Photo Credit: Davos Bacchanal Redux. By Dr. Robert Malone. CLICK to read.

🗣️ We have all witnessed the impacts on the public streets and spaces of once-beautiful cities like Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle. Homelessness, fueled often by the enabling policies of legalized drugs, has destroyed the vitality of these cities, as residents sidestep used needles, garbage, and human waste in their public spaces. This is at the heart of preserving livability in cities everywhere and I’m very pleased the Supreme Court is taking this matter before them. ~ Attorney General Labrador in Press Release

Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack today. Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

Disclaimer

🚫 Do Not Comply with Tyranny!

Resources Quick Index…

Resources | Ada County Events | Boise County Events | Covid Essential Links | Unofficial Voting Guide | Action Items | Search | Site Map (all articles) | Disclaimer

LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL: HEALTH, MONEY, VOTING

Are You a Liberty Legislator or Candidate? Are You Working with One? Ideas and tips here and here.

1️⃣ Get Informed

IDAHO Headlines

Idaho news and action items. More Idaho Resources | Gem State Substack

Tyranny in the Idaho State Senate (updated 12/19/23): Read & Take Action

ADA COUNTY EVENTS (updated 01/11/24): Read

BOISE COUNTY EVENTS (updated 01/18/24): Read

SENATOR CHUCK WINDER (updated 12/19/23): Read | Winder’s IFF Scorecard D- Education, F Freedom, F Spending

🔥Idaho County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots. See “COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny” section below. THIS IS A BIG DEAL, FOLKS!

2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Hey everybody! If you see a bill that you especially like, please call the sponsor and give him or her your support. Legislators are HUMAN BEINGS! They can feel marooned and overwhelmed by negative feedback, especially if they never hear from people who actually like what they do.

Calling in your praise for your legislators' efforts — even if you didn't vote for them or they're not in your district — can build their confidence, bolster their morale, encourage them to work even harder on your behalf, and lead to some great connections. Pick up the phone! How to find legislators: Read

How a bill becomes law: Read | Watch (IFF Legislature 101 video 57 min)

Citizens Alliance of Idaho (live Idaho Signal broadcasts): Watch

Scorecards: When evaluating whether a bill reflects conservative or liberal values, consider the bills’ sponsors and their scorecards at Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF).

BIG E Substack Voting Guide. Recent updates include Resources and Bill Trackers: Read

Ask your legislators to support medical liberty in Idaho: Read

WEEK 2 REPORTS

LEGISLATURE CLASSES from Idaho Freedom Foundation (offered online): Both one-hour sessions have ended, but you can find the videos on Idaho Freedom TV - YouTube: Watch | Freedom, Spending, and Education Indexes

🆕Legislature 101 : Idaho legislature process + how the Freedom Index, Spending Index, and Education Index work (video 57 min): Watch

🆕Legislature 201: IFF focus on key policy and spending areas + Q&A with IFF policy experts. Discussed the budget process and the crucial IFF Freedom, Spending and Education indexes. DO NOT re-elect legislators with consistently low rankings! Watch

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

The story about Medicaid you have not heard. By Fred Birnbaum (01/16/24). A Medicaid budget error — with thousands of ineligible people being on Medicaid — required $278 million to be returned to the General Fund (a year later than it should have happened). Medicaid is Idaho’s largest single government program. It represents 34% of the entire state budget for all programs including all federal funds. Surprisingly, the Medicaid budget receives little scrutiny. Learn more about this monster program. Find out which legislators stood against expanding the Medicaid budget, which caved, and how the budget continues to grow. Read

IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Finally, after a five-year experiment in social decay, the Supreme Court may give relief to many local governments seeking the tools to reclaim the livability and vitality of their public spaces. For too long, their residents have been forced to sidestep needles, garbage, and human waste that fill the streets and sidewalks, as businesses are shuttered and become vacant. ~ Idaho Attorney General Labrador

Attorney General Raúl Labrador | Governor Brad Little

ATTORNEY GENERAL RAÚL LABRADOR

US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to Review Homeless Camping in Public Spaces (01/14/24) SOTUS granted a petition to review the Ninth Circuit’s decision in City of Grants Pass v. Gloria Johnson after Attorney General Raúl Labrador led a 20-state coalition asking the Supreme Court to grant certiorari in the case. This case deals with the ability of local governments to address homeless camping on city streets, sidewalks, and public spaces.: Read

Labrador Letter (01/19/24). Expanding on the press release above: : Read

SCOTUS granted the request of Idaho and 20 other states to hear City of Grants Pass v. Gloria Johnson, which deals with local government’s ability to regulate public spaces relating to homeless camping.



