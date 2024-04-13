SOURCE: Darkhorse Podcast interview with Dr. Ryan Cole on X. CLICK to Watch .

🗣️ "The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government." ~Thomas Jefferson (1809)

Source: Emu's Embarrassing Moment and other stupid pet tricks (Dr. Robert Malone). CLICK to Read.

IDAHO Headlines

🗣️To be considered radical for simply desiring a return to the original constitutional form of what’s left of our Republic, the one gifted to us through the blood and treasure of our Founders, provides an important clue to how corrupt and debased our culture has become. ~ Gordon Petrie (c. 2024)

DID YOU TAKE ACTION ON IDAHO BILLS?

Click here for updates. Did you let your legislators know what you think? Did they pay attention? If not, consider their opponents in the May 21 primaries.

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

IDAHO MAY 21, 2021 ELECTIONS

See Voting Guide | How Did My Legislator Vote | Who’s Running?

Scott Cleveland , US House District 2 candidate, signed the Medical Liberty Pledge! Thank you, Scott Cleveland! Website Op-Ed: Cleveland will Protect Dams and Idaho Water (04/10/24). Cleveland’s Republican Primary opponent Mike Simpson may have cut a deal with Joe Biden to dismantle Idaho’s dams. Said Cleveland, “Idaho needs more electric power, more water storage, and more water in the Snake River system. And the aquifer needs to be replenished through a massive increase in recharge.“ Cleveland vows to protect Idaho water, work with rest of the Idaho Congressional delegation and the Governor to build more water storage, and create more renewable energy with new water projects: Read

Jordan Redman , House District 3B, signed the Medical Liberty Pledge! Thank you, Jordan Redman! Website

Monica McKinley, House District 21A candidate, signed the Medical Liberty Pledge! Thank you, Monica McKinley! Website

MONICA MCKINLEY

Here’s a good story about candidate Monica McKinley (House District 21A, running against James Petzke). Recently Monica investigated a situation in which a Secretary of State (SOS) office employee told her that campaign contributions must be associated with a physical address and that PO Boxes were not allowed. The donor was concerned about privacy and was unwilling to provide a physical address. The donor asked Monica to seek alternatives and find the relevant Idaho legal statute regarding donor addresses. Monica got right on it and dug deeper for pay dirt! First, she located the statute (67-6607), which did not explicitly require a physical addresses — just “address.” Then she confirmed with the SOS that PO BOXES are fine and that everyone in the SOS office and the public would know that both PO Boxes and Physical Addresses are acceptable for identifying the source of campaign contributions. Monica clearly is a conscientious and hard-working citizen who would make an excellent conservative citizen legislator. Please consider donating to her campaign, offering her your time, spreading the word, and voting for her on May 21. Monica also is making inquiries for us on a medical freedom issue of great importance.

Christy Zito, Senate District 8. We the People...“ that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and that government of the people, by the people, for the people..." Abraham Lincoln (04/05/24). [ED NOTE: We’ve met Christy Zito many times. Christy is the real deal. She served brilliantly in the past. We need her back in the Idaho Senate to replace Geoff Schroeder.] Read

US House Representative Mike Simpson “Simpson Standard”

Rep. Simpson’s newsletter on why he supports earmarks. According to Mr. Simpson: “Through this year's appropriations process, I was proud to secure over $70 million in Fiscal Year 2024 Community Project Funding (CPF) for Idaho. Despite claims that CPF projects are "wasteful earmarks," Community Project Funding gives me the opportunity to bring Idaho tax dollars back home for Idaho priorities instead of going to blue states like California or New York.” Read

[ED NOTE: Earmarks are a way for elected officials to grab federal dollars for their state so those dollars won’t go to someone else’s state. Are earmarks a way to buy votes? Mike Simpson in Congressional District 2 is being challenged by a more fiscally conservative candidate, Scott Cleveland. More Details ]

IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (IDFC) MEMBERS

Please support the brave freedom fighters in the Idaho Freedom Caucus. They need your time, your money, and YOUR VOTE on May 21. Fierce work is taking place behind the scenes to oust the liberty loving freedom caucus. The only way to prevent this from happening is to VOTE on May 21. If you wait until the general election, the battle may be lost. Voting Guide

SEN. SCOTT HERNDON: Session is done! Final victory. Election May 21.: (04/07/24). Last minute victory with passage of the library obscenity bill H710; will the Governor sign it or will he veto it as he did previous similar (more stringent) legislation? May 21 Primary push: Sen. Herndon faces a big-money liberal “R”epublican in the primary. Please do not fall for the hype and instead support Senator Herndon with your time, money, and vote: Read | Herndon’s Voting Record | Herndon’s Website

NOTE: H710 was signed by the Governor on 04/10/24: Read

“I Signed that Stinking Library Bill — Brad Little” Newsletter (04/11/24). Check out Herndon’s upcoming events in Bonner and Boundary County (Apr 13, Apr 16, Apr 17, Apr 18); discussion of Library Bill H710; Bonner County Endorsements; Herndon’s conservative record vs. his opponent’s liberal record; donation request: Read

SEN. CINDY CARLSON: Protecting Idaho's Children: The Ongoing Battle Over Obscene Materials in Libraries. Editorial from Senator Cindy Carlson, District 7 (04/07/24). Carlson Children still can access materials that are clearly and undeniably obscene. Those raising concerns have been called bigots, book-banners, and worse. The solution is simple: relocate the books. Parents can access them and allow their children access, but locate books where someone else’s child cannot stumble across them. Sen Carlson discusses the history of library bills in Idaho and encourages readers to ask the governor to sign H710, which passed both the house and senate (Update: H710 was signed on 4/10/24): Read | Sample Script | Related Comment | Related Comment

SEN. BRIAN LENNEY (District 13, Nampa) Hey, Idaho 👋🏻 Let’s talk about the “R-word” (04/09/24). Excellent video about doing your research! (video 1 min 42 sec): Watch

Related: Website | Substack | Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Medical Liberty Pledge | Voting Guide Research Tips

REP. HEATHER SCOTT: A Look Back at the House 2024 Legislative Session. Editorial by Representative Heather Scott, District 2, Idaho Freedom Caucus Co-Chair (04/08/24). Achievements by Idaho House Conservatives from the 2024 legislative session, wins, and setbacks: Read

Wins:

Ousted Megan Blanksma as House Republican Majority Leader.

Proposed, debated, and successfully implemented a more transparent budgeting process.

Ramped up efforts to push back against executive branch overreach.

Supported bills now awaiting the governor’s signature regarding compelled speech, biological sex, ballot harvesting, and sexually explicit materials in libraries.

Tackled Fentanyl abuse, sex trafficking, and unemployment reform.

Strengthened Second Amendment protections and promoted fiscal responsibility to allow state investments in gold and silver.

Setbacks:

Stalled or rejected good bills for addressing domestic terrorism language, immigration enforcement, and education choice.

Controversies such as University of Idaho’s proposed purchase of the University of Phoenix and the sale of Idaho Transportation Department property in Boise using taxpayer funds highlights the urgent need for more oversight, accountability, and transparency in government operation and less control over legislators by executive agencies.

SEN. GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD (DISTRICT 24). End and Beginning. One chapter ends another opens (04/08/24). Sen Zuiderveld listed many bills that were presented and how districts 24, 25 and 26 voted. Some bills she supported passed, a few failed, and others were held in a chairman’s drawer [ED NOTE: Most of the bills held in the drawer should NOT have been. They were GOOD BILLS!] Glenneda now is in full campaign mode for May 21 primary, asks for your support and vote, and offers the excellent Magic Valley Voting Guide for districts 24, 25, and 26. Read

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

🚫💉Undoing Idaho’s Lurch Left, Conservatives End Subsidized Drug Abuse. By Niklas Kleinworth (04/10/24). Idaho taxpayers paid to distribute nearly one million needles to drug abusers. Thankfully, H617 repealed Idaho’s five-year-old Syringe and Needle Exchange Act, a key component of the harmful Idaho Harm Reduction Project (IHRP), a Boise nonprofit participating in the state’s Safer Syringe Program: Read

