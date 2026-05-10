Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? This edition focuses on Financial Rebellion Catchup (surveillance, AI, and more), along with a smattering of topics including day brighteners, communism, our constitutions, health, and medicine. We also catch you up on some of the best conservative voices ahead of primary elections. Folks, you must vote, even if you’re angry and think your vote doesn’t count. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries.

In this issue…

Articles focus on Financial Rebellion Catchup, day brighteners or not (including hantavirus updates), communism, our constitutions, health, and medicine. And, of course, primary elections.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Birds

Food Apple Ratings Butter Me Up

Health — Amish Examples & Cataract Treatments

Pandemic 2.0 Fear Porn? — Hantavirus, Oh My! Hantavirus Killers, Masking & More



The Way I Heard It

Communism Warning — Please Listen!

Mother’s Day Delight

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Voting Guide

Candidate Events (Idaho)

Constitution & Declaration of Independence

Declaration of Independence

US Constitution US Constitution Fourth Amendment US Constitution Tenth Amendment US Constitution Supremacy Clause

Idaho Constitution

Financial Rebellion Catchup

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

Blockbuster COVID-19 Vaccine Report

Medical & Health Resources

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Birds

Bird Feeder Overdose

Food

Apple Ratings

Sweetness scale for Apples

Butter Me Up

I can’t believe it’s not butter! | Related Commercial — Fabio! (video 14 sec)

Flutter by, butter fly.

Health — Amish Examples & Cataract Treatments

Be like the Amish - Jab Free, Healthy, Happy, Fertile, and Slim! (video 28 sec)

Dr. Suzanne Humphries — Cataract Treatments: no sunglasses, no blue light at night, lots of dietary docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), sunlight and cold plunging. DHA (Omega 3s) food sources.

Pandemic 2.0 Fear Porn? — Hantavirus, Oh My!

Many stories and theories are swirling around hantavirus. We’re not informed enough to opine, but we do offer coverage below for your information, entertainment, and critical thinking.

Hantavirus Fear Campaign + RFK Jr. Mental Health Policy Changes (05/09/26, video 01:10:26 includes transcript and linked Resources; hantavirus coverage ends at ~11:45 timestamp). CHD’s Director of Science and Research, Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D. discusses hantavirus after an outbreak on a cruise ship sparked international concern.

Key points:

Hantavirus: A group of viruses that can cause severe illness, including hemorrhagic fever. Most strains spread through exposure to rodent feces, urine, or nesting materials rather than person-to-person transmission.

In the United States over roughly 30 years, about 890 infections and approximately 300 hantavirus deaths have been recorded.

Andes strain: The only known hantavirus strain capable of person-to-person transmission.

Regarding cruise ship that departed southern Argentina in April 2026: Dutch passenger died during voyage. His wife was medically evacuated and later died in Johannesburg. Additional passengers from multiple countries disembarked at Saint Helena before the virus was identified. Remaining passengers isolated aboard ship.

Vaccines for hantavirus are in development (are you surprised?): Moderna and University of Korea developing an mRNA vaccine targeting a Korean hantavirus strain. University of Texas developing an mRNA lipid nanoparticle vaccine tested in animals. During a phase-one study of a U.S. Army/NIAID DNA plasmid vaccine, one participant developed rhabdomyolysis.

Hantavirus appeared in a document listing adverse events from COVID shots but Jablonowski says it would be “far fetched” to suggest hantavirus was present in COVID-shot vials.

Jablonowski says most people should not be highly concerned about hantavirus in everyday life, but advises caution around rodent exposure and using ventilation when cleaning areas contaminated by rodents.

World Health Organization seeks centralized power and made questionable statements about origins of COVID-19.

Fear surrounding disease outbreaks can financially benefit vaccine manufacturers through media coverage and vaccine sales.

Hosts emphasize outdoor activity, nutrition, avoiding vaccines, and following Children’s Health Defense content rather than mainstream news.

Hantavirus is a fake, don’t fall for it. Republishing Grand Princess Quarantine Orders FOIA, Part 2. The government’s ability to declare pandemics based on nothing enables imprisonment without due process and must be nullified. By Sasha Latypova (05/07/26). Be sure to read the comments too (ours is here)! (Warning: Swear words! Make your own conclusions.)