Labrador explains how homelessness is exacerbated by legalization of recreational marijuana, decriminalization of highly addictive substances such as methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl all while social justice radicals demanded the de-funding of local police. This was followed by rampant addiction, rising crime, and pervasive, untreated mental illness. Court decriminalization decisions solidified the problem and made homelessness an almost-permanent feature of our cities. Now, Idaho and other states may have the chance to fight back in front of the Supreme Court.



[ED NOTE: Decriminalizing medical marijuana often is the first step, followed by recreational marijuana, then other “hard” drugs. Oregon, one of the first states to legalize medical and then recreational marijuana, quickly transformed from clean and pristine to dirty and dangerous. Marijuana is NOT a benign substance. Short and long-term side effects here (just one resource of many).]

Alan Hurst appointed as Solicitor General effective January 22, 2024. The Office of Solicitor General serves as the State’s premier litigation team: Read

GOVERNOR BRAD LITTLE: Newsletter provides a little more news on Idaho spending programs. Little proposes historic investment in school facilities, asks for additional resources to combat human trafficking in Idaho, highlights his commitment to education, calls for more local road & bridge improvements. He also discusses the (successful) pushback by Republican governors to block foreign governments from buying public lands through Natural Asset Companies (NACs): Read

Related The Idaho Budgeting Process: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly. Slowing the flow of Idaho's spending faucet. By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (01/20/24). Article explains that from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2024, Idaho's budget increased over 50% from $9 billion to $13.9 billion. New rules in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) may control some spending by separating maintenance appropriations from goodies line items (the Good). Unfortunately, even the maintenance budgets are inflated and heavily reliant on federal funds (the Bad). Governor Little’s budget request of $13.6 billion surpasses the required maintenance budget by about $1.5 billion (the Ugly): Read

National & International Headlines

National news and action items. More National Resources

STOPPED! SEC Rule Change to Allow New Carbon Credit (Natural Asset) Companies to be Traded on NYSE. 01/27/22: Idaho Dispatch report: NYSE Withdraws Proposed Rule Change Regarding Carbon Credit “Natural Asset Companies”: Read

Senators Risch and Crapo opposed this. Thanks also to all who wrote your representatives and posted your comments to the SEC. Previous reporting: Idaho Dispatch article | Related article by Meryl Nass | Post Your Comments to SEC

Pennsylvania Gun Restrictions for Adults Under 21 Struck Down by Federal Court. Pennsylvania’s ban on adults under 21 carrying guns in public violates the U.S. Constitution, a federal court ruled on Jan. 18: Read

INTERNATIONAL STARS AT WEF: SPEECHES & WRITINGS PROMOTE FREEDOM

See also “WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF) & WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) MARCH ON TO WORLD DOMINATION” in “OTHE HEALTH” section below.

Source: ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS The President of Argentina's Rallying Cry for Libertarianism. CLICK image to read article, watch video, and read transcript.

The President of Argentina's Rallying Cry for Libertarianism. Javier Milei's 2024 Speech at Davos. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/18/24). Includes 20 quote summary, video (23 min), and full transcript: Read | Watch

Related: Javier Milei at the WEF- Attacking Socialism, Defending Monopolists? Argentine self interest or fundamental principles? By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/20/24). Discusses the constitutional basis of monopolies. Despite the fundamental position of the Founders opposing monopolies, the Constitution allows the US Federal government to grant limited monopolies relating to patents and copyrights, in order to promote innovation: Read | U.S. Constitution Article I Section 8 | Clause 8 – Patent and Copyright Clause of the Constitution

SOURCE: @KevinRobertsTX on X: CLICK to Watch.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts (01/18/24): My message to the self-appointed global elites: Your time is up (video 3 min 32 sec) Watch | Related article