2024 Wrap-Up: The Worst Legislative Session… Ever? By Parrish Miller (04/12/24). The 2024 session mostly continued Idaho’s lurch left toward socialism and loss of individual liberty: Read | Check our Voting Guide to find out who is running and how they voted

Budget Reform failures despite a new process resulted in the most massive Medicaid budget in Idaho’s history and large sums spent on colleges and universities that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Education choice failures. No bills passed to allow parents and families to take their education dollars out of failing government schools and invest them in better alternatives.

Loss of free markets in which government enables providers and consumers to engage in commerce, free of government intrusion and manipulation. Several passed bills reduced free markets, though some failed ones were even worse.

Increased dependence on government. Several bills lock citizens into never-ending government dependence and socialized medicine.

Criminal justice system unjustly expanded. Doubling down on the criminalization of vices and speech that legislators find offensive or immoral is counter to a belief in limited government. The slope is slippery and leads to tyranny.

Conclusion. Despite a “R”epublican majority, many legislators sided ideologically with Democrats. They failed to cut spending, pass education choice, slash the welfare state, defend free markets and free speech, and stop overcriminalization. Parrish states that Idaho is moving in the wrong direction on every important issue and the 2024 legislative session earns an unqualified "F" for failing our state, abandoning conservative values, and expanding government.

Illegal Immigration Issue Continues to Vex Idaho. By Fred Birnbaum (04/08/24). Illegal immigration is not just a border issue. Today, every state — including Idaho — is a border state. Unfortunately, the 2024 Legislature failed to send the appropriate message to Idaho’s Congressional delegation by passing HJM11 despite mighty efforts by conservative legislators, especially Representative Dale Hawkins and Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld. Instead, our legislature made the issue primarily about the need for (illegal, cheap) labor: Read

NOTE: HJM11 appears identical to HJM8 — it simply went to a different committee. HMJ8 and a suggested action item is described here.

🔥🎬TAKE ACTION: Contact your U.S. Senators and Congressmen, quote the language of HJM11 or HJM8, and tell them why you favor it. (Check out the sample script from HJM8.)

IFF FISCAL FRIDAYS

The results are in on budget reform! (04/12/24). Although the 2024 legislative session consisted of many budget fights, including the move to separate maintenance budgets from the increases, this DID NOT lead to more fiscally conservative budgeting. Why? Because many of the elected officials — especially those in the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee (JFAC) — simply did not support fiscal conservatism. Transcript included (video 6 min 16 sec): Watch | JFAC Members | How Did They Vote?

Will you fund $5m in reckless spending? (04/06/24). The Division of Vocational Rehabilitation "mistakenly" neglected to track their spending against their budget and went overboard by $5 million. Now they want taxpayers to cover it! Apparently JFAC was OK with this. [ED NOTE: Should this agency even exist?] Transcript included (video 5 min 33 sec): Watch | Related H769 Analysis

IFF NOWHERE TO HYDE - BRYAN HYDE

Nowhere To Hyde. CLICK to View Idaho Freedom TV episodes.

By the Numbers (04/12/24): How to use the 12 principles of the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Freedom Index to determine whether a particular policy and, consequently, a particular lawmaker follows the principles of limited government. He uses two examples — Sen Linda Hartgen (R-25) and Sen Rick Just (D-15) — to show the analysis in action. Bryan Hyde’s analysis is similar to Brian Almon’s analysis, but in video form. Includes transcript (video 22 min 09 sec): Watch | IFF Freedom Index | IFF Legislative Scorecard

Sound vs. Unsound (04/10/24): From public policy like age appropriate materials in public libraries to real versus imaginary money — what's sound and what's unsound? Discussion covers the library obscene materials bill (H710); “hate crime” and “entrapment crime” in North Idaho; governor’s veto of state gold and silver holdings bill (S1314), and Brian Almon’s take on focus. Hyde brilliantly explained inflation, fiat currency, the true reason to hold precious metals, and the dangers of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Includes transcript (video 17 min 31 sec): Watch

