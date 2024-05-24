🔖Most Recent Take Action: Bookmark and share (short URL): https://tinyurl.com/mz54bbvt

Common-sense actions you can take to help save America. We'll keep updating this list. Find something that appeals to you and JUST DO IT!

Get Involved!

Being complacent or silent will accomplish nothing. People may ridicule, ignore or gaslight you; or — worse! — jail or persecute you (so be careful). And you may fail, but at least you’ve tried and have followed your conscience.

Voting Guide

Reignite Freedom / Global Walkout (26 steps)

Build enough momentum to create roadblocks in the globalist agenda. When millions of people worldwide act in unison, we will become an effective force that cannot be ignored.

Run for your county board or state representative. Get involved in local politics as a volunteer. Educate yourself on the important issues, especially those you can control. Work with others who share your values. There’s safety and power in numbers. Donate to a cause or candidate you truly believe in. Focus locally where your money goes furthest, and you can monitor how it is being used. Be a poll worker or poll watcher to ensure honest elections. Defeat election schemes such as open/jungle primaries and ranked choice voting (RCV). Read CALL, TEXT and WRITE your local, state, and county elected officials about anything that you believe needs their attention and action. There’s so much! Pick something and run with it—our porous border, endless foreign wars, stripping the US treasury of taxpayer dollars, tyranny, domestic surveillance, medical freedom, censorship, fair elections, adherence to the Constitution—so many issues. When emailing or texting, make the subject line catchy but specific and pithy. If writing from a sample script, adjust the subject line so it will be different from other writers’ subject lines (but still specific and pithy).

If you don’t like the way your neighborhood, town, city, county, state, or nation is working, you have options:

Leave for somewhere better (but research carefully; the grass isn’t always greener somewhere else). Stay and fix what’s broken. Do something positive every day to make things better. Share high-quality, factual information with others (don’t keep all the good stuff to yourself). Run for office, get elected, and do better. Support someone else who shares your values and is running. VOTE smarter (but don’t vote unless you’re well informed). Voting Guide Stop complaining if you don’t do #1 or #2 above.

Also see: Voting Guide

Write & Call Elected Officials

When you write to elected officials, expect few responses. When you get them, they typically will be form letters whose contents reveal that NO ONE actually read what you wrote. (We know several people who have written to officials on a specific topic; they’ve received identical replies, indicating someone probably picks from a list of form letters that might apply to a topic and sends that one.) At least you have gone on record with your input and should consider the replies you receive during the next election cycle.

Try composing phone scripts that you use to call legislative offices (often after or before hours to be sure the message is recorded accurately). Then follow up via email with the same content as the phone scripts, but also including links if relevant.

We’ve heard that phone messages (and texts) typically are more impactful — and if enough people place calls, especially in a limited time frame, the calls get attention if only because they are a nuisance. Be sure to customize any scripts we provide; legislators are more likely to heed unique, heartfelt messages.

Meet Officials in Person

Another helpful strategy is to personally meet as many elected officials (or their staff) as possible. Sometimes you have to do it more than once, and it doesn’t have to be in a formal setting — even a post-meeting parking lot chat can be incredibly effective.

Personal connections — meeting people as people and getting to know them — can be super helpful. Of course, that won’t work for officials who are far away, but often they have local staff. The staff are the gatekeepers, so knowing and understanding them could be important too.

Stay Engaged

Volunteer for a candidate you believe in. Door to door campaigning (door knocking and literature drops) is one of the most effective ways to reach voters. Also help with phone banking (calling people), writing letters, or hosting a Meet & Greet in your neighborhood.

Assess what the elected officials actually do vs. what they promised to do. Visit their websites and sign up for their newsletters. Watch what legislation they propose, support, and oppose. Contact them with your concerns as well as your praise.

Suggested Immediate Action Items

Be sure to customize any scripts we provide; legislators are more likely to heed unique, heartfelt messages.

IDAHO BILLS

Idaho Bills of Special Interest in the 2024 Legislature.

Idaho Bills of Special Interest in the 2024 Legislature

😖 Apologies for any outdated information. Status can change on a dime, and we don’t always have the time.

Heather Scott’s 2024 End of Session Report (Idaho Freedom Caucus)

2024 Legislative Recap. Editorial from Representative Heather Scott, District 2 (04/14/24): Read

2024 Legislative Recap Heather Scott 2.51MB ∙ PDF file Download Heather Scott, Co-Chair of Idaho Freedom Caucus (IDFC), reported on 2024 Legislative session showing bills that passed, failed, or were held in committee. She also asks that you support members of IDFC who are facing election challenges in the May 21 Primary. Download

Donate to Idaho Freedom Caucus

Big E's Tips on Bills & Legislators

Writing in favor of and against various bills can educate busy legislators. Please think about the possible consequences of inaction when asked to call or write in support or opposition of a bill.

Voters will decide in the May 21 primaries whether they prefer legislators who serve special interests, or they favor legislators who put the taxpayers first. Before re-electing an incumbent, please consult the one-stop-shopping scorecards at ThinkLibertyIdaho.com !

In general, a high score on Idaho Freedom Foundation or Institute for Legislative Analysis means the legislator generally votes for good general-interest bills while a high score on Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI) means the legislator generally votes for bad special-interest bills.

Watch Week 9 Capitol Clarity to learn more about scorecards.

Legislature Status | Idaho Freedom Foundation Tracker | Gem State Session Tracker | Think Liberty Idaho Tracker (LIT) | Email Idaho

Where available, we’ve included links and evaluations by Idaho Freedom Foundation, Gem State Session Tracker, and Think Liberty Idaho Tracker (LIT). Whenever possible, please customize sample scripts with your own heartfelt words to have maximum effect on legislators.

❤️‍🩹 Idaho Bills that Could have Protected Our Health & Freedom (ALL Held in Committee)

Sincere thanks to the legislators who proposed and championed these bills. Your efforts were nothing short of heroic. If only the public had been able to hear the debate and the legislators had been allowed to vote.

How Did They Vote | Who's Running?

PROTECT THE CONSTITUTION

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1228 - Colleges, concealed weapons

04/12/24: DEAD

03/14/24: Status LIT > Senate State Affairs

03/14/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (+3)

03/14/24: Contact: https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/14/24).

Topic: Please SUPPORT S1228 - Colleges, concealed weapons Message: Please SUPPORT S1228 - Colleges, concealed weapons. S1228 replaces section 18-3309, Idaho Code, with a new section 18-3309 that prohibits limitations regarding concealed weapons at public colleges and universities. Under current law, only those with an enhanced carry permit can carry on a college or university campus. But even they are barred from carrying within a "student dormitory or residence hall" or "within any building of a public entertainment facility." S1228 would repeal this law and replace it with a straightforward declaration that publicly funded colleges and universities must abide by the same standards as the rest of the state with respect to the individual right to keep and bear arms. The Constitution must not stop at the student dorms, residents halls, and public entertainment facility. It must apply everywhere.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H415 - Concealed weapons, school property

04/12/24: DEAD

03/14/24: Status LIT > Senate State Affairs

03/14/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (+2) and Gem State Session Tracker

03/14/24: Contact: https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/14/24).

Topic: Please SUPPORT H415 - Concealed weapons, school property Message: Please SUPPORT H415 - Concealed weapons, school property. H415 gives well-trained K-12 public school employees the opportunity to carry concealed weapons, providing armed protection for students, teachers, and staff at their schools. School employees willing to participate in this program must complete an enhanced carry weapon training course. H415 also requires all public K-12 schools to remove “Gun Free Zone” signs. Such signs highlight a school as a “soft target.” If individuals planning to harm children know they might encounter armed resistance (due to the absence of “Gun Free Zone” signs), such individuals are far less likely to commit the heinous crime of shooting up a school. We must protect our schools from those who intend to harm students, teachers and staff. One method is to hire full-time armed guards. But armed guards are expensive and not sustainable in most districts. Moreover, armed guards could create an atmosphere of fear within the school. When trusted employees are willing and well-qualified to protect students with concealed firearms, they can better protect students while encouraging a more relaxed and confident learning environment. H415 straight-forwardly and without much (if any) taxpayer expense provides for defending Idaho’s public schools. VOTE YES on H415! [Note: A competing and far inferior bill, S1418, claims to be about school security, but is loaded with limiting qualifications. Vote NO on S1418.]

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H517 - Freedom of religion, speech, action

04/12/24: DEAD

03/11/24: LIT > House U.C. Judiciary, Rules & Administration (may get a different number)

03/09/24: Discussion at Capitol Clarity.

03/11/24: Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Judiciary, Rules & Administration

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/11/24).

Topic: Please SUPPORT H517 - Freedom of religion, speech, action Message: Please SUPPORT H517 - Freedom of religion, speech, action. H517 provides a private civil action for damages under the Freedom of Speech and Guaranty of Religious Liberty clauses of the Idaho Constitution. It holds government entities accountable for infringing on individual rights, and lays the groundwork for Idaho to develop its own solid case law on these issues, rather than leaving aggrieved individuals dependent on Federal law. It's sad that we need a separate bill to enshrine statutes that already exist both in Idaho and in the First Amendment of the US Constitution. But here we are, in an age of incredible censorship in America and in Idaho. Yes, Idaho! In Kellogg, Idaho, for example, a high school student was forbidden from participating in his graduation and lost his summer job for stating a biological fact at a school assembly. Similarly, an off-duty Kellogg High School bus driver who — on his own time — stood up for this student's right to free speech also lost his job. And in Caldwell, Idaho, a school board shut down parents and a state senator for objecting to transgender locker rooms. All these people should have the right to sue in state court without having to resort to the more expensive federal courts where fewer lawyers can practice. H517 can make this type of justice possible. Please pass this bill, or whatever better version emerges from committee.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho HJR3 - Elections, highest number of votes

Proposed constitutional amendment banning Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) in Idaho.

04/12/24: DEAD | Related: HJR4 (04/12/24 - DEAD)

Background: Idaho Dispatch Article | Substack Article | Open Primaries Initiative | H179

Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/07/24).

Title: Please SUPPORT HJR3 - Elections, highest number of votes Message: Please SUPPORT HJR3 - Elections, highest number of votes (https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/HJR003) This resolution will prevent any shenanigans like the odious Rank Choice Voting (RCV) / Open Primaries initiative from destroying Idaho's elections forever. HJR3 will ensure “one citizen one vote,” as intended by our Founders, the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, and previously passed H179 prohibiting ranked choice voting in Idaho. HJR3 would amend Article VI of the Idaho Constitution, adding a new Section 8 to maintain the current standard for election victory in Idaho: that is, ONE round of voting with the ONE person who receives the highest number of votes WINNING the race. HJR3 is the ONLY correct and fair way to vote without confusing or disenfranchising voters or becoming forever dependent on hackable voting machines! I urge you to pass HJR3 immediately so this constitutional amendment can appear on the November 2024 ballot.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1252 - Defend the Guard Act

S1252 Defend the Guard Act passed 27-8 on the Idaho Senate floor and has moved to the Idaho House. FLOOD THE HOUSE WITH EMAILS!