SOURCE: Truth for Health Foundation. CLICK for Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s address to Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International meeting transcript and video.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Shares Powerful Message He Sent to Participants of “Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International” Meeting. By Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò (01/16/24). Amazing summary of the freedom, health, and wealth stealing Covid era. Not one wasted word in Archbishop Viganò’s masterful message about the challenges facing society and the worldwide coup d’état being attempted by global elites: Truth for Health Foundation Transcript and Video (16 min)

2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Trump Wins Iowa Caucus in Historic Landslide; Ramaswamy Drops Out. Trump captured 51 percent of the vote, winning by a record margin over second-placed Ron DeSantis. Nikki Haley came in third: Read

Why Vivek Ramaswamy Came in 2nd in Iowa. By Roger L. Simon (01/16/24). Excellent commentary that explains why Vivek actually came in second. Primarily, because he dropped out. Secondly, he immediately backed former President Donald Trump and offered to help with his campaign. Classy! Read

IDAHO GOP & PRESIDENTIAL CAUCUS (Saturday March 2, 2024): And then there were four: Trump, DeSantis, Haley, Binkley. Ramaswamy and Christie have withdrawn: Read

Announcing the 2024 Presidential Caucus. By BRIAN ALMON (01/21/24). Sometime in February, eligible voters throughout Idaho will receive a postcard from the Idaho Republican Party with your caucus location and other information; bring the card with you. This article provides Legislative District 14 caucus details including how the process works, the six caucus locations in Gem and Ada counties, and a call for volunteers: Read

2020 ELECTION FRAUD, J6 & DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY

🔥🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

Professor and Election Expert J. Halderman Hacks into Dominion Voting Machine Tabulator in Court on Friday in Georgia in front of Judge Totenberg USING ONLY A PEN TO CHANGE VOTE TOTALS. By Jim Hoft (01/20/24). In June 2023, the Federal District Court for the Northern District of Georgia unsealed the 96-page Halderman Report – the Security Analysis of Georgia’s ImageCast X Ballot Marking Devices that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had hidden from the public for two years. The report exposed many exploitable vulnerabilities in the Dominion Voting Systems’ ImageCast X system. Judge Amy Totenberg sealed and covered up the investigation results and sat on the report until this week. This is part of a long-running lawsuit in which plaintiffs seek to remove allegedly insecure voting machines in Georgia in favor of secure paper ballots: Read | Follow-Up Article (01/21/24)

Voter Fraud Convictions Challenge Narrative of Secure Elections. Criminal convictions of election fraud across America have called into question the narrative that cheating is rare and of little impact. By Steven Kovac (UPDATED: 01/15/24): Read

The Evidence. A succinct, well sourced summary of 2020 election fraud has dropped. Plus updates from CT, AZ, GA, IA and Taiwan. By TIMOHDEE (01/17/24). OHDEE does an excellent job summarizing the longer report covering five swing states (GA, WI, PA, MI, AZ) along with other election integrity news: Read | Full 2020 Faud Report

Wisconsin Legislature Introduces Two Constitutional Amendments to Permanently Ban Ranked Choice Voting. By Jim Hoft (01/17/24): More states are getting on board to ban or rescind ranked choice voting (RCV). While the Wisconsin constitutional amendments may be overly complicated, they are a step in the right direction to preserve election integrity by banning RCV. NOTE: Idaho must soundly reject the RCV ballot measure being pushed by Reclaim Idaho: Read | Related Article about resisting “jungle primaries” and RCV initiative in Idaho

DIVERSITY EQUITY & INCLUSION: DEI OR DIE?

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

[ED NOTE: We have nothing against women or people of color; however, anyone with control over our lives must be highly QUALIFIED not simply check-the-box individuals. This especially includes pilots and doctors!]

DEI, Airplane Crashes, and Bad Medicine. By J. Robert Smith (01/16/24): How Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion are putting lives at risk as they fly or seek medical care. Merit based acquisition, training, and hiring has literally gone out the window and is replaced with social justice constructs: Read

United Airlines questioned about DEI impact on hard landing in Houston (01/07/24) By Vivek Saxena. On July 29, a United plane was nearly totaled after a hard landing. Activist Ashley St. Clair claimed the pilot was a DEI hire who’d “failed multiple trainings” but been hired anyway for being able to check the right identity boxes. She also expressed concerns about the co-pilot. UA has not confirmed the allegations, but in early 2021, the airline publicly vowed to up its so-called “diversity” by ensuring at least 50 percent of future hires were women or non-white minorities (see next story). Read

“We Have Committed That 50% of The Class Will Be Women and People of Color” – United Airlines CEO Admits to DEI Quota Because There are too Many White Men Flying Airplanes. (01/16/24). Per the article: Meritocracy is dead. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently admitted that they are no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to safely transport their passengers on commercial flights. Instead “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color”: Read

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION & OPEN BORDERS

A SIGN of the Times in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument (Stock Photo)

The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence (like that experienced in several European countries), bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all.