Accountability Counts (04/03/24): From a $4.7 million fiscal "oopsie" in the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to the unsubstantiated accusations of "hate" in N. Idaho, it's clear that accountability is sorely lacking. Includes transcript (video 16 min 43 sec): Watch

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index (03/22/24) Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. No charge!: Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s new Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

GORDON’S PATRIOT GEMS (April 2024) Emmett Mayor Gordon Petrie concludes his series on “Downwinders” affected by federal nuclear tests in 1952, including the continuing repercussions and failure to compensate those suffering injuries from radiation the federal government released over a wide swath of Nevada and Idaho: Read

AMMON BUNDY

Of course the hospital sued me and spent millions to bury me in legal paperwork and proceedings. They took my home and everything I worked for in my life. I went to Idaho a rich man and barely made it out of there alive. I’m in Utah now trying to rebuild some type of life and care for my family. You can hate me if you want, but you know who to call if your child is wrongly taken by the state; or if a loved one is wrongly incarcerated; or if your property is claimed by government agents; or whatever else may take place to restrict you from your life, liberty and property. Just call me and I’ll be there!” ~ Ammon Bundy

They found Ammon Bundy. By Joe Brown (03/31/24). Ammon Bundy is alive and working hard. He put together a heavy-duty mechanic truck and has been servicing commercial vehicles all over Southern Utah. Despite all the misery heaped on him and his family, he still says he stand again for someone in need: Read | Remember Bundy’s Keep Idaho IDAHO Plan?

10 years after armed standoff with federal agents, Bundy cattle are still grazing disputed rangeland. BY KEN RITTER (04/13/24). Excellent article about the April 2014 Bunkerville, NV standoff and its continuing reverberations. In 2014 (as now) the Bundy family and followers were unfairly targeted by heavy-handed government agents, but rescued by backers including militia members and supporters Bundy family patriarch Cliven Bundy calls “we the people”: Read

Delegate Selection Process Explained. By Brent Regan, State Rules Committee Chairman (04/11/24). Former chairmen Trent Clark and Tom Luna are trying to oust current party Chair Dorothy Moon by stating that Moon controls who goes to the Republican National Convention (RNC). This is completely false. Regan explains the process, which is governed by Idaho state law and the Republican National Committee (RNC), not the Idaho GOP. The details are rather technical, but there’s no need to lie about them: Read

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Gov. Little applauds historic investments in schools, workforce training during 2024 legislative session (04/10/24). Little celebrates 2024 Legislative “IDAHO WORKS” spending bills for Education, Taxpayers, Transportation, Water and Outdoor Recreation, Public Safety, and Fiscal Conservatism; rebuilding school after fire; Idaho positive economic outlook; Idaho joins others objecting to EPA job killing mandate; Ethan’s smile foundation: Read (04/10/24) | Read (04/12/24) | Full Budget Highlights

Idaho needs to be free to make its own decisions – whether it’s for highway investments or anything else that’s under a state’s constitutional authority. Being subjected to unlawful and costly regulation undermines the success of every state. ~Attorney General Raúl Labrador

Attorney General Raúl Labrador: Read

Labrador Letter: Immigration Action Recap (04/12/24). Various efforts from the AG’s office to combat illegal immigrations through strong language and lawsuits: Read

[ED NOTE: Questions and comments, some from a friend’s recent letter: What is Idaho doing to arrest and deport thousands of illegals already here? We witness busloads of illegals daily pouring into our state. Construction sites (and farms) are full of illegals taking American jobs. Where are the Sheriffs? How can citizens be deputized to arrest and deport illegals. Why didn’t our legislature pass HJM8 / HJM11 - Biden admin, immigration instead of weak and watered down SJM102 - Immigration, labor, security?]

