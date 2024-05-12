NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

😎 Stories At a Glance

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

Risch to Haaland: Idahoans Do Not Support Lava Ridge, Don’t Do This

Update on Coeur d’Alene “Racial Slur” Incident During NCAA Tournament

Gov. Little comments on protestors' encampment on public property near Capitol Related: Biden Makes Common Cause With Hamas Related: $10 Million To Harvard, Brown And Others Flowed From The "State Of Palestine" Related: American Thought Leaders: The Giant UN Agency Hijacked by Hamas: Asaf Romirowsky Related: Try a Little Honesty About Israel: Victor Davis Hanson Related: Hamas Front Organizations Operate Right Here On Our Soil

Ada County News Updated

Boise County News Updated

Idaho-Based National News Site Launched

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW!

Voting Guide

Idaho Freedom Caucus 2024 Primary Voting Guide

Stand for Health Freedom 2024 Primary Voting Guide

What Do County Commissioners Actually Do?

Commentary and Events from Idaho candidates

CHRISTY ZITO: Only in America, Where Idaho Values Began

GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD: Gem State Heist. Who are the pawns for their agenda?

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index — get yours

Digital Download Available!

2024 Idaho Freedom Index Report: Most Idaho lawmakers fail to limit government, spending

Fiscal Fridays & Niklas Kleinworth

Coming soon.

Nowhere to Hyde

The Great Pretenders

Idaho Freedom Caucus

See articles by IFC member Glenneda Zuiderveld

Brian Almon

Saturday Roundup: 5/11/24 (plus a plug for our Substack!)

Candidate Interviews: Larry Dunn (House 7B), Brandon Shippy (Senate 9), Sean Crystal (House 32A), and Kelly Golden (House 32A)

Candidate Interviews: Lucas Cayler and Steve Tanner (Canyon County)

Podcast Episode 20: Free Speech. Do we really support free speech? Or are certain things just not allowed?

Local Independent Media & Introducing the Merch Store

Idaho GOP

Keep Fighting for Liberty

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Texas AG Ken Paxton

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines

Heartwarming: The Unwanted Shelter Dog Who Found His Way to Westminster

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Important Win in Censorship Lawsuit Against Biden Administration

Tucker Carlson interviews Tara Reade

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

Informed Dissent: Episode 155 with Trump’s former attorney John Eastman

Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Panama’s New President Vows to Shut Down Darién Gap Migration Route

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Launches Landowner Compensation Program for Those Affected by Border Crime Announces Takedown of Illegal Alien Smuggling Operation Posing as a Health Care Provider



3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Definitive Statement from Dr. Mike Yeadon on the “Plandemic“ and Its Harmful Jabs

AstraZeneca Begins Worldwide Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine

Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Goes RICO

4️⃣ Other Health News

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR: The Forgotten Science of Vaccine Disease Provocation

FLCCC Alliance Paul Marik's 2nd Act. Tackling Cancer. Executive Leadership Announcement

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE Most Read News of the Week This Week with Mary + Polly: Bird Flu Ramps Up & Bluetongue Virus Pediatric Perspectives: Natural Pandemic Preparedness



5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

“Thousands—maybe even hundreds of thousands—of Idahoans don’t like this project (Lava Ridge). The secretary (Deb Haaland) needs to listen to them. We don’t want this massive, unnecessary, unwanted project. ~Sen. James Risch (May 9, 2024 press release) Here’s what one of our friends wrote to the Senator: Senator Risch, Respectfully, why are we in this predicament to begin with? Why does Idaho allow the federal government to own so much of its land? Irresponsible leadership and weak politicians set us up for this unwanted wind farm project. The reaction of whining about their overreach is mostly theatre. Get to the real issue — remove the federal government from our land and strengthen and protect Idahoans from this project and other future federal projects. We made our voices loud and clear in our disapproval of the Lava Ridge project months ago and continual surveys won’t be effective in shutting it down.

