❤️‍🩹💉This issue focuses on your health and medical freedom, which are quickly being taken away by global forces and even local forces that want to retain control and money. We also cover vaccines, vaccine injury, food system takeovers, the insurance industry, the WHO, and more.

Yes, this information is scary and depressing, but if you do not know it, you cannot do anything about it. Your life, your family and friends’ lives, and the future of humanity depends on your paying attention and acting.

PLEASE DO NOT TRUST people who suppress information and lie to you.

❤️‍🩹 NOTE: Most articles in this post include solutions, not just problems, so be sure to read and take action. We cover…

Idaho Connection COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny THE LAW FAILED TECHNOLOGIES & FAILED ADVICE VACCINE & HOSPITAL PROTOCOL INJURIES Other Health News Mumps Insurance, medical records & more Bird Flu & Disease X Controlling blood pressure naturally Infant mortality Health Risks of 5G Dietary Trends From Our Ancestors Healthcare in Crisis How Your Clothes and Their Materials Shape Your Health Highwire NUCLEAR CONSEQUENCES Protecting Your Food Freedom Health News Summary GLOBAL HEALTH TYRANNY: RESIST THE WHO & THE IHRs The World Health Organization is Creating a New ‘Pandemic Industry States Challenge World Health Organization Jurisdiction ACTION ITEMS

😱🎗️IN CASE YOU MISSED IT… Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines (02/28/24): Read

Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots (03/28/24): Read

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (03/05/24): Read

1️⃣ Idaho Connection

❤️‍🩹 Idaho Bills that Could have Protected Our Health & Freedom (ALL Held in Committee)

IDAHO Legislature has adjourned for 2024.

Sincere thanks to the legislators who proposed and championed these bills. Your efforts were nothing short of heroic. If only the public had been able to hear the debate and the legislators had been allowed to vote.

LOUISIANA LEADS THE WAY Proposed Louisiana SB133 is crucial as the May 2024 WHO pandemic treaty and International Health Regulations amendment votes loom ominously. All states should pass similar legislation to protect their citizens! Idaho could have done so with bills HJM007 and S1287. SB133 Text (this bill is both brilliant and brief): PUBLIC HEALTH: Provides relative to certain international organizations. The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity. (If passed in the House and signed by the governor, SB133 will take effect August 1, 2024.)

2️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

THE LAW

❤️‍🩹 Update on writing the Idaho Attorney General about STOPPING THE GENE THERAPY SHOTS! AG's office told us the office has no authority to investigate or remove the mRNA gene therapy shots from the Idaho market: See details.

❤️‍🩹 RFK Jr Podcast: Senator Rand Paul on Wuhan, Fauci and Covid (04/11/24). US Senator Rand Paul and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discuss coronavirus, censorship, and Rand Paul's new book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up (podcast 29 min): Listen

Summary: Anthony Fauci misled the country about the origins of the Covid pandemic and shut down scientific dissent. Senator Rand Paul, himself a physician, recognized early the catastrophic failures of Fauci and the public health bureaucracy during the pandemic. Evidence shows that:

The Covid virus likely emerged from gain-of-function research, funded in part by the US, at the Wuhan lab in China.

Taxpayer dollars for that research were deceptively funneled to Wuhan without the required regulatory review.

Fauci and his scientific allies knew about Covid’s origin, tried to cover it up, and attacked everyone—including highly qualified scientists—who threatened to reveal the truth about the pandemic.

❤️‍🩹 ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS: Criminal Complaint vs. SwissMedic/mRNA Vax. Swiss Lawyer Philipp Kruse provides a comprehensive summary of mRNA "vaccine" regulatory failures and lies (04/02/24): Read

Swiss Attorney Philipp Kruse filed carefully worded comprehensive legal complaints (450 pages) against the Swiss Regulatory authority (Swissmedic) for their role in deploying the COVID mRNA “vaccines” into the Swiss population. This complaint provides a comprehensive summary of the regulatory positions and activities promoted by Swissmedic, which closely parallel those taken by the US FDA, Health Canada, the European Medicines Agency and most other national regulatory authorities. Yes, folks, they lied to you, and they lied to you in criminal ways that killed and harmed countless unsuspecting or coerced human beings. Please read and share the details.