Labrador Letter (04/08/24): Idaho AG Labrador teamed with other AGs to win a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration, striking down a ridiculous Federal Highway Administration tailpipe emissions rule that the Kentucky district court labelled as “arbitrary and capricious”: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

🏆US Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI): Read | Ron Johnson Newsletter Sign Up

National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

04/13/24

04/12/24

04/11/24

04/10/24

04/09/24

04/08/24 don’t miss the positive news article Utah High Schoolers Build New Home in 2 Years in Skills Class—to Become America’s New Tradesmen. Read)

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

🗣️ No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid."~ Alexander Hamilton

Nullification. By Karen Schumacher (04/12/24): The author asks: What options were made available to states for reigning in a government that has exceeded its Constitutional boundaries? Then she makes the strong case for nullification of unconstitutional laws and rules. Nullification states “No legislative act, therefore, contrary to the Constitution, can be valid.” (Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 78). Read | Related efforts by Karen Bracken’s group TN Citizens for State Sovereignty

Facts Matter: Marxism’s Deep (But Subtle) Grip on Western Culture with Filmmaker Mikki Willis (04/09/24) Roman Balmakov and Mikki Willis discussed how the subtle infiltration of Marxism into America’s institutions has gotten very far along; many are being misled to support tyranny. How this manifests and what will it take for people to wake up (video 18 min): Watch

EPA Threatens Locally Produced Beef. Proposed EPA Rule Could Shut Down Small Meat Producers, Despite Objections. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (04/08/24). EPA Rule Indirectly Shuts Down Small Meat Producers via Clean Water Act Overreach. Americans likely will lose the choice to buy local meats if rule goes into effect. This rule could face legal challenges and require direct legislation, both in progress but not guaranteed to succeed: Read

SOURCE: From Sea to Shining Sea, Federal Land Control? CLICK to Read.

BAD NEWS: From Sea to Shining Sea, Federal Land Control? What is the Biden Administration 30 x 30 initiative, and what could possibly go wrong. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (04/09/24). The 30x30 Plan is already being implemented in the US and around the world, especially Europe. The goal is to take 30% of the world’s land and sea out of productive use (and out of private hands) by 2030. This is unconstitutional taking, but the government has many clever workarounds: Read | Related Financial Rebellion: Conservation Easements

GOOD NEWS: Judge Ordered Jan. 6 Defendant’s Computer Monitored for ‘Disinformation’—Appeals Court Overturns. U.S. Court of Appeals mandate sends the case back to district court. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the judge “plainly erred” in imposing the computer monitoring. By Joseph M. Hanneman (04/07/4): Read

Joe Biden's Military Can't Reach Recruiting Quota - Then This Video Emerges. CLICK to Watch

BAD NEWS: Joe Biden's Military Can't Reach Recruiting Quota. By Jim Hoft (04/08/24). During fiscal year 2023, US military services collectively missed recruiting goals by about 41,000 recruits. Meanwhile, the US military pushes pro-DEI agendas while promoting gays and minorities. Worse, the military abuses and persecutes its thinking soldiers, as illustrated by a video of (exonerated after trial) USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle being dragged from his cell. Castle refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine and was punished for it: Read | Video (7 min 42 sec)

Related articles & videos:

AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS

American Thought Leaders: How Biden’s Policies are Prolonging the Gaza War. CLICK to Watch.

How Biden’s Policies Are Prolonging the Gaza War with Eugene Kontorovich (03/30/24)) Host Jan Jekielek and Israeli-Arab expert Prof. Eugene Kontorovich discuss the situation in Gaza and the current status of the war (podcast / video 41 min). Listen | Watch (Transcript included)

Summary quotes from Kontorovich:

Israel is fighting Iran on every front, so that America doesn’t have to.

If Joe Biden had not told Israel, ‘Stand down. Don’t take out Rafah,’ this war would have already been over.

Israel does not want a repeat of Joe Biden’s Afghanistan in Gaza, with Hamas taking over again.

Hamas shoots civilians trying to escape the conflict because they need them in Gaza to serve as their own human shields.

Every time President Biden says ‘We should have a Palestinian state,’ he’s teaching Hamas and other Islamic terrorists: The way to get what you want is murder babies.

