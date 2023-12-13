Gordon Petrie is an American patriot from his head to his toes. He also has a great sense of humor that’s reflected in his clear and witty writing style. For years, Gordon has posted his writing on the City of Emmett’s “Mayor’s Corner.” We’re honored to include a selection of his work here on Big E’s Big Mouth Substack.

About Gordon Petrie, J.D.

Gordon Petrie is a retired state trial judge and retired Idaho Army National Guard Colonel serving as mayor of Emmett, Idaho since January 2015. Gordon was re-elected in 2023 for his third term as mayor. His resume is most impressive (see below), and so is his vision for Emmett:

City leadership is dedicated to making Emmett a safe walking and biking community so as we grow older, we will be better able to “age in place.” With our historic downtown kept clean and neat, Emmett gives that kind of feel that all Baby Boomers growing up in small towns remember—and long for. That’s why so many Boomers, along with their 50- and 40-something children have come here to make their home. Our extraordinary Emmett City Staff’s vision is to create a core competent municipal team providing excellence in municipal governance. What an honor to lead them. We take pride in protecting people and their property through the use of best practices. I guess that’s why people love it here in Emmett and why we love Emmett.

Gordon Petrie Life & Career Highlights

Current Position. Mayor of Emmett, Idaho, since January 2015. Re-elected 2023 for third term.

Native Idahoan, Undergraduate Education. Born and raised in Lewiston, Idaho. Graduated from Idaho State University in 1971 (commissioned officer in the Army upon graduation).

Military Service. Began two years on active duty as a commissioned officer with the US Army, 1971. Left Army in 1973 to obtain his law degree. Deployed to Iraq with Idaho National Guard in 2004 (Operation Iraqi Freedom III). Achieved rank of Full Colonel in Idaho Army National Guard (retired January 2008).

Legal Education & Experience. Graduated University of Idaho School of Law with a Juris Doctor in 1976. Elected Nez Perce County Prosecutor in November 1976 and for two successive two-terms thereafter. Entered private practice in Lewiston in 1983.

Judicial Experience. First lawyer magistrate in Gem County in 1989 while a member of the Idaho Army National Guard. Upon release from active duty, interim-governor Jim Risch appointed Gordon a district judge in Canyon County in July 2006. State trial judge (retired January 2009).

Post-Retirement Legal & Civic Activities. Department Judge Advocate for the State of Idaho Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, chair of his church council, and member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Idaho Cities (AIC) for District 3.

Marriage & Children: Married to Patrice Ann Turner of Boise, Idaho since 1969. They have 3 adult children (a family physician, a resort manager, and a Physician’s Assistant) and 8 grandchildren ranging from twenty-one years to fourteen months.

Gordon Petrie’s Wisdom Through the Years

Copied below for your reading or downloading pleasure are Gordon Petrie’s short articles (typically 2 or 3 pages) on American patriotism, how we got where we are today, and family values. You can find all his articles on the City of Emmett “Mayor’s Corner” website.

🗣️ The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government. ~ Thomas Jefferson (1809) 🗣️ To be considered radical for simply desiring a return to the original constitutional form of what’s left of our Republic, the one gifted to us through the blood and treasure of our Founders, provides an important clue to how corrupt and debased our culture has become... ~ Gordon Petrie (c. 2024)

2024

January: Chip the Wonder Dog Attends the First Christmas, Part II (final). Read

2024 01 Jan Memo 110KB ∙ PDF file Download January: Chip the Wonder Dog Attends the First Christmas, Part II (final). This completes a fantasy version of what Christ’s birth might have looked like to a prototype Dachshund had he been one of the animals that witnessed the Savior’s Nativity. (Part I published December 2023; scroll down) Download

February: In Truth, the US Government Isn’t All That Helpful, Part I. Read

2024 02 Feb Memo 161KB ∙ PDF file Download February: In Truth, the US Government Isn’t All That Helpful. Cites examples of big government acting against the interests of the American people. Over several memos, readers will learn about the irradiation of the western United States in general, and Gem County in particular, due to above-ground nuclear test shots in Nevada. Download

