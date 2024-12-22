Too Many Notes 12/21/24
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 12/20/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source: Sunday Strip: Christmas Drones Are Coming. Better not be in here spreading truth! By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/15/24). ED NOTE: Dr. Malone’s Friday Funnies and Sunday Strip are always a treat, with something for everyone.
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, and Happy Whatever Holiday You Celebrate! World Peace!
Bunnies! Just too cute not to share! (posted 12/19/24)
Homesteading 101: Regenerative Farming and the American Farmer. Our heritage deserves celebrating. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/18/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
Nissan Caves! Nissan is ending its woke policies. By Robby Starbuck (12/18/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
ITD Names 12 Snowplows, Lakeland Middle Schooler Made the Cut. Press Release (12/17/24)
🐷 ICYMI: Pork, It’s What’s for Dinner. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/25/24)
🐷 Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
🏛️Open the Books (OTB)
Congress' Lack of Transparency is a Choice. People like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are right to call out the madness of the modern Congress. By John Hart and OpenTheBooks (12/19/24)
WHERE’S WALDO? NEW REPORT SHOWS DC STILL A GHOST TOWN AFTER COVID. (12/27/24)
🥔Property Tax Primer. By Zito for Idaho (12/18/24)
🥔Idaho State University and Bannock County worked together to misuse more than $850,000 for the now-defunct East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center (EIFPC). Summary, articles, and video (posted 12/20/24)
🥔Idaho Governor Brad Little Press Releases and News. Income Growth and Support for Trump’s Immigration Policies (posted 12/20/24).
😵 DEAD HR 10445 House Continuing Resolution. The bill “Making further continuing appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, and for other purposes” is DEAD.
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
This section will include selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature with special focus action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government.
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
Idaho Family Strong — a family-focused website with legislative tips and guides to support strong Idaho families (posted 12/20/24)
Christmas Legislative Cheer. On the 22nd day before session, my true work gave to me… By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/15/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
American Thought Leaders — Whistleblowers reveal the reality of child trafficking and what Trump could do about it. Jan Jekielek and Cindy Drukier host a joint NTD Roundtable event (12/03/24, podcast/video 1:03:13)
Idaho Governor Brad Little Press Releases and News. Income Growth and Support for Trump’s Immigration Policies (posted 12/20/24).
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
Financial Rebellion: Blueprint for Health Policy Freedom. (12/12/24, video 01:03:08 includes transcript)
Dr. Robert Yoho Summarizes Two Medical Treatment Options — Chlorine Dioxide and DMSO — that Mainstream Medical Authorities Don’t Want You To Know About (posted 12/17/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 402: AN IRON WILL (12/12/24, video 01:57:40). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Heiko Sepp, Brianne Dressen
FLCCC Newsletter — Parting Shots & Parting Gifts. In a parting shot, outgoing HHS Sec. Xavier Bacerra extended the PREP Act through 2029. (12/15/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Renowned Science and Medical Team Discusses COVID Shots with Franklin County Commissioners in Washington State (posted 12/21/24)
American Thought Leaders: Dr. Drew: From the Opioid Crisis to COVID, the Physician–Patient Relationship Is Increasingly Impaired. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Drew Pinsky, MD (12/07/24, podcast/video 37:44)
Petition to ban all pharmaceutical company advertising in New Zealand media. By Dr. Peter McCullough, The McCullough Report. Guest: Ms. Aly Cook from the South Island of New Zealand (12/17/24, podcast 58:44)
Trump’s big fat abject lie. …and why he keeps telling it. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (12/16/24, video 5:01 with text transcript)
RFK Jr. And The Samoan Measles Outbreak. Painting RFK jr. As An Anti-Vaxxer Is A Transparent Facade. Guest Essay by David Marks. Guest post hosted by Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/16/24)
Vaccine "Effectiveness" Graphs. Showing plummeting rates of disease long before vaccines were ever introduced. By KC (12/14/24)
Inconvenient History of Salk Inactivated Polio Vaccine. Guest Essay by Sofia Karstens. Responding to the latest promoted false narrative about nominated HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Guest post hosted by Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/15/24)
Stand Up and Be Bold — How ‘Grassroots’ Works. By Dr. Ryan Cole (12/10/24, video 04:01). FLCCC Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole discusses the groundbreaking ruling in Idaho’s Southwest District Heath and others around the world.
Doctors & Scientists: The Safe and Effective Lie. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD; Guest: Karl Jablonowski, PhD. (12/06/24, video 42:44, includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (12/15/24)
Weather Engineering & Climate
ICYMI: Geoengineering / Weather Engineering: We recently updated Geoengineering / Weather Engineering sections of articles about Cloud Seeding in Idaho and Health Freedom Solutions for Idaho and Beyond (updated as needed)
Update: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho. We just updated “Additional References” with details about Idaho Department of Water Resources meetings, including clips about the Finance Committee’s desire for more money (posted 12/17/24).
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Invidious Covidians. By Ralph K. Ginorio (12/16/24)
American Thought Leaders: Dr. Drew: From the Opioid Crisis to COVID, the Physician–Patient Relationship Is Increasingly Impaired. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Drew Pinsky, MD (12/07/24, podcast/video 37:44)
Petition to ban all pharmaceutical company advertising in New Zealand media. By Dr. Peter McCullough, The McCullough Report. Guest: Ms. Aly Cook from the South Island of New Zealand (12/17/24, podcast 58:44)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🥔 Fiscal Fridays: Power Politics — The Lava Ridge and Bitcoin. By Niklas Kleinworth, Idaho Freedom Foundation (12/13/24, video 6 min, includes transcript)
Brian Almon
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 12/14/24)