04/12/24 - DEAD

03/07/24 update: Transferred to Transportation & Defense

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > Entire House

SAMPLE SCRIPTS: Please customize with your own ideas (03/05/24).

VERSION 1

Topic: Please SUPPORT S1252 - Defend the Guard Act Message: I encourage you to vote yes on S1252 - Defend the Guard Act The act would disallow Idaho National Guard troops from being sent into active-duty combat without a Congressional declaration of war. The purpose of the act is to obligate the federal government to obey the U.S. Constitution before sending our sons and daughters to fight more endless wars. To achieve this objective, states can use their inherent, sovereign authority to demand that the federal government adhere to congressional wars powers as mandated by Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution. Without an official declaration of war by the U.S. Congress, states have a duty to withhold their troops from active combat.

VERSION 2

Topic: Please SUPPORT Senate Bill 1252 - Defend the Guard Act Message: Please SUPPORT Senate Bill 1252 - Defend the Guard Act (https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/S1252/) Idaho National Guard service members must never again be called into active duty combat operations on foreign soil without a congressional declaration of war. Only Congress -- NOT the federal Executive Branch -- has the power to declare war. The current federal executive branch has exceeded its constitutional authority by calling up state components of the National Guard to warfighting operations without a congressional declaration of war. S1252 prohibits using the Idaho National Guard for combat actions UNLESS Congress has made a formal declaration of war. This bill is consistent with America's founding principles and provisions as specified in United States Constitution (Article 1, Section 8). VOTE YES on S1252. (NOTE: S1252 does not impede the Governor's ability to mobilize the Idaho Guard per article 4, section 4 of the Idaho Constitution, nor does it limit the United States ability to call up the Idaho National Guard for training missions per Title 10, United States Code.)

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1220 - Terrorist Control Act

S1220 – Amends existing law to specifically define the crime of domestic terrorism. This legislation modifies the Idaho Terrorist Control Act to define domestic terrorism and redefine terrorism. This legislation would prevent an Idahoan from being labeled a domestic terrorist or terrorist in Idaho without constitutionally protected due process. Currently in House Judiciary, Rules & Administration Committee. It’s not perfect, but some good reasons exist to support it: Redoubt News Editorial

03/09/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation (+0) and Gem State Session Tracker.

03/09/24: Status: House Judiciary, Rules, & Administration (https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Judiciary, Rules, & Administration)

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas.

Please support S1220 - TERRORIST CONTROL ACT Revision. This legislation modifies the Idaho Terrorist Control Act to define domestic terrorism and redefine terrorism. This legislation would prevent an Idahoan from being labeled a domestic terrorist or terrorist in Idaho without constitutionally protected due process. It’s not perfect, but some very good reasons exist to support it. References: - S1220: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/S1220/ - Redoubt News Editorial: https://redoubtnews.com/2024/02/fact-check-the-fear-vote-yes-on-s1220/ - Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (neutral +1; -1): https://idahofreedom.org/senate-bill-1220-domestic-terrorism/

☑️ OPPOSE CONVENTION OF STATES: COS

Ask Idaho Senate to VOTE NO ON SCR112 Article V Convention

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire Senate.

SAMPLE SCRIPTS: Please customize with your own ideas:

Topic: Vote NO on SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION 112 (SCR112 Article V convention) Message 1 (short): Dear Senators - Please vote NO on Senate Concurrent Resolution 112 (SCR112 Article V convention) The resolution would encourage a Convention of States (COS) US Constitution amendment process. We don't need to change the US Constitution. It's fine the way it is. What we do need is to compel our government bodies to abide by the Constitution we have. Additionally, a COS would open the door for powerful, very well funded political groups to erode our Constitutionally guaranteed freedoms. In particular, I am sure there would be massive efforts to take away our Second Amendment right to bear arms. Message 2 (longer): Dear Senators, Please Vote NO on SENATE CONCURRENT RESOLUTION 112 (SCR112 Article V convention) Article V of the US Constitution provides for an Constitutional amendment process. However, I oppose invoking Article V with a Convention of States (COS) and constitutional amendments at this time. Here's why: 1. Risk of a runaway convention. Even with initial intentions of limited Constitutional changes, anything can happen once the convention begins. Examples: -- A delegate might try to gut or remove the 2nd amendment guaranteeing the American right to bear arms. -- A billionaire might massively fund misinformation or changes that oppose America's founding values. 2. Who would represent Idaho in a COS? Conservatives, Moderates, Liberals? Would each representative stay true to their values or be influenced by money and power? 3. Unlikely that the highly divided country would ratify a constitutional amendment with a 2/3 vote. This effort is a waste of time when more important issues loom. 4. Our constitution is as close to perfect as possible now. A COS risks gutting it. 5. Our government does not follow the Constitution we have, so what makes anyone think an amendment would change this? References: -- SCR112: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/SCR112/ -- US Constitution Article V: https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/constitution/article-v.html

☑️ Implement Nullification Laws in Your State

12/28/23 Bill in Tennessee can be replicated to assert and protect state sovereignty from federal over-reach: Read | Related “Putting Teeth in the Tenth so we don’t have to use the Second” | TN Citizens for State Sovereignty (TNCSS)

☑️ Read And Act Upon Reconstitution Starter Pack

11/06/23 Supporting materials for people fighting on the litigation and legal reform battlefields, by Katherine Watt: Read

☑️ No Funding For Ukraine, No Funding For Illegal Immigrants!

Contact Your House Member | Contact Your Senators | Contact Speaker Mike Johnson

02/06/24 The House Speaker has refused to hear a terrible budget bill from the Senate. The Senate undoubtedly will keep trying to support open borders, funding for illegal migrants, never-ending wars, and loss of American sovereignty. Tell them NO!

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas:

No Funding! All funding in the budget for Ukraine and for illegals must be cut to ZERO. NO COMPROMISE. NO FUNDING FOR ILLEGALS. NO FUNDING FOR UKRAINE OR UNDECLARED (BY CONGRESS) WARS. Please be strong. Our nation's future is in your hands.

☑️ OPPOSE SECTION 702 RENEWAL

02/01/24 Contact Your House Member | Contact Speaker Mike Johnson | Read article by Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/12/23)

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas:

The Perversion of FISA and FISC. Section 702 must only be used for the surveillance of foreigners on foreign soil, not domestic surveillance of US Citizens, DO NOT allow spying on Americans without a warrant! Tell Congress to Vote NO on HR 6611, "FISA Reform and Reauthorization Act of 2023." Vote YES on HR 6570, "Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act."

☑️ OPPOSE HR 7320, the “Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act”

02/14/24 - Call Speaker Mike Johnson and your U.S. Representative at 202-225-3121 (House switchboard). Insist they reject the new HR 7320, the “Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act” and advance and support ONLY H.R. 6570. We must restore our constitutional Fourth Amendment protections! Also contact them via email: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Link: H.R. 7320 - Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA): https://rules.house.gov/bill/118/hr-PIH-FISA

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (02/14/24)

VOTE NO H.R. 7320 - Reforming Intelligence and Securing America Act (RISAA). HR7320 is designed to do nothing to prevent continuing abuses of Section 702 unless significantly amended. Section 702 is a perversion of FISA and FISC. Section 702 must ONLY be used for the surveillance of foreigners on foreign soil, not for domestic surveillance of US Citizens. DO NOT allow spying on Americans without a warrant! Section 702 violates the Fourth Amendment of our Constitution against unreasonable searches and seizures. Again, Vote NO on H.R. 7320. Instead, vote YES on HR 6570, "Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act." Once more: NO on 7320. YES on 6570.

STOP WASTE & DECEPTION IN IDAHO GOVERNMENT

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho H468 - Rangeland Improvement Act

03/19/24: LAW

03/13/24: Status LIT > House

03/13/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (-3)

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/13/24)

Topic: OPPOSE Idaho H468 - Rangeland Improvement Act Message: Please Vote NO on HOUSE BILL 468 — RANGELAND IMPROVEMENT ACT This special-interest (ranchers, not taxpayers) wasteful bill creates a rangeland improvement account and instructs the Idaho Department of Agriculture to seek funding to carry out a wide variety of grazing improvement projects. While H468 does not directly increase spending (which will be done through a separate appropriations bill), it creates the framework for doing so, and it increases the size, scope, and spending of government. H468 would allow for the "rangeland improvement account" to be funded with "sales, leases, fees, grants, or appropriations from the state or federal government, and grants from private foundations." Idaho is already far too dependent on federal funding, and authorizing the state to seek more federal funding will only exacerbate this ongoing dependency. And remember, federal dependency ALWAYS comes with federal strings that make our state weaker. Idaho does not need another socialist program. Idaho should seek to make government smaller, not larger and it absolutely MUST shed its dependency on federal programs!

☑️ 02/05/23 Ask JFAC members why they failed follow the rules they agreed to on October 30, 2023, which were designed to separate the maintenance budgets and carefully review the additional asks. Inquire whether they met in secret ahead of time to thwart the previously agreed upon process. And tell them to stop playing politics and do their job for taxpayers: Read Article

Go to https://emailidaho.com/joint-committees/ > Joint Finance-Appropriations.

Topic: THE REPUBLICAN JFAC COUP (02/02/24) Message: To JFAC Republican Members Voting AYE on the last-minute budget process changes: Van T. Burtenshaw, Dave Lent, Kevin Cook, Julie VanOrden, Matthew “Matt” Bundy, Britt Raybould, Rod Furniss, and James Petzke… WHY DIDN’T YOU follow the rules adopted on 10/30/23 when you agreed to separate the maintenance budgets from the additional line-item asks above maintenance? Did you meet in secret ahead of time to thwart the process at the last minute? Yes, I know politics, big-dollar donations, and pressure are important. And yes, IACI may support your campaigns and your votes. But shouldn’t conscience matter? Shouldn’t Idaho taxpayers and your constituents be your top priority? Please do not let mission creep and political ambitions destroy this wonderful state, expand the budget beyond sustainability, and create a culture of dependency among Idaho citizens. *** Thank you C. Scott Grow, Carl J. Bjerke, Ben Adams, Scott Herndon, Steve Miller, Tina Lambert, and Josh Tanner for voting NAY! References: October 30th email sharing the new Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC) budget process changes: https://open.substack.com/pub/glenneda/p/week-3-and-4 Legislature 201 Fundamentals of State Budgeting 2024: https://youtu.be/BPa-nnr57K8?si=oTq8H_2BYRXwWH07

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H602 - NO Taxpayer funds, teachers unions

04/12/24 - DEAD | See critique here.