New Jan. 6 Scandals: Julie Kelly on Destruction of Evidence and the DNC Pipe Bomb. CLICK to Watch.

New Jan. 6 Scandals: Julie Kelly on Destruction of Evidence and the DNC Pipe Bomb (04/08/24): Host Jan Jekielek and investigative reporter dive into the J6 investigation non-investigation and cover up (podcast / video 27 min) | Listen | Watch (Transcript available)

Summary: People are still being rounded up, investigated, arrested, charged, and convicted in early 2024. The Department of Justice is now on pace to arrest one January 6 defendant a day this year.

The January 6 Select Committee committee never interviewed FBI Director Christopher Wray and Steven D'Antuono (head of the Washington Field Office that oversaw the entire January 6 criminal investigation).

What happened on Jan. 6, 2021?

What we know: The J6 Committee destroyed evidence that they collected. They are hiding transcripts from witness interviews at the White House and Department of Homeland Security. Text messages belonging to more than two dozen Secret Service agents and officials, including the director, just vanished.

What we don’t know: What charges are defendants facing? What was the level of government and law enforcement involvement? Why hasn’t the mystery of the D.C. pipe bomb been solved?

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

NATIONAL ELECTION CONNECTION: RFK Jr. vs. Donald J. Trump

Two interviews that support considering RFK Jr. as the next US President. Open your minds and listen/watch, no matter whom you currently support. The 2024 election is crucial to our country continuing as a free nation. [ED NOTE: OK, our minds are closed with respect to re-installing the current administration.]

RFK Jr. Campaign Website | Donald J Trump Campaign Website

RFK Jr Podcast: Senator Rand Paul on Wuhan, Fauci and Covid (04/11/24). US Senator Rand Paul and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discuss coronavirus, censorship, and Rand Paul's new book, Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up (podcast 29 min): Listen [ED NOTE: Upcoming Health-focused Substack will include more details from this podcast.]

DarkHorse podcast: Bret Weinstein and Dr. Ryan Cole discuss why they trust RFK Jr. (more than DJT) to lead our country through its second 1776 moment (video 7 min 49 sec): Watch

Key points: DJT will never admit mistakes about Operation Warp Speed. DJT may face insurmountable challenges prior to election day. RFK Jr. listens to others, gets information from many sources, and analyzes carefully. RFK Jr. is a patriot and a strong constitutionalist with a deep understanding of history. RFK Jr. does not appear influenceable by special interests



IDAHO ELECTION CONNECTION

Idaho Supreme Court unanimously dismissed a lawsuit and supported Idaho voting laws passed during the 2023 legislative session. By: Mia Maldonado (04/11/24): Read

The supported laws were:

H124: removed student identification cards as an accepted form of identification when voting at the polls.

H340: eliminated the last four digits of a person’s Social Security number as proof of identity when registering to vote; added methods to prove identity including an actual Idaho’s driver’s license or identification card, a passport or other federal identification card, a tribal identification card or a state license to carry a concealed weapon; and allowed no-fee identification cards for voter registration for adults who have not possessed a driver’s license within the last six months.

Sine Die - Top 7 Election Bills in 2024. The 2024 legislative session is basically over. How did election integrity fair? Plus updates from Idaho, Illinois and around the US. By TIMOHDEE (04/09/24). Idaho and the US have made very limited progress on election integrity. As usual, the biggest danger is absentee voting / mail-in ballots and little is being done. Tim covers several good and bad bills in Idaho and other election-related issues across the US, including those listed below: Read

Idaho: Good

Idaho: Bad

SB1244 - Electioneering - LAW

SB1273 - Voter Guide - passed Senate but died in House State Affairs

SB1371 and SB1415 - Presidential Primary: Passed the Senate but died in House State Affairs.

US: Ugly

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens.

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table. Several immigration bills were considered in Idaho, but the best ones — HB615, HJM8, HJM11 — failed or died in committees. Only the watered down, pro-labor SJM102 bill passed. Please make your voices heard at the state and federal level regarding illegal immigration. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24).

