BigE’s Big Mouth Substack is Changing Direction

Unless we seek and understand the truth, we cannot make good choices, especially when casting votes, making health decisions, or deciding whether to believe the “authorities.” We hope we’ve provided readers with the tools you need to start or continue your own journey to finding the truth and understanding the who, what, where, when and why of today’s upside down world.

As we dive into other projects, we’ll stop providing summarized news as we’ve done in the past — other resources already do this well. But we will continue…

Offering single-topic articles of special interest to Idahoans and beyond.

Updating our resources regularly.

Offering legislative thoughts and voting guides.

Recommending excellent Substacks.

Cross posting special articles from other authors.

Posting Notes with comments and article update notifications.

Suggesting actions you can take to help save our state and our republic.

We hope these changes will make our posts more valuable for everyone.

Our NOTES will Keep You Up to Date

In addition to the above, we’ll use Substack Notes to let you know about important article updates, news, or things we’ve commented on.

Resources: The Best of the Best for Your Knowledge Quest

You’ll find many of best resources and our Notes conveniently located along the top menu of Big E’s Big Mouth Substack home page. New articles will appear on this page as well.

We encourage you to use the following (regularly updated) resources for your daily reading and research. Subscribe to as many resources as you can to stay informed and prevent brain 🧠 rot 🤪 due to consuming too much junk food for the mind: i.e., “official” messages, mainstream media, and social media.

And remember…

🧂Take everything with a grain of salt. Do your own research! Think independently.

🚫 ABOVE ALL: DO NOT COMPLY WITH TYRANNY!

Noncompliant Movie by Krisanne Hall, Liberty First Society (1 hr 24 min): Watch

Government Tyranny in the CovidEra (video 1 min 30 sec): Watch

Covid-19 Vaccine Discrimination (8 min): Watch

Thank you, one and all, for your support. We hope you’ll continue to enjoy the free stuff we offer.

…AND STAY FREE FOR “WE THE PEOPLE”!