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > House

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/05/24)

Topic: Please SUPPORT H602 - NO Taxpayer funds, teachers unions Message: Please SUPPORT H602 - NO Taxpayer funds, teachers unions. This bill prohibits public officials from allowing public funds, personnel, facilities, or other resources to be used to support teachers unions. Taxpayer money and resources should NEVER used to support teachers unions. Unions, including teachers unions, should cover their own expenses.

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho H683 - Office of early childhood services

04/12/24: DEAD

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House. This bill is ranked an astounding -8 by Idaho Freedom Foundation and is similar to H636, introduced earlier this session.

03/07/24 update: U.C. to be placed on General Orders, no objection

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/05/24)

Topic: Please OPPOSE H683 - Office of early childhood services Message: Please OPPOSE H683 - Office of early childhood services. H683 creates a brand new agency: Office of Early Childhood — with a director appointed by the Governor. The first year would cost $750,000 to establish the new agency. The agency duties would entail: “Oversight of the following early childhood services… Statutory authorities previously provided to the department of health and welfare pursuant to chapters 11 and 12, title 39, Idaho Code… Leading statewide efforts to improve early childhood services and strengthen the mixed delivery system… Collaboration and coordination with other child-serving agencies, including but not limited to the department of health and welfare/state board of education/state agencies/early childhood advisory council…” Other collaborations include tribal governments, service providers, families, etc. This astoundingly bad bill significantly expands the scope of government, creates advertising for more people to become dependent on government programs, co-mingle taxpayer-funded public sector and the private sector for services that should be private sector only, increases government redistribution of wealth, increases government spending for objectional purposes (with $750K earmarked just to establish the agency for the first year with more asks sure to follow), and ties the state to federal programs and rules. What’s not to like? EVERYTHING! We don't need this new agency. Let's give Idaho taxpayers a break. Please don't create another expensive, vaguely defined, self-preserving agency.

☑️ OPPOSE H680 Commission On Aging, Appropriations FY25

03/22/24: LAW

Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Appropriations

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/04/24):

Topic: Please OPPOSE H680 Commission On Aging, Appropriations FY25 Message: Please OPPOSE H680 Commission On Aging, Appropriations FY25. House Bill 680 (HB680) appropriates $18,519,700 and 15 full-time positions to the Commission on Aging for fiscal year 2025. This bill expands dependency on state and federal government benefits, which ultimately enslaves all citizens. Such dependency is socialism stepping into communism. More specifically, this bill: Draws down the remaining $1.8 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support a variety of programs administered through local Area Agencies on Aging services. ARPA funds will expire in 2026, requiring the state general fund to continue programs or cut it off for people who have become dependent on it. Expands a pilot program to support unpaid caregivers of those suffering from dementia. This unlegislated entitlement program can create ongoing expenses for the state. It sidesteps the authority of representative government and expands the governor’s role in creating new programs like it. The Aging Commission relies on more than $12.2 million of federal funding to support its programs and operations: two-thirds of the total budget and 55% of its staff. What happens if federal funding dries up? Requests one new full time financial specialist position to support LUMA, the state’s new “efficiency enhancement and consolidation” financial management system. A permanent new position could be unnecessary if the LUMA workload decreases.

STOP AUTHORITARIAN BEHAVIOR IN IDAHO SENATE

☑️ Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder removed Senator Brian Lenney and Glenneda Zuiderveld as Vice Chair of their committees and threatened them and Senator Scott Herndon with ethics complaints. Why? Because they spoke truth to power. Read & Take Action

☑️ Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder is allowing Democrats to block conservative reforms enacted to limit government spending growth (01/30/24). Send Winder a loud and clear message: Idahoans want these conservative reforms now (see ACTION ITEM #1 just below)! Read

🆕 Tell Senator Winder to Stop blocking conservative budget reforms! Sign Petition or write him a letter at CWinder@senate.idaho.gov or call him at (208) 332-1354. Email Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld with your words of support: GZuiderveld@senate.idaho.gov Email Senator Scott Herndon with your words of support: SHerndon@senate.idaho.gov Call and email Senator Chuck Winder:

Home: (208) 332-1301 | Statehouse: (208) 332-1354 (Year-round)

Email: CWinder@senate.idaho.gov



Tell him: His behavior is unacceptable! He should apologize publicly to Senators Zuiderveld and Herndon.

He should immediately reinstate Senator Zuiderveld to her position as Vice Chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

He should resign as Senate President Pro Tempore.

He should resign as Idaho State Senator for District 20 (map). Think carefully about voting for people with R after their names. Run for Senator Winder’s seat as a true conservative and WIN.

PROTECT COMMUNICATIONS & THE POWER GRID

☑️ Ask Federal Legislators to Shore up America’s Electrical Grid and ICBM Defenses Against Electromagnetic Pulses (EMPs)

Background Article (AND Magazine) | Related Podcast (53 min) | ”Grid Down, Power Up”: Contact Federal Legislators & Regulators

☑️ OPPOSE S.686 - RESTRICT Act

CALL and WRITE your U.S. legislators and tell them to vote NO on freedom stealing S.686 - RESTRICT Act and any similar bills in progress or planned for the future: Link to S.686 | Contact Legislators

☑️ Stop FCC Power Grab Over The Internet In The Name Of Equity

11/19/23 FCC approves 'Orwellian equity plan to control Internet' in narrow 3-2 vote: Read

Contact Senator Ted Cruz and your own state senators. Ask them to launch a wide investigation about the constitutionality of this Orwellian takeover of the Internet and do everything possible to claw it back, including defunding the FCC and reining in the power of its unelected "decision makers." Cruz Contact Information: Email | Phone: (202) 224-5922 Contact information for other US legislators



☑️ STOP the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program in Idaho

Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program is another costly taxpayer-funded "rural equity" project. It should be controlled and funded locally if done at all. The BEAD Program also may pose health and surveillance risks to rural areas.

Although the short public comment period ended, email your opposition to the BEAD program in Idaho: BroadbandComments@Commerce.Idaho.gov and Idaho Government officials.

PROTECT YOUR HEALTH & BODILY AUTONOMY

🆕☑️ Oppose Cloud Seeding in Idaho

Two petitions are available for those who oppose the practice of cloud seeding in Idaho. NOTE: Petition managers often send additional messages, but you can 1) Sign anonymously and 2) Unsubscribe from follow-up messages.

SAMPLE SCRIPT (please customize with your own ideas) — 05/21/24

Weather modification is foolhardy, and against all scientific reason. It puts toxins in the air, water, soil, plants, animals, and humans. A cooling planet is not good for life, as recent ice ages and volcanic eruptions have proven. Finally, this process completely bypasses informed consent. See Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (https://tinyurl.com/35z6dbxz) and Informed Consent and Human Health…https://tinyurl.com/r95fkecm. The latter link addresses mRNA technology but the issue of informed consent is equally valid for weather modification.

☑️Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines

What is happening & what we must do to avoid tyranny & medical slavery. Latest scary vaccine tech. Important definitions (informed consent, EUA, nullification). 7 Steps to freedom. References & links.

☑️Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots

A dedicated team successfully encouraged Commissioners in several Idaho Counties to advise against Gene Therapy Shots pending investigations and full informed consent. Still, most commissioners, health boards, and even the Attorney General say they “do not have the authority” to stop the shots. Tools & links.

☑️Ask Idaho Attorney General to STOP THE SHOTS!

At Capitol Clarity on 3/21/24, Dr. Ryan Cole and his team revealed — yet again — the fact-supported truth and asked the Idaho Attorney General to IMMEDIATELY WITHDRAW all the fraudulent, harmful, adulterated, ineffective genetic products from the Idaho market (see 27:18-28:08 timestamp): Watch (1 hr 10 min) | AG Consumer Protection Function | AG Manual describing frauds and scams (page 5 and 13) | Related Idaho's County Commissioners Advise Against Gene Therapy Shots

05/21/24 Update: After sending a registered letter to the Idaho AG, we received an encouraging reply from him stating “Our office is very concerned about reports of harm caused by the covid-19 vaccines. We are investigating all our options in this matter. I continue to oppose any mandates, regardless of where they come from. There is much work to be done and I am honored to serve the people of Idaho.“

04/10/24 Update: After multiple letters went unanswered and phone call follow-up provided no action, we called the main AG number once more. A recording referred us to the Consumer Protection number. A Consumer Specialist said we must file a consumer complaint with the Attorney General's office and request a response when filing. We further learned that the AG’s consumer complaint written response would state that the AG's office has no authority to investigate or remove the mRNA gene therapy shots from the Idaho market. Thus, even if you respectfully ask that the AG exercise his consumer protection obligations and STOP THE GENE SHOTS IN IDAHO, his office will state it has no authority. We were told that ONLY THE LEGISLATURE CAN STOP THIS GENE TECHNOLOGY IN IDAHO. We tried during the 2024 legislature to propose and pass a bill, but it died in committee.

AG Contact: https://www.ag.idaho.gov/contact/ | Main Phone (208-334-2400) | Consumer Protection Phone (208-334-2424) | File a consumer complaint

🆕Idaho Bills that Could have Protected Our Health & Freedom (ALL Held in Committee)

Sincere thanks to the legislators who proposed these bills. Your efforts were nothing short of heroic. If only the public had been able to hear the debate and the legislators had been allowed to vote.

How Did They Vote | Who’s Running?

LOUISIANA LEADS THE WAY

PUBLIC HEALTH: Provides relative to certain international organizations. On 3/26/24 the Louisiana Senate passed this bill UNANIMOUSLY. Remains to be heard in the LA House and signed by the LA Governor. Idaho could have done this with HJM007 or S1287: Read The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.

SOUTH CAROLINA LEADS THE WAY

2024 Health Freedom Bills Scripts & Status

☑️SUPPORT Idaho S1287 - Health orgs, requirements

Prohibits jurisdiction of the world health organization in the State of Idaho and adds other provisions.

04/12/24: DEAD

03/27/24: Status LIT > Senate State Affairs | IFF Analysis (+2)

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/27/24)

Topic: Please hear and support S1287 - Health orgs, requirements Message: Please hear and support S1287 - Health orgs, requirements The disastrous COVID countermeasures were just a dress rehearsal for what is to come if the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations are adopted in late May 2024 or our US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are allowed to take over our lives again. Our federal government is all-in on the globalist changes outlined here https://open.substack.com/pub/merylnass/p/the-sovereignty-coalition-door-to. Therefore the State of Idaho MUST resist. If we fail to do this, we will cease to exist as a sovereign state and more poverty, death, and suffering will result. Therefore, I urge you to support S1287, which states: (1) The World Health Organization (WHO) shall have no jurisdiction in Idaho. No WHO requirements, mandates, recommendations, instructions, or guidance shall be used to justify any public health requirements, including but not limited to mask, vaccine, quarantine, or medical testing requirements. (2) The state of Idaho is prohibited from implementing or enforcing any requirements or mandates from the United States department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) without an affirmative vote by both bodies of the legislature. (3) Without an affirmative vote by both bodies of the Idaho legislature, the Idaho department of health and welfare (IDHW) is prohibited from: (a) Issuing or enforcing requirements or mandates on behalf of the WHO, HHS, and CDC; (b) Issuing or enforcing requirements or mandates that are similar or identical to requirements or mandates from the above named organizations; and (c) Issuing requirements or mandates based on the recommendations, instructions, or guidance from the above named organizations. Again, please hear and support S1287 - Health orgs, requirements

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho HJM007 - Joint memorial, united nations, world economic forum

UNITED NATIONS AND WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM – States findings of the Legislature and expresses concern over the influence of the United Nations and the World Economic Forum in Idaho.