Fighting The Border Invasion. Freedom Caucuses take on Biden's Open Border. By ANDY ROTH, President State Freedom Caucus Network (04/08/24). Freedom Caucus discusses open border issues across the US, including the Texas style bills proposed in Louisiana and Arizona (see Idaho’s failures just above). Roth also discusses attempts to combat the harms of diversity, equity, and inclusion in South Carolina (Idaho’s similar bill S1274 PASSED); liberal “R”epublican actions in the Wyoming legislature (sounds like Idaho); and a liberal Stateline News article marveling at the rise of State Freedom Caucuses: Read | Related: Idaho Freedom Caucus has been working overtime to pass good bills

SOURCE: You’re Either a Cowboy or a Wimp. Sped-up footage of illegal immigrants trespassing on the 50,000 acre Chilton Ranch. (Courtesy of Jim Chilton). CLICK to Read.

You’re Either a Cowboy or a Wimp’—Rancher, 85, Reveals Grim Realities on US–Mexico Border. Fifth generation Arivaca, Arizona border cattle rancher describes how the types of illegal immigrants he faces on his 50,000 acre property have dramatically changed in recent years. By Allan Stein (04/10/24). Video footage of illegal immigrants trespassing on the Chilton Ranch, recorded by Jim Chilton's trail cameras from January 2021 through October 2023 increased 10-fold during the Biden administration vs. the Trump administration: Read

AND MAGAZINE - SAM FADDIS

This is NOT Scranton, but it could be.

TB Is Back - Thank Joe (04/03/24). How our open borders breed crowded conditions in migrant shelters filled with people who have tuberculosis (TB), which is one of the world’s deadliest diseases (50% of untreated people die). TB is often asymptomatic — sometimes for years — but it can spread to others. Faddis discusses the dangers of TB and why Biden’s open borders are bring a once nearly conquered disease to America: Read

Scranton, Pennsylvania – Let’s Call It Bidenville (04/09/24). How the burgeoning homeless population and unaffordable housing in “Joe’s hometown of Scranton” is a metaphor for what’s happening all blue cities and states in America (and is spreading to formerly red ones as well): Read

GEOENGINEERING & CLIMATE CHANGE

Joe Biden (like UN secretary-general António Guterres) called the climate “an existential threat. Let’s face reality. The climate crisis doesn’t care if you’re in a red or a blue state. I don’t think any of you think there’s no longer a climate crisis. At least, I hope you don’t.” The real problem? Much data is faked for globalist political outcomes. Bottom line: Even NOAA and NASA report that increased CO2 has “greened the planet” and increased plant growth, which has benefited food production. “We should celebrate CO2—not demonize it.”

Hidden Behind Climate Policies, Data From Nonexistent Temperature Stations. By Katie Spence (04/10/24). Hundreds of ‘ghost’ climate stations are no longer operational; instead they are assigned temperatures from surrounding stations. A certified meteorologist stated “NOAA fabricates temperature data for more than 30 percent of the 1,218 USHCN (United States Historical Climatology Network) reporting stations that no longer exist.” One commenter summed it up well: “Gee - What a surprise! The fake climate data from fake climate “scientists” is fake. Who wudda thought?” Read

SECRET Geo-Engineering Project. By Peter Sweden (04/07/24). Researchers from the University of Washington LAUNCHED trillions of salt particles into the atmosphere with the intent of blocking out the sunlight from earth, all in the name of stopping global warming. The organizers didn’t widely announce this experiment to “avoid public backlash”. Who’s behind this? One guess. Have you guessed yet? Initials are BG: Yes, it’s the source of all things greats — Bill Gates: Read | Related Cloud Seeding Experiments in Idaho

From Sea to Shining Sea, Federal Land Control? What is the Biden Administration 30 x 30 initiative, and what could possibly go wrong. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (04/09/24). The Biden administration’s Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” is endangering public and private land in the US, using the same globalist 30/30 fake science and property takings being implemented in Europe. Such initiatives are destroying farmland and private property, and herding people into 15-minute cities. That’s the plan the globalists have for the US. Idaho and all the other US states must resist this massive land grab: Read

Message from AirBnB: expect governments' restricting travel after June 6, 2024. Claiming "foreseeable weather events... leading to government travel restriction or large-scale utility outage". By SASHA LATYPOVA (04/10/24): Read

[ED NOTE: WE MUST NOT COMPLY.