Dr. Malone’s Summary of the key criminal acts performed by Swissmedic (all of which apply to health agencies around the world)

Initial authorization that breaches the law and duties. Perpetuation of illegal authorizations that breach the law and duties. Disregard for all additional indications of risk. Absence of a "life-threatening or debilitating" disease. No benefits from ineffective to harmful mRNA injections. Omission of the most elementary safety and effectiveness tests. Swissmedic blocked effective alternative treatments. Benefit-risk analysis – Clearly a negative profile. Continuing despite an obviously negative benefit-risk ratio. No product monitoring proportionate to the risks. Misleading information not proportionate to the risks. Medical malpractice – lack of information, lack of reports. Swissmedic out of control and acting to the detriment of the state and the population.

❤️‍🩹 DR MIKE YEADON: Dr. Mike Yeadon's Open Letter to the Metropolitan Police (04/13/24). Fear porn and propaganda plus a weird laboratory-created sickness and incorrectly used PCR testing caused a fake pandemic that introduced worldwide tyranny and fascism, plus widespread death and harm from militarized biomedical countermeasures masquerading as vaccines: Read

FAILED TECHNOLOGIES & FAILED ADVICE

❤️‍🩹 FALLOUT with Robert Malone and Jan Jekielek

❤️‍🩹 The Next Wave of mRNA Vaccines? (04/12/24): Jan Jekielek and Dr. Malone discuss where all this is headed; the difference between mRNA vaccines and mRNA therapeutics; and implications of mRNA vaccines for livestock; plus recording of the live Q&A. Transcript included (video 1 hr 1 min): Watch

Companies are now developing new vaccines and therapeutics using mRNA technology similar like that used in the COVID-19 vaccines. Examples:

Moderna's development pipeline: mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for flu, RSV, HIV, Lyme disease, Zika virus, cystic fibrosis, even cancer.

University of Pennsylvania: mRNA vaccines and treatments, including “mRNA technology to modify liver genes“ to help lower people’s risk of heart attack and stroke.

❤️‍🩹 Did the FDA Just Admit It Was Wrong About Ivermectin? (04/25/24) The FDA recently settled a lawsuit surrounding ivermectin, and has removed posts telling people not to take ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. Clearly, the FDA prefers to concede and settle rather than go to discovery and turn over internal documents that could damage the FDA and its senior management. [ED NOTE: Many people died because ivermectin was denied.] The show explains modern propaganda machines, and why false narratives become entrenched and amplified across many institutions. The final segment is a fun farm visit where Jan J and Dr. M trim trees in Dr. M’s gorgeous, blooming orchard (video 38 min 37 sec): Watch

VACCINE & HOSPITAL PROTOCOL INJURIES

Something we did not know (and would not have believed) four years ago when we first began exploring vaccines and vaccine science… All vaccines can be harmful, not just mRNA jabs. Few vaccines are effective or even necessary due to modern sanitation and early treatments as well as natural immunity that develops after having the disease being targeted by vaccines. Many books explain this very well. A few are listed below. For more resources, see Covid Essential Links: Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak (Children’s Health Defense) | by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Author), Brian Hooker PhD (Author), Del Bigtree (Foreword). Extensive studies show health differences among infants, children, and adults who have been vaccinated and those who have not. The bottom line is that unvaccinated people are healthier overall. Link Turtles All the Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth | edited by Zoey O’Toole and Mary Holland. The bottom line is that no vaccines (including those on the childhood schedules) have been thoroughly tested for safety or efficacy individually or in combination with others. Most testing is done against a similar injection or toxic adjuvant rather than a saline placebo; clinical trial data are manipulated; vaccine event reporting is suppressed; few post-marketing studies are done and their results often are ignored; and more: Link Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. By Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk: Link

❤️‍🩹 AMERICA OUT LOUD PULSE: The battle for humanity’s freedom and survival. By Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin with guests Jim Thorp MD (04/12/24): (podcast 58 min 34 sec): Listen

Dr. Jim Thorp is an obstetrician/gynecologist and maternal-fetal medicine specialist serving patients for over 44 years. This is one of the most powerful interviews you'll ever hear about death and injury from COVID jabs. Although reported acute deaths from mRNA jabs over the last three years exceed 20,000 — an egregious number by itself — it's likely that more than two million deaths have gone unreported (latest VAERS data here).