» Risch to Haaland: Idahoans Do Not Support Lava Ridge, Don’t Do This. (05/02/24). No Idahoan wants this (including the state legislature) and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland doesn’t know anyone who does, despite being the person responsible for permitting it. No one wants this project! Risch states Congress must pass his Don’t DO IT Act, which would require the Secretary of the Interior to deny any wind or solar project proposed on public land that is disapproved of by the state legislature: Read

» Update on Coeur d’Alene “Racial Slur” Incident During NCAA Tournament. By Sarah Clendenon (05/08/24). An 18-year-old Post Falls high school student confessed to yelling "for fun" at the University of Utah women’s basketball team during their visit to Coeur d’Alene for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in March. He will not face charges because (per Kootenai County Prosecutor) “…the use of a racial slur could not meet the legal requirements for any of the narrow categories of unprotected speech.” The alleged incident of two trucks driving fast and revving their engines, which created great outrage and even resulted in an Idaho legislature condemnation, are uncorroborated. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is charging $2,500 for an unredacted copy of this complaint: Read

“My administration is committed to enforcing the law and protecting our Capitol and public from the dangers of illegal encampments. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials tolerate unsafe and destructive public camping. Idaho cherishes and protects our First Amendment rights to speech, popular and unpopular alike, but I will not tolerate any group’s efforts to establish encampments that damage state property, create health and safety risks, and interfere with other forms of public access. I am grateful for the prompt and consistent efforts of the Idaho State Police and Department of Administration,” ~Governor Brad Little

» Gov. Little comments on protestors’ encampment on public property near Capitol (05/09/24). Kudos to Gov. Little for supporting Idaho State Police and Idaho Department of Administration confiscation of items connected to a pro-Palestine protest’s illegal encampment located on public property near the Idaho Capitol that blocked public access and interfered with other public use. See statement above: Read

Related: Biden Makes Common Cause With Hamas. By Sam Faddis (05/08/24). Article explains how Biden policies have made common cause with revolutionary Iran, Hamas, and Hezbollah: Read

SOURCE: $10 Million To Harvard, Brown And Others Flowed From The “State Of Palestine.” CLICK to Read.

Related: $10 Million To Harvard, Brown And Others Flowed From The “State Of Palestine.” Troubling grants and contracts classified in the federal database funded anti-Israel curriculums, professorships, and tuition. By ADAM ANDRZEJEWSKI (05/08/24). American universities are taking six-figure foreign funding from an area of the world dominated by terrorists and for “State of Palestine” programs for a state that doesn’t actually exist. That money is contributing student indoctrination and violent behavior: Read

Related: American Thought Leaders: The Giant UN Agency Hijacked by Hamas: Asaf Romirowsky (05/07/24): Established in 1949, UNRWA was supposed to be a temporary organization. Instead, it became one of the largest and costliest U.N. agencies and now it serves Palestinians only and is synonymous with Hamas. By using an unusual definition of “refugee” as “anyone who was in mandatory Palestine between 1946 and 1948 and their progeny ”, the number of Arab-Palestinians UNRWA serves has ballooned sevenfold (32 min podcast / video, with transcript). Listen | Watch

Related: Try a Little Honesty About Israel. By Victor Davis Hanson (05/10/24). Hanson compares Israel and Hamas and addresses 10 of the mainstream media’s most common untruths about Oct. 7 and the war that followed.: Read

Related: Hamas Front Organizations Operate Right Here On Our Soil. By Sam Faddis (05/12/24). Hamas terrorist organization has political wings that operate throughout the United States, in plain sight and with apparent approval of the Biden administration and federal law enforcement. Moreover, these organizations enjoy tax exempt status that regular citizens do not. Sixteen senators aim to investigate this status while Congressmen Mark Green and August Pfluger have sent a letter to the FBI and Homeland Security demanding to know why federal law enforcement is allowing terrorist front organizations operate openly in the U.S.: Read

» Ada County News: We’ve updated our Ada County News & Events section. Check it out!

» Boise County News: We’ve updated our Boise County News & Events section. Check it out!

» Idaho-Based National News Site Launched (05/11/24). Greg Pruett, former owner and editor of the Idaho Dispatch, has launched “The D.C. Beat,” a national publication focused on the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, and national elections. Pruett said “…My goal is to provide people with news from the national scene so that they can read all sides of what is being said or done and then decide for themselves what they want to believe...” Read

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW! Are you a conservative in a hurry? Don’t have the time or desire to dig into the candidates and the issues? Just want the bottom line of whom to vote for and how? Then this section is for you: Read

Idaho Voting Guide Update 05 12 24 Short - Download, Print, Share! 699KB ∙ PDF file Download 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. 4. VOTE! Download

IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

» WARNING: Campaign Finance “Paid for” Disclosure. Disclaimer must be included on all communications advocating for a candidate. Notice from Idaho Secretary of State (05/06/24) | Details

What about those PACs sprouting like mushrooms? Are they legit?