March: In Truth, the US Government Isn’t All That Helpful, Part II. Read

Related Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho | Related Senator Crapo and Tona Henderson

2024 03 Mar Memo 123KB ∙ PDF file Download March: In Truth, the US Government Isn’t All That Helpful. Cites examples of big government acting against the interests of the American people. Part II about the irradiation of the western United States in general, and Gem County in particular, due to above-ground nuclear test shots in Nevada. This memo addresses the 1952 exposure to radioactive iodine I-131 in Gem, Custer, Blaine and Lemhi counties. The effects on "Downwinders" linger to this day. Download

April: In Truth, the US Government Isn't All That Helpful, Final. Read

2024 04 Apr Memo 126KB ∙ PDF file Download April: In Truth, the US Government Isn't All That Helpful. The conclusion of the series on "Downwinders." Summary: In August 1997 Idaho Governor Phil Batt demanded an explanation and compensation for increases in thyroid cancer in Gem County. In August 2004, when the National Cancer Institute said Idahoans were exposed to radioactive materials that may cause cancer, the politicians promised to fight. In 2024, the feckless Congress still hasn’t delivered any federal aid to radiation victims. Download

2023

January: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Part I . Read

2023 01 January Memo 107KB ∙ PDF file Download January: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Part I. An introduction to the federal constitution (with text). The terrible cost of constitutional illiteracy and the guarantee of a republican form of government at the state level. Upcoming columns will examine the proper function of local government in Idaho, specifically of the municipal variety, and how it should look and operate. Download

February: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Part II . Read

2023 02 February Memo 123KB ∙ PDF file Download February: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Part II. How counties track the Articles of Confederation and cities track the Constitution…Sorta. Counties constitute creatures of the state legislature with the three commissioners filling the roles of all three branches of government: executive, legislative and judicial. Cities, on the other hand, are created by the people they serve, where the mayor fills the executive role, and the council fills legislative and sometimes “judicial” roles. Download

March: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Part III . Read

2023 03 March Memo 128KB ∙ PDF file Download March: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Part III How municipal governance in Idaho models itself after the republican constructs of our federal and state governmental forms. Explains that the most effectively and efficiently governed cities are those in which the mayor and council work as a team; one that seeks to advance the best interests of their community as a whole under a representative government paradigm—which is why the squeaky wheel doesn’t win. Enumerates the major powers and responsibilities under the mayor's executive powers. Download

April: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Final Part . Read

2023 04 April Memo 84.9KB ∙ PDF file Download April: The Proper Role of Government at the Local Level, Final Part Explains the major powers and responsibilities under the mayor’s legislative, appointment and removal powers. Next, explains that the general legislative authority resides in the city council, enumerates the council’s legislative powers, covers the fiscal duties of the council, and explains quasi-judicial, appointments and removals, and miscellaneous duties. Don’t miss the conclusion to this article! Download

May: The Proper Role of Humanity . Read

2023 05 May Memo 86.7KB ∙ PDF file Download May: The Proper Role of Humanity Emmett Valley Friendship Coalition: Getting by with a Little Help from Its Friends. This organization (now known as Emmett Valley Food Coalition) was formed in January 2008 by ordinary citizens who wanted to help hungry citizens during the 2008 recession. Fast forward to 2023, the coalition is still going strong thanks to statewide and community organizations, volunteers, and local companies. This organization may be Emmett-specific, but its lessons are universal: ordinary citizens, with a little help from their friends, can accomplish great things. Download