Author claims hantavirus is a psyop (illness from rat feces poisoning in poor conditions is impossible on modern cruise ships). States current headlines are fabricated.

Captain’s video initially stated the death was natural causes. (Commenters wonder: Could it be “died suddenly” side effects?)

2024 FOIA on Grand Princess quarantine: CDC used executive orders to imprison passengers without due process based on “professional judgment” of possible COVID exposure.

Pandemics declared on nothing enable military detention; no virus isolation needed.

Highlights CDC doctors signed orders; links to vaccine development for hantavirus.

Related (a very different view)

Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise Ship. Latest reporting on the unhappy voyage. By John Leake, The Focal Points (05/08/26)

Hantavirus Killers, Masking & More

Hantavirus Killer - Chlorine Dioxide

Hantavirus Advice from Sarah Palin - Do not comply

New York Times Tells Everyone to Mask Up (Aaron Kheriaty, MD)

Krispy Kreme Vaccine Card for Hantavirus (Ed Dowd)

Parachute Fails, Victim Dies of Hantavirus (Symptoms Need Not Apply)

The Way I Heard It

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe.

Communism Warning — Please Listen!

482: Xi Van Fleet — Don’t Be a Shiny Little Screw (podcast 1 hr 50 min). Podcast | YouTube.

Mike interviews author and Cultural Revolution survivor Xi Van Fleet for a conversation that’s equal parts personal history and cautionary tale. You will see clearly how communism is spreading throughout America. It’s everyone’s job to stop this. That’s why we urge you to vote CONSERVATIVE in the Idaho Republican Primary on May 19, 2026!

Mother’s Day Delight

483: Peggy Rowe—Mother’s Day with Mom… LIVE! (podcast 1 hr 5 min). Podcast | YouTube

My Mother Completely Stole The Show! Mike interviews the woman who taught him everything worth knowing — his mom, Peggy Rowe. This episode is filled with warmth, wit, and wonderfully sharp observations as Mike and Peggy talk about motherhood, growing older disgracefully, and becoming a beloved public figure later in life — in her 80s. It’s a funny, heartfelt, occasionally mischievous conversation you’d love to overhear around the kitchen table on Mother’s Day.

__________

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

__________

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Your vote matters! Please research your choices, then VOTE on May 19, 2026.

Voting Guide

Please Share

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly)

Candidate Events (Idaho)

Idaho Governor’s Race - Candidate Meet & Greet. Mark Fitzpatrick for Governor. Horseshoe Bend. Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 6pm-8pm.

Constitution & Declaration of Independence

Our US Declaration of Independence & Constitution are two of the greatest documents ever written. The Idaho Constitution is modeled along the lines of the US Constitution (though we believe it goes a bit overboard in some of its extensions). We present a few constitutional nuances below that most people don’t understand well, but we all should. Give everyone the gift of a pocket guide to these documents here (it’s free), or use the links below.

Declaration of Independence

Declaration of Independence: A Transcription (opening paragraphs below)

In Congress, July 4, 1776 The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation. We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. --That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security….

US Constitution

The Constitution of the United States (Preamble to the United States Constitution below). The US Constitution consists of a preamble, seven articles, ten amendments known as the Bill of Rights, and seventeen additional amendments.

Preamble We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

US Constitution Fourth Amendment

Fourth Amendment The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized. — US Constitution Fourth Amendment

The Fourth Amendment: The Line Between a Free People and a Surveillance State. By Idaho Senator Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (02/28/26).

The Fourth Amendment is a key protection against unreasonable government searches and seizures, rooted in colonial grievances against British writs of assistance. It affirms individual sovereignty over person, home, papers, and effects.

Protections: Body and data, home, digital records, vehicles/property; requires probable cause and specific warrants.

Threats: Mass surveillance, administrative overreach, civil asset forfeiture, digital backdoors.

Idaho SB 1326 (Property Rights Protection Act): Limits warrantless entry onto private land, requires sheriff notification for federal warrants, provides remedies for violations. [ED NOTE: This bill was signed into law!]