04/12/24: DEAD

03/27/24: Status LIT > House State Affairs

03/27/24: Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/> State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/27/24)

Topic: Please hear and support HJM007 - Joint memorial, united nations, world economic forum Message: This joint memorial to the Governor of Idaho, President of The United States, and Idaho’s US Congressional Delegation states: (1) Idaho values its sovereignty and independence; (2) Idaho citizens are alarmed by the influence of international organizations like the United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Idaho; (3) Idaho citizens are concerned over UN and WEF proposals, including but not limited to: (3.1) Promotion of insect-based foods; (3.2) Imposition of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) requirements; (3.3) Social credit that gives the government undue control over individuals' daily lives, punishing those who dissent or hold differing views; (3.4) Advocacy for censorship; (3.5) Support for global medical mandates, such as lockdowns, travel bans, business closures, and medical passports, that infringe on individual liberties and personal autonomy; (3.6) Endorsement of digital identification; (3.7) Implementation of mass surveillance technologies; (3.8) Onerous burdens, costs, and regulations on farmers that jeopardize agricultural practices and the livelihoods of farmers; (3.9) Elimination of private property rights; and (3.10) Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). RESOLUTION that the State of Idaho and its legislature: (1) Is dedicated to the principles of sovereignty and self-determination, and declares that any encroachments on the freedom of its residents must be stopped immediately. (2) Has concerns regarding all attempts made by international organizations, including but not limited to the UN and WEF, to advocate for policies and initiatives that could undermine the core values and interests of Idaho's citizens. (3) Encourages a comprehensive review of all agreements or partnerships involving inter national organizations to guarantee their alignment with the fundamental principles of individual freedom, privacy, autonomy, and the right to private property (4) Remains resolute in its commitment to engaging in international cooperation as long as such endeavors respect Idaho’s autonomy and sovereignty. (5) Expects all elected officials at every level of government to employ every available means to safeguard the inalienable rights of Idaho’s citizens from any threats or infringements.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H0525 - Health boards, duties

04/12/24: DEAD

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > Entire House

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (02/26/24):

Topic: PLEASE SUPPORT Idaho H0525 - Health boards, duties Message: PLEASE SUPPORT Idaho H0525 - Health boards, duties This legislation will restrict the Health District's Power to Do All Things. This bill limits the powers and duties of the district boards of health to administer and enforce ​*** only necessary and reasonable health laws and regulations ​*** eliminating the broader mandate to do "all things" for the preservation and protection of public health. After the Covid-19 countermeasures debacle, such legislation is necessary to ensure that Idahoans and their doctors can freely make their own medical decisions without unreasonable interference or pressure from state and federal agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H493 - Prohibit Mask Mandates

House State Affairs Committee advanced the bill with a DO PASS Recommendation (video testimony, starts 15 minute time stamps): Download and Watch. Now that this bill has passed the House, we must take it to the finish line by emailing the Senate State Affairs committee.

04/12/24: DEAD

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas:

Please HEAR and VOTE YES on H493 Mask mandates, prohibition (https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/H0493/). Idaho must never again mandate masks for its citizens. Masks have long been proven ineffective, unnecessary, and harmful (physically, socially, and psychologically) to the wearer. Public officials DID know "the science" when the COVID pandemic was declared and afterwards; they simply chose to ignore that science and defer to edicts from CDC and other agencies. Until he flipped his position for political reasons, even former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Dr. Anthony Fauci initially declared -- accurately -- that masks would be useless against a respiratory infection like COVID-19 or flu.



Legitimate, unbiased, and properly conducted scientific studies OVER DECADES have shown that masks -- including surgical masks, cotton masks, N-95 masks and face shields -- do little or nothing to protect against respiratory infections. Even under the best of circumstances, masks are rarely fitted or worn correctly, rendering them completely ineffective. Masks, especially worn for hours at a time and reused, cause harm in many ways: - harbor pathogenic bacteria, funguses, and viruses that can make the wearer sick; - contain dangerous materials such as microplastics and fibers that can harm the wearer's lungs; are dehumanizing; - cause psychological harm to adults and children; - make communication difficult especially for those with hearing issues; - cause speech impediments among young children who must use lip-reading to learn to speak properly; - make breathing difficult for most; deprive the brain of oxygen (causing headaches and possible brain damage); - violate religious liberty and individual choice; - make identifying bank robbers, shop lifters, and other criminals difficult; and more. Some Resources: - The Noble Lies of COVID-19: https://slate.com/technology/2021/07/noble-lies-covid-fauci-cdc-masks.html - Brownstone Institute Search for Masks: https://brownstone.org/?s=Mask - Dr. Lee Merritt Masks: The Science & the Myths Video (October 18th, 2020, 23 min): https://www.bitchute.com/video/y2ocBaSPqP0n/

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho H653 Pesticides, warning labels

04/12/24: DEAD

Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Business

03/07/24 update: House Bill 653 was abruptly removed from the House Business Committee agenda. Thank you to those who wrote and to the Idaho Freedom Caucus for being ready to oppose it! Details

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (02/29/24): Topic: VOTE NO ON House Bill 653 Pesticides, warning labels Message: VOTE NO ON House Bill 653 Pesticides, warning labels: https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/H0653/ H653 is a resubmission of failed Senate S1245. This murkily written bill would exempt pesticide producers from liability under any "provision or doctrine of state law, including without limitation state tort law or relevant common law" as long as they were in compliance with federal EPA regulations. This bad bill will benefit agricultural-pharmaceutical companies such as Bayer/Monsanto/P4 and recipients of their financial support — who are sure to love release from any product liability — just as vaccine manufacturers have enjoyed for decades, with devastating results and no financial compensation for harms. S1245 was strongly opposed by Idaho Freedom Foundation, Health Freedom Idaho, Sen. Brian Lenney, two others on the Senate Commerce & Human Resources Committee, and anyone else who understands that federal and state agencies have been fully captured by the power and money of corporate interests. We can no longer believe "safe and effective," "trust the science," and "thoroughly tested" mantras from FDA, EPA, CDC, and other federal bureaucracies that have absolutely terrible track records. After all, these captured agencies approved Monsanto's Roundup and Dicamba pesticides. Dicamba lost its 2017 approval recently. Roundup has long been under fire and fined for its dangerous ingredient glyphosate. The evidence against Monsanto's pesticides becomes apparent after REAL science (not EPA science) has proven their dangers time and time again. Are we really going to trust the word of the three-letter agencies and their corporate partners Bayer/Monsanto/P4 with our health and the health of our farmers, plants, animals, soils, air, and waterways? Idaho should NEVER again subordinate its state laws to federal agencies. When states abdicate their power to federal agencies, they give up their sovereignty and sell out their citizens. Idaho needs to think, speak, and legislate for itself! Farmers can find safe alternative pesticides with honest labels. Please, kill this terrible bill before it hurts or kills citizens who will have no financial recourse or liability from the manufacturers for any injuries or deaths their products cause. References: Idaho Dispatch: https://idahodispatch.com/failed-senate-bill-on-pesticide-labeling-and-liability-to-be-heard-in-house-committee/. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) description of S1245 (rating -2): https://idahofreedom.org/senate-bill-1245-pesticides-warning-labels/ IACI Leadership: https://ballotpedia.org/Idaho_Association_of_Commerce_and_Industry Children’s Health Defense - Dicamba: (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/monsanto-dicamba-pesticide-revoke-approval/). Children’s Health Defense - Roundup: (https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bayer-roundup-39-5-million-misleading-advertising/) "Chevron Deference": https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/chevron-deference-and-the-administrative

☑️ Idaho S1245 Pesticides, Warning Labels — It’s BACK as H653

02/29/24 UPDATE: S1245 FAILED - 15-19-1 IN COMMERCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE. Thanks for those who wrote and testified against S1245. Unfortunately, it has been reincarnated by Representative Megan Blanksma (District 8) as H653. See above.

☑️ Tell Idaho Joint Finance-Appropriation Committee (JFAC): DO NOT APPROVE COVID shots and other harmful measures for Public Health Services appropriations

Email the entire JFAC Committee: https://emailidaho.com/joint-committees/ > Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL HEALTH & FREEDOM

🆕☑️SUPPORT H.R.7551 “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered” LIABLE ACT

Currently, Americans cannot sue a manufacturer or health provider for injuries or death caused by a COVID product. Why? Because federal laws, namely the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 and the PREP Act, don’t allow it. The proposed “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered” LIABLE Act would allow Americans who have been harmed by a COVID product to sue in court and get proper compensation for injuries and death.

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/24/24):

Top Section (SHF petition): Some of my own family members and friends have been killed or injured by COVID shots. Some don't even know what happened to them, but even if they did, THEY CANNOT DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT because these dangerous products, manufacturers, and administrators are immune from liability. THIS IS WRONG! The LIABLE Act is a good start, and I urge you to support it. *** NOTE: the ultimate solution is to REMOVE LIABILITY EXEMPTIONS for all "vaccine" shots, the same as other drugs, and to NEVER AGAIN MANDATE medical procedures of any kind. *** Bottom Section (SHF petition): Please co-sponsor and support the “Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act” (LIABLE) Act. The LIABLE Act will restore states’ rights to protect health and allow injury claims for harmed citizens. Currently, Americans cannot sue a manufacturer or health provider if they or a family member are injured or killed by a COVID product. Why? Because of the 1986 Act and the PREP Act, which gave rise to the VICP and the CICP, respectively. COVID products wouldn’t even exist if manufacturers could be sued for harm. The LIABLE Act, HR7551, would enable Americans who have been harmed by a COVID product to sue and obtain proper compensation for injuries and death. As of March 2024, more than 1 million claims of injury and death from COVID products have been reported, with three years of COVID shots racking up as many VAERS reports as all other vaccines combined since 1988. While the CDC continues to recommend COVID shots for our children, many countries, including Britain, France, Japan, Australia, and India, no longer recommend them for healthy children. Nineteen original co-sponsors strongly supported the LIABLE Act. Your support will tell your constituents you will stand up for them and will lend momentum to a continuing fight in upcoming congressional sessions. Please hold the line for Americans as our constitutional rights are continually being eroded in the name of declared emergencies. We are in our final stand for freedom -- especially given the looming May 2024 WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations that are poised to kill our freedoms (and many of us) forever.