June: The Autopsy and Anatomy of Idaho Property Taxes, Part I . Read

2023 06 June Memo 77.8KB ∙ PDF file Download June: The Autopsy and Anatomy of Idaho Property Taxes, Part I. Emmett has the third lowest property tax levy rate in Idaho (just behind two areas with much higher assessed values). How does Emmett do it? Emmett not only practices good stewardship, but it also stretches tax dollars better than the two urban areas with lower levy rates, simply because of the way department heads utilize limited resources. ______ This article and several that follow explain property taxes (aka ad valorem taxes), how they come about (assessed by the County), and how they have funded government in the Gem State since its inception. ______ Municipalities who wish to get the most bang for their taxpayers’ bucks should read this series. Download

July: The Autopsy and Anatomy of Idaho Property Taxes, Part II . Read

2023 07 July Memo 76KB ∙ PDF file Download July: The Autopsy and Anatomy of Idaho Property Taxes, Part II Property taxes protect persons and property in Idaho cities (think police and fire protection). No one likes property taxes; but if they went away, what would be the alternative? ______ Justin Ruen, Policy Analyst extraordinaire for the Association of Idaho Cities, explains that ad valorem taxes historically have funded Idaho’s government, with certain exceptions: land and buildings owned by federal, state, county or city government; public hospitals and charitable institutions; churches; benevolent and charitable societies, and cemeteries. ______ Learn more about the history and use of Idaho property taxes as well as other taxes that we know and love. Download

August: The Autopsy and Anatomy of Idaho Property Taxes, Part III (Final) . Read

2023 08 August Memo 135KB ∙ PDF file Download August: The Autopsy and Anatomy of Idaho Property Taxes, Part III (Final) Final installment about the historical impact of property taxes on cities. Separate and special issues would include application of property taxes to myriad separate taxing districts and their relation to bonds. ______ How did the Federal government become the primary care giver contrary to design? The answer is FDR’s New Deal bust relating to Idaho and the West, which started a cascade of new issues. ______ The article explores Idaho’s attempts at property tax relief, with implementation of state income tax. Unfortunately, although the income tax was designed to reduce property tax levy amounts, the state got the full benefit of the take; cities were not beneficiaries. Sales taxes were next. Various schemes to reduce property taxes continue to this day, with checkered results. ______ The approach of the current Emmett city administration is simple: leverage every tax dollar received to the fullest extent practicable Download

September: Propaganda and PSYOPS—The Evil Twins of Tyranny, Part I . Read

2023 09 September Memo 139KB ∙ PDF file Download September: Propaganda and PSYOPS—The Evil Twins of Tyranny, Part I. Madison Fifth Avenue and Big Government, plus a host of institutions, manipulate us daily by dumbing us down and allowing others to think for us. After three generations of college and public-school students being inculcated with Marxist philosophies, skipping much of the Western Canon along with science that can be questioned and debated, children now think Critical Theory is Critical Thinking—which Marx wanted all along. ______ Edward Bernays, called the Master of Propaganda, spread tobacco lies to hook generations of men, women, and children on the product. Fun fact: The original Marlboro Man, who died at the age of 90, never smoked for real and resigned after realizing he had set a bad example for children! ______ The first casualty of war is truth, as the author learned first-hand when hired to practice Information Warfare for one year in Kirkuk, Iraq. The article provides several examples from history about how information, in its broadest sense, is the single most important factor in any conflict after leadership and the quality of training the warriors receive. ______ Information Operations (IO) – aka propaganda – consists of twelve elements, which are now widely used to make Americans think and act in certain ways. Following articles will explain. Download

October: Propaganda and Psyops - The Evil Twins of Tyranny, Part II . Read

2023 10 October Memo 145KB ∙ PDF file Download October: Propaganda and Psyops - The Evil Twins of Tyranny, Part II. "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false,” Former CIA Director William Casey • “Politics, as a practice, whatever its professions, has always been the systematic organization of hatreds.” — Henry Brooks Adams (1838-1918) • Old Latin adage “The world wants to be deceived, so let it be deceived." ______ The mission of psyops entails influencing emotions, motives, and objective reasoning to create behavior change. Psyops have been going on in America for a long time, but the events of 2020-2021 brought these activities front and center. An absence of critical thinking on important issues resulted in the loss of our liberty and freedom. The article examines the role of mainstream media (MSM) from Yellow Journalism in the late 19th century through today. Download

