that media literacy means knowing when someone has actually fake news versus facts. What media literacy and organizations like the News Literacy Project [are doing is] brainwashing children to not listen to independent journalists or organizations and to instead only go back to the mainstream media.” Alvin Lui is a parental rights advocate who helps parents understand the latest woke programming making its way into K-12 education. (podcast / video 40 min): Podcast | Video (includes full transcript)

PragerU and Arizona Department of Education Bring Free K-12 Supplemental Educational Resources to AZ Classrooms to Fight Back Against DEI, CRT, and Woke Sexual Material. By Jordan Conradson (02/03/24). Arizona recently adopted PragerU programs, joining Oklahoma, Florida, Montana, and New Hampshire in providing lessons in history, government, capitalism, and American values to K-12 classrooms. Read | PragerU Kids Program | More Kid Stuff from PragerU

BIDEN’S LATEST WAR

Biden's Phony War In The Middle East. By SAM FADDIS (02/05/24): These strikes were intended for domestic political consumption inside the United States to fool Americans into thinking the administration is doing “something” about the three Americans were killed in Jordan. They had no meaningful military effect. We are bombing nothing of significance to anyone. We are fighting a phony war. Read

2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

Health news and action items. More Health Resources (updated regularly)

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny. Do Not Comply.

🔥 Covid Essential Links (updated frequently): Read

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues:

🔥🎬 Idaho’s County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots. You can help! All the details and tools are provided: Read

🔥🎬 TAKE ACTION via Email Idaho: Email Joint Committees | Email Idaho (Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee): https://emailidaho.com/joint-committees/.

TOPIC: PLEASE DO NOT APPROVE COVID shots and other harmful measures for Public Health Services appropriations.

Medical Freedom IS Freedom: Please respectfully blanket legislators and candidates with requests to take the medical liberty pledge, pass model bills, and pass this constitutional amendment.

What if Covid Was Actually a Gift? "In the midst of immeasurable loss, there’s still much to celebrate." Jenna McCarthy shares what she learned at FLCCC's 3rd conference. By FLCCC ALLIANCE AND JENNA MCCARTHY (02/05/24). Don’t miss this inspiring essay! (The FLCCC conference in Phoenix should be available on video soon. We’ll keep you posted.): Read

Scientists Call for Global Moratorium on mRNA Vaccines, Immediate Removal From Childhood Schedule.

The Perils of Vaccinating When You Are Infected. What the forgotten HPV vaccine tragedy can teach us about the dangers of COVID vaccination. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (01/25/23): The “necessary, safe, and effective” myth didn’t start with COVID shots. The doctor discusses HPV and other shots in which safety and efficacy — as well as necessity — messages were pushed, clinical trial results were ignored, testing for disease before administering shots was skipped, and profits before people prevailed: Read

[ED NOTE: Sadly, due to messaging from government, media, and “experts,” many unsuspecting people drank the vaccine Cool-Aid for decades prior to the Covid-Era (this writer included), often to the detriment of their own lives and health.]

Proof The CDC Knowingly Lied When Claiming The mRNA Vaccines "Reduce Hospitalizations And Deaths." Twitter user @TheChiefNerd recently compiled published evidence supporting Dr. Kory’s assertion that the vaccinated were systematically being documented as unvaxxed when entering U.S hospitals. By PIERRE KORY, MD, MPA (01/31/24): Read

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: “Whoever is running for president better figure this out pretty quick!” CLICK to watch (1 min 21 sec).

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: “Whoever is running for president better figure this out pretty quick!” (01/31/24) 25% of Americans refused the COVID jab. • Another 15% have some sort of new medical problem after the shots. • And one-third of Americans believe the COVID shots have caused thousands of deaths (video 1 min 21 sec): Watch

15 COVID “Conspiracy Theories” That Turned Out to Be True. By Vigilant Fox (01/10/24): https://vigilantnews.com/post/15-covid-conspiracy-theories-that-turned-out-to-be-true/

20 COVID “PANDEMIC” & VACCINE FACTS (PDF). PDF below also can be found here.

20 COVID "PANDEMIC" & VACCINE FACTS (PDF).

OTHER HEALTH NEWS

🔥 Health & Medical Resource Links (updated regularly): Read

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Other Health issues. Your health is your wealth. Don’t let bad health catch you by stealth.