Related

US Constitution Tenth Amendment

Tenth Amendment The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people. — US Constitution Tenth Amendment

Text of X Post by Peter St. Onge

The Tenth Amendment says the federal government can only do things expressly listed in the Constitution — every other federal activity is illegal.

That list, in entirety:

Mint gold and silver coins (*not* paper money). Establish citizenship rules. Post offices and post roads. Bankruptcy, counterfeiting, piracy laws. Patents and copyrights Regulate commerce with foreign nations, between states, and with Native tribes. Declare war; maintain army, navy, and militia. Establish lower federal courts Exercise authority over Washington, D.C.

That means roughly 80% of federal spending is, in fact, illegal.

US Constitution Supremacy Clause

Constitution 101: The Supremacy Clause (01/29/24, video 25:48): By: Michael Boldin, One of the most twisted and abused clauses of the Constitution – most people get it almost totally backwards.

Key Text of Supremacy Clause

This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding. — Article VI clause 2

Transcript Summary: Boldin discusses the Supremacy Clause in Article VI of the US Constitution, emphasizing that only federal laws made “in pursuance thereof” (within delegated powers) are supreme over state laws, contrary to common interpretations that federal law always prevails.

Core Argument

Federal law is supreme only if enacted within the Constitution’s delegated powers.

Laws outside those powers are acts of usurpation and void.

The clause limits federal power rather than granting unlimited supremacy.

Founders’ and Commentators’ Views

Alexander Hamilton (Federalist 33 and NY ratifying convention): Supremacy applies only to laws pursuant to the Constitution; acts departing from this sphere are not supreme or binding.

St. George Tucker (1803): Powers are enumerated and limited; unauthorized laws are usurpations and void.

James Iredell: Laws consistent with the Constitution are binding; usurpations violate it.

Governor Johnston (NC convention): Laws in pursuance of granted powers are valid; usurpations are nugatory and void.

James Madison (Federalist 45): Federal powers are few and defined; state powers are numerous and indefinite.

John Taylor of Caroline: Laws and treaties must conform to constitutional powers to be supreme.

Purposes of the Clause

Ensures supremacy of the Constitution itself.

Limits federal authority to delegated areas; most matters remain with states.

Addresses incidental powers necessary to execute enumerated ones.

Response to Usurpation

Acts beyond delegated powers are not law.

People and states must enforce constitutional limits, as federal branches will not self-limit.

Idaho Constitution

Idaho Constitution. The Idaho Constitution (approved July 3, 1890) consists of a preamble and twenty-one articles. Article I mirrors many provisions in the US Constitution’s Bill of Rights, with extra stuff such as right of eminent domain and right to hunt and fish thrown in.

Preamble We, the people of the state of Idaho, grateful to Almighty God for our freedom, to secure its blessings and promote our common welfare do establish this Constitution.

Financial Rebellion Catchup

Financial Rebellion is a weekly show on Children’s Health Defense (CHD.TV) featuring Catherine Austin Fitts and attorney Carolyn Betts, general counsel of Solari, Inc. whose long experience in the financial and legal sectors provide tools we need to reclaim financial independence from central banks and digital currency titans, protect our privacy and property, and preserve our medical freedom. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts Summaries below are AI assisted, but rest assured, we listened to every presentation.

All presentations include transcript and extensive resource links.

All presentations offer practical steps you can take to protect yourself and stop bad stuff.

Main presentations typically end at ~1 hour timestamp, followed by a People’s Study unvaxxed kids or a hospital or vaccine injury story For more information and action items on many of these topics, see REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system and the linked Resources provided in show notes of each video below.

Building an Imposter-Free Immune System (04/09/26, video 01:13:38). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq.,

Host and guests discuss rising autism rates as symptoms of neurological damage from toxicity rather than a natural condition, criticize autism normalization efforts, highlight intentional poisoning via vaccines and environment, promote MAHA efforts, warn about programmable money and digital control, and focus extensively on social media imposters scamming in Fitts’ name while sharing cybercrime statistics and protection advice.