November: Propaganda and Psyops - The Evil Twins of Tyranny, Part III . Read

2023 11 November Memo 120KB ∙ PDF file Download November: Propaganda and Psyops - The Evil Twins of Tyranny, Part III. To become an expert on the Principles of Liberty one must read, understand, and internalize the books our Founders read and study our nation’s foundational documents: The Declaration of Independence, the (failed) Articles of Confederation and the (now-under-assault) Constitution of the United States. The Founders also contemplated Liberty and Freedom through the prism of the Hebrew and Christian canons. ______ Dr. Marlene McMillan and others have explained how social engineering, and the resulting loss of freedoms happen. This article explores recent and not-so-recent writings along with historical examples (e.g., brainwashing of German people by Hitler and Goebbels) and closes with an important video (linked above). ______ Thanks to frog-in-the-water-coming-to-boil techniques employed by psyop puppet masters, non-critical thinkers have no idea they are pawns in the middle of a revolution until it’s too late and the revolutionaries have won. ______ As Dr. McMillan explains, transformational Marxists (unlike traditional Marxists who use guns and terror) “use words to deceive the masses into thinking the new society is good for them. [But] the results are the same: loss of liberty, misery, poverty, and despair.” We get America since 2020. ______ While Social Engineering has been around since at least Biblical times, it has been raised to an art form since the 20th century. Today, the Administrative State simply does what it pleases “in the name of public good” while we lose our liberty. The first step is to understand this; the next is to stop it. Download

December: Chip the Wonder Dog Attends the First Christmas, Part I . Read

2023 12 December Memo 129KB ∙ PDF file Download December: Chip the Wonder Dog Attends the First Christmas, Part I. In the spirit of this writer’s youth during the 1950s, when his hometown newspaper placed a bible verse prominently on the editorial page each day and ran a serialized Christmas story each season beginning the first week of December or so, this is a fictionalized version of what Christ’s birth might have looked like to a proton-type Dachshund had he been one of the animals in the manger. ______ 🐕🎄Do not miss Part 1 of this delightful story. Look for Part 2 in January 2024. Merry Christmas! Download

2023 12 December Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 33.9KB ∙ PDF file Download December Bonus: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Gordon Petrie recounts his father’s WWII experiences. His father fought in the Pacific during WWII, surviving battle wounds, malaria, and the Bataan Death March. How his father’s military contrasts with today’s and what this contrast could mean for America’s future. Download

2022

January: Fundamentals That Will Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State. Read

2022 01 January Memo 132KB ∙ PDF file Download January: Fundamentals That Will Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State. In a New Year’s resolution to return to the fundamentals of our Constitutional Republic this and upcoming memos explore how our Republic began, earlier Republics the Founders had in mind when crafting the US Constitution, and why the Republic form of government worked for two ancient and powerful civilizations, but ultimately failed. ______ “Progressivism” has led to a giant American administrative state ruled by really “smart Ivy league types” who conveniently roll the executive, legislative and judicial branches in one package and craft rules and regulations for every aspect of our lives. ______ Upcoming memos explore how the original Western Civilization idea of citizenship and sovereignty are being replaced with a world-state concept of citizenship. ______ Readers are encouraged to sign up for Hillsdale College online courses (https://www.hillsdale.edu/) and to read some excellent books. Download