» WARNING: PACs are sprouting like mushrooms to support or oppose candidates, and they are using deceptive names | Details

» IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (IFC): 2024 Primary Voter Guide. Your guide for conservative voting (05/08/24). The IFC lists its members and encourages their re-election. The group also lists some important voting guides including Gem State Chronicle Primary Pulse, ConservativesOf, BigE (that’s us! 🙏), Gem State Heist (North Idaho), and Ada County Conservatives. They also list things to watch out for, includng misnomer PACs Idaho Liberty PAC and Gem State Conservatives, and IACI or their Prosperity Fund: Read | Our Voter Guide Cautions: Here, Here, Here, and Here

» STAND FOR HEALTH FREEDOM: 2024 Primary Voter Guide: Stand for Health Freedom spent the last few months vetting candidates who stand for Health Freedom. Use their voter guide to help you cast your vote in the May 21, 2024 primary election: Read

» What Do County Commissioners Actually Do? By Charity Joy (05/09/24). Many Idaho counties are electing or re-electing County Commissioners on May 21. Do you know what a County Commissioner actually does? Do those running for the office know? Use this interview with Kootenai County Commissioner Bruce Mattare to guide your questions and decisions. Some responsibilities are specific to Kootenai County, but most also will apply in your county: Read

COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

Those who seek to destroy this great country do not seem to understand that there are millions of people like you and me who love America and cherish the values that built what we all have enjoyed. Idaho is turning blue. I promise to dedicate my time to representing you in the Idaho Senate, doing all I can to keep the line and keep our state from going down the same path as states like Colorado, Oregon, and California. ~Christy Zito, Idaho Senate Candidate, District 8

» CHRISTY ZITO: Only in America, Where Idaho Values Began. In matters of principle, stand like a rock (05/08/24). Christy discusses the legal immigrant roots of her hard-working grandparents, father, and herself — from poverty to Idaho senator. Please read her inspiring words: Read

Who are the candidates that this out-of-state money is choosing to use for their Gem State Heist? Obviously, it's not me. I am in the way of their takeover, and since I am the only one in my area that they are targeting, it leads me to believe that the rest are the pawns for their agenda, or what Stalin would call 'useful idiots'. Choose wisely Idaho! Do your research! You are the ones that can stop this! ~Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, District 24

» GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD: Gem State Heist. Who are the pawns for their agenda? (05/10/24). Sen. Zuiderveld highlights the smears and attack ads that have been directed toward her and the PACs and other organizations behind them. Among these: Defend and Protect Idaho Pac, Article 4, Unite America Pac, Way Back Pac, International Association of Fire Fighters, Democracy Program: Read

[ED NOTE: We urge voters to follow the money (as Sen. Zuiderveld has done) and to understand candidate votes and rankings. Voters also need to know how they can be misled by distorted TV and radio ads, mailers, media, social media, corporations, and PACs that don't have "We the People" as their top priorities.

Don't be misled! Many tools are available to help. BigE put together a Voter Guide that highlights the issues mentioned above and shows you how to use the tools. Please check it out here.]

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

» Coming soon

NOWHERE TO HYDE

» The Great Pretenders (05/08/24). Hyde exposes the politicians and reporters who can be trusted to give you the facts and let you make up your own mind. How to separate the great pretenders from the authentic defenders of freedom. In particularly, he highlights the fair and balanced report from KTVB Channel 7 on Brian Lenney and other conservatives who have been vilified in mailers, press, TV, radio, and social media (video 19 min, includes transcript): Watch | Related: Misleading Mailers | Idaho Election Integrity Issues

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

» AVAILABLE NOW! Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. No charge! Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

“While many lawmakers are out on the stump telling voters about all the conservative stuff they did this year, the Idaho Freedom Index equips Idahoans with the truth about what was a very liberal legislative session.” ~IFF President Ron Nate

» 2024 Idaho Freedom Index Report: Most Idaho lawmakers fail to limit government, spending (05/08/24). By Press Release. This article explains the findings of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index Report and highlights two new features: The Rubber Stamp Caucus (no budget shall go unpassed) and the best and worst bills of the 2024 session: Read

Be sure to look up any incumbents asking for your vote to find out whether they are being truthful about their conservative records. Examples the incumbents might not want you to know:

Freedom Index (measures government’s growth): Nearly 69% of Idaho senators and 61% of Idaho House members earned failing grades (F’s).