👎 ☑️ OPPOSE H.R.3832 - Disease X Act of 2023

CALL AND EMAIL YOUR REPRESENTATIVES IN THE US HOUSE (01/18/24). Ask them to OPPOSE H.R.3832 - Disease X Act of 2023. This bill expands the priorities of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to specifically include viral threats that have the potential to cause a pandemic. It expands the scope of innovation grants and contracts that may be awarded by BARDA to specifically include those that support research and development of certain manufacturing technology for medical countermeasures against viruses, including respiratory viruses, with pandemic potential. It also expands BARDA's authorized strategic initiatives to include advanced research, development, and procurement of countermeasures and products to address viruses with pandemic potential. This expansion is unnecessary and dangerous: This type of research and countermeasure development led us to the global Covid disaster and is a backdoor to gain of function research and countermeasures. Find Your Federal Legislator | Related Article

☑️ Nobel Prize Protest

12/03/23 Please sign and share this petition to protest granting the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine to two scientists who enabled the use of mRNA technology to produce COVID-19 vaccines. All citizens of the world are invited to sign the petition. Protest described fully here: https://nobelprizeprotest.com (you will receive an email from “Civist” asking you to confirm your signature)

☑️ Ask Your Attorney General To Investigate And Prevent Adulterated COVID-19 Shots From Being Sold Or Administered

(11/27/23) Attorneys General are responsible for consumer product safety. Kevin McKernan and other scientists have confirmed the presence of DNA plasmid contamination and SV40 (Simian Virus 40) promoters and enhancers in Covid-19 shots. These ingredients were not disclosed to regulators, and they are potentially harmful to humans. Because they are adulterated, the Covid-19 shots should be pulled from the market.

"Dr. Ryan Cole: How DNA Contamination May Explain Post-Vaccination Rise in Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases, and Clots" Watch

Kevin McKernan Talks COVID Vaccine DNA Contamination, the Monkey Virus SV40 Promoter, and What’s Actually in the Vaccines. (8/29/23) | Watch (includes full transcript)

Contact Attorneys General: Look Up Your State

☑️ Approach Your Lesser Magistrates to Stop the Shots

See Process to Approach Lesser Magistrates step-by-step guide and a template letter. By SASHA LATYPOVA (10/31/23): Read | Wins in Idaho | Reconstitution starter pack

☑️ Ask Federal Legislators to STOP Gain of Function Research and place severe controls on efforts to find and study previously unknown viruses

Article | Contact Federal Legislators

☑️ Ask Elected Politicians and Candidates to Take the Pledge for Medical Freedom

Free people should never be coerced to take an unwanted procedure or product. Ask your Idaho legislators and Federal Legislators to take the pledge and implement legislation to guarantee medical freedom: Read

☑️Repeal The PREP Act And Similar Vaccine and Medical Tyranny Laws

Ask Federal Legislators to REPEAL the PREP Act, National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) and similar legislation.

Vaccine and medical product managers must not escape liability for harms to plants, animals, and people — even if resulting lawsuits cause them to go out of business. The only solution for shoddy, harmful products is liability for their quality | Contact Federal Legislators

☑️ WATCH 4-Part Series on CHDTV: 'COVID Unmasked'

The first three parts depict the brutality and cruelty we lived through during COVID-19. Part 4 offers a vision for how we can break out of this spiral into tyranny (including Constitutional Sheriffs, deputization of citizens, and restoration of our founding documents): Article

Part 1: The Problem (1 hr 31 min): Watch

Part 2: Covid, Inc (2 hr): Watch

Part 3: The Big Picture (2 hr 5 min): Watch

Part 4: The Solution (1 hr 20 min): Watch

☑️ Help Idaho’s Dr. Ryan Cole with Legal Expenses

Dr. Ryan Cole is being pursued relentlessly by the medical establishment. He needs help with legal expenses after losing his livelihood and selflessly traveling the country and the world — mostly at his own expense — to educate others and oppose global medical tyranny. Read article | Donate

📎 11/26/23 Find out why Dr. Cole lost his lab and why he wears a paperclip. Then wear a paperclip in solidarity with others who oppose tyranny and especially medical tyranny (details start ~46 min 20 sec time stamp): Watch

RESIST GLOBALISM, WHO & RELATED ORGANIZATIONS

🔥 TAKE ACTION: STOP THE WHO, HHS, CDC, AND WEF FROM TAKING OVER!

The disastrous COVID countermeasures were just a dress rehearsal for what is to come if the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations are adopted in late May 2024 or our US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are allowed to take over our lives again.

Our federal government is all-in on the globalist changes and it's all bad for America. We MUST resist. If we fail to do this, we will cease to exist as a sovereign state and more poverty, death, and suffering will result. Therefore, we urge you to read the following short post from Dr. Meryl Nass, then ask legislators to take action.

05/14/24 Update:

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (05/13/24; for a phone script, you could omit the italicized text below)

Exit UN WHO bill. Support H.R. 6645 and S. 3428 Please support, co-sponsor and rapidly enact H.R. 6645 and S. 3428, the “Disengaging Entirely From the United Nations Debacle” Act. The United States must fully disengage from the United Nations (UN) and World Health Organization (WHO), and all related bodies and obligations (including the International Health Regulations). By enacting H.R. 6645 and S. 3428 NOW, Congress can restore our national independence and safeguard our personal freedoms. The future of the US depends, quite literally, on a complete withdrawal from all of these organizations and their dangerous side effects. The risks of continued membership -- including an unprecedented assault on our national sovereignty, our personal freedoms, and our Constitution -- far outweigh any benefits. Example: While the UN's Universal Declaration of Human Rights grants rights that can be cancelled, the US Constitution recognizes unalienable rights which legally cannot be cancelled. Please work vigorously with all members of the US Congress to enact H.R. 6645 and S. 3428. Withdraw now from the United Nations, World Health Organization and all other related globalist organizations and obligations. Thank you! References: * www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/6645 ** www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/3428

🔥TAKE ACTION! STOP & DEFUND THE WHO (Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations to be voted on in May 2024!)

ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski (03/14/24): Read

🆕☑️ Resist The World Health Organization (WHO) & All Other Globalist Organizations In Which The United States Participates Or Funds

03/14/24 update: ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski. Read

03/12/24 update:

SOURCE: Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny. CLICK to Watch on Rumble.

Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny (09/13/23). The WHO (World Health Organization) is a criminal organization and Covid is a bioweapon. David Martin explains why the WHO must be destroyed completely! (video 23 min 40 sec): Watch on Rumble | Watch on Forbidden TV

03/11/24 update:

SOURCE: THESE AMENDMENTS ARE UNACCEPTABLE by James Roguski. CLICK to Read.

The pandemic treaty and International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments will be voted on at the World Health Assembly in May 2024. Contact your legislators about withdrawing from and defunding the WHO and insist that no treaty be signed without Senate approval. These treaties and amendments will destroy American federal and state sovereignty, body autonomy, privacy, freedom of speech, freedom to travel, and just plain freedom — forever.

Sample Petitions, tweets, phone scripts at the link or the button below: https://sovereigntycoalition.org/

SOVEREIGNTY COALITION - One-Click

Call your US Senators & Representatives, House Speaker Mike Johnson (202-225-2777), your Governor, and even your state Senators. You can find your specific contacts when you provide your address into the petition forms.

Phone script (customize appropriately): You have a duty to prevent America's health care from being surrendered to the WHO under the new pandemic treaty and IHR amendments to be signed in May 2024. I demand that the United States withdraw from and defund the World Health Organization and demand that any treaty be subject to the advice and consent of the U.S. Senate. We must depart the WHO before votes are taken to expand its authority. These expanded powers would be both unconstitutional and dangerous. America will not survive as a free (or healthy) nation if we sign on to this treaty and amendments.

IDAHO’S REPRESENTATIVES HAVE NOT SIGNED ON TO H.R.79 YET. THEY MUST!

Sample Phone or Email Script for SENATE (05/05/24 — Customize as desired)

Please hear and pass S444, companion to HR1425 titled: “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act”. This bill would establish that any convention or agreement on pandemic-related issues reached by the World Health Assembly (WHA) shall be deemed to be a treaty requiring the advice and consent of the Senate. Please do not let the US become a satellite of the WHO, WHA, WEF, or the UN! We must retain our sovereignty and distance ourselves from the WHO, whose disastrous policies have led to more suffering, disease, poverty, and loss of human rights than any other organization in the world.

Sample Phone or Email Script for HOUSE (05/05/24 — Customize as desired)

Please hear and pass HR1425 titled: “No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act”. This bill would establish that any convention or agreement on pandemic-related issues reached by the World Health Assembly (WHA) shall be deemed to be a treaty requiring the advice and consent of the Senate. Please do not let the US become a satellite of the WHO, WHA, WEF, or the UN! We must retain our sovereignty and distance ourselves from the WHO, whose disastrous policies have led to more suffering, disease, poverty, and loss of human rights than any other organization in the world.

Insist that anyone negotiating International Health Regulation (IHR) amendments in secret make the negotiations transparent or resign. This INCLUDES those in the Biden Administration (Xavier.Becerra@hhs.gov, Loyce.Payce@hhs.gov, Colin.McIff@hhs.gov). Withhold all WHO funding in the foreign operations appropriations bill, as did the House in HR-4665. STATE LEVEL: Revoke the Model State Emergency Health Powers Acts and similar legislation that allowed governors to rule by decree during designated emergencies. Research the interconnected list of globalist organizations: Read | Read Use resources and information at Door to Freedom (Dr. Meryl Nass). Everything you need to understand the Great Reset and the roles of the WHO and UN in carrying it out. Read Read How We Can Stop The WHO's Horrific Pandemic Treaty? (A Midwestern Doctor). Read | Three Steps to Take (03/10/24): Read James Roguski’s Substack, where he has outlined the WHO plans and what we can do about them: Read

PROTECT YOUR VOTE

☑️ 🆕 SUPPORT HR8281 : To amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes.

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act proposes that anyone registering to vote in U.S. elections must first provide proof of citizenship. This would AMEND the 1993 Voter Registration Act, which mandates people fill out a form swearing they are U.S. citizens but does not require documentation.

The SAVE Act would:

Require potential voters to prove ‘documentary proof of United States citizenship’ (see bill text for details)

Require states to implement a process to remove non-citizens from existing voter rolls.

Increase federal penalties for those who register non-citizens to vote in federal elections.

Establish acceptable ways for individuals to prove their citizenship and require states to establish their own processes of demonstrating citizenship when a person does not have legal documentation.

Article by Dr. Robert Malone | Press Conference | Bill (indicates whether your representative is already a co-sponsor) | Bill Text | Contact info and sample scripts

Take Action: Contact your US representatives and ask them to co-sponsor and support this legislation. Nothing could be more important to the survival of our American Republic!