WORLD HEALTH? ORGANIZATION (WHO)

W.H.O. WATCH: Email the United States WHO Representatives to respectfully demand that they #EnforceArticle55. By JAMES ROGUSKI (01/30/24). Article55 of the International Health Regulations (IHR) requires that amendments being considered at the 77th World Health Assembly be presented at least four months in advance of the assembly (the January 27, 2024, deadline has passed without such presentation). Roguski’s post provides many action items, a template letter, and a petition to send to WHO "representatives." Read, Act & Sign | More WHO Action Items

HAPPENING NOW: PROTESTING FARMERS SURROUND BRUSSELS HEADQUARTERS OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION. By JEFFEREY JAXEN (02/01/24). While granting $54 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine aid, the EU is crushing farmers who supply the world’s food. Green regulations throughout the EU aim to stifle farmers and eliminate traditional farming methods and business, all in the name of ‘net zero’ sustainability. The farmers are fighting back with massive protests: Read

STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM: The invisible hand of the WHO in the states (January 2024). Idaho must not let this stand (at least one legislator has a bill ready to print; we’ll keep you posted). WE MUST STOP WHO CONTROL! Read (PDF)

BRAIN DEATH: Defining Death! With Heidi Klessig, MD (01/30/24). Dr. Marilyn Singleton and guest Dr. Heidi Klessig discuss the tricky definitions of death and brain death, the decline of medical ethics related to brain death, how euthanasia (now euphemistically called Medical Aid in Dying in Canada) no longer requires a person to be terminally ill, and how to prevent your organs from being harvested (podcast 58 min): Listen | Related Respect for Human Life website | Idaho Organ Donor Status Changes (Yes Idaho, site is case sensitive - use UPPERCASE) | Wallet Card for Refusing Organ Donation | Related Article in American Thinker (02/01/24) | 🆕Dr. Paul A Byrne, MD discusses brain death and organ donation (04/12/25, video 01:24)

CANCER TREATMENT: Ivermectin Squares Off in a New War on Cancer. Medical pioneers are putting their Covid treatment expertise to new uses. For two cancer patients, that meant 'complete clinical response.' By MARY BETH PFEIFFER (01/31/24). The first of a series of articles resulting from her investigations concerning potential beneficial effects of Ivermectin on various cancers: Read | Related: THE ROLE OF REPURPOSED DRUGS AND METABOLIC INTERVENTIONS IN TREATING CANCER. By Paul E. Marik, MD, FCCM, FCCP

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

Endocrine Disruptor Banned From Soap Still Found in Hand-Sanitizers, Toothpastes and Mouthwashes . By Dr. Joseph Mercola (01/31/24). Research shows triclosan is a potent endocrine disruptor that interferes with thyroid function. Endocrine-disrupting chemicals can promote a variety of health problems, including obesity, breast, ovarian, prostate and testicular cancer, preterm and low birth-weight babies, early puberty in girls and undescended testicles in boys. Also includes practical tips on handwashing and making natural cleaning solutions: Read

BUS STORIES: The Parents Knew (01/30/24): A “follow the science and the experts” family nurse practitioner began questioning childhood immunizations when the COVID pandemic started her researching the risks of vaccination. Parents knew something wasn’t right! She studied the ingredients in the shots, not just COVID shots but also Hepatitis B, meningitis, DTAP, and more. She was horrified to find these vials contain dangerous adjuvants, pathogenic proteins and other components that can impair a child’s health and even kill (video 15 min): Watch

Most Read News of the Week (02/04/24). Links provided in article for all stories listed below: Read ‘A Very Dangerous Medical Experiment’: CDC Expands Vaccine Schedules for Kids, Pregnant Women and Most Adults FDA Says: Informed Consent Not Required for ‘Minimal Risk’ Studies Endocrine Disruptor Banned From Soap Still Found in Hand-Sanitizers, Toothpastes and Mouthwashes + Safe Cleaning Tips and DIY Recipes Tylenol Use During Pregnancy Linked to Delayed Language Development Lawyer in Landmark Fluoride Trial: ‘Fluoridation Violates Informed Consent’ Who Benefits From ‘Precision Agriculture’ — Farmers and Consumers? Or Big Ag? Australian Man Injured by Pfizer Vaccine Wins Claim Against Employer Environmental Pollutants Affect the Unborn And Can Affect Long-Term Health of Pregnant Women U.S. Taxpayers Funded Wuhan Lab — and Made Fauci Wealthy Scientists Call for Global Moratorium on mRNA Vaccines, Immediate Removal From Childhood Schedule



3️⃣ Take Action

Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America.

See Action Items (updated frequently — please take action because many people working together can get things done when just a few cannot)