February: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part II. Read

2022 02 February Memo 136KB ∙ PDF file Download ______ ______ February: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part II. The Founders insisted that the federal government’s powers must be specifically delineated while individual rights are vigorously protected, namely, those rights coming from “Nature and Nature’s God” and which comprise our Bill or Rights. These rights must be vigorously defended in the courts and in our culture, which Marxism aims to destroy. ______ Anything not set forth for the central government must be reserved to regional government (cities, counties, and states.) Also required: Strict separation of powers (Legislative, Executive, and Judicial) with each part able to hold the other parts accountable. Woodrow Wilson began eroding this separation by establishing what has become a massively growing administrative state. ______ In 1787, the Constitutional Convention had a secret sauce to fix the confederation: Deep knowledge of history and the classics (largely gone now). They feared tyrannical governments having just fought a Revolution against one. ______ The Antidote for Tyrants…Besides Kinetics: Prevent tyranny and enforce the Rule of Law (which states that no one is exempt from the law, not even “rulers”). The Founders concluded that the Rule of Law served as a safeguard against tyranny because “just” laws (based on Natural Law) – evenhandedly enforced – served as the antidote to corrupt leaders. ______ Clearly today’s administrative state violates Article I (the Legislative Article) and Article II (the Executive Article) of the US Constitution. Next up: Article III of the Constitution: “The powers not delegated to the United States [i.e., the federal government] by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” (Many judges, including Associate Justice Sotomayor, do not grasp this concept.) Download

March: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part III. Read

2022 03 March Memo 95.3KB ∙ PDF file Download March: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part III. Our US Constitution’s Bill of Rights First Amendment (freedom of religion, speech, a free press, peaceable assembly, and petitioning our government for redress of grievances) and Second Amendment (right to self-defense and to bear arms) make our nation unique among all democratic republics ever to exist. ______ Various factions view the government differently. The left sees government as a hovering nanny. The right sees government as inherently corrupt. The middle views government as neither good nor evil, but simply as a powerful entity that must always be harnessed by the “chains of the Constitution. ______ How did we stray so far from our Constitutional roots? Answers include generations of “higher” education that inculcated Marxist ideas, the destruction of the nuclear family (married mom and dads living with their kids), infiltration of the media, and the destruction of religion. Download

April: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part IV. Read

2022 04 April Memo 83.3KB ∙ PDF file Download April: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part IV. Unless the people, through unified action, arise and take charge of their government, they will find that their government has taken charge of them. Independence and liberty will be gone, and the general public will find itself in a condition of servitude to an aggregation of organized and selfish interests ~ Calvin Coolidge ______ The middle class citizen is important to keeping a republic, whereas the rich and poor often work against the republic. The citizenry is susceptible to propaganda (psyops, information operations, psychological warfare), with each side predisposed to avoid information conflicting with their preexisting beliefs. Some good advice: Turn off the TV and read one of the classics—each week. Download

May: Considerations for Voting in May's Primaries. Read

2022 05 May Memo 117KB ∙ PDF file Download May: Considerations for Voting in May's Primaries. Albert Einstein once quipped: "We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them." Nor can we solve our problems by electing politicians who lack solutions for problems apart from printing fiat money to simply throw at them. Some effective “voter hacks” for making better decisions at the ballot box: ______ FIRST RULE: Always avoid recommendations from biased media that suppress dissenting views or distort the truth. ______ SECOND RULE: Follow the money. ______ THIRD RULE: Use your critical thinking skills! ______ FOURTH RULE: Never fully trust social media, commercials or campaign signs of the candidate in question. Download

June: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part V and Final. Read

2022 06 June Memo 166KB ∙ PDF file Download June: Will a Return to Fundamentals Save Our Republic from The Current Sinking Ship of The Administrative State? Part V and Final. This article opens with must-read quotes from Continental Congress’s Declaration of Independence; 4 July 1776, Thomas Jefferson (two gems!), and John Adams. ______ Prior memos explained that the US Constitution defines the function of federal government while leaving unclaimed matters to the states. Part I addressed the federal government’s design to keep us safe from all enemies, foreign and domestic while states had the day-to-day duties of government for its citizens. Part II carried over Part I’s theme that government must be limited. Part III established the necessity for the Bill of Rights to keep the federal government off our backs unless there’s a good reason. It also introduced former KGB spy and defector to the West, Yuri Bezmenov, who explained how our institutions were infiltrated by KGB operatives. Part IV established the importance of the Middle Class. ______ So how did the social fabric unravel so quickly? The answer is that it unraveled slowly as Marxism infiltrated every institution. Conservatives better believe in miracles. Download