While deaths are the most obvious traumatic impact, these jabs also are associated with record-breaking numbers of severe injuries to pregnant mothers, unborn babies, and nursing infants. Including children and adults, deaths and severe injuries worldwide go into the hundreds of millions. And the powers-that-be aren't stopping with COVID jabs: hundreds more jabs and self-amplifying/replicating mRNA gene therapies are in the works (related article).

While everyone is working and playing as though nothing is going on, mRNA gene therapy shots are killing and harming hundreds of millions. Federal and state authorities are doing little to nothing about it! How can we cope without being overwhelmed while doing trying to save humanity? The bottom line is to wake up, love one another, and share the truth.

❤️‍🩹 CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE (CHD) The People's Study Stories (04/13/24). Polly Tommey’s in-depth interviews with three people you should hear (video 1 hr 3 min): : Watch

Idaho’s own Doug Cameron is shown at left in the image above. CLICK to watch.

Carrie’s 6-year-old son, Milo , was injured by the Pfizer shot. He ended up hospitalized for multiple months, on breathing support, and still struggles with heart and other issues.

Doug Cameron (an Idahoan paralyzed by the Moderna shot and put on a deadly hospital protocol he barely survived. See Timestamp 12:13-32:28). Doug is paralyzed “from the diaphragm down” and lost the job that “intimidated” him to get the jab in the first place. “We were the guinea pigs…for these pharmaceutical companies, and we were the ones they were testing,” Doug says. He doesn’t feel sorry for himself but worries about young people who unknowingly take these jabs. Doug has testified often to Idaho’s County Commissioners. His humanity and his tragedy shine through. Polly just let Doug talk as he explained the circumstances leading up to and after his injury, his firing as farm manager by the company that told him to get the shot, his fierce will to work, his appreciation for all those who have helped him, the dire financial repercussions of jab injuries, and the compassionate company he’s working for now, JK Armament Suppressors. This company gave a good hardworking man a chance.

Dariann is a widow whose husband was killed and whose daughter was severely injured by COVID hospital protocol, the same hospital protocol used in most states and around the world — even today!

Dariann’s husband and daughter both were hospitalized and subjected to standard-protocol COVID treatment. Both were unvaccinated. Darryl was denied proper care including basic hydration. He was pressured into receiving standard COVID protocols including remdesivir, scores of drugs, ECMO, and a ventilator. He died after weeks in hospital.

Their minor-aged daughter received slightly less draconian treatment and close supervision by Dariann, who could not leave to care for her husband due to fear of losing parental rights. The daughter survived but has ongoing breathing issues, feelings of immense survivor’s guilt, and PTSD.

❤️‍🩹 A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR: How Much Damage Have Vaccines Done to Society? (04/14/24). How the fallout from past vaccination disasters is forgotten soon after pulling the products from the market but well after great damage has been done: Read

❤️‍🩹 CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE (CHDTV): The People's Study: ‘Sicker and Sicker’ (04/02/24). School teacher describes an apparent correlation between vaccination + negative impacts on her students' health (video 1 min 14 sec): Watch | Full Interview

❤️‍🩹 CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE (CHD): Pediatric Perspectives: Healing Vaccine Injury (04/07/24). Pediatricians Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Michelle Perro discuss childhood chronic disease, gut health, heart disorders, cancers, auto-immune and neurological disorders, school mandates, home schooling, diet, medical discrimination, and more (video 29 min 34 sec): Watch