Spending Index: 71% of senators and 75% of House members earned F’s despite implementing a new budget process in 2024.

Freedom & Spending Index: Gov. Brad Little received F’s on both.

IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBERS

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

For Candidate interviews listed below:

Click bold italic links to view Gem State Primary Pulse information for the district.

Click bold links to watch interviews.

Click non-bold name or non-bold GSPP links next to video running times to view Gem State Primary Pulse information about the candidates.

Ballotpedia District Maps follow each candidate list.

» Saturday Roundup (05/11/24). Summary of the week’s news including Alex Adams appointment as director of the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare; highlights of other independent local media outlets; 18 candidate interviews posted with more remaining; guest editorials and letters to the editor; a GREATLY APPRECIATED plug for our Big E Substack; several videos; and upcoming events where Brian will be speaking: Read

» Candidate Interviews: Larry Dunn, Brandon Shippy, Sean Crystal, and Kelly Golden: Read

» Candidate Interviews: Lucas Cayler and Steve Tanner (Canyon County ): Read

» Episode 20: Free Speech. Do we really support free speech? Or are certain things just not allowed? (05/08/24). Brian talks about free speech, anti-Semitism, and the dangers of outsourcing law to third parties. Don’t miss this as you ponder the slippery slope of “hate speech” legislation (podcast 15 min): Listen

» Local Independent Media & Introducing the Merch Store. The tide rises (05/09/24). Brian highlights local independent media and introduces his new merchandise store (with a big discount for paid subscribers): Read

Independent media include:

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

» Keep Fighting for Liberty. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (05/09/24): Read

Idaho Republicans are still fighting for liberty using a platform that has remained consistent, because key battles still have not been won or are intensifying. From the 2010 platform:

Congress should enforce immigration law

Higher education must be fiscally accountable and transparent

The 2nd amendment should be defended

Higher education must allow for free speech and due process

The Legislature should create a school choice tax credit

Idaho should withdraw from the Obamacare exchange

Ronald Reagan said that freedom is never more than one generation from extinction. Every generation must fight tyranny and totalitarianism, lest we lose the liberties our forefathers died to protect. Keep this in mind as you research and then vote in the Republican Primary on May 21. Voting Guide.

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read Labrador Letter 05/10/24: The AG’s office recently defended Idaho’s Defense of Life Act before the U.S. Supreme Court against the Biden administration’s attempt to finagle federal law to override Idaho’s law that explicitly protects both the lives of women and their unborn children. The letter eloquently explains the defense: Read

[ED NOTE: We wrote AG Labrador asking his office to defend ALL life — human, animal, and plant; male, female, and in between; born, preborn, and not yet conceived — by investigating and stopping in Idaho the mRNA and other genetic biologics being administered now and planned for the future. See related Children’s Health Defense Reform Pharma video (05/11/24, first 26 minutes.]

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (in our opinion, the best AG in the country!): Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Heartwarming: The Unwanted Shelter Dog Who Found His Way to Westminster: A rescue dog filled with fear and little hope becomes a best-in-class agility dog after experiencing love, understanding, and discovering a job he loves — agility and horse training: Read

SOURCE: Heartwarming: The Unwanted Shelter Dog Who Found His Way to Westminster. CLICK to Read.

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Important Win in Censorship Lawsuit Against Biden Administration (05/08/24). AG Paxton secured an important ruling in an ongoing lawsuit against the Biden Administration for unlawfully censoring American media companies. The federal government sought to dismiss the lawsuit, but a federal district court judge denied the Biden Administration’s request and ordered expedited discovery. This is good news for free speech! Read

» Tucker Carlson Interviews Tara Reade. From the X Summary: Ep. 103 Former Senate aide Tara Reade credibly accused Joe Biden of sexual assault. Now the DOJ is after her and she’s moved to Russia seeking political asylum. Carlson spoke to her in Moscow (video 23 min): Watch

[ED NOTE: Only Russia and Iran refuse to extradite Americans citizens. This interview is quite the contrast to Stormy Daniels’ salacious and irrelevant testimony in a current case against Donald Trump in New York.]