SAMPLE SCRIPTS: Please customize with your own ideas (05/12/24)

___________ If your representative is a co-sponsor ___________

Hi, My name is [your name] and my address is [your address] I’m a constituent and I am calling to thank [name] for cosponsoring H.R. 8281: To amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes. Free and fair elections are vital to the survival of our American Republic. Illegal voting will destroy it. Thank you for your efforts to ensure that only legal citizens can vote in America's elections -- all of them, but especially Federal elections.

IDAHO NOTE: As of 5/12/24, Rep. Russ Fulcher is a co-sponsor.

___________ If your representative is NOT a co-sponsor ___________

Hi, My name is [your name] and my address is [your address] I’m a constituent and I am calling to ask [name] to cosponsor and support H.R. 8281: To amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes. Free and fair elections are vital to the survival of our American Republic. Illegal voting will destroy it. Please make every effort to ensure that only legal citizens can vote in America's elections -- all of them, but especially Federal elections.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H470 - Establishes the Office of Election Crimes and Security to investigate allegations of election crimes

04/12/24: DEAD

03/11/24: Status LIT > House Retained on General Orders

03/09/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (+1) and Gem State Session Tracker

03/11/24: Contact: https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H599 - Prohibits ballot harvesting and provides penalties for violations

04/10/24: LAW

03/11/24: LIT > House

03/09/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation (+1) and Gem State Session Tracker

03/11/24: Contact: https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1363 - Strengthens laws pertaining to the tampering, examination, and specifications of voting machines

04/12/24: DEAD

03/11/24: LIT > Senate State Affairs

03/09/24: No ratings, but looks good on our first reading.

03/11/24: Contact: https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

☑️ Demand Election Integrity

Contact House Speaker Mike Johnson. Ask for Congressional Hearings on Compromised Election Machines. Ask Speaker Johnson to investigate and take action against the use of corruptible voting machines nationwide. (11/30/23): Read Gateway Pundit Article

Contact Mike Johnson | Call Mike Johnson 202-225-2777

(Note: To email, you will need to use a Zip Code and address in his Louisiana District. Consider using one of his LA office addresses at the bottom of the Contact page.)

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas:

We the People Demand Hearings on Election Integrity and Machine Voting The House must investigate and take action against the use of corruptible voting machines nationwide, returning America to free and fair elections. Plenty of evidence indicates that machines abet cheating in elections, past, current, and future. We must return to secure, transparent, accurate, and fast elections using paper ballots and hand-counting at the precinct level. This can be done, although officials will tell you it's too time consuming. It's NOT! America ran its elections with paper ballots and hand-counting for decades: We can do it again.

☑️ Defeat Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom. Open/Jungle Primaries & RCV threaten Idaho’s conservative voices. These are leftist-favored tactics to turn Idaho blue. Tell others about their dangers: Read

PROTECT U.S. SOVEREIGNTY: LEGAL IMMIGRATION ONLY

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H615 - Public benefits, lawful presence

04/12/24 - DEAD

Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Health & Welfare

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/05/24)

Topic: Please SUPPORT Idaho H615 - Public benefits, lawful presence: No taxpayer welfare for illegal immigrants Message: Please SUPPORT Idaho H615 - Public benefits, lawful presence: No taxpayer welfare for illegal immigrants This bill died in the House Health & Welfare committee in a 7-5 vote and was drawered. I urge the committee to get it out and take another look. Then pass H615, which explicitly prevents public welfare benefits from reaching illegal immigrants. No taxpayer-funded assistance should flow to illegal immigrants who have broken our laws. If you cut off free access to money, housing, education, and medical care, people are less likely to come to Idaho illegally. I'm a compassionate person -- truly -- but our laws must be enforced AND our taxpayers must be respected. Key points: Transparency: We need a clear and transparent system that ensures public welfare programs are accessible ONLY to legal residents and citizens who truly need them and who contribute positively to our state. Incentives: We must discourage illegal entry and incentivize LEGAL immigration by preventing illegal immigrants from accessing welfare benefits. Safety: Illegal immigration threatens Idaho safety. Drugs, human trafficking, terrorism, and many other crimes are associated with illegal immigration. Ending the welfare incentives starts to solve the problem. Fairness: Idahoans work hard to provide for their families. Our safety nets must be reserved ONLY for those who follow our laws and contribute positively to our communities.' As legislators, you must prioritize Idaho's citizens, reward responsibility, and encourage only LEGAL residents.

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho SJM102 - Immigration, labor, security

04/04/24: LAW

Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Agricultural Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (02/22/24)

Topic: OPPOSE SJM102 - Immigration, labor, security Message: Please OPPOSE SJM102 - Immigration, labor, security While this softball memorial does ask that the United States President, Senate and House of Representatives take action to secure the border and stop illegal immigration, its emphasis on cheap labor and “targeted immigration reform” aims mainly to benefit big business in Idaho. The word “labor” is mentioned six times in this memorial! The thirst for cheap immigrant labor enables human trafficking and drugs that kill tens of thousands of Americans every year and thwarts the ability of American citizens to work for a living wage. Illegal immigration should have NO exceptions, NO carve-outs for cheap labor, and NO funding from federal or state governments. Every action taken by federal and state government must adhere to the US Constitution and existing federal immigration law. The emphasis of this memorial on “labor needs” does not meet this standard.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho HJM8 - Biden admin, immigration

04/12/24 - DEAD

04/09/24 UPDATE: HMJ8 is the same as HJM11. Neither passed. Contact your U.S. Senators and Congressmen, quote the language of HJM8 or HJM11, and tell them why you favor it. You can select sections of the script below. Related article about Illegal Immigration in Idaho.

03/04/24 UPDATE: This bill has proceeded to the entire House for a vote. (03/11/24 FAILED).

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House

Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/04/24)

Topic: Please SUPPORT HJM8 - Biden admin, immigration Message: Please SUPPORT HJM8 - Biden admin, immigration. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence (like that experienced in several European countries), bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The Biden administration is responsible for all that has happened as the result of an open border. This joint memorial calls for enforcing immigration law before funding any wars or processing immigrants, impeaching President Joseph Biden for the high crime of willfully failing to enforce immigration law, and not letting the thirst for cheap immigrant labor in Idaho enable human trafficking and drugs that kill tens of thousands of Americans every year. We must stop the lawless, treasonous support of illegal immigration from Big Ag and all employers in Idaho. Cheap illegal migrant labor is slavery, just as it was in the early days of America. We must immediately arrest and deport anyone who crosses or is bussed or flown into Idaho. Moreover, no local, state, or federal money must be spent to feed, clothe, or house illegal immigrants or to provide anything more than short-term medical care for them. Controlled legal immigration, yes. But illegal immigration must STOP NOW. Illegal immigration is destroying our state, our country, and our American way of life. HJM8 is far superior to the weak Senate Joint Memorial SJM102 that was adopted (https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/SJM102/). Please pass HJM8!

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H464 - Compact, border security.

04/12/24: DEAD

See Idaho Freedom Foundation (+1) and Gem State Session Tracker.

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/01/24 - updated the link and committee above)

Topic: Please SUPPORT Idaho H464 - Compact, border security Message: Please SUPPORT Idaho H464 - Compact, border security. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence (like that experienced in several European countries), bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The Biden administration and federal authorities are responsible for all that has happened as the result of an open border. Unfortunately, there’s no help coming from them, so Idaho must take matters into its own hands. H464 lets the Governor make a formal deal with other states to secure the borders without needing approval from Congress. It's allowed under a special rule in the Constitution for emergencies, so the Governor can act fast to protect Idaho and other states involved. The situation could not be more urgent.

☑️ Demand Secure Borders And Defund Illegal Immigration

CALL and WRITE your local, state, and U.S. Senators and Representatives. Suggest these obvious but necessary solutions:

Declare the border closed NOW. Start building the wall again. Immediately deport illegal entrants (return to Mexico or country of origin). Use military force as needed. Our military funds and personnel belong at our own borders, not Ukraine’s or Israel’s. Immediately stop all taxpayer financed housing, food, medical, and financial aid. See #2 above. Vet illegal immigrants already here; examine the backgrounds of ALL illegal immigrants. Many are not here for benign purposes (AND Magazine article | AND Magazine article (12/20/23) | Tucker Carlson Ep. 30 video).

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (10/29/23):

URGENT PRIORITIES - SOUTHERN BORDER THEN EVERYTHING ELSE BELOW Now that Mike Johnson is Speaker of the House, it's time to get down to business. First order of business MUST be closing our Southern Border and shutting the door to all benefits for illegal immigrants. Equal priority: Immediately defund and exit the UN, WHO, and all globalist organizations that seek to destroy American sovereignty. Then, get to work on everything else: Reduce size of government and all the subsidies. Repeal the PREP Act -- very important! Take Medical Liberty Pledge (https://mlpledge.org/join/). Stop all Gain of Function Research. Defund or reduce funding for duplicative three-letter (and some four-letter) agencies. Exit foreign wars. And return America to the U.S. Constitution and “Seven Core Principles of Conservatism,” which include individual freedom, limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, fiscal responsibility, free markets, and human dignity.

PROTECT YOUR KIDS

Also parents!

☑️SUPPORT Idaho H421 - Sex, gender, definitions, rules

04/02/24: LAW

03/22/24: Status LIT > Senate State Affairs

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/22/24)

Topic: Please SUPPORT H421 - Sex, gender, definitions, rules Message: Please SUPPORT H421 - Sex, gender, definitions, rules This important bill clarifies once and for all the meaning of male and female, definitions with far-reaching but completely commonsense implications. Here's the science: Both males and females have X chromosomes. When the Y chromosome is present as well, a male (boy/man) results. If no Y chromosome is present, a female (girl/woman) results. Essentially, the basic equation is as follows: Male: XY Female: XX (or, occasionally, XO). There are a few subtleties but primary sex determination is strictly chromosomal and is not usually influenced by the environment. The female is XX (or XO in unusual cases) and the male is XY. Every person has at least one X chromosome. If an egg receives an X chromosome from the sperm, the resulting individual is XX, forms ovaries, and is female; if the egg receives a Y chromosome from the sperm, the individual is XY, forms testes, and is male. The Y chromosome determines sex in mammals. A person with five X chromosomes and one Y chromosome (XXXXXY) is still a male. A person with only one X chromosome and no second X or Y (i.e., XO) develops as a female and begins making ovaries, although the ovarian follicles cannot be maintained. For a complete ovary, a second X chromosome is needed.

☑️SUPPORT Idaho HCR35 - Traditional family values month

04/12/24 - DEAD

03/22/24: Status LIT > Senate State Affairs

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/22/24)

Topic: Please Support HCR 35 - Traditional family values month Message: Please Support HCR 35 - Traditional family values month. HCR 35 seeks to establish a Traditional Family Values Month from Mother’s Day to Father’s day to celebrate the transformative power and beauty of the family. First week devoted to motherhood.