July: Unsung Heroes. Read

2022 07 July Memo 87KB ∙ PDF file Download July: Unsung Heroes. Historians often miss the real heroes of significant events (including previously unknown details about Benjamin Franklin and Marine Harold Schultz who helped raise the second flag on Iwo Jima in WWII). Most unsung heroes are “unsung” because they are self-effacing, simply wanting to do the right thing at the right time. ______ Former US Marine Paul Feickert is one of those types: Through his efforts, the Emmett Cherry Festival Parade enjoys the USMC Mounted Color Guard. Feickert is a self-effacing, salt-of-the-earth veteran, and a community blessing. He lives the Marine motto every day: Semper Fidelis. Always faithful. Download

August: Finally - What the Constitution Says...or Doesn't Say. Read

2022 08 August Memo 127KB ∙ PDF file Download August: Finally - What the Constitution Says...or Doesn't Say. In 1984, in the case of Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council, the Court ruled that federal agencies could decide the scope of their power when Congressional authorization was “ambiguous.” With a July 2022 ruling AGAINST the EPA In “West Virginia v. EPA,” the Environmental Protection Agency could no longer force electric utilities to switch from fossil fuels to wind and solar. ______ SCOTUS appears in its major rulings this last term (in addressing, at least, constitutional issues) not to treat our Constitution as a “Living Document”—which it assuredly is not—otherwise there would be no need for Article V, the process to alter or amend—but, instead, to treat it as the Drafters intended. ______ SCOTUS appears to be turning away from Chevron Doctrine (which, simplified, defers to unelected “experts”), strengthening its “Major Questions” Doctrine that unelected and unaccountable-to-the-voters-bureaucrats can’t make up rules (aka, “laws”) on questions of major importance to Americans, absent “clear” Congressional authorization. Download

September: Are We Czechoslovakia? Part I. Read

2022 09 September Memo 79.3KB ∙ PDF file Download September: Are We Czechoslovakia? Part I. Our insurrectionist Founders were keen students of human nature and history when they wrote our Declaration of Independence, which declared the necessity of a “divorce” from tyrannical government in order to preserve unalienable rights of Life, Liberty, and Pursuit of Happiness. Mayor Petrie explains how past “national divorces," including Czechoslovakia, came about. How Leftists lecture that Bible believing, Constitution-loving American shouldn’t impose their morality on them; yet, impose their own views on children while demonizing half of America. And how Utopian promises most often combine propaganda, power grabs and cancellation of dissident voices. ______ So, is it time for the United States to consider a national divorce? And if so, what might that look like? Read the October memo to explore further. Download

October: Are We Czechoslovakia? Part II and Final. Read

2022 10 October Memo 89.4KB ∙ PDF file Download October: Are We Czechoslovakia? Part II and Final. What are the arguments for a “national divorce” of individual states from America? The Pledge of Allegiance to the flag is no longer accurate. We’re no longer one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all. And America has become demoralized as Marxism has attacked religious organizations, education at all levels, the media, and culture. ______ What are the arguments against a “national divorce?” Perhaps the strongest argument is its impracticability. For example, assuming it’s legal and Congress agrees, what would happen to states such as Idaho where the federal government claims ownership over about 62% of the land? Utah and Nevada are similarly carved out for the feds. And what if Congress ordered each seceding state to pay its “fair share” of the $30 trillion-plus deficit before the exit? Ouch – “Not hapnin!” ______ What are the solutions if we do not divorce? Return to a world that seeks freedom, not totalitarian group think; to a bottom-up system driven by "We the People," not a top-down driven dictatorship of elitist “experts.” And insist that schools teach what our foundational documents say on their faces and what that meant to the Founders. It’s exceedingly easy. The documents themselves and the Federalist Papers do just that. Download