Pre-COVID, most kids — especially the unvaccinated or lightly vaccinated — were far healthier than they are now. After the COVID-19 shot rollout, especially where it has been mandated, kids are far sicker with acute and chronic illnesses rarely seen before. The doctors offer some solutions for vaccine injured kids and remind parents that they must be the ultimate decision-makers and supporters of their children’s health

❤️‍🩹 DR. ROBERT W MALONE: mRNA Pseudo-Vaccines: Current Research. A newly published peer reviewed journal article documents more damages done (04/16/24). Dr. Malone reveals his own history as a vaccine injured person. Three years after getting two shots, he is suffering from the harmful effects of a shot he was told was safe, effective, and necessary for people like him who had “long COVID.” Read

❤️‍🩹 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: Spike Protein Exposure and Clotting Pathologies Explained: Dr. Jordan Vaughn (04/04/24): Host Jan Jekielek and internal medicine Dr. Jordan Vaughn discuss spike, long COVID, and COVID vax injury (podcast | video 43 min): Listen | Watch (Transcript included)

When doctors say there’s nothing wrong with you, they’re really saying: “I don’t know what’s wrong with you.”

Early on, Dr. Vaughan saw a pattern of abnormal clotting among his COVID patients along with other symptoms that few were discussing. He says, the spike protein properties allow unique clotting and clotting pathologies. Vax injury can be more complicated because it involves more neurological and immunological phenomena than long COVID, which is mainly vascular. Doctors now believe that COVID-19 is primarily a vascular disease, i.e., one that affects the blood vessels.

“The worst thing you can do if you have a vascular disease of the lungs is increase the intrathoracic pressure with something like a ventilator,” says Dr. Vaughn. Today, he develops—and applies—treatment methods for those suffering from long COVID and COVID vaccine injury.

❤️‍🩹 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: How the NIH Admitted COVID Vaccine Injury in a Suppressed Study: Dr. Joel Wallskog (04/11/24). Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Joel Wallskog became permanently disabled after getting a COVID-19 genetic vaccine. He says that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is holding over 12,000 claims by Americans injured by COVID shots; 98% of these claims are denied; average payout is $3700 (podcast/video 48 min 47 sec): Listen | Watch | Donate to React19

Dr. Wallskog — co-chair of React19, a support organization for the vaccine-injured — shares his story and explains how differently COVID-19 vaccine injury claims are treated from other vaccine injury compensation claims. Wallskog and Jekeliek also discuss what the NIH actually knows about treating the COVID-19 vaccine-injured, as revealed in a suppressed preprint report.

❤️‍🩹 AMERICA OUT LOUD PULSE: The rampant scientific corruption prevents thinking. With Dr. Jordan Vaughn and Dr. Stewart Tankersley (04/10/24) (podcast 57 min): Listen

The federal government has spent $1.4 billion on PHARMA with no benefit while refusing to listen to doctors who are helping patients with repurposed drugs and/or supplements.

This episode includes clips from two important interviews:

Jordan Vaughn and Pierre Kory spoke with Sharyl Attkisson regarding their latest treatments against the toxic spike protein and the corruption of the traditional medical establishment;

Dr. Micheal Nehls (author of The Indoctrinated Brain) describes to Tucker Carlson how the spike protein from the COVID infection and especially the COVID shots causes us to lose our humanity.

❤️‍🩹 Confirmed: Researchers Reveal COVID mRNA Vaccines Contain Component that Suppresses Immune Response and Stimulates Cancer Growth. By Jim Hᴏft (04/17/24): Read

3️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

❤️‍🩹 HEALTH FREEDOM INSTITUTE: MUMPS: AN ILLNESS VIROLOGISTS WANTED CHILDREN TO GET (04/03/24): Read

Highlights

Before the mumps vaccine, ~95% of Americans had mumps in childhood, many asymptomatic, and the illness was rarely fatal.

A history of childhood mumps can protect against various cancers and coronary events later in life.

One virology pioneer supported intentional exposure to mumps and rubella to induce natural immunity and avoid complications from it later in life.

The efficacy of the mumps vaccine is questionable at best.

When vaccines don’t last very long, vaccination becomes less safe overall, and riskier than acquiring the disease naturally.