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

» Informed Dissent: Episode 155 with John Eastman (04/25/24). Dr. John Eastman has a constitutional law resume longer than your arm. “Lawfare” is the use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize an opponent. Eastman has been the target of million-dollar lawfare, for his decision to represent President Donald Trump. In this episode, Eastman discusses current lawfare cases against him, some important (and perhaps unknown by many) election integrity issues relating to the 2020 Presidential election, and the dangers conservative lawyers and defendants face from leftists determined to shut down their legal representation (podcast 38 min): Listen

A Give Send Go fund has been set up on Eastman’s behalf (including snail mail address) for donations to his legal defense, and prayers, and well-written blog updates on his status.

[ED NOTE: Eastman was recommended for disbarment in the State of California on provably false charges. Eastman will appeal the decision and hopes the California Bar Review Court, the California Supreme Court, or the U.S. Supreme Court will stop this “lawfare,” which threatens the First Amendment, the right of controversial clients and causes to receive legal representation, and our entire adversarial system of justice.]

SOURCE: Dr. Robert Malone Friday Funnies 05/10/24. CLICK for more like this. Not everyone in the election integrity industry agrees with this “Back to Basics” approach, but we do. BE VIGILANT!

» Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. Safeguarding our elections is vitally important. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (05/11/24): Read

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act HR8281 proposes that anyone registering to vote in U.S. elections must first provide proof of citizenship. This would AMEND the 1993 Voter Registration Act, which mandates people fill out a form swearing they are U.S. citizens but does not require documentation.

The SAVE Act would:

Require potential voters to prove ‘documentary proof of United States citizenship’ (see bill text for details)

Require states to implement a process to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls.

Increase federal penalties for those who register non-citizens to vote in federal elections.

Establish acceptable ways for individuals to prove their citizenship and require states to establish their own processes of demonstrating citizenship when a person does not have legal documentation.

🔥Take Action: Contact your US representatives and ask them to co-sponsor and support this legislation. Nothing could be more important to the survival of our American Republic! Take Action (more details and sample scripts)

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

» Panama’s New President Vows to Shut Down Darién Gap Migration Route. President-elect Jose Mulino vows to close the Darién Gap route to massive waves of migrants heading to the United States. By Darlene McCormick Sanchez (05/10/24): Read

“When repatriation begins here, those who try to arrive will think twice because they will not have an easy destination because they will be transferred to their countries of origin. “At no point do I say that this will be an easy action, but it will be a firm decision, with the purpose of making it known that we are not sponsoring that [migration] here and that we are going to put a stop to it.” ~Panama President-elect Jose Mulino

In a surprise victory, José Mulino was elected president of Panama May 5 on a platform that included closing the Darién Gap to migrants on their way to the U.S. southern border and repatriating them to their home countries.

[ED NOTE: This could be GREAT news for everyone suffering under the illegal invasion administration, as Darién Gap is a key route for illegal migration into our country. God Bless Jose Molino!]

TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL KEN PAXTON

» AG Paxton Launches Landowner Compensation Program for Those Affected by Border Crime (05/03/24). Texans can apply for compensation for damages to real property on agricultural land caused by trespass in connection with a border crime. This compensation is for damages not otherwise covered: Read

[ED NOTE: We hope the Texas state bills will be forwarded for personal payment by federal officials responsible for the open borders — a pipe dream, of course.] Read

» AG Paxton Announces Takedown of Illegal Alien Smuggling Operation Posing as a Health Care Provider (05/09/24): The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Texas AG’s office worked with the Department of Homeland Security to arrest Jesus Cantu-Trevino for Conspiracy to Commit Alien Smuggling. Cantu-Trevino used a fictitious assisted living facility as a front and Skyline EMS ambulances to illegally transport individuals past U.S. border checkpoints. The perpetrator used the taxpayer-funded Medicaid healthcare system to enable illegal alien trafficking and was met with the full force of the law. [ED NOTE: Way to go AG Paxton! If only we could clone this AG in all 50 states!]: More like this

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

» Definitive Statement from Dr. Mike Yeadon on the “Plandemic“ and Its Harmful Jabs (05/09/24): Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, explains why he has concluded that the "pandemic" was planned and coordinated in advance and that the COVID-19 jabs were intended to harm human beings (video 2 min): Watch

» AstraZeneca Begins Worldwide Withdrawal of COVID-19 Vaccine. AstraZeneca recently admitted in a UK court document that its shot ‘can, in very rare cases, cause’ blood clots and low platelets. By Caden Pearson (05/08/24). AstraZeneca’s withdrawal cited a “surplus” of updated jabs for new variants, months after acknowledging its rare risk of serious side effects. (These risks are NOT rare as “the science,” hidden data from clinical trials, and under-reported data in VAERS and other adverse event reporting systems proves). We get more gaslighting from AstraZeneca about a product — one of many similar adulterated “vaccine” products that cause the body to create harmful spike protein — known from the outset to cause harms, death, and disability while not reducing disease or transmission: Read | Related: Where's VAERS?