November: Much To Be Thankful For, There Is. Read

2022 11 November Memo 84.4KB ∙ PDF file Download November: Much To Be Thankful For, There Is. The history of optimism during war and Thanksgiving in America, from Washington to Lincoln to Sarah Josepha Hale. ______ Mayor Petrie concludes by asking “what are you thankful for?” In 2022, he gave thanks for “a wonderful wife of going on 54 years, three wonderful kids who do wonderful things for their communities and eight grandkids who bring joy to their grandparents. Also, the greatest staff a mayor could possibly desire; they excel in all they do, with awards to prove it. And a town that takes care of its own through such outstanding organizations as the Friendship Coalition and a plethora of service and veterans’ organizations. In everything, give thanks!” Download

December: A Retelling Of How The Evergreen Became An Important Symbol of Christmas. Read

2022 12 December Memo 74.8KB ∙ PDF file Download December: A Retelling Of How The Evergreen Became An Important Symbol of Christmas. Chip the Wonder Dog influences events in Germany: 24 December 722 A.D. as only Chip the Wonder Dog can. Learn how a near-death experience, an axed oak, a resurrected fir, and a funny-looking canine created beauty and light in ancient Germany. ______ 🐕🎄Do not miss this delightful story. Merry Christmas! Download

2021

February: SO, YOU THINK THINGS ARE A LITTLE WACKY IN D.C., EH? Read

2021 02 February Memo 84.1KB ∙ PDF file Download February: SO, YOU THINK THINGS ARE A LITTLE WACKY IN D.C., EH? Unravels the current property tax system for local units of government in Idaho and the system's impact, especially on small but growing towns. Download

April: IT’S TIME FOR A COMPLETE STREETS POLICY, Part I. Read

2021 04 April Memo 96.5KB ∙ PDF file Download April: IT’S TIME FOR A COMPLETE STREETS POLICY, Part I. In order to engage and defeat the kind of viral diseases thrust upon our world in recent decades, we need to get healthier. Active People are Healthier People. (Part 2 is Emmett specific.) Download

June: We're A Hot, Divided Mess, This Weimar Republic of Ours - And It's A Bi-Partisan Effort! Part I . Read

2021 06 June Memo 156KB ∙ PDF file Download June: We're A Hot, Divided Mess, This Weimar Republic of Ours - And It's A Bi-Partisan Effort! Part I. Our Republic's demise has been in the planning stages by “friend” and foe alike far longer than most US citizens realize. Marxist or Fascist Totalitarianism CAN happen and IS happening while the mis-educated (inculcated, not educated) lack any discernment concerning this issue. Download

July: We're A Hot, Divided Mess, This Weimar Republic of Ours - And It's A Bi-Partisan Effort! Part II. Read

2021 07 July Memo 132KB ∙ PDF file Download July: We're A Hot, Divided Mess, This Weimar Republic of Ours - And It's A Bi-Partisan Effort! Part II. “New World Order” — a term used by three presidents in the twentieth century: Wilson, FDR and Bush 41 — has been around since at least the time of the Apostle John, circa 96 A.D. While “Progressives” scoffed at a “Great Reset,” the virtual 2021 World Economic Forum’s Theme was exactly that. Download

August: We’re a Hot, Divided Mess, This Weimar Republic of Ours — Where’s Frank Church When We Really Need Him? Final Installment. Read

2021 08 August Memo 129KB ∙ PDF file Download August: We’re a Hot, Divided Mess, This Weimar Republic of Ours — Where’s Frank Church When We Really Need Him? Final Installment. The federal government has been spying on us since at least World War II. There's only one viable solution: Return to our constitutional roots and reject the Sovietizing of the U.S. Download

September: The Heart-Break of a Missing Child, Part 1. Read

2021 09 September Memo 146KB ∙ PDF file Download September: The Heart-Break of a Missing Child, Part 1. What to do when a child goes missing. Download

October: The Heart-Break of a Missing Child, Part 2. Read