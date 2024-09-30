⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐ VOTE ⭐

Register: https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/ApplicationInstructions.aspx

Idaho Secretary of State 2024 Idaho General Election Information & Deadlines: https://voteidaho.gov/election-information/

Voter Information Lookup (sample ballot, find your polling place, check your absentee ballot status, and access your voter information): https://elections.sos.idaho.gov/ElectionLink/ElectionLink/VoterSearch.aspx

Tips: Be discerning. Be analytical. Be informed. Vote in person. Do NOT vote mail-in / absentee. Be a poll worker or poll watcher.

CONSERVATIVES — Do NOT skip this election! The opposition will vote in droves. Conservatives must as well.

All Idaho Counties

Vote FOR the Conservative (usually Republican, but sometimes they will be Independents, Constitutional, or Libertarian party members.)

Vote FOR the TRUMP/VANCE Presidential and VP ticket , even if you are a never-Trumper. The alternative of a Harris/Walz win is unthinkable.

Vote FOR Constitutional Sheriffs. As the only ELECTED law enforcement officers, they can stand between you and tyranny. Examples — VOTE FOR: Ada County (Doug Traubel), Boise County (Scott Turner), Owyhee County (Larry Kendrick)

Vote NO on Idaho Magistrate Judges Retention. Unless… you know the judge is excellent. A non-retention vote creates a vacancy and a new judge will be appointed. Example — Boise County: Vote YES Retain Magistrate Judge Adam M. Strong

Vote NO on Idaho Proposition 1: “Idaho Open Primaries Act” ballot initiative.

Vote YES on HJR5 “Citizen Voters Only”: Idaho State Constitutional Amendment.

Boise County (all precincts, in order shown on ballot):

Boise County Elections website and sample ballots: https://www.boisecounty.us/services/elections/

US President: Vote FOR Donald J. Trump, JD Vance Vice President

US Representative District 1: Vote FOR Russ Fulcher (R)

State Senator District 8: Vote FOR Christy Zito (R)

State Representative District 8 Seat A: Vote FOR Rob Beiswenger (R)

State Representative District 8 Seat A: Vote FOR Faye Thompson (R)

County Commissioner District 1: Vote FOR Bob Callahan (R)

County Commissioner District 3: Vote FOR Lindy Lindstrom (R)

County Sheriff: Vote FOR Scott Turner (R)

Prosecuting Attorney: Vote FOR Alex Sosa (R)

Magistrate Judge: Vote YES to Retain Magistrate Judge Adam M. Strong (non-partisan)

Boise County Precincts 30 & 40:

Boise County Precincts 50, 60, 70 & 80 Ambulance:

East Boise County EMS District Creation Election: Vote AMBULANCE DISTRICT YES

Boise County Precinct 70 Basin SD Zone 4:

RECALL BALLOT: Vote AGAINST recalling Patrick Minto who holds office of BSD Zone 4 Trustee (retain Patrick Minto on the school board)

East Boise County EMS District Creation Election: Vote AMBULANCE DISTRICT YES