Second week to sons, brothers, and uncles.

Third to grandparents.

Fourth to daughters, sisters, and aunts.

Fifth to fatherhood and the marriage between a man and a woman. Should the resolution pass, the government would not expend any funds or tell people how or even whether to celebrate. It simply recognizes the traditional family upon which America and Idaho were built and serves to weaken the Marxist march that seeks to break family bonds.

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho S1380 - Health, social services ombudsman

03/26/24: LAW

03/15/24: Status LIT > House

03/15/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (-3) | See Health Freedom Idaho Analysis

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/15/24)

Topic: Please OPPOSE S1380 — Health, social services ombudsman. Message: Please OPPOSE S1380 — Health, social services ombudsman. I have seen firsthand cases in which Idaho Department Health & Welfare (IDHW aka CPS), judges, hospitals, and others without accountability have utterly destroyed lives by taking children with little recourse for families. While an "independent" ombudsmen might seem like a good solution at first glance, such ombudsmen — especially if unaccountable to the legislature or to the people, or who have a large taxpayer funded budget — can quickly become corrupted and tyrannical. Not only can — WILL. S1380 is the wrong answer to a problem that can be best solved by removing the power (and the funding) from government agencies like IDHW. Here are just a few reasons why I don't like S1380: * S1380 grows the executive branch by creating a new self governing agency with an ombudsman appointed by the governor. Governor appointees usually get little vetting. * Initially staffed with 3 full-time positions, this office is sure to grow in size and cost, creating yet another burden on taxpayers. * The bill would give an ombudsman "sole discretion" to decide which complaints are sufficiently "meritorious" to warrant review. This resembles the so-called vaccine injury courts which have proven completely useless and unhelpful to vaccine injured citizens. * The ombudsman will operate independently of the legislature, the courts, the H&W Dept and any other state agency or department. NO! Every taxpayer funded employee must be accountable. * The ombudsman is protected from redress by the citizens of Idaho. "...an individual who willfully interferes with or impedes the ombudsman in the performance of their duties will face a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 6 months in jail." This provision can and probably will be used to impede our first amendment rights. * The ombudsman operates in secrecy with little accountability and transparency, and will be protected from public records requests. * Access to records by any person, department, agency, or commission authorized to carry out the duties is unfettered. Invasion of privacy! 🚫You can't stop BAD government with MORE government. This is a horrendous bill that only communists could love, but free people could not. VOTE NO!

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho H595 - Outcomes-Based Education

04/12/24: DEAD

03/13/24: Status LIT > Senate Education Committee

03/13/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (-3)

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > Education

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/13/24)

Topic: Please Vote NO on HOUSE BILL 595 — OUTCOMES-BASED FUNDING Message: Please Vote NO on HOUSE BILL 595 — OUTCOMES-BASED FUNDING H595 provides more funding based on certain criteria for student performance in math and college and CTE course participation. This complicated bill would positively impact school performance ONLY if it changed the distribution of existing funds. But if it distributes new, additional funding for the system, the state would be rewarding schools for doing the job they should have been doing in the first place. The bill isn't clear about whether the funding is from existing or new sources. If from new sources, it is simply a way to dump more funds into a failing system. While this bill creates some accountability for students in grades 5-8, it loses such accountability for high school funding. Moreover, this bill is not transparent about the ongoing costs (initially starts at $40M, but no cap is specified) and it allows for too much discretionary spending. Idaho does not need another socialist program for education. It should fix what's broken and already more than generously funded. Throwing good money at more bad education programs is the WRONG answer on any test. Do not pass H595.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho SJR105 - School attendance, home, private (constitution)

04/12/24: DEAD

03/10/24: See Home School Idaho explanation.

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire Senate

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/10/24):

Topic: Please SUPPORT SJR105 - School attendance, home, private (constitutional amendment) Message: Please SUPPORT SJR105 - School attendance, home, private (constitutional amendment) SJR105 amends the Idaho Constitution, granting the right of custodial parents and guardians to privately educate or to privately home educate their children free from government regulation. This bill clearly states that parents and guardians who privately home educate their children shall be free from government regulation and shall not be entitled to public funds to support such education. Thus, home schooling parents and guardians can reject public funds and regulation in order to educate their kids as they see fit. Note: Families may choose other education options that are funded by public money, but by doing so they are no longer free from the government regulations which follow that money. While these rights already exist in Idaho Code, SJR105 preserves those rights for future generations via a constitutional amendment. Thank you for standing for parents and children’s rights in Idaho.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1274 - Diversity statements, prohibition

03/21/24: LAW

03/11/24: LIT > House (U.C. to hold place on third reading calendar one legislative day)

03/09/24: Idaho Freedom Foundation (+1)

03/11/24: Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/11/24):

Topic: Please SUPPORT S1274 - Diversity statements, prohibition Message: Please SUPPORT S1274 - Diversity statements, prohibition. Martin Luther King famously said "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) is the antithesis of Mr. King's noble statement. DEI is the enemy of merit. Moreover, it violates the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution's 14th Amendment, which states "No State shall make or enforce any law which shall ... deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.". S1274 ensures that Idaho's state policy for hiring and admissions decisions must be based on merit, not on race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, national origin, ancestry or sexual orientation. It also guarantees that hiring and admissions decisions made by state agencies, including public colleges and universities, are not "conditioned on a requirement that applicants submit or ascribe to a diversity statement." DEI policies have been spreading throughout business and government institutions for years, including in Idaho. While their descriptions may sound benevolent, these policies actually enshrine discriminatory hiring, promotion, and admissions practices. If you are not in the favored group, you are discriminated against for no good reason. DEI policies have continued to produce bad -- and very expensive -- results, including these recent examples: * Blackrock and Vanguard have seen the correlation between high ESG scores (ESG is a subset of DEI) and low investment returns. Hence, they are backing off their ESG policies. * United Airlines, which brags about its strong DEI policies suffered three Boeing incidents in a week. * Similarly, a door blew out of a plane on Alaska Airlines, another company heavily invested in DEI. No, correlation does not equal causation, but you've go to wonder whether merit-based hiring could have averted these issues. America has long and painful experience with effects of discriminatory policies (think slavery!). DEI is just a repackaged version of discrimination. Let's bring MERIT back to aMERITca! DEI must DIE. Please pass S1274.

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho S1253 : Establishes guidelines for new devices to include website filters to prevent minors from accessing harmful content, particularly pornography

04/12/24: DEAD

03/11/24: LIT > House State Affairs

03/09/24: Idaho Freedom Foundation (-3) and Gem State Session Tracker

03/11/24: Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > State Affairs

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H668 - Prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars to fund gender transition surgeries and hormones

03/27/24: LAW

03/11/24: LIT > House

03/09/24: Idaho Freedom Foundation (+2)

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire House

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/11/24):

Topic: Please SUPPORT H668 - No public funds, gender transition Message: Please VOTE YES on H668, which prohibits using public funds for gender transition. H668 blocks taxpayer money and resources from being used to provide transgender medical treatment or surgery (exempted surgical operations or medical interventions are specified in the bill). Transgender treatments and surgeries can cause irreversible lifelong harm to the recipients and their families. Taxpayers should not be forced to pay for such treatments and surgeries. Additional Points: — Taxpayers should not have to pay for elective surgeries. — Taxpayers should not subsidize profit centers performing gender transitions. — Sexual dysphoria (a profound state of unease or dissatisfaction) is a mental condition that the vast majority of sufferers overcome on their own or with counseling. — Gender transition procedures result in lifelong dependency on drugs and often expensive surgical repairs due to failed operations and infections. — Many who undergo gender transitions later attempt to reverse or “detransition” such changes, with varying results. — Some detransitioners are now suing their medical practitioners for misleading them into unnecessary, harmful procedures. Will they also sue the state that paid for their gender surgeries and transitions, thereby adding to taxpayer costs? — In the 1940s-1950s, lobotomies — a now discredited form of surgical treatment for psychiatric or neurological disorders — proved devastating for individuals and their families. Lobotomies eventually were banned in many countries and U.S. States. Gender transition treatments likely will end up discredited and banned in the same way once their harms are widely recognized.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1352 - Ensures Idahoans facing gender dysphoria have access to counseling options by safeguarding counselors and therapists from having to advise in support of goals or behaviors in conflict with their religious, moral, or ethical principles

03/21/24: LAW

03/11/24: LIT > House Health & Welfare

03/09/24: Idaho Freedom Foundation (+3)

03/11/24: Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Health & Welfare

DEI MUST DIE!

Matt Walsh shows why Idaho should say “bye bye to DEI” (diversity, equity, and inclusion agendas) in education (video 18 min): Watch

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1357 - Higher ed, diversity, funds

04/12/24: DEAD

03/09/24: See Idaho Freedom Foundation (+5).

03/07/24 update: Senate State Affairs Committee Chair Sen. Jim Guthrie (JGuthrie@senate.idaho.gov) is refusing to hear a bill to defund DEI in Idaho. Use the Idaho Freedom Action petition or your customized script and tell Sen. Guthrie and his committee to hear the bill and DEFUND DEI NOW!

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/07/24):

Topic: Please HEAR & SUPPORT S1357 - Prohibits diversity, equity, and inclusion positions, diversity training, and political loyalty tests in higher education Message: Please HEAR & SUPPORT S1357 - Prohibits diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) positions, diversity training, and political loyalty tests in higher education (https://legislature.idaho.gov/sessioninfo/2024/legislation/S1357) DEI bureaucracies discriminate based on a person’s race, ethnicity, sex, creed, color, religion, or economic class. This violates the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to equal protection under the law for all. Prohibiting colleges and universities from establishing and operating these discriminatory institutions preserves this constitutional right. S1357 would abolish DEI offices at Idaho’s four public universities by prohibiting the use of funds to support such offices or employees. America’s colleges and universities -- including those in Idaho -- have been advancing DEI initiatives for decades. Idaho’s higher education system has spent more than $4.4 million on DEI offices, personnel, and programs, even doubling down after the Legislature cut budgets and imposed restrictions on DEI. This bill will: Reduce or eliminate layers of bureaucracy; Protect free speech and academic freedom; Increase transparency and accountability; Reinforce equal treatment under the law, merit, individual responsibility, personal agency, and expectations of academic excellence, and Save taxpayer money. DEI is a failed Marxist philosophy dressed up in pretty words and it must stop, especially in public institutions that are controlling the minds and hearts of a generation that will become our future voters, legislators, professionals, and bosses. DEI has been disastrous to quality results everywhere it has been implemented. Many states, corporations, educational, and financial institutions are finally realizing how destructive DEI has been and are backing off. Idaho must as well. Without real, permanent policy solutions, DEI will continue to destroy higher education in Idaho. S1357 is a step in the right direction. Please HEAR IT & PASS it.