House Speaker Mike Johnson. The speaker’s newsletter discusses issues such as open borders and national defense, as well as local Louisiana highlights: Newsletter Signup | News

GEM STATE SUBSTACK: The Modern Plantation. It was wrong in 1860 and it's wrong today. By BRIAN ALMON (01/15/24) ∙ PAID. How open borders help big business but harm illegal workers (who become slaves) and all legal citizens. Idaho’s voters and legislature must NOT support bills that foster illegal immigration: Read

AND MAGAZINE. Thanks To Joe – TB Is Back. By SAM FADDIS (01/17/24). Once thought a disease of the past, tuberculosis (TB) is back thanks to open border policies. Illegals are jammed into camps and emergency shelters throughout our country. Many come from areas of the world where TB is widespread, bringing tuberculosis with them. No one is doing any meaningful medical screening of these people. Article discusses TB symptoms, treatments, and the impacts of its resurgence in America: Read

Take Our Border Back - Multi-Day Convoy. “WE THE PEOPLE” ARE UNITING to TAKE OUR BORDER BACK. The group invites family, friends, neighbors & fellow Americans from the EAST to the WEST Coasts to join a multi-day PEACEFUL convoy ending with 3 RALLIES in 3 STATES on February 3, 2024. Maps, schedules, and donation opportunities provided: Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Responds to Biden Administration’s Demand that Texas “Cease and Desist” Securing its Border. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton responded to a January 14, 2024, cease-and-desist letter from the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) demanding that Texas end its enhanced border security measures in Eagle Pass’s Shelby Park. The DHS threatened to escalate the issue if Texas did not comply with their orders by January 17. You won’t want to miss AG Paxton’s brilliant reply debunking the HHS’s claims and turning the tables on the illegality of an open Southern Border: Read Press Release | Read Reply Letter

2️⃣ Laugh, Smile & Cry

The funnier and not so funnier designed to make your day sunnier. More Humor Resources

Animals

Animals provide a much-needed break from the daily grind and strife.

Penguins travel in packs (video 11 sec). CLICK to Watch.

Piggy loves being brushed (video 20 sec). CLICK to Watch.

Monkey and cat cuddle (video 7 sec): Watch

Moose races a boat in river - literally runs on water (video 12 sec): Watch

Penguin without a tuxedo sticks out from the crowd (video 15 sec): Watch

Penguins travel in packs (video 11 sec): Watch

Piggy loves being brushed (video 20 sec): Watch

Sheep have fun in the colorful field (video 15 sec): Watch

Entertaining & Inspiring Commentary

Basilica Built Hanging on a Cliff 500 Years Ago Looks Like It’s Floating Between Heaven and Earth (Andrea Berg/Shutterstock). CLICK image to read.

Basilica Built Hanging on a Cliff 500 Years Ago Looks Like It’s Floating. By Michael Wing (01/13/24). Summary: Approximately 1000 years ago, reclusive monastics traversed a thin shelf of rocky cliffside at Mount Baldo mastiff, north of Verona, Italy, creating a hermitage hanging on the side of a cliff. Today, the hermitage no longer stands, but the glorious gothic façade and tower of a minor basilica remains. Nested on a narrow perch, the Sanctuary of Madonna della Corona emerges half-hewn from the living rock. Read

Friday Funnies: Mobius Strip. The wheels on the bus go round and round... By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/19/24): Read

Winter Vehicle Emergency Safety Kit Comedy (may require login)

Winter Safety Tips Idaho World 1.02MB ∙ PDF file Download Winter Vehicle Emergency Safety Kit Comedy article. By Boise County Sheriff Deputy Gomez. Published in Idaho World (Wednesday, January 10, 2024, page 8). Reprinted with permission. Download

3️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

Health news and action items. More Health Resources.