Mumps vaccine safety is so concerning that Japan removed it from their recommended immunizations.

❤️‍🩹 INSURANCE, MEDICAL RECORDS & MORE: DR. MARILYN SINGLETON Health insurance, medical boards, and electronic medical records actually may make you less healthy and cost you more. Dr. Marilyn Singleton has done many excellent interviews on these topics, and all interviews offer practical suggestions. Some relevant one-hour podcasts are below.

More information and vignettes on Dr. Singleton's section of the America Out Loud | More Independent Medical Resources

❤️‍🩹 DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: Bird Flu: Is this the Disease X we have been warned about? …and Q&A 109. With Dr. Peter McCullough and Malcolm Out Loud (04/11/24) (podcast 59 min): Listen

Avian flu (H5N1) is affecting birds, livestock animals, and just a few people. The headlines are scary, as always, but the biggest concern is the potential actions of authorities. Will there be more harmful "vaccines" (some already approved for deployment), will more animals be slaughtered, what about food shortages, lock downs, mail-in voting for the 2024 elections, and more? The discussion addresses many of these issues. Later Q&A includes: Does Dr. McCullough recommend magnesium, Vitamin B12, zinc, or anything for tinnitus too? How to heal cardiac sarcoidosis? What is the mechanism of these cardiac arrests without myocarditis? What about the affect on humans after a study showed the vaccine affected neurological function in the offspring of mice?

❤️‍🩹 DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: Controlling blood pressure naturally (04/15/24). Dr. Peter McCullough interviews naturopath Dr. Michael Gaeta about ways to control high blood pressure, obesity, fatty liver, and other metabolic syndromes through lifestyle changes, food as medicine, and non-prescription supplements — all without resorting to prescription drugs (podcast 59 min). Pssssst — there’s no evidence that low salt diets help blood pressure: Listen

❤️‍🩹 DR JOSEPH MERCOLA: America's Infant Mortality Rate Increases for the First Time in 20 Years (04/15/24): Read | PDF

Story at a Glance:

US more infants are dying than in the last two decades

US provisional infant mortality rate rose 3% from 2021 to 2022

US Infant mortality rose from 5.44 per 1,000 live births in 2021 to 5.6 in 2022, representing 20,538 deaths in infants under 12 months in 2022

US 2020 infant mortality rate was the highest of all the countries analyzed (e.g., Norway has 1.6 deaths per 1,000 live births)

US life expectancy is three to five years lower than that in other high-income countries, despite higher health care spending

Increase in infant mortality likely related to pregnant women being advised to get the COVID shot during pregnancy

❤️‍🩹 DR JOSEPH MERCOLA: Ten New Studies Detail Health Risks of 5G (04/14/24): Read | PDF | Related Children’s Health Defense 5G Articles

Study Results at a Glance:

Studies published between 2022 and 2024 underscore 5G technology health risks

Radiofrequency radiation (RFR) research demonstrates harmful biological effects of 5G on humans and the environment, including potential cancer risk (contradicting International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection guidelines)

5G could induce neurological damage and psychiatric problems, highlighting its effects on brain development, including the increased risk of conditions like dementia and anxiety

5G RFR decreased sperm count and quality in rats, with melatonin offering a protective effect

5G RFR significantly changed fecal microbiome and metabolome profiles in mice, with broader implications for mental well-being and immune function in humans

❤️‍🩹 DR JOSEPH MERCOLA: Dietary Trends From Our Ancestors. Analysis by Ashley Armstrong (04/1024): Read | PDF

Story at a Glance:

Americans experienced a 700% increase in chronic disease since the 1930s

Less than 10% of Americans have good metabolic health, and obesity rates are at 42.4% as of 2018

Processed foods and large food companies have eroded traditional food cultures, contributing to confusion over healthy eating and a spike in diet-related diseases

Analysis of vintage cookbooks reveals a stark contrast between our ancestors' diet, which included whole-animal consumption, diverse animal products and natural carbs, and today's processed and restrictive eating habits

