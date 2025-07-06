Too Many Notes 07/05/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Friday Funnies: Dog Days and nights... By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/27/25)
Sunday Strip: Alligator Alcatraz. Teasing the donkeys. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/29/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Jurassic Park meets Kentucky Derby: Inflatable dinosaurs compete for world title in Washington (07/01/25)
What’s the Difference between United Kingdom, Great Britain, England and everything in between? Inquiring minds want to know (06/28/25)
Eagle, Idaho: This historic Eagle home still stands, but its future is unclear. Take a look. By Rose Evans and Darin Oswald (06/26/25)
Action Items & Information
Medical Freedom
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
Idaho Freedom Caucus Defends State Sovereignty Regarding AI. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (07/01/25)
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. (07/02/25) | Substack Note
ED NOTE
The following Substack Notes are included for your reference, but most material has been folded into the article above.
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system (posted 06/27/25). This is an expanded version of the item just below.
🪪 Financial Rebellion: The Real ID and Control Grid: What You Can Do (06/19/25, video 01:07:03 includes transcript). Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest: Twila Brase
🔥 STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now
⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun 🆕
🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries. 🆕
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
The 4 Biggest Lies In The Wildfire Industry, With San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey. And the 4 truths... By The Hotshot Wake Up (07/03/25, podcast 1:05:26)
North Idaho Experiences Something Unbelievably Evil: Multiple Firefighters Reportedly Shot Responding To Wildfire In Idaho. Reports the wildfire was intentionally started to set an ambush. By The Hotshot Wake Up (06/29/25, updated as needed)
Wildfire: New Wildfire Food Contract Goes Live Tomorrow: More Steaks, Only Real Eggs, Better Lunches, Veggie Options Mandatory, And More. Caterers must adhere to the new rules or face monetary repercussions. By The Hotshot Wake Up (06/30/25)
🔥🗣️ AMENDMENT PULLED: CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Sen. Mike Lee pulled this amendment. Thanks to those who pressured Congress to exclude this provision from the bill. We must remain vigilant (last updated 07/03/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? A message and call to action from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (06/06/25)
The "Big Beautiful Bill": What It Means for Idaho. By Fred Birnbaum (07/04/25). The author answers some questions about how this massive Congressional omnibus bill with tax and spending provisions is likely to impact Idahoans (and citizens of all states).
A 4th of July Message from The Vigilant Fox. Some perspective as we celebrate America’s 249th birthday. By The Vigilant Fox (07/03/25)
Freedom Declared — Our Duty Renewed. Honoring the Past, Defending the Future — Together. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (07/04/25)
California Didn’t Turn Blue — Republicans Just Stopped Being Republicans. Is Idaho Close Behind? By Stop Idaho RINOS (07/03/25)
Idaho Legislature: Stand Firm: Compromise Is the Enemy of Liberty. Surrendering Freedom One Vote at a Time. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (06/30/25)
Power Lines, and the Power That Lies. The Towers Are for Power. The Motive Is Control. By David J Leavitt (07/04/25)
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
Idaho Freedom Caucus Defends State Sovereignty Regarding AI. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (07/01/25)
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
Idaho GOP & Transportation Department
Idaho GOP: Op-Ed Dorothy Moon, Fiscal Conservative. By Brent Regan, KCRCC Chairman (07/02/25)
Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
Another European Lawyer Arrested for Opposing Powerful COVID & Vaccination Forces. Remember a case brought against Bill Gates and the Dutch head of NATO in the Netherlands? The lawyer (Arno van Kessel) was arrested without charges and will be unable to present the case in court. How lucky can Billy Gates get? What exquisite timing. What did it cost? By Meryl Nass (06/30/25)
Idaho Freedom Caucus Defends State Sovereignty Regarding AI. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (07/01/25)
Idaho Legislature: Stay Connected with the Gang of 8. How We’re Serving and How to Stay Connected. By Sen. Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (07/01/25)
Idaho Legislature: Repeal the Grocery Tax: Why House Bill 231 Still Misses the Mark. By Stop Idaho RINOS (06/28/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: SIGN PETITION ASKING TO Repeal the PREP Act
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)
ACIP Summary: CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ACIP met on June 25-26, 2025. They voted to approve RSV monoclonal antibodies, RSV Vaccines for Children, Influenza Vaccination, and remove Thimerosal from Influenza Vaccines (posted 06/29/25)
Bayer — NO Liability Shields!
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Bayer's sneak attack: the company's 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability, after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries. That 1986 liability shield got us cheap, safe vaccines, right? What could go wrong if a similar law applied to all pesticides? Consider calling your elected officials!!! By Dr. Meryl Nass (06/30/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
News from The Defender
Most Read News of the Week (06/29/25). Topics include: CDC’s New Vaccine Advisers Vow to Study Cumulative Effect of Childhood Vaccine Schedule | RFK Jr. Slams The Guardian for False Claims About Thimerosal in Vaccines | ‘Heartbreaking’: Jury Sides With Ascension Hospital in 2021 Death of 19-Year-Old Grace Schara Admitted for COVID. | New CDC Vaccine Panel Recommends Merck’s RSV Shot for All Newborns | ‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share | CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote to Stop Recommending Flu Shots That Contain Thimerosal | ‘Addictive Use’ of Screens Linked to Higher Risk of Suicide in Kids | Washington Post Reports on ‘Plan to Vaccinate All Americans, Despite RFK Jr. | Mom Sues West Virginia School District That Denied Daughter’s Religious Exemption Despite Governor’s Executive Order | Gates Pledges $1.6 Billion for More Vaccines for Poor Countries, as RFK Jr. Stands by U.S. Decision to Cut Funding.
