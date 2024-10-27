Too Many Notes 10/26/24
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 10/25/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Best of America!
Something uplifting for your day!
Trump Brutally Roasts Dems; Schumer Shocked, Kamala 'No Show' At Al Smith Dinner. By Tyler Durden (10/19/24)
You Want Fries with That? Donald Trump Out Serves Kamala Harris’s Record Breaking Shift at McDonald’s (10/20/24, video 18 sec)
Something Wonderful. Oliver Mtukudzi & Ladysmith Black Mambazo. By Switter’s World (10/20/24, music vide 05:14). CLICK to View.
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
🥔PragerU Kids Is Now in Idaho Schools (10/24/24, video 07:13)
Joe And Kamala Have Crushed Local Communities Under The Burden Of Illegal Immigration And Bankrupted The Nation's Schools. By Sam Faddis (10/23/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Blowing a Hole In Idaho School Choice Myths. By Bryan Hyde (10/18/24, video 13:29 includes transcript)
American Thought Leaders: Mikhaila Fuller: Classical Education Is Disappearing. It’s Time to Change That (10/19/24, podcast 34 min)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
This Could be Our Last American Election. Make it COUNT! See Note | Watch on X
Most expensive vehicle to operate in 2023-2024 ~ RFK Jr. on X
WATCH: Tucker Carlson Gets Standing Ovation at Trump Georgia Rally After a Impassioned 2-Minute Closing Rant. By Jim Hoft (10/24/24)
Barack Hussein Obama Stumps (accidentally?) for Donald Trump — Team Trump's latest ad! (10/25/24 video 13 sec)
Del Bigtree gives major speech about preserving First Amendment and how the Democrats are opposing free speech (10/24/24, video 05:59)
🏛️🥔 Nov. 5, 2024 Voting Recommendations for Idaho (and beyond) 🏛️🥔
🥔 November 5, 2024 Idaho Voting Recommendations. State of Idaho, Legislative District 8 & Boise County (posted 10/01/24, updates as needed)
🥔 Boise County Republican Central Committee Voting Guide (includes printable PDF)
🥔 Get Involved: Make Your Voice Heard this Election. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (10/25/24)
Joe Rogan Experience #2219 Donald Trump (10/24/24, video 02:58:49)
Trump Brutally Roasts Dems; Schumer Shocked, Kamala 'No Show' At Al Smith Dinner. By Tyler Durden (10/19/24)
👎🚫 Idaho’s Proposition 1 — VOTE NO!!!!!
Proposition 1: Top-Four/Jungle Primaries + Ranked Choice Voting = Idaho Elections Disaster
Nowhere To Hyde — What Prop 1 Ads & Snake Oil Have In Common (10/24/24, video 12:54 includes transcript)
Idaho Proposition 1 - VOTE NO. Share on Social Media! (posted 10/22/24)
🔥 Unholy Alliance - The Left’s Gem State Power Grab (10/22/24, video 44:20 includes transcript)
🥔 For a compendium of counterpunches, please see our full article “Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom”: https://eolson47.substack.com/p/jungle-primaries-and-ranked-choice
Also, check out our November 2024 Voting Guide for Idaho (and beyond): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-70379505
Proposition 1: An Intensive Effort to Turn Idaho Blue (posted 10/17/24, Last updated 10/18/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🥔 Ammon Bundy: Bank Bail In!!! **BEWARE** (10/21/24, video 08:57 includes transcript)
🥔 ICYMI: Risch slams Lava Ridge, Biden-Harris admin in KTVB interview. By Idaho Senator Jim Risch (10/21/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
🔥Ada County Sheriff Candidate Debate Set for Saturday, October 26. By Staff Reporter (10/19/24)
LAWYER: 5 Tips Whenever Cops Want to See Your Guns (01/21/24, video 20:25 includes transcript)
Joe And Kamala Have Crushed Local Communities Under The Burden Of Illegal Immigration And Bankrupted The Nation's Schools. By Sam Faddis (10/23/24)
🔥UPDATE: Office of the Attorney General Sets the Record Straight About Nikki Curtis’s Death, Rebutting Jeff Leach’s and Joe Moody’s Lies About Convicted Child Murderer (10/23/24). This update from Attorney General Ken Paxton seems to confirm the baby WAS murdered.
Previously… Please Help Prevent a Medical Miscarriage of Justice (the execution of Robert Roberson). The reprehensible story behind Shaken Baby Syndrome covering up vaccine induced infant deaths. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/16/24, updated with press release from Texas AG Ken Paxton that seems to confirm the baby’s death was murder 10/23/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (09/14/24)
Alternative Cancer Treatments: 18 Proven Interventions. By FLCCC Alliance (10/21/24)
You Might Want to Rethink that Annual Mammogram (posted 10/25/24)
FLCCC Alliance: Honest Medicine Shows Up: HHR (10/20/24). FLCCC founders, fellows, and friends represent Honest Medicine from the frontlines of Asheville, Boston, and Ocala.
The Fog. By the great actor and orator: John Bowe (poem written and recited by the actor, video by Dr. Jill Malone 02:19). By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/21/24)
Regulatory Failures: FDA Lets Dangerous Drugs Through. By A Midwestern Doctor on X (10/22/24, video 12:22)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured (updated 10/19/24) - NEW! Listen Gary Kyle and the Kin Band + Meet Professional Athletes Ken Ruettgers & Clint Didier (NFL - Green Bay Packers); John Stockton (NBA - Utah Jazz) + Buy Sports Memorabilia Charity Auction
🔥ICYMI: FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (posted 10/23/24)
The Covid Index: Searchable CHD website compiles excerpted evidence AND seeks contributors — Original title on CHD Doctors & Scientists video: The COVID Index: Documenting Injuries (10/18/24, video 17:09 includes transcript)
Bill Gates to Stand Trial in Netherlands in COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit (posted 10/24/24)
Sasha Latypova
Could the Spike Protein Derived from mRNA Vaccines Negatively Impact Beneficial Bacteria in the Gut? Two important papers published in peer review (10/21/24)
The FDA asks the court to stop producing Pfizer BLA documentation
Why are Babies Given Hep B? Shining a Light on Hepatitis B. By Health Freedom Institute (posted 10/20/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (10/20/24)
Lies, Corruption & Stupidity. This Week with Mary and Polly (10/20/24, video 34:13 includes transcript)
Dangers of Vitamin K Shot + Free Speech Violation (10/23/24, video 37:45 includes transcript)
More…
The Highwire Insider’s Report Episode 394: MARCH AGAINST THE MADNESS | EP 394 (10/17/24, video 01:43:01)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
WHO is using ‘National Focal Points’ to synchronize and control global public health. By Dr. Peter McCullough | McCullough Report (10/21/24, podcast 58:13)
Ursula von der Leyen Consolidates Power. What this teaches us about the push for single global government. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/19/24)
UN takes over ‘Global Governance.’ Alex Newman reports firsthand. Hosts Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin (10/20/24, podcast 59 min)
Welcome to ‘Post-Journalism’: How Polarization Became the Business Model. With host Jan Jekielek and guest Martin Gurri (10/08/24, podcast 58 min)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 10/19/24)