Past diets rich in meat, saturated fats, and year-round carbohydrates challenge modern misconceptions, highlighting the negative impact of vegetable oils and processed foods on metabolic health

By returning to a diet consisting of meat, butter, dairy, natural sugars, fruits, and well-prepared starches and vegetables, and avoiding modern processed and PUFA-rich foods, we can reclaim the health and nutritional wisdom of past generations

❤️‍🩹 OBJECTIVE HEALTH PARTNERSHIP: Healthcare in Crisis. It's time to rethink our paradigm of healthcare delivery to achieve sustainable health. By JP DENHAM, MSN, FNP-C (04/17/24). Denham explains that “The current system was built on a foundation of primarily treating disease with pharmaceuticals and taking a reactive approach rather than focusing on proactive prevention, and this antiquated structure is now plagued by out-of-control costs, poor outcomes, and growing corruption and compromise.” He offers some solutions including functional medicine and a direct care model: Read

❤️‍🩹 A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR: How Your Clothes and Their Materials Shape Your Health. April's Open Thread (04/07/24). This excellent article discusses how clothing (including corsets, bras, neckties, pants, breast binding and tucking, high heels, foot binding) and their materials can adversely — sometimes VERY adversely — affect your health. Do you wash new clothes before wearing them (you should)? Are you a canary in a coal mine? The doc also discusses natural fabrics and sources for natural products you can use for household cleaning and personal care: Read

❤️‍🩹 THE HIGHWIRE INSIDERS EPISODE 367: NUCLEAR CONSEQUENCES (04/11/24). Includes episode highlights and show notes archive links (video 1 hr 54 min). Watch | Read

Independent Journalist and HighWire Editorial Contributor, Tracy Beanz, discusses significant upticks in sex change operations in the U.S. military, and what it means for taxpayers and defense readiness. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the grave implications of the US promise to bring Ukraine into NATO, as Russians make nuclear threats and the E.U. calls for war. The latest climate change hype is "boiling oceans" but global cooling caused by the sun's solar cycles poses a greater threat. Plus the supercharged rise in cancer cases after the COVID shot rollout. Guest Dr. Crisanna Shackelford, Ph.D., discusses the threat level the COVID shot poses to our service members and our defense readiness. Plus, Spring MATCH ALERT: A generous ICAN donor will match your own donations up to $500,000 dollars! Donate Here

❤️‍🩹 FINANCIAL REBELLION: Protecting Your Food Freedom (04/11/24). Tennessee Senator Frank Nicely — along with attorneys Carolyn Betts and Pete Kennedy — discuss food sovereignty in the 21st century (video 1 hr). Watch

Topics include:

Microchipping farm animals

Agriculture operation costs

Gut health and chemical sprays

Vaccinated beef

Localizing meat raising, inspection and processing

Raw milk production

Supporting trustworthy farmers

Food shortages and surpluses

mRNA lettuce

Weather modification technologies

Aluminum’s impact on brain health

All of these issues can drastically be impacted by legislation — good and bad. Tennessee is leading the way with good bills that benefit the small farmer and consumer, combat federal and Big Ag control over small farmers and the food supply, and ultimately improve public health.

❤️‍🩹 CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE: MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (04/14/24)

Links to each topic listed below are included in the article: Read | Related Summary Mary + Polly with linked show notes (video 26 min)

Bird Flu Vaccines ‘Ready for Mass Production’

FDA Says ‘No Safety Signals’ Linking White Blood Clots to COVID Shots, Despite Embalmer Survey Suggesting Otherwise

CHD Files FOIA Requests: Why Did Government Shut Down Studies on Cellphone Radiation and Cancer?

Is the WEF’s Metaverse Just an ‘Enforcement Regime’ for Vaccination?