Pediatric Perspectives — Dr. Paul Thomas
Pediatric Perspectives — Dangerous Realities of Modern Medicine (06/28/25, video 47:52 includes transcript). Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD.
Childers — Coffee & Covid — Excess Mortality
COVID-19 Jabs, Bottom Drops out of Centene Stock Price, Death Care Services Stocks Soar, Excess Mortality & “Died Suddenly” Skyrockets, Social Security Cost Savings (maybe not due to DOGE). Excerpt from Coffee & Covid ☕️ SUDDEN AND UNEXPECTED. By Jeff Childers (07/03/25)
Grace Schara Death Trial — Hospital Death Protocols
Grace Schara Hospital Death Trial — Short Summary from her Dad Scott (posted 07/01/25)
HHS, FDA & Other Alphabet Agencies
ACIP Summary: CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ACIP met on June 25-26, 2025. They voted to approve RSV monoclonal antibodies, RSV Vaccines for Children, Influenza Vaccination, and remove Thimerosal from Influenza Vaccines (posted 06/29/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire Insider's Report: DEATH BY COMMITTEE | EP 430 (06/26/25, video 02:28:23). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Kristen Meghan, Aaron Siri, Esq., Gary Goldman, PhD
Del scrutinizes the newly-overhauled CDC ACIP panel.
Air Force insider Kristen Meghan blows the whistle on geoengineering.
Jefferey Jaxen covers the wins and red flags from ACIP’s two-day meeting.
AI tools you’ve grown to trust may be quietly failing you.
West Virginia’s governor Patrick Morrissey backs an ICAN-supported lawsuit defending vaccine religious exemptions, in a showdown with the State Board of Education, which is defying Morrissey’s executive order to allow them. Aaron Siri explains.
SIDS study uncovers a biological pathway that could finally explain the long-debated link to early-life vaccinations. Del and Dr. Gary Goldman discuss.
Independent Medical Alliance
Peer-Reviewed Research Study from IMA Defines Post-Vaccine Syndrome. 'Breaking the Silence: Recognizing Post-Vaccination Syndrome,' finds that Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS) is a distinct and measurable medical condition. By Independent Medical Alliance (06/27/25)
Vaccine Resources
A friend shared some new (to us) vaccine resources. Thank you, friend!
Vaccine Papers. Detailed, science-based and objective information about the dangers of vaccines, especially about aluminum adjuvant toxicity and immune activation-mediated brain injury (posted 06/30/25)
Health Freedom Institute Handouts (posted 06/30/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER - We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
ICYMI: 🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun 🆕
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency." Of course there isn't. But you need numbers to go up against the IPPC, which was designed by Maurice Strong to always find a climate emergency. By Dr. Meryl Nass (06/28/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): Pride in America Series. The Pride in America series, which began in 2023, celebrates patriots who stood up for this country in the face of adversity.
Norman Rockwell by Idaho Freedom Foundation staff (07/04/25) profiles the famous Saturday Evening Post artist whose works captured the soul of America. The article focuses on iconic paintings from Rockwell’s “Four Freedoms Series” (inspired by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1941 address) comprising: Freedom of Speech; Freedom of Worship; Freedom from Want; and Freedom from Fear. 🆕
Andrew Jackson by Samuel T Lair (07/04/25, last in series) profiles a duelist, frontiersman, populist, war hero (War of 1812), patriot, statesman, and President dedicated to limited government and no national debt. 🆕
Thomas Edison by Jonas Greiser (07/04/25) summarizes the life (1847 - 1931) of a renowned inventor who did poorly in public school but excelled in a homeschool environment where he was allowed to explore his passion for chemistry and tinkering. At 12, he set up and ran the first train-published newspaper. At 15, he learned telegraphy. From his Menlo Park lab he improved the telephone, invented the phonograph, and created the incandescent light bulb. He held nearly 1,100 patents and was widely honored. 🆕
James Armistead Lafayette by Rachel Hazelip (07/01/25) honors an unsung hero of the American Revolution, James Armistead Lafayette, who was born into slavery (~1748) and spent his early years working on a plantation in Virginia. His owner, Armistead, allowed him to join the American Revolution where he was a double-agent spy whose work earned the respect of General Lafayette (whose surname he adopted) and eventually his freedom. 🆕
Lewis and Clark by Jonah Grieser (06/30/25) profiles famous explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark who, at the behest of President Thomas Jefferson, successfully traversed the rugged Continental Divide and 8000 miles of the American continent while exercising diplomacy and grit along the way. 🆕
Stephen Decatur (1779–1820) by Alli Megal (06/28/25). Decatur was one of the early heroes of the United States Navy, serving in the First and Second Barbary Wars and the War of 1812. He distinguished himself both for naval victories and for moral clarity and fearless leadership. 🆕
Harriet Tubman by Rachel Hazelip (06/26/25) profiles a woman, born a slave, brain injured in childhood, who rescued slaves via Underground Railroad for more than a decade (1850s-1860s), and continued fighting for liberty after the Civil War as an advocate for woman’s suffrage and equality for all.
John