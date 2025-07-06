Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

What’s the Difference between United Kingdom, Great Britain, England and everything in between? Inquiring minds want to know (06/28/25)

Eagle, Idaho: This historic Eagle home still stands, but its future is unclear. Take a look. By Rose Evans and Darin Oswald (06/26/25)

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Medical Freedom

🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

Idaho Freedom Caucus Defends State Sovereignty Regarding AI. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (07/01/25)

🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.

Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

The 4 Biggest Lies In The Wildfire Industry, With San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey. And the 4 truths... By The Hotshot Wake Up (07/03/25, podcast 1:05:26)

North Idaho Experiences Something Unbelievably Evil: Multiple Firefighters Reportedly Shot Responding To Wildfire In Idaho. Reports the wildfire was intentionally started to set an ambush. By The Hotshot Wake Up (06/29/25, updated as needed)

Wildfire: New Wildfire Food Contract Goes Live Tomorrow: More Steaks, Only Real Eggs, Better Lunches, Veggie Options Mandatory, And More. Caterers must adhere to the new rules or face monetary repercussions. By The Hotshot Wake Up (06/30/25)

🔥🗣️ AMENDMENT PULLED: CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Sen. Mike Lee pulled this amendment. Thanks to those who pressured Congress to exclude this provision from the bill. We must remain vigilant (last updated 07/03/25)

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

The "Big Beautiful Bill": What It Means for Idaho. By Fred Birnbaum (07/04/25). The author answers some questions about how this massive Congressional omnibus bill with tax and spending provisions is likely to impact Idahoans (and citizens of all states).

A 4th of July Message from The Vigilant Fox. Some perspective as we celebrate America’s 249th birthday. By The Vigilant Fox (07/03/25)

Freedom Declared — Our Duty Renewed. Honoring the Past, Defending the Future — Together. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (07/04/25)

California Didn’t Turn Blue — Republicans Just Stopped Being Republicans. Is Idaho Close Behind? By Stop Idaho RINOS (07/03/25)

Idaho GOP & Transportation Department

Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon (left), Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chair Brent Regan (right)

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)

Illegal Immigration

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Another European Lawyer Arrested for Opposing Powerful COVID & Vaccination Forces. Remember a case brought against Bill Gates and the Dutch head of NATO in the Netherlands? The lawyer (Arno van Kessel) was arrested without charges and will be unable to present the case in court. How lucky can Billy Gates get? What exquisite timing. What did it cost? By Meryl Nass (06/30/25)

Idaho Freedom Caucus Defends State Sovereignty Regarding AI. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (07/01/25)

Idaho Legislature: Stay Connected with the Gang of 8. How We’re Serving and How to Stay Connected. By Sen. Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (07/01/25)

Idaho Legislature: Repeal the Grocery Tax: Why House Bill 231 Still Misses the Mark. By Stop Idaho RINOS (06/28/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)

ACIP Summary: CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ACIP met on June 25-26, 2025. They voted to approve RSV monoclonal antibodies, RSV Vaccines for Children, Influenza Vaccination, and remove Thimerosal from Influenza Vaccines (posted 06/29/25)

Bayer — NO Liability Shields!

🔥CALL TO ACTION: Bayer's sneak attack: the company's 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability, after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries. That 1986 liability shield got us cheap, safe vaccines, right? What could go wrong if a similar law applied to all pesticides? Consider calling your elected officials!!! By Dr. Meryl Nass (06/30/25)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

News from The Defender

Most Read News of the Week (06/29/25). Topics include: CDC’s New Vaccine Advisers Vow to Study Cumulative Effect of Childhood Vaccine Schedule | RFK Jr. Slams The Guardian for False Claims About Thimerosal in Vaccines | ‘Heartbreaking’: Jury Sides With Ascension Hospital in 2021 Death of 19-Year-Old Grace Schara Admitted for COVID. | New CDC Vaccine Panel Recommends Merck’s RSV Shot for All Newborns | ‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share | CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote to Stop Recommending Flu Shots That Contain Thimerosal | ‘Addictive Use’ of Screens Linked to Higher Risk of Suicide in Kids | Washington Post Reports on ‘Plan to Vaccinate All Americans, Despite RFK Jr. | Mom Sues West Virginia School District That Denied Daughter’s Religious Exemption Despite Governor’s Executive Order | Gates Pledges $1.6 Billion for More Vaccines for Poor Countries, as RFK Jr. Stands by U.S. Decision to Cut Funding.

Pediatric Perspectives — Dr. Paul Thomas

Pediatric Perspectives — Dangerous Realities of Modern Medicine (06/28/25, video 47:52 includes transcript). Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD.

Childers — Coffee & Covid — Excess Mortality

Grace Schara Death Trial — Hospital Death Protocols

HHS, FDA & Other Alphabet Agencies

ACIP Summary: CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ACIP met on June 25-26, 2025. They voted to approve RSV monoclonal antibodies, RSV Vaccines for Children, Influenza Vaccination, and remove Thimerosal from Influenza Vaccines (posted 06/29/25)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire Insider's Report: DEATH BY COMMITTEE | EP 430 (06/26/25, video 02:28:23). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Kristen Meghan, Aaron Siri, Esq., Gary Goldman, PhD

Del scrutinizes the newly-overhauled CDC ACIP panel.

Air Force insider Kristen Meghan blows the whistle on geoengineering.

Jefferey Jaxen covers the wins and red flags from ACIP’s two-day meeting.

AI tools you’ve grown to trust may be quietly failing you.

West Virginia’s governor Patrick Morrissey backs an ICAN-supported lawsuit defending vaccine religious exemptions, in a showdown with the State Board of Education, which is defying Morrissey’s executive order to allow them. Aaron Siri explains.

SIDS study uncovers a biological pathway that could finally explain the long-debated link to early-life vaccinations. Del and Dr. Gary Goldman discuss.

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Peer-Reviewed Research Study from IMA Defines Post-Vaccine Syndrome. 'Breaking the Silence: Recognizing Post-Vaccination Syndrome,' finds that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/27/25)

Vaccine Resources

A friend shared some new (to us) vaccine resources. Thank you, friend!

Vaccine Papers. Detailed, science-based and objective information about the dangers of vaccines, especially about aluminum adjuvant toxicity and immune activation-mediated brain injury (posted 06/30/25)

Health Freedom Institute Handouts (posted 06/30/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency." Of course there isn't. But you need numbers to go up against the IPPC, which was designed by Maurice Strong to always find a climate emergency. By Dr. Meryl Nass (06/28/25)

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News