Autism and Poisoning

Hosts state autism was rare in past generations and absent in schools. They reframe current cases as severe neurological damage from poisoning/toxicity, not a disease. Example given of Billy (Polly Tommey’s son), affected after vaccination at 18 months. Note increase to 1 in 31-36 children. Future generations reportedly avoiding vaccines.

MAHA and Government Actions

MAHA group documented intentional poisoning through vaccines and nutrition. Washington continues policies creating chronically ill and neurologically damaged people despite costs. Call for guardrails against programmable money to prevent forced vaccinations.

Digital ID and Legislation

Idaho passed law against requiring digital ID for government interactions. Model legislation promoted for states to protect rights against programmable money. Upcoming briefings on legislative details. Praise for Idaho Freedom Caucus and Rep. Heather Scott.

Imposters and Scams

Multiple fake X accounts, emails, and websites impersonate Catherine Austin Fitts and Solari. Scams involve fake investment advice, “Great Taking” protection offers, consultations, and precious metals. Use of Telegram crypto wallets. X accused of slow response to reports. Fake entities created in Delaware. Victims reported losses including $500 and inquiries about $400,000.

Cybercrime Statistics (FBI 2025 Report)

Over 1 million complaints, $21 billion losses (26% increase). Average loss ~$20,700. Underreported. Largest losses in 60+ age group ($7.7B). Top categories: phishing/spoofing, investment (esp. crypto), business email compromise (wire transfers). Healthcare data most breached.

Protection Advice

Use cash/check over digital payments.

Avoid QR codes, phone apps, smartphone banking/big purchases.

Prefer fiber/cable internet, wired connections over Wi-Fi/cell.

Build relationships with local bankers.

Verify caller identities by calling back. Check email domains.

Limit sharing personal/health data; avoid unnecessary HIPAA forms.

Use family password for verification.

Be cautious of AI-generated content (”AI slop”).

Keep life analog where possible.

Check bank/credit statements regularly.

What’s Your Climate Risk Score? (04/02/26, video 01:08:54). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Stephanie Cross

On tap are declining childhood vaccination rates, opposition to data centers, a Louisiana bill for QR codes on vehicle inspection stickers, a lawsuit against Meta and YouTube for engineering addiction, programmable money legislation, impersonation scams targeting Catherine Austin Fitts’ audience, and a guest interview on First Street Foundation’s climate risk scores devaluing properties on real estate platforms.

Vaccination and Autism Awareness

Hosts note World Autism Awareness Day and rename it World Vaccine Injury Day amid reports of plunging childhood vaccination rates in Australia and other countries. They criticize mainstream fear-mongering about diseases and discuss RFK Jr.’s role at HHS.

Data Centers

$64 billion in projects blocked or delayed due to local opposition over water, electricity use, noise, and land impact. Ohio has many data centers. Data centers provide infrastructure for digital control grid, surveillance, and programmable money, linked to Epstein connections and health issues including cancer.

QR Codes on Brake Tags

We’ve warned about QR codes for a while. Please write or call government officials and others. Ask them to stop using QR codes — or to provide alternatives — and explain why. Sample letter: _____ Please Avoid Relying on QR Codes We respectfully ask that [organization] avoid relying on QR codes, as they present a security and surveillance risk. Moreover, QR codes are unusable by citizens without smart phones. Please use full links (or trustworthy shortened links) when directing people to important information.

Louisiana House committee advances bill replacing inspection stickers with QR codes, raising surveillance concerns tied to programmable money and social credit systems. Hosts warn against QR codes due to fraud, tracking, and control risks.

Social Media Lawsuit

Meta and YouTube lost a landmark case for intentionally engineering addiction in products, harming children. Seen as opening for more lawsuits; Meta and YouTube stocks dropped.

Programmable Money and Scams

Discussion of Clarity Act for stablecoins and tokenization of assets. Warning about AI-generated impersonators of Catherine Austin Fitts scamming people with fake consulting and “Great Taking” protection offers. Solari.com recommended for verified info.

Guest: Stephanie Cross on Climate Risk Scores

Real estate broker Stephanie Cross reports Zillow and other real estate buying platforms are displaying First Street Foundation extreme flood risk scores (9/10) on non-FEMA floodplain properties, suppressing sales and values.

Scores appeared after Hurricane Helene; correction attempts failed.

Groups like Civilization Research Institute used to avoid tracking.

Inconsistencies noted across real estate platforms.

First Street Foundation is linked to BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street influence; viewed as land grab via data weaponization.

Sample statement referencing First Street (randomly selected property in Sebring, FL):

Climate risks Explore flood, wildfire, and other predictive climate risk information for this property on First Street ®️ .

Advice: Use reputable brokers, check official FEMA maps. [ED NOTE: FEMA flood maps are difficult to use, at least for us.]

Contact: Stephanie at Tennessee Real Properties, LLC or (931) 248-6785.

Hijacking of Our Broadband Infrastructure (03/14/26, video 01:08:07). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Carolyn Betts, Esq., Reinette Senum

The panel discusses the hijacking of U.S. broadband infrastructure, as well as “Afroman” lawsuit, social media imposters, Amazon drone patents, and census responses.

Comic Relief and Announcements

Adams County Sheriff’s Office (Ohio) raid on Afroman’s home led to a song about stolen pound cake; sheriff’s office sued for defamation and lost.

Warning issued about imposters creating fake Catherine Austin Fitts / Solari accounts on social media to scam subscribers.

CHD TV X account needs more followers.

Amazon patented blimp-launched drone delivery system using rural platforms, raising surveillance concerns.

Census Question

Individuals are legally required to respond to census questionnaires, though enforcement has been limited; forms can be invasive.

Main Topic: Hijacking of Broadband Infrastructure

Term of the day: “fiber shortage.” (We’re not talking about vegetables here.)

Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program (BEAD) allocates $42 billion for broadband, but faces competition from AI data centers.

Over 30 years, telecoms received rate increases, tax breaks, and deregulation in exchange for fiber to every home; Americans paid $400-500 billion.

Promises not enforced; no clawbacks or penalties by FCC.

Copper networks being removed and replaced with DSL or wireless 5G instead of fiber.

Fiber redirected to AI data centers (hyperscalers like Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft) due to high demand surge.

Infrastructure financialized: dark fiber bundled into bonds sold to Wall Street, hedge funds, private equity.

Local communities lose control due to federal preemption; wireless substituted for promised fiber.

Rural and poor areas prioritized for unreliable wireless over fiber.

Actions Recommended

Contact state Attorneys General for audits of 1990s-2000s telecom agreements.

Educate local city councils and counties on prior payments and demand fiber delivery.

Use franchise agreements, permitting, and rights-of-way for build-out requirements and transparency.

Pursue municipal or co-op broadband ownership where legally possible or seek enabling legislation.

Submit public comments and coordinate through leagues of cities/mayors.

Closing Notes

Public pushback effective, with 6,000 FCC comments that slowed rules.

See Reinette Senum’s Foghorn Express Substack for updates and solutions.

Steps to Protect Your Property Rights (03/12/26, video 01:10:38). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Carolyn Betts, Esq., Margaret Byfield (American Stewards of Liberty)

Property rights are fundamental to liberty. The panel discusses property rights, programmable money, vaccines, farm bill issues, data centers, conservation easements, and strategies to protect land ownership.

Programmable Money

Episode addressed Epstein files and programmable money. (see also Epstein: The Father of Programmable Money, described below) Solari Report article and legislative briefings covered the topic. Part two planned for April. Catherine testified in Tennessee legislature against related measures. Concerns raised about stablecoins, fintech, banking lobby, and lack of legislator understanding.

Vaccines and Action Alerts

VRBPAC meeting ongoing with live blogging by Carl Jablonski. Farm bill liability shield opposed due to impacts on herbicides/pesticides. Comparison made to vaccine liability. Trump executive order on glyphosate noted. Fertilizer shortages linked to Strait of Hormuz issues. Calls for regenerative farming. Tennessee water fluoridation ban and Kentucky pesticide liability shield mentioned.

Data Centers and Conservation Easements

Farmer used conservation easement to limit flipping of land to data centers. Margaret Byfield explained easements restrict only current owners, do not prevent eminent domain/condemnation, may lower value making condemnation easier, freeze activities limiting productivity and technology updates, and can be extinguished if land trust acquires property.

Property Rights Explanation

Property rights described as bundle including right to possess, use, exclude, transfer, encumber. Limitations via police power, eminent domain, taxation. Types of ownership: fee simple, life estate, leasehold, future interests, subsurface/air rights, co-ownership, easements, covenants. Government actions, insurance, HOAs, assessments affect value and control.

Margaret Byfield Presentation

American Stewards of Liberty fights environmental regulations locking up land. Trump administration rescinded 30x30 agenda and natural asset company strategy. Warned of entrenched policies, past plans to add private land value ($32 trillion) and ecosystem services to federal balance sheet. Emphasized people owning land as unique American foundation for liberty and controlling government.

Recommendations to Protect Property

Keep property unencumbered; avoid conservation easements and USDA programs creating federal nexus.

Produce from land; resist carbon/biodiversity credits reducing production.

Stay engaged locally, at state and federal levels; build relationships with officials.

Strengthen local communities, buy/produce local.

Other Notes

Allodial title claims discussed but not upheld as durable protection in courts. 501(c)(3) land ownership places control with board.

Epstein: The Father of Programmable Money (03/05/26, video 01:09:31). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Twila Brase, RN

The panel discusses digital ID, programmable money, 6G/implantable technologies, and Jeffrey Epstein’s role in building related systems, connecting these to control grids, central bank activities, and global events.

News and Technologies

Trump directive accelerates 6G for implantable technologies.

Nokia executive cited on body-integrated interfaces by 2030.

Concerns raised about brain chips for control, thought reading by Apple, and funding via taxes/401ks.

Richard Werner and central bankers referenced on implantable chips.

Control Grid Elements

Four aspects: digital IDs, programmable currencies/CBDCs, AI, physical infrastructure.

Reggie Littlejohn and others warn against digital ID, CBDCs, social credit systems.

Palantir awarded $1B DHS contract; Switzerland rejected Palantir due to data sovereignty concerns.

Whitney Webb referenced on Palantir’s origins as a CIA backed surveillance project.

Digital ID Updates

REAL ID implementation, $45 fee, airport experiences, opt-out attempts.

Signs changed to “acceptable ID”; testing mobile/Google/Amazon/Apple digital IDs.

SAVE Act, voter ID, citizenship verification debates.

Biometrics faking cases; hospital access tied to vaccination status via databases.

Programmable Money

Defined as money with encoded rules for control: location, transactions, expiration, social credit.

Solari Report offers model legislation to prohibit forcing programmable money as sole method.

Clarity Act, Genius Act, stablecoins are private CBDC versions of programmable money.

Banks, fintech debates; state-level efforts to stop programmable money (Idaho’s attempts failed in 2026).

Epstein described as father of programmable money via network seeding prototypes, Bitcoin, mind control research; now institutionalized.

Broader Connections

Links to wars (Iran), BRICS, dollar system, energy control.

Epstein network tied to philanthropy, data, health, children safety pretexts.

Action Items

Support anti-REAL ID work at https://www.cchfreedom.org/

Use cash to counter control; airlines/DMVs as battlefields.

What Does Surveillance Have To Do With Sovereignty? (02/19/26, video 01:05:47). Host: Carolyn Betts, Esq., Guest: Reinette Senum.

Ms. Betts and Senum discuss the connection between surveillance technologies and individual/state sovereignty, highlighting public backlash to a Ring app Superbowl ad, legal frameworks including the Commerce Clause, data privacy in contracts, and resistance to centralized surveillance systems.

Ring Ad and Public Backlash

Ring’s Super Bowl ad for AI-powered pet search using neighborhood cameras sparked outrage. Viewers realized it enables tracking people via facial recognition. Ring canceled a related Flock deal amid backlash. With increased awareness, people are discarding wireless cameras for wired, local-storage alternatives due to hacking risks.

Sovereignty and Data Control

Sovereignty defined as ultimate authority within borders; individual data sovereignty means maximizing personal control.

State sovereignty is limited by federal Commerce Clause, which preempts local rules on interstate commerce including telecom, energy grids, and data centers.

Local power remains in zoning, aesthetics, nuisance, procurement, and contracts.

People must understand federal preemption, build public records, and run for local offices such as planning commissions and city councils.

Contracts and Privacy Risks

Contractual law often overrides constitutional rights via fine print. Examples include waste management, UPS, FedEx cameras tracking movements; Real ID eroding state data firewalls; Apple acquiring AI for behavioral intent analysis (pre-crime style). Procurement training recommended to retain privacy and transparency clauses.

Surveillance Examples and Pushback

License plate readers (Flock) canceled in Denver and Oak Park; limits in some states.

Palantir contracts rejected by Swiss authorities over sovereignty and AI targeting concerns (e.g., Lavender program).

Healthcare data misuse affects treatment; centralized databases enable judgments against people.

Calls for FOIA/PRA requests, local activism, and using AI tools for research and petitions.

Broader Themes

Decentralization protects sovereignty. Public awareness and engagement at local levels can influence policy. AI is a double-edged tool for empowerment if infrastructure and contracts are controlled. Guests stress education on laws, proactive local involvement, and rejecting “nothing to hide” arguments.

Surveillance State: The Growing Drain on Your Pocketbook (02/05/26, video 01:13:46). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq., Reinette Senum, Twila Brase, RN, and Ray Flores Esq.

Transcript Summary: Topics include: Davos discussions on financial reset, tokenization, CBDCs, and stablecoins led by figures such as Larry Fink; pushback against cashless systems and digital control; lawsuit on legal tender; HIPAA’s role in data sharing; Real ID opposition; FCC telecom rules; surveillance infrastructure; Epstein files; and local resiliency efforts.

Davos and Financial Reset

Panels focused on tokenization, stablecoins, central banking, and 100% digital financial systems.

Larry Fink highlighted for promoting tokenization of all assets on blockchain.

Concerns raised about centralization, subscription models, and “own nothing” agenda.

News Items

Amazon closing Amazon Go and Fresh stores due to customer rejection of biometrics and no-human stores.

Trump administration executive order on LA wildfire rebuilding criticized for overriding state powers.

Communities using tool libraries and repair cafes for local resiliency.

Toby Stover v. National Park Service Lawsuit

Ray Flores case: Plaintiff denied park entry for offering cash instead of card.

Dismissed on standing (self-inflicted harm); appealed on legal tender grounds.

Highlights federal cashless policies, credit card fees, and precedent risks for government payments.

Term of the Day: HIPAA

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act’s (HIPAA) Administrative Simplification section.

Enables sharing of health data with 2.2 million entities (covered entities and business associates) without consent for 12 national priority purposes.

Recent appropriations bill encourages data integration for organ procurement organizations with automatic referrals and remote Electronic Health Record (EHR) access.

Digital ID and Real ID

Updates on state bills in Tennessee, Oklahoma lawsuit against State Pointer Exchange Services (SPEXS) database, which is used by many DMVs to cross-check your driver’s license to ensure you don’t have a driver’s license from any other state..

Concerns over biometrics, national databases, and tracking.

Surveillance and Infrastructure

FCC proposed rules for fast-track cellular deployment opposed by local governments.

Flock cameras, Ring, delivery truck cameras, drones, Palantir integration.

ICE detention centers expansion; links to broader control grid concerns.

Epstein Files and Broader Context

Discussion of released files’ potential political impact.

Emphasis on using cash, rejecting digital systems, supporting young builders, and local organizing.

Related

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Blockbuster COVID-19 Vaccine Report

Turning a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals. (05/08/26) By Senator Ron Johnson.

America’s most courageous Senator, Ron Johnson (R-WI), released a report and held a hearing on April 29, 2026, showing how Biden health officials ignored COVID-19 vaccine safety signals by using a limited VAERS data mining method instead of a more advanced one.

FDA officials knew of a “state of the art” method in early 2021 that detected ~25 new safety signals, including sudden cardiac death, Bell’s palsy, and pulmonary infarction.

Rather than adopt the “state of the art” method, officials continued to employ their older data mining method with known limitations that prevented the FDA from detecting adverse events.

38 Page Report titled Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.

WATCH: The entire Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing: Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals

Subscribe to Sen. Ron Johnson’s Newsletters.

Medical & Health Resources