» FLCCC WEBINAR: Blood Clots from COVID “Vaccines” (05/08/2024). Scroll down to the FLCCC section under Other Health News for details: Read | Watch

ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS

» Update on COVID mRNA Vaccine Harms. Dr. Asish Jha says the quiet part out loud, and new data and documents demonstrate both harms and CDC cover ups (05/08/24). This article provides a video from Biden’s COVID-19 response team coordinator (Jha) and a trailer for Dr. Malone’s Friday, May 10 revelation on Epoch TV’s Fallout that the CDC already knew about vaccine harms and deaths in late 2021, that shots cause psychosis, and that boosters are ineffective and may lead to more disease. Dr. Malone’s also reviews several papers that will be discussed during Fallout: Read

[ED NOTE: THE DAM IS BREAKING. THE TIDE IS TURNING. Yet these shots are still on the Childhood vaccine schedule, mandated in some schools and colleges, and pushed by mainstream press, medical professionals, and medical organizations. In Idaho, we’ve been unable to get our Attorney General, health districts, and others to withdraw or at least advise against these shots, though three counties — Adams, Boise, and Washington — have stepped up to advise against them. Related articles: Idaho County Commissioners | Informed Consent]

» Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Goes RICO. Fauci is now downrange in their sights and getting closer. Hope springs eternal (05/09/24): Read

The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic) is — somewhat disappointingly — focusing mainly on the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and various players involved in the cover-up.

But will they expand their focus from just NIH into the role of DoD/DTRA, CIA, USAID, and other related federal organizations? The good news: The committee is starting to employ RICO-like investigation strategy, as would be done with any corrupt organization. RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, a federal law that allows extended criminal penalties and a civil cause of action for acts performed as part of an ongoing criminal organization. Dr. Malone explains how a RICO investigation is performed and how it might be employed against Dr. Anthony Fauci and his lieutenant Dr. David Morens.

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR

» The Forgotten Science of Vaccine Disease Provocation. Why do vaccines cause people to get the diseases they are supposed to protect you against? By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (05/10/24): Read

SOURCE: The Forgotten Science of Vaccine Disease Provocation. CLICK to Read.

Story at a Glance:

Many people seem to get sick with the disease they are being vaccinated against (e.g., the flu or COVID).

Over a century of evidence demonstrates post-vaccination illness occurred for many diseases (e.g., typhoid fever, tuberculosis, and polio). This is called “disease provocation.”

Understanding disease provocation would decrease vaccine sales. Thus, it vanishes from the medical profession’s memory, leading to almost identical "baffling" debacles a few decades later (e.g., this happened with polio and now COVID-19).

Disease provocation likely is due to the immune system being diverted to targeting the vaccine’s antigen rather than doing its natural job. This prevents the immune system from controlling latent or incubating infections, which can lead to an existing infection spiraling out of control.

The article reviews many examples of how this happened with past infections and highlights how this process can cause vaccination to increase one’s risk of a severe flu infection, a severe COVID infection, a Lyme disease reactivation or a HPV infection progressing to cervical cancer.

We’re only just starting to learn all the implications of diseases caused by COVID-19 injections.

FLCCC ALLIANCE

» Paul Marik's 2nd Act. Tackling Cancer. By JUSTUS R. HOPE (05/07/24). Dr. Paul Marik, the most published Critical Care Specialist in the US has now tackled Cancer, reviewing thousands of studies, uncovering fundamental truths, and busting persistent myths. This article describes Dr. Marik’s amazing approach to cancer, the second edition of his book Cancer Care, and his commonsense theory of cancer as a metabolic disease that can be cured or put into remission with lifestyle changes and repurposed drugs: Read | Cancer Care (new book coming soon) | Related: Marik's Miracle. How the Loss of One Career Fueled the Spectacular Rise of Another.