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

🔥This stuff is important, folks. Please read, watch, and listen!

🔥 Covid Essential Links (updated frequently): Read

Did you take one or more COVID shots? Did you advise your friends, families, or patients to take one or more COVID shots? Would you do #1 again? Would you do #2 again?

Idaho County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots. Three Counties so far! CLICK for details and info about how you can help.

🔥 🔥 Idaho County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots. By BIG E (01/18/24)/ A dedicated team successfully encouraged Commissioners in several Idaho Counties to advise against Gene Therapy Shots pending investigations and full informed consent. You can help! All the details and tools are provided.: Read

Let's also respectfully blanket legislators and candidates with requests to take the medical liberty pledge, pass model bills, and pass this constitutional amendment.

🔥🔥 The FDA’s sham support of poisoning the American public. Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin interview Katherine Watt (01/12/24). Katherine Watt cogently lays out the bioweapon, countermeasure, poison, and lawlessness of these injections. In the last five minutes of the podcast, Watt discusses resistance at the lowest level of government (the one closest to the people), specifically mentioning county and individual levels, the Tennessee nullification group, We The People 50, and other efforts (podcast 58min 46 sec): Read & Listen

Related: On the continuing effort to fit a square peg (legalized manufacturing and use of biological weapons) into a round hole (FDA drug, device and biological product regulation). By KATHERINE WATT (01/03/24): Read

Fauci, Collins Capitulate on COVID Lies as Public Continues Investigation into mRNA Harms. By JEFFEREY JAXEN (01/14/24). While a shocking number of Americans still believe the government and establishment health system narrative, the truth is starting to come out as Dr. Fauci and Collins testify in closed-door congressional hearings (though Dr. Fauci suffers from selective amnesia as he answers questions): Read

Category X with Special Guest Kimberly Biss, M.D. (01/19/4). Don’t miss OB-GYN Kim Biss, M.D., one of the few practicing physicians who have spoken out about COVID hospital chaos and the damages left in the wake of pandemic countermeasures including shots. Using data from her own practice, she brilliantly discusses short and long-term effects of injecting pregnant and lactating mothers with COVID-19 shots, menstrual irregularities, healthcare staffing, cancer rates, maternal and fetal complications, still births, miscarriages, infertility, and more (video 50 min) [ED NOTE: Dr. Biss testified convincingly during the Boise County Commissioners meeting that led to advise against gene therapy injections: Watch | Boise County Testimony (12/27/23)

2024 To Do List - Experts to Add to Totality of Evidence Website. By JUST CALL ME JACK (01/16/24). Totality of Evidence (ToE) launched in 2022 to capture the Covid pandemic timeline, capture what the media don’t report, and explore the bigger picture. This reference website provides links to source material (wherever available), and to help people investigate untold or censored information. The author is working to expand the list of Covid experts: Read | Related Covid Essential Links

OTHER HEALTH NEWS

🔥 Health & Medical Resource Links (updated frequently): Read

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

RFK Jr Podcast: Bioweapons and Lyme Disease with Kris Newby (01/19/24). RFK Jr and guest Kris Newby discuss the horrifying history of the US Military's role in bioweapons and Lyme Disease. Bioweapons research in the US started in earnest during Operation Paperclip, which brought German Nazi and Japanese bioweapons scientists to work in the US after WWII. Their cruel experiments and the unleashing of bioweapons on American soil and citizens should open your eyes about the past and present (podcast 43 min): Listen

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (AMD): Dissecting A Modern Vaccine Propaganda Piece. I read Peter Hotez’s book so you don’t have to (01/12/24). Another excellent (though lengthy) article by AMD. Topics include Why Is Peter Hotez Dangerous? First Order Thinking; Why the Hypocrisy? Demonizing the Opposition; Gaslighting; Silencing the Opposition; Conclusion. Also includes 8-minute video clip of Brett Weinstein’s interview with Tucker Carlson: Read

The Silent Epidemic Eating Away Americans’ Minds. A sudden, unprecedented change in mental disorders has scientists worried about what it could mean. Excessive screen time may be contributing to mental disorders such as depression, anxiety and irritability, autism, and ADHD in children and adults. How screen time can cause these problems and how a screen-time “fast” can help reverse the damage: Read

DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA: Can Taking CoQ10 Prevent Heart Disease? (01/15/24). Strong evidence supports using Coenzyme Q10 to prevent heart disease, stroke, and inflammation, and to improve overall health: Read (PDF)

AMERICA OUT LOUD PULSE: Do we really need to take so many pharmaceuticals? with Richard Amerling, MD (01/16/24). Drs. Marilyn Singleton and Richard Amerling talk about how to deal with diabetes, heart issues, and other ills that mostly can be resolved without potentially harmful drugs and shots. The docs discuss second opinions, the fallacy of evidence-based medicine, myths about statins, diabetes drugs, fat, salt, and the overmedication of Americans (podcast 59 min): Listen

Personalized mRNA is coming your way…but will it cure cancer as they say? By DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON (01/18/24). In his usual clear and cogent fashion, Dr. Stillwagon explains how Moderna / Merck’s new mRNA technology for curing cancer, diabetes, and other ills likely will be just as destructed as the COVID-19 gene therapy shots have been. Same mechanisms of action, same potentially bad outcomes: Read

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM (WEF) & WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION (WHO) MARCH ON TO WORLD DOMINATION

🔥AND MAGAZINE: 2024: What Will Happen Before The Coming Election? By Chet Nagle (01/19/24) Read

Nagle begins: “This year, uneasy Americans face a constellation of dangers, including the flood of illegal aliens, civil unrest, terrorist attacks, inflation, recession, and the ever-rising national debt. Even the threat of war is in the mix. Of all these perils, however, one is emerging from the shadows and is stealthily moving to the forefront – the plans of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO).”



Time is running out, as this WEF/WHO takeover could occur in May 2024. Despite numerous letters and phone calls from Citizens, our federal lawmakers are ignoring the dire threats from World Economic Forum (WEF) and the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO). Constitutional Sheriffs may be our last hope for survival and any semblance of freedom — unless we EXIT THE WHO and all other globalist organizations (see Action Items).

AND MAGAZINE: Disease X - Turns Out Death Is Profitable. By SAM FADDIS (01/15/24). After the devastating takedown of governments, businesses, property, and health due to the “Covid pandemic,” big labs are now focused on “Disease X.” This could be another psyop, but it definitely means big money for someone, especially those associated with the World Economic Forum, meeting this week. Faddis concludes (edited slightly): “Common sense preparedness for future pandemics makes sense. Continuing to play God with dangerous pathogens, ignoring the consequences, and viewing worldwide pandemics as money-making opportunities does not. Turns out death is profitable, and Disease X will let some people make a killing”: Read

Do not fear Disease X. For fear is the weapon. By DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON (01/17/24). Concise common-sense advice that no one gave you at the start of the draconian Covid debacle. Keep the “agents” outside of you, keep your immune system strong [ED NOTE: Avoid Covid shots!], use oral and nasal lavage, and avoid fear: Read

🔥 Disease X and Fear Mongering. "Be first, be right, be credible." But where is the integrity? By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/18/24): Read



The WHO and others are using fear in the name of public health (first of Covid, now of “Disease X”) to get compliance for vaccines and vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, masking, lockdowns, social distancing, school closures, etc. They completely ignore the decreased emotional and physical wellbeing of the general public as an acceptable side effect.



The WHO’s fear mongering is working on the US House, evidenced by a newly introduced bill H.R.3832 - Disease X Act of 2023. This bill expands the priorities of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to specifically include viral threats that have the potential to cause a pandemic. As Dr. Malone explains, this bill is a sneaky backdoor to significantly expand BARDA to research viruses. Expanding yet another agency with few limits on scope is not in the public interest. THIS BILL MUST BE DEFEATED!