🆕☑️ OPPOSE H498 Online Child Safety Act

03/01/24 UPDATE: The bill passed the Senate State Affairs committee and will be heard on the Senate floor. Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire Senate

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > State Affairs

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (02/26/24):

Topic: PLEASE OPPOSE H498 Online Child Safety Act Message: PLEASE OPPOSE H498 Online Child Safety Act H498 would require websites whose content is deemed "harmful to minors" to perform age verification on users. Business entities that "knowingly and intentionally" publish material on the internet fall under the bill's definition of "harmful to minors." Any publisher who owns, controls, or operates a website where more than one-third of the content is considered "harmful to minors" must "perform reasonable age verification methods to verify the age of individuals attempting to access the material" and prevent minors from accessing the material. Steep fines and legal expenses could ensue. Despite incredibly good intentions, this bill essentially is the nanny state stepping in where parents must take control. Also note that third-party filters are already available for weeding out harmful content. The government should not be stepping into this parent-responsibility arena. The unintended side effects of this bill are many. Content analysis will be nearly impossible, online surveillance will expand, individual privacy will be eliminated, and unreasonable legal costs and penalties could put legitimate content creators and owners out of business. — How will 1/3 be measured? Total number of files? Size of files? Movies and images? Measuring such things is inexact and puts a huge burden on publishers, legitimate or not. — How will user comments and posts be counted (sometimes many are posted)? Do they count toward the 1/3 measurement? This provision chills free speech because many content providers simply will shut down comments to avoid having to analyze them. — How do you accurately categorize content? For example, would Michaelangelo’s (naked) masterpiece “David” be considered harmful to minors: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_(Michelangelo)? — How do you prevent misuse of and secure the digital age verification system, which would require everyone to provide a "digitized identification card," "government-issued identification," and/or "public or private transactional data." This verification system would be costly and difficult to implement. Also, this bill could exacerbate the tremendous problem of online surveillance and invasion of privacy. — The bill imposes onerous legal expenses even if a website owner is NOT found guilty. Many legitimate website owners and content creators would be forced to implement incredibly costly systems and could be subject to frivolous lawsuits. See Idaho Freedom Foundation analysis (-1) of H498: https://index.idahofreedom.org/scorecard-bills/?id=1698992&_year=2024

🆕☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H710 - Libraries, prohibited materials

04/10/24: Signed by the Governor! Read

04/03/24: Passed the Senate. Awaits Governor signature (he vetoed a similar bill last year). It’s watered down from the best of previous bills, but it’s better than nothing.

Status LIT > Senate | Idaho Freedom Foundation Analysis (0)

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-state-official/ > Governor Brad Little (or call 208-334-2100)

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (04/04/24):

Topic: 🔥📖🏫 PLEASE SIGN H710a - Libraries, prohibited materials Message: 🔥📖🏫 PLEASE SIGN H710a - Libraries, prohibited materials. This bill requires public schools and community libraries to take reasonable steps in restricting children's access to obscene or harmful material. A parent or guardian of a minor child who accesses such material in violation of this policy would be entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library for damages and injunctive relief. The bill provides an “out” to civil liability if the institution has reasonable cause to believe the minor was over 18 years or the minor misrepresented his/her age. Public libraries and schools SHOULD NOT have carve-outs from Idaho's pornography laws. If a book, video, public display would be illegal (or immoral) when sold at Wal-Mart, exhibited in a bar, or presented in a school board or other public meeting or testimony, then it simply should not be allowed in a school or public library. The same rules and penalties should apply. That said, this bill presents a reasonable compromise that anyone who cares about kids can stand behind.

☑️ OPPOSE Idaho S1289 - Libraries, harmful materials

02/23/24: S1289 FAILED BY ONE VOTE! We’re including a revised script for State Affairs Committee in case Idaho House brings up the better, competing bill ( H384 .

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (02/23/24):

Topic: PLEASE SUPPORT H384 - Harmful materials, libraries Message: PLEASE SUPPORT H384 - Harmful materials, libraries. This bill requires public schools and community libraries to take reasonable steps in restricting children's access to obscene or harmful material. A parent or guardian of a minor child who accesses such material in violation of this policy would be entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library for damages and injunctive relief. Public libraries and schools MUST NOT have carve-outs from Idaho's pornography laws. If a book, video, public display would be illegal (or immoral) when sold at Wal-Mart, exhibited in a bar, or presented in a school board or other public meeting or testimony, then it simply should not be allowed in a school or public library. The same rules and penalties should apply.

☑️ Request School Cardiac Arrest Screening Programs

Talk with your school board, talk with parents about getting schools to adopt a cardiac arrest screening program! Read

☑️ Sign Petition to Remove Obscene Books from Ada Community Library

Petition

☑️ Sign Petitions and Take Pledges at PragerU

You will find a variety of commonsense ways to show your support: Protect Children's Innocence, Use PragerU Education Materials in Schools, Protect Kids from Transgender Ideology, Push Back Against Corporate Wokeism, Save Women’s Sports, Stop Censorship, and MUCH MORE: Read

PROTECT YOUR MONEY & BUY SMARTER

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H545 - Rent, regulation, prohibition

See Idaho Freedom Foundation (+1) and Gem State Session Tracker.

04/02/24: LAW

03/18/24: Status: Senate Commerce & Human Resources committee.

Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > Commerce & Human Resources

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/18/24):

Topic: Please SUPPORT H545 - Rent, regulation, prohibition Message: Please SUPPORT H545 - Rent, regulation, prohibition. H545 would expand the existing prohibition against local rent-control ordinances by protecting property owners from being forced -- i.e. mandated -- to participate in any federal housing assistance program (such as Section 8). Landlords should not be forced to accept federal programs such as section 8 housing vouchers and government should be limited from determining or setting rates for rental fees/deposit amounts. Specifically, the bill states that no local governmental unit should be allowed to enact, maintain, or enforce an ordinance or a resolution that forces a property owner's participation in an optional federal housing assistance program or regulates rent, fees, or deposits charged for leasing private residential property. Private property owners should be free to set their own rental rates. If rates are too high, no one will rent and the property owner will naturally lower the rates. Vote YES on H545!

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho S1296 – Bitcoin Protection Act

04/12/24: DEAD

See Idaho Freedom Foundation (+3), Gem State Session Tracker, and Scott Herndon newsletter.

03/19/24: S1296 is a replacement bill for the failed H595 that addresses power company objections. The bill will protect all distributed ledger technology use in Idaho, whether the business is Bitcoin or any other.

Go to https://emailidaho.com/email-both-the-house-the-senate/ > The Entire Senate

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (04/01/24):

Topic: 🪙👍PLEASE SUPPORT S1296 – Bitcoin Protection Act Message: 🪙👍PLEASE SUPPORT S1296 – Bitcoin Protection Act This excellent bill (an improved version of H585) protects the right to mine, store and transfer digital assets. It’s many good points include: Prevents state and local governments from creating undue or discriminatory regulations that would effectively prohibit Bitcoin mining businesses or home-based mining operations.

Prevents state or local governments from imposing special taxes or collections for the use of Bitcoin as a method of payment.

Preserves the constitutional and natural right to own private property and to not be subject to governmental illegal surveillance, search, seizure.

Addresses power company objections.

Protects all distributed ledger technology use in Idaho, whether the business is Bitcoin or any other. The digital gulag — including Chinese style social credit systems — threatens all of us. This bill offers Idaho an opportunity to escape that gulag. In short, this bill is awesome! Please support it and ensure that it becomes law in Idaho.

☑️ SUPPORT Idaho H585 - Digital assets

04/12/24 - DEAD

See Idaho Freedom Foundation (+4) and Gem State Session Tracker.

03/19/24: Failed. Replaced by S1296.

03/09/24: Status: House Amending Orders for revision.

Go to https://emailidaho.com/house-committees/ > Business

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas (03/06/24):

Topic: PLEASE SUPPORT Idaho H585 - Digital assets Message: PLEASE SUPPORT Idaho H585 - Digital assets This excellent bill protects the right to mine, store and transfer digital assets. It adds important definitions and clarifies digital assets as exempt from taxation when used as a form of payment in a transaction. It preserves the constitutional and natural right to own private property and to not be subject to governmental illegal surveillance, search, seizure. It defines central bank digital currency (CBDC), excludes it from the Idaho Uniform Commercial Code’s definition of money, and prohibits state engagement with the protocol. The digital gulag — including Chinese style social credit systems — threatens all of us. This bill offers Idaho an opportunity to escape that gulag. In short, this bill is awesome! Please support it and ensure that it becomes law in Idaho.

☑️ Get Educated about CBDCs and Solutions

☑️ Stop CBDCs NOW

CALL & EMAIL your U.S. Representatives. Insist they sponsor and pass this bill and oppose any others that attempt to implement CBDC. Read

☑️ Keep Cash Alive

Flyers, handouts, and resources to help keep cash alive and fight the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) march to take your freedom: Read

☑️ Avoid buying from Amazon

Reasons Why. NOTE from Dr. Mccullough received 10/14/23: After a two-week social media blitz Amazon capitulated and restored Peter McCullough / John Leake banned book!

☑️ Ask grocery stores to stop carrying Apeel

04/17/24 Update: Costco and Whole Foods may be selling Apeel treated produce while Boise Co-op and Natural Grocers in Boise told a customer they do not. Always check ahead, express your opinion and avoid patronizing stores that sell Apeel treated produce.

Apeel Website | 04/19/24 - website no longer provides a list of retailers carrying Apeel

Articles and Videos Expressing Concerns about Apeel:

MISCELLANEOUS BUT IMPORTANT

☑️SUPPORT Idaho S1413 - False reports, violence

FIREARMS, EXPLOSIVES, AND OTHER DEADLY WEAPONS – Declares the dangers of false reports (aka “swatting”) to both the public and private sectors, provides for the crime of false reports of violence or emergencies in public or private places, defines terms, and includes penalties.

04/12/24: DEAD

03/11/24: LIT > Senate Judiciary & Rules

03/09/24: No ratings, but looks good on our first reading. Discussion at Capitol Clarity.

03/11/24: Go to https://emailidaho.com/senate-committees/ > Judiciary & Rules

☑️ Participate in Citizen Journalism

We need more citizen journalists like Elon Musk and James O’Keefe. Citizens must now do the job the media has failed to do.

☑️ Ask your County Sheriff or Candidate: Are you a Constitutional Sheriff?

If not, why not? Watch Part 4 of Covid Unmasked (video 1 hr 20 min): Read About Constitutional Sheriffs (CSPOE) | Watch Part 4 of Covid Unmasked | Read Related Title 31 Chapter 22 of Idaho Statute

🆕☑️ Biden’s Persecution of Political Opponents Must Stop.

02/07/24 Write to your representatives asking them to support Matt Gaetz’s Congressional Resolution: Read | Contact Information

SAMPLE SCRIPT: Please customize with your own ideas: