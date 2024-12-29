Too Many Notes 12/28/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
Drips & Drops 💦
Latest Headlines from Outside Our Substack 🆕
National / International
Attorney General Ken Paxton Press Releases (AG Paxton’s actions often benefit the entire country)
The Epoch Times (requires modestly priced digital subscription for many articles | Subscribe)
Gateway Pundit (headlines link to articles)
Vigilant Fox (headlines link to articles)
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
“News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State”
Key Features of Gem State Chronicle:
Substack (a “mini version” of the Chronicle delivered to your Inbox) ● Idaho Insider (insights and links for each branch of government) ● Gem State Report (guests share insights on the latest news from the Legislature) ● Guest Editorials ● Letters to the Editor ● Press Releases ● Podcast ● Videos ● Conservative Organizations ● Conservative Media Outlets ● Resources for Voters & Engaged Citizens ● Subscribe to Substack & Chronicle for extra features ● Merch Store
Idaho.One
”Your Favorite Sources in One Place.”
Includes latest articles from: Gem State (Brian Almon) ● Glenneda’s Substack (Glenneda Zuiderveld) ● Idaho Dispatch ● Idaho GOP ● Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack) ● Idaho Freedom Foundation ● Idaho Tribune ● Media Right News ● Redoubt News ● Stop Idaho RINOS ● The Kootenai Journal ● True Idaho News
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 12/27/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
“A Christmas to Remember” – President Trump Releases Powerful New Video on Christmas Eve 2024. By Jim Hoft (12/24/24) — Note Contrast with Joe Biden’s “Red Speech” on 09/01/22
Friday Funnies: Resistance is Futile. Christmas is coming. “Vaccine” memes and more. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/27/24)
Portland, Oregon is still masking! (12/26/24, video 01:33)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Happy New Year!
What Bunny Doesn’t Love Farm Fresh Veggies? (12/20/24, video 13 seconds)
God With Us. Can you imagine the moment Mary first looked at His tiny face and realized she was gazing at the face of God? By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/24/24)
“A Christmas to Remember” – President Trump Releases Powerful New Video on Christmas Eve 2024. By Jim Hoft (12/24/24) — Note Contrast with Joe Biden’s “Red Speech” on 09/01/22
Adorable: JD Vance Shares Sweet Family Tradition (Video). By Margaret Flavin Dec. 25, 2024
The Christmas Colt. This Christmas gift is a keeper! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/26/24)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho's DEI Shapeshifters. By Brian Hyde (12/24/24, video 10:34 includes transcript)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
Amend Federal Elections, Secure America’s Future. By Ralph K. Ginorio (12/23/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
Op-Ed: Government Opacity. By Brent Regan, Chair Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (12/26/24)
Dr. Paul Releases 2024 ‘Festivus’ Report on Government Waste (12/23/24)
🥔 Press Release: Club for Growth Foundation Releases 2024 Idaho State Economic Scorecard. By Press Release (12/23/24)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
This section will include selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature with special focus action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government.
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. Learn how to make your voice heard this session. By Brian Almon (12/27/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101 (01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
Deep Dive (Ep. 1) with Idaho State Sen. Christy Zito – Idaho Dispatch. Host Greg Pruett. Guest Sen. Christy Zito (R-LD8). (12/22/24, video 01:16:01)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Idaho: Keep illegal immigration ILLEGAL. By Ronald M. Nate, PhD, President Idaho Freedom Foundation (12/27/2024)
Sheriffs Say They Can Help ICE in Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan. ‘Who in this country knows their counties better than the sheriff?’ says former sheriff and founder of a Constitutional sheriffs organization. By Darlene McCormick Sanchez (12/27/24)
AfD’s Alice Weidel Fights Back Tears Addressing Massive Protest Against Migration After Christmas Market Massacre, Seizes the Moment as New Favorite for German Chancellor. By Paul Serran (12/25/24)
Constitutional Leadership in Idaho Law Enforcement: A Critical Crossroads. Host: Bob 'Nugie' Neugebauer Guest: Doug Traubel (12/22/24).
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
A Midwestern Doctor
Why Does the COVID Vaccine Persist In The Body? The consequences of the questionable decisions made to manufacture the mRNA vaccines (12/23/24)
Rebuilding Healthy Relationships at the Dinner Table. December's Open Thread (12/25/24)
The Forgotten Dangers of Ultrasound. What no one tells you about having a healthy pregnancy. (12/21/24)
The Great Statin Scam. Why are statins so harmful, and are they even necessary? (12/19/24)
Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2)
Trump's "Bleach" Conference Alluded To The Antidote For Future Pandemics. Globally ridiculed for his comments, Trump was erroneously thought to be referring to chlorine dioxide, a treatment nationally deployed by Bolivia which led to the best outcomes in South America. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (12/24/24)
338. WHAT WHITE MICE AND COLOMBIAN GOLD MINERS TELL US ABOUT MERCURY CHELATION WITH OSR. If you have had dental amalgams or any vaccines, you were mercury poisoned, but OSR ("Oxidative Stress Relief" / NBMI) will likely help. Boyd Haley's friends spent $50 million studying it. By ROBERT YOHO, MD (12/23/24)
Polio, Measles, and other Vaccines
Tucker Carlson / Aaron Siri, Esq., Interview (12/27/24, video 1:45:57)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 403: THE POLITICS OF POLIO (12/19/24, video 02:24:16). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.
New Study Finds Hydroxychloroquine Safe with No Evidence of Cardiac Complications. Everything they told us was a lie. Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH — originally published on Courageous Discourse Substack (12/20/24)
Bird Flu, Food Safety and What you Can Do to Protect Yourself. Are more mandates coming our way? By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/21/24)
Coalition of Over 30 Attorneys Representing Over 1,500 Remdesivir Victims Blast ABC with Cease and Desist Over Dangerous ‘Miracle Cure’ Claim in New “Doctor Odyssey” Show. By Jim Hᴏft (12/21/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Debunking Mainstream Media Hit Pieces about Franklin County, Washington Presentation (posted 12/28/24)
Coffee & Covid Christmas Multiplier Benefits REACT19 (posted 12/25/24)
Pharmaceutical product recall and educated hesitancy towards new drugs and novel vaccines. By Peter Rhodes and Peter | Parry (11/06/24)
BOMBSHELL: Australian drug regulator knows DNA fragments in mRNA vaccines can enter nucleus and integrate into genome, internal emails show. The Therapeutic Goods Administration withheld information on DNA contamination risks from the public, presenting a picture of certainty where there is none. By Rebekah Barnett (12/18/24)
Newly Published Study Shows Shedding Of COVID mRNA Vaccine Products. A new study found a strong association of new onset menstrual irregularities with "indirect" exposure to COVID vaccines, i.e. being in proximity with vaccinated persons. Shedding is real. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (12/09/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Financial Rebellion: 2024 Recap and Holiday Gift Ideas + Clips with Drs. Paul Thomas and Bob Sears + Exclusive Interview with Dr. Pierre Kory (12/19/24, video 54:30 includes transcript)
Pediatric Perspectives: CDC Reform Wish List + Polly Tommey’s exclusive and uncut “Vaxxed III: Authorized to Kill” interview. Part 1: Host: Paul Thomas, M.D. Guest: Bob Sears, M.D. Part 2: Polly Tommey Interview. (12/21/24, video 01:02:49 includes transcript)
Most Read News of the Week (12/22/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
FINCEN / Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) Requirement (first posted 12/06/24, updates as needed)
“He has Good Days and Bad Days”: The Journal Exposes the Concerted Effort to Conceal Biden’s Mental Decline. By JONATHAN TURLEY (12/20/24)
Populist Conservatism and Constitutional Order. By Kevin D. Roberts President, The Heritage Foundation (October 2024)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
American Thought Leaders
Tick Tock Goes the Clock on China, the ByteDance Social Media Platform TikTok, and Cyber Hackers. Related items (posted 12/28/24)
Kari Lake Reveals Plans for Voice of America (12/23/24, podcast/video 14:40). Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Kari Lake.
Sen. Johnson: Why Trump Needs a ‘Secretary of Information Extraction’ to Restore Transparency. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) (12/21/24, podcast/video 56:22)
Sebastian Gorka: How the Trump Admin Will Tackle Terrorism and National Security Threats. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Sebastian Gorka (12/19/24, podcast/video 49:57)
Newsletters from Federal Legislators: Risch (R-ID), Crapo (R-ID), Taylor Greene (R-GA) (posted 12/24/24)
Hitting the Iranian Nuclear Program – Just Where Would That Intelligence Come From? By Sam Faddis (12/24/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 12/21/24)