🆕👎 CALL AND EMAIL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES IN THE US HOUSE (01/18/24). Ask them to OPPOSE H.R.3832 - Disease X Act of 2023. This bill expands the priorities of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to specifically include viral threats that have the potential to cause a pandemic. It expands the scope of innovation grants and contracts that may be awarded by BARDA to specifically include those that support research and development of certain manufacturing technology for medical countermeasures against viruses, including respiratory viruses, with pandemic potential. It also expands BARDA's authorized strategic initiatives to include advanced research, development, and procurement of countermeasures and products to address viruses with pandemic potential. This expansion is unnecessary and dangerous: This type of research and countermeasure development led us to the global Covid disaster and is a backdoor to gain of function research and countermeasures. Find Your Federal Legislator | Related Article

Disease X and the Corrupt Lancet. The globalists launch their new weapon to take over the world. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/17/24). The MSM hysterical propaganda push from the globalists regarding “Disease X” is in full swing, with misleading messages and fear porn. The proposed One Health approach gives public health official total control and surveillance across AI, the internet, agriculture, climate change, public health, medical systems, ecological sites, urban and rural areas. It can encompass just about anything. It also values animal and plant life as equal to human life. Do Not Fall For It! Reject this model: Read

Davos Bacchanal Redux. It's Davos Day! By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (01/14/24). Davos and the WEF are not our friends. Dr. Malone provides a detailed and entertaining review of their plans for pandemics and climate “emergencies”: Read

REFORMING THE WHO ISN’T POSSIBLE; IT’S DOING WHAT IT WAS MEANT TO DO. THIS ISN’T ABOUT HEALTH. IT’S ABOUT CONTROL. Another plea from Stand for Health Freedom to call and write your representative to support and co-sponsor HR 79, the WHO Withdrawal Act. Article | Petition | HR 79 (no co-sponsors from IDAHO yet!)

FLCCC ALLIANCE: Marik's Miracle. How the Loss of One Career Fueled the Spectacular Rise of Another. By JUSTUS R. HOPE (01/14/24). This excellent article describes the similarities in careers and censorship experienced by Dr. Linus Pauling (Vitamin C, anti-war activism) and Dr. Paul Marik (Vitamin C for sepsis, early multi-drug COVID treatment, FLCCC Founder, cancer care research and treatment). Both made spectacular contributions to humanity; both were financially and socially punished for their efforts; and both carved out new careers in later life. Includes video interview with Dr. Marik (13 min 37 sec): Read

THE HIGHWIRE / ICAN

THE HIGHWIRE EPISODE 355: UNREDACTED (01/18/24) Guests: LTC (ret.) Brad Miller, John Beaudoin Sr.: Read | Watch (2 hr 7 min) | Military Accountability Letter and Petition Summary: Retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Brad Miller discusses service members confronting Military Leadership with the Declaration of Military Accountability (you can sign the letter too!); Jaxen Report: News from the World Economic Forum, US Climate Lead John Kerry steps down, German Farmers Protests, and W.H.O. introduces the next pandemic bug, Disease X John Beaudoin, Sr., a father, engineer, executive, and researcher who obtained over 500,000 death certificates from Massachusetts discovered that medical examiners and the CDC coding program excluded deaths from COVID-19 vaccines. Unredacted data from almost a million death certificates appear to reveal systemic fraud and a horrifying truth.

THE HIGHWIRE INSIDERS REPORT - THE HIGHWIRE EPISODE 354: INDOCTRINATED (01/16/24). ICAN Lead Counsel Aaron Siri, Esq, discusses V-Safe (see stories below). Free Text fields will be available Feb 15th, 2024, on ICAN’s V-Safe dashboard. Jaxen Report: Runaway excess deaths surrounding the COVID vaccine rollout and mainstream media coverups; German farmers protest tax break cuts by green energy bureaucrats; other causes of global warming and cooling. Michael Nehls, MD, PhD, author of The Indoctrinated Brain, discusses the mental conditioning created by fear and isolation of COVID lockdowns and gives you tools to recognize and combat this attack on our medical freedom (video 2 hr 14 min): Watch | Read (Episode Highlights and Show Notes Archive Links)

ICAN Acquires Lot Data For The J&J Covid-19 Shots (01/18/24): ICAN now has lot and dose data for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 shots in addition to previously obtained Pfizer and Moderna lot and dose data. This data may help determine whether certain lots were associated with unusually high numbers of adverse reactions or deaths. The most dangerous lots from all three manufacturers appear to be among the first shipped. OpenVAERS has analyzed this data, with links provided below: Read OpenVAERS Covid-19 Vaccine Lots: Read OpenVAERS Search COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J) Lots and Serious Adverse Events: Read Related: Where’s VAERS? Read



CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

4️⃣ Take Action

Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America.

See Action Items (Updated frequently)