» WEBINAR: Blood Clots from COVID “Vaccines.” (05/08/24). Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Phillip Triantos along with FLCCC staff discuss the increased blood clots and cancers likely caused by COVID shots and show some disturbing slides and videos. They also discuss ways to prevent or reduce these clots. Extensive show notes and tools & guides will help you navigate this topic and achieve better health: Read | Watch (1 hr 14 min 38 sec)

Summary: Are blood clots a side effect from the covid “vaccines”? The webinar hots examine the connection between the COVID injections and serious health issues resulting from these mysterious blood clots. These clots can impact the brain, cause pregnancy complications, certain cancers, and lung collapse. Host Joyce Kamen, FLCC’s Dr. Paul Marik, Idaho’s own pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, and radiologist Dr. Phillip Triantos explore the pathology of blood clots linked to COVID shots. Learn about these unusual amyloid, white-colored blood clots and how they might affect health after the injections.

» FLCCC Alliance Announces Executive Leadership Expansion; Co-Founder Dr. Joseph Varon Appointed to the Board of Directors and Named President and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Pierre Kory to transition from operational role to co-founder and president emeritus: (05/09/24) Press Release | Substack article

Dr. Pierre Kory is stepping away from his operational duties as FLCCC president and chief medical officer to focus on his own private practice (Leading Edge Clinic), his Substack (pierrekorymedicalmusings.com), and his advocacy as a national and international speaker. He has been given the title “co-founder and president emeritus.” Dr. Joseph Varon will step in as new president and chief medical officer and member of board of directors.

Co-founding physicians Drs. Joseph Varon, Umberto Meduri, Fred Wagshul and Jose Iglesias all have assumed formal executive/physician leadership positions with defined areas of focus. Dr. Paul Marik remains as Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer.

FLCCC is also expanding its non-executive talent-base to include:

Dr. Suzanne Gazda – Senior Fellow Brain Health

Dr. Kat Lindley – Senior Fellow Family Medicine

Dr. Kristina Carman – Senior Fellow Nutritional Health

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper – Senior Fellow Pediatric Education

Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby – Senior Fellow Functional and Integrative Medicine

These are positive developments for FLCCC, whose motto is "Honest Medicine™" (a rarity today).

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

» MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (05/12/24). Article includes links to each headline listed below: Read

Facebook Censors RFK Jr. Campaign Video, Calls It a ‘Mistake’

Fauci Ignored Early Reports of Vaccine Injuries, Emails Obtained by CHD Reveal

Chris Cuomo Admits to Taking Ivermectin, as New Study Shows It Reduced ICU Admissions by 83%

‘We Get Paid to Vaccinate Your Children’: Pediatrician Reveals Details of Big Pharma Payola Scheme

AstraZeneca Begins Withdrawing COVID Vaccines Worldwide

‘Truth Behind the Fake Meat Industry’: New Film

More than 30 Babies Mistakenly Vaccinated with Pfizer or GSK’s RSV Shots

22 AGs Oppose WHO Pandemic Treaty, Citing Threats to Sovereignty and Civil Liberties | Letter includes Idaho AG Raúl Labrador! | Related: Idaho Bill HJM007 (died in House State Affairs)

Ultra-processed Foods Linked to Serious Health Issues

Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and the High Cost of Unequal Societies

» This Week with Mary + Polly: Bird Flu Ramps Up & Bluetongue Virus (05/12/24): Watch (video 1 hr 4 min)

SOURCE: This Week with Mary + Polly: Bird Flu Ramps Up & Bluetongue Virus (05/12/24). CLICK to Watch.

Polly Tommey and attorney Mary Holland discuss top headlines from The Defender including COVID vaccines: injuries, withdrawals + safety signals; the price tag on childhood immunizations; elected officials’ WHO pandemic policy pushback; bird flu + other outbreaks; the “censorship industrial complex." Plus the new docudrama Protocol 7 about the mumps vaccine corruption at Merck, and Pediatric Perspectives. Pediatric Perspectives starts at the 36 min 40 sec timestamp (see next):

RESOURCES

» Pediatric Perspectives: Natural Pandemic Preparedness (05/12/24). Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Michael Gaeta explain how to prepare for ‘the next plandemic” with proper information and access to treatments. Stay calm, eat well, sleep enough, exercise, stay connected, do not comply, get exercise and prepare with natural herbs, foods, and supplements (especially vitamin D3, K2, zinc, calcium, C complex, vitamin A, Chinese wormwood, black cumin seed, echinacea root, and other herbs). "Nature first, Drugs Last" (video 27 min): Watch | Gaeta Institute & Clinic

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).