Society’s Cost to Care for Expanding, Aging Autism Population Will Hit $5.54 Trillion by 2060

Pfizer’s Misleading COVID Vaccine Claims ‘Brought Discredit’ on Big Pharma, UK Regulator Finds

‘Low Credibility’ Study Claims No Link Between Cellphone Use and Brain Tumors

6.4% of U.S. Adults Plagued by ‘Long Vax’ Symptoms After COVID Shots

Pfizer Seeks FDA Approval for RSV Vaccine for Young Adults and is Conducting RSV Trial for Kids as Young as 2

10 Years of Studies Link Pesticide Exposure and Childhood Cancer (a good reason to defeat any future bills such as H653 Pesticides, warning labels)

4️⃣ GLOBAL HEALTH TYRANNY: RESIST THE WHO & THE IHRs

See action items in Section 5 below.

Reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulation Amendments. CLICK to learn more .

❤️‍🩹 AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS (Jan Jekielek): The World Health Organization is Creating a New ‘Pandemic Industry’: Philipp Kruse (04/06/24). Swiss attorney Philipp Kruse specializes in international law. He has filed and publicly released a criminal complaint against Swissmedic, the government agency in Switzerland that regulates drugs and medical products. (podcast / video 43 min): Listen | Watch (includes transcript) | Related Criminal Complaint vs. SwissMedic/mRNA Vax

Kruse has examined every aspect of the World Health Organization’s new pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). If accepted (or allowed to pass even without a vote), these agreements will take national and individual sovereignty and vast amounts of money in an unimaginable but deadly serious and real way.

Key points:

This WHO treaty and amendments is not about health. It’s about creating a new pandemic industry.

The General Director (currently, Tedros) can declare and maintain a public health emergency without any mechanism to stop him or even to force him to justify his decision.

Our safety agencies did not tell the people the true risks of mRNA technology. Like the WHO, they told everybody these are vaccines, they are safe, they are effective, and you should (or must) take them. Of course, this was all a lie.

These agreements will be binding. As long as WHO maintains the special pandemic status of "public health emergency of international concern", our politicians and courts will accept (and enforce) their recommendations. Many “shall” words are in the IHR amendments, making them binding.

❤️‍🩹 FLCCC Webinar: States Challenge World Health Organization Jurisdiction (04/10/24). Must-see discussion by experts Drs. Meryl Nass and Kat Lindley about the dire plans of the WHO pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation (IHR) Amendments coming at the end of May 2024. Only one state legislature — Louisiana (with guest LA Rep Kathy Edmonston) — is standing against these changes, and little is happening at the federal level despite H.R.79 - WHO Withdrawal Act languishing since 1/9/23. NOTE: Idaho legislature and US representatives have completely failed us (see below and above section “Idaho has failed…”). Show notes provide extensive details and links: Read / Watch

Sovereignty Coalition: Determined to protect US national sovereignty.

Trust WHO: Documentary highlights corruption at the WHO (which predates the COVID pandemic).

❤️‍🩹 Amidst Growing Resistance, the WHO Turns Up Heat on Members to Sign Pandemic Treaty. ‘We formally reject WHO and any of these international organizations,’ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said. By Kevin Stocklin (04/07/24): Read

5️⃣ Take Action

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).

🔥STOP THE WHO, HHS, CDC, AND WEF FROM TAKING OVER IDAHO!

The Sovereignty Coalition/ Door to Freedom backgrounder for lawmakers on the proposed transformation of the WHO. Please read and share this brief but comprehensive summary of what is afoot widely. By MERYL NASS (03/27/24). Read If you haven't done so already, PLEASE call your legislators and tell them to EXIT THE WHO! See Action Items | HR79 Has NO Idaho Sponsors! Idaho Attorney General also silent as far as we can tell.

The disastrous COVID countermeasures were just a dress rehearsal for what is to come if the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations are adopted in late May 2024 or our US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are allowed to take over our lives again.

Our federal government (especially the Biden administration) is all-in on the globalist changes. Louisiana became the first U.S. State to reject WHO-WEF power grab with SB133, but so far it stands alone (4/8/24 video 7 min 18 sec): Watch

Unfortunately, the State of Idaho did not resist! See details, links, and sample scripts provided.

🔥TAKE ACTION! STOP & DEFUND THE WHO (Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations to be voted on in May 2024!)

ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski (03/14/24): Read

More Take Action Against Globalism information here