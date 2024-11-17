Too Many Notes 11/16/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
We're posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 11/15/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America👎
Nothing to report, sir and madam. All quiet on the Western front!
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Sunday Strip: Possums Never Learn. But the lessons just keep coming. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (11/10/24): More like the Magnificent Seven above
Trump Resigns from McDonalds: Instagram Post reported in The Gateway Pundit
What is Integrity? A father teaches his kids (11/20/24, video 45 sec) https://x.com/positivesideofx/status/1855651368448487546
TRUMP: UK loves Trump (11/10/24, video 38 sec)
Ginger Gaetz, wife of newly nominated United States Attorney General Matt Gaetz sings The National Anthem — beautifully! (11/13/24, video 53 sec)
America Out Loud Pulse: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden covered SWDH victory (39:48 timestamp)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 2nd Amendment
TRUMP: Trump announces full conceal carry reciprocity (11/09/24, video 13 sec)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
Diversifying Doulas?! HHS Spends Hundreds of Millions Spreading DEI Through Medical Community. "Equity" concept appears 829 times in Department's 2025 budget request, reaching academia, bureaucrats, researchers and care providers. By OpenTheBooks (11/12/24)
TRUMP: Trump Will Close the US Dept. of Education. Full Responsibility Returned to the States (11/10/24, video 48 sec)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Verifiable photo Voter ID is a must to ensure free and fair elections. Not sufficient, but necessary.
Click the images below for larger views comparing states with and without voter ID requirements and Harris vs Trump results in 2024 (correlation does not equal causation). Read more about election integrity.
If you saw something, say something. Email ElectionLaw@JudicialWatch.org
TRUMP: Tracking Trump Cabinet Appointments (Epoch Times)
Senate Leadership Could Stymie or Promote Trump’s “America First” “MAGA” and “MAHA” Agendas — Senate Vote is November 13, 2024 | Article
⚠️🔥 Election Integrity May Be Our Greatest Challenge (updates ongoing)
Many Pennsylvanias Now – This Revolution Has Only Just Begun. By Sam Faddis (11/14/24)
A Letter to President Trump from Idaho. An open letter from the Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC). By Idaho Freedom Caucus (11/13/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
Idaho DOGE
DOGE Idaho. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (11/14/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho's Dept of Govt Efficiency (DOGE). By Bryan Hyde (11/15/24, video 12:39 includes transcript)
Diversifying Doulas?! HHS Spends Hundreds of Millions Spreading DEI Through Medical Community. "Equity" concept appears 829 times in Department's 2025 budget request, reaching academia, bureaucrats, researchers and care providers. By OpenTheBooks (11/12/24)
TRUMP: TRUMP BUMP: Financial Impacts. Gold and Metals? Stocks? Debt? Government Statistics? US Dollar? (posted 11/13/24)
Idaho Legislative Pay:
Professor Ron explains the legislator pay raise (11/14/24, video 33 sec includes transcript)
The Last Word on Legislator Pay? The committee has made its recommendation. By Brian Almon (11/14/24)
Niklas Kleinworth testifies against Idaho legislator pay raise (11/13/24, video 04:03 includes transcript)
Nowhere To Hyde — Legislative Pay & Public Service. By Bryan Hyde (11/12/24, video 07:43 includes transcript)
Don’t Overthink or Overpay Idaho’s Citizen-Legislature. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (11/09/24)
ICYMI: Group of Incoming Idaho Lawmakers, Led by Zito and Zuiderveld, Announce Plan to Kill Politician Pay Hike. By Idaho Freedom Staff (11/08/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
TRUMP: President Trump selects former ICE Director Tom Homan as Border Czar (11/11/24, video 1 min)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Watch: A Night of Art & Music — Fundraiser for React19 (10/25/24 event, video 03:35:07)
🔥TAKE ACTION: JOIN ICAN IN DEMANDING A BAN ON GEOENGINEERING (11/15/24). Deadline to submit comments is 11/19/24!
Nearly 12,000 Reports of Kidney Issues Found in Latest Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccination V-Safe Data. By ICAN Legal Update (11/14/24)
US Expands Bird Flu Testing. … Why is this a bad idea? By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (11/10/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 397: ANSWERING THE CALL (11/07/24, video 02:56:34). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Del Bigtree (not a typo).
TRUMP: Trump’s plan to stop the chemical and physical castration of children (11/07/24, video 02:10)
Fauci’s ‘DNA of Caring’. The motivations behind Dr. Fauci’s pandemic pivot. Guest post by Randall Bock on Robert W Malone MD, MS Substack (11/11/24)
A Midwestern Doctor
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
🔥🚫💉ACTION ITEM: Please write to your local Health Districts!
Ask them to STOP THE SHOTS.
We provide all the tools you need. See next note or CLICK THIS ONE.
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Idaho Health Board Ends State-Funded COVID Vaccine — Now It’s Time for Others to Follow Suit. By Niklas Kleinworth (11/14/24)
IDAHO HEALTH DEPARTMENT NO LONGER GIVING COVID-19 VACCINES. By Jeffrey Jaxen on The Highwire (11/07/24, video 03:40 — Idaho coverage at 50 second - 02:14 timestamp)
Dr. Peter McCullough explains why the COVID “vaccine” is a “weapon” in under 60 seconds (11/14/24, video 58 sec.)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Mandatory Vaccines and Public Health (2 years ago, video 54:17)
FLCCC Co-Founders Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Pierre Kory Join AAPS Lawsuit Against American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) and Board-Certifying Organizations for Censoring Physicians. "Without open scientific debate, we risk losing the opportunity to discover effective treatments and provide the best patient care.” By FLCCC Alliance (11/12/24)
Medical Journal Censorship Is The Proximate Cause of the Covid Vaccine Catastrophe. Here I document the brazen censoring behaviors of numerous major medical journals attempting to prop up the "safe and effective" narrative despite mountains of evidence to the contrary. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (11/11/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (11/10/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
ICYMI: TRUMP: It’s Over for US Connections to the World Health Organization. No more WHO destroying me and you! (11/08/24, updated 11/14/24, video 03:03)
🔥Javier Milei - Full Speech to the UN General Assembly (English & Spanish) (09/24/24, video 14:01)
Never Underestimate the Power of Unfinished Business. Take Schedule F, for example. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (11/12/24)
Would a Fascist Take Policy and Nominee Advice from the Citizens? Trump Admin Websites Let the People Vote on Policy and Nominees. By Paul Drabik (11/10/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
Media
Check Out the Latest Headlines Outside Our Substack (11/12/24)
Idaho Governor Brad Little (Press Release) — Farmers got it done! New water agreement officially completed (11/14/24)
FEMA's Response and the Hurricanes of 2024. Updates, yet more federal corruption, and examples of effective volunteerism making a difference. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (11/09/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 11/09/24)
