CALL TO ACTION — We must help President Trump Succeed!
Senate Leadership could either BLOCK or PROMOTE Trump’s agenda — Senate Vote is 11/13/24. Contact your Senators TODAY and ask them to vote for🔥Senator Rick Scott🔥as Senate Majority Leader.
Updated: 11/11/11 (5:02am)
What’s Happening in the US Senate?
Two of liberal Mitch McConnell’s trusted lieutenants — John Thune of South Dakota and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas — are running for Senate Majority Leader.
Also running is Senator Rick Scott, a conservative Republican from Trump’s home state of Florida.
John Cornyn and John Thune likely would stymie Trump’s agendas. Senator Rick Scott, by contrast, would promote the agenda that voters mandated for America.
Liberal Republican Mitch McConnell is calling for an early secret vote for Senate Majority Leader on November 13, 2024. We must not let the next Senate Majority Leader block Trump’s voter mandated agenda of America First ~ Make America Great Again (MAGA) ~ Make America Healthy Again (MAHA).
🔥ACTION ITEM — PLEASE SHARE — Time is Short!
Call and Email your Senators!
Ask them to elect Senator Rick Scott — NOT John Thune or John Cornyn — as the next Senate Majority Leader.
Emphasize the importance of supporting President Trump’s voter mandated agenda in the Senate.
Contact Information
Find Your Senator (phone and email): https://www.congress.gov/members/find-your-member
Or, call main switchboard and ask to be connected to your Senator: 202-224-3121
Idaho
Mike Crapo (202) 224-6142 | E-mail: https://www.crapo.senate.gov/contact/email-me
James Risch (202) 224-6142 | E-mail: https://www.risch.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact?p=Email
Quotes
Idaho Freedom Caucus:
Wednesday is an important day for the United States Senate. Liberal Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is calling for a secret ballot early vote for new leadership in the U.S. Senate. Rick Scott is the only one on the ballot who is on board with Donald Trump. The Idaho Freedom Caucus is encouraging our Idaho US Senators to do the right thing and support Rick Scott.
Get involved by calling your Senators today and let them know that Idaho (or whatever state you live in) loves Trump and we need Rick Scott as the next Senate leader in DC to help him.
Boise County Central Committee Chair and a Trump Elector for Idaho, Jean Mollenkopf
Sadly, Senator Mitch McConnell is at it again and right after Trump is just elected! He is taking a secret ballot vote this Wednesday for leadership of the Senate. He is doing this even before the new Senators are sworn in!
Both Idaho's Senator Risch and Senator Crapo are supporting a vote for the leftist Senator Cornyn on Wednesday.
We need them to vote for conservative Republican Senator Tim Scott, Florida.
Senator Tim Scott will work with POTUS Trump to make America Great Again. However, Senator Cornyn is not a Trump supporter and will block everything needed to move forward and save America.
Please flood Risch and Crapo's — or your own state Senators if you don’t live in Idaho — offices with this message:
🔥Vote for Senator Tim Scott, leader of the Senate.🔥
Rankings from Institute of Legislative Analysis (2023)
Rank: 9. Sen. Rick Scott (R - FL) 85.71% 👈 Should be next Senate Majority Leader
Rank: 20. Sen. John Cornyn (R - TX) 77.36%
Rank: 32. Sen. John Thune (R - SD) 71.43%
Rank: 41. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R - KY) 66.04% 👈Current Senate Majority Leader
More Information
Substack Note: https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-76496516
Trump Issues Demands in Senate Leadership Race: Next Senate Leader Must Commit to ‘Recess Appointments’ and Block Last-Minute Democrat Judges Before Inauguration Day. By by Jim Hᴏft (11/10/24): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/trump-issues-demands-senate-leadership-race-next-senate/
Idaho Freedom Caucus: https://idahofreedomcaucus.substack.com/p/action-alert
Elon Musk: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1855450174409392489
Laura Loomer: https://x.com/LauraLoomer/status/1851098156865405229
Tucker Carlson: https://instagram.com/p/DCKmU1WxIQp
NBC: https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/senate-republican-leader-election-trump-thune-cornyn-scott-rcna179180