Apparently, the eclipse on Monday did not create enough of an emergent emergency. And maybe the fake bird flu won’t either. But the WHO flu might.

The globalist outrageousness never ends! Just think what they'll do before, during, and after Nov 5? The Combined Climate Disaster and Disease X a-poc-alypso will lock everyone down, vaporize polling locations (conveniently missing all Zucker-type boxes and mail-in ballot processors) and cause voting machines worldwide to VOTE FOR “you know WHO”. Makes it difficult to decide whether in-person voting will be a good idea this year.

Should we Bud Light AirBnB? ]

EDUCATION

Public schools and woke agendas are not the only answer!

NAIA takes a stand against men in women's sports. By Associated Press (04/08/24). “The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the governing body for mostly small colleges, announced a policy Monday that all but bans male athletes from competing in women's sports.” Exceptions are competitive cheer and competitive dance, which are open to all students. According to the article “all athletes may participate in NAIA-sponsored male sports but only athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth is female and have not begun hormone therapy will be allowed participate in women’s sports. A student who has begun hormone therapy may participate in activities such as workouts, practices and team activities, but not in interscholastic competition.” This is a win for families and student athletes: Read

A Hybrid Homeschool That Gives Control to Parents, Focuses on Tradition—and Includes God. By Tyler Wilson (04/02/24). Family Lyceum is a private school that blends homeschooling and a traditional classroom, where parents are given overall control of their child’s education. Founder Renae Zentz set up homeschool learning with several other families, and saw a noticeable difference in her children. Now the children enrolled in Family Lyceum go to the school classroom two or three days a week and homeschool the rest of the time: Read

High Expectations. WOG’s 2 Cents – By Brian D. King (04/01/24): Read

One of the drawings done by a high school student in the 1930s shown to the college class in the 1980s. CLICK to read.

You will love this! The author used high expectations and exemplary role models to transform his trade college architectural drawing class from apathetic last-in-class “students” to pro-active first-class high achievers. Kids can accomplish so much if we expect the best from them — and ourselves

The Man Behind the Iconic Sign on 4th and Appleway. By Charity Joy (04/06/24): Read

Summary: Glenn Robinson exercises freedom of speech in a very public way: using an old-fashioned reader board located on a busy intersection in Coeur d’Alene. The reader board has received national attention. Robinson is a first-generation American citizen born in Montreal, Canada. He is a journeyman refrigeration technician who has worked in the trade for 37 years, building, remodeling, and servicing equipment used by grocery stores in Idaho, Montana, and Washington. He says:

“I would have retired years ago, but there’s no one to replace me.” He says he’s trained a lot of young guys who quit because it’s a demanding industry and they lack the work ethic. “I get calls at two in the morning that the oven isn’t working and I have to show up. It’s tough, but you can make a good living.” There have been national conversations about the trades industries – refrigeration, electricians, plumbers, HVAC – running out of time to replace the men who keep everything running. “It’s a good industry,” stated Robinson who mentioned the job is in such high demand he’s never been laid-off in 37 years. “There has never been a day without work.”

2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Coming Soon

Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

Coming Soon.

3️⃣ Take Action

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).

🔥Idaho bills. We updated status of bills we supported and opposed on 4/13/24. The results were mostly disappointing with good bills failing or dying in committee and bad, costly ones passing.

It’s too late to weigh in for 2024 session. But do let your legislators know what you think about their votes. If you are unhappy with their votes, VOTE THEM OUT in the May 21 primary elections. If you are happy with them, RE-ELECT THEM on May 21. Waiting for November 5 General Election is too late! How Did They Vote? | Who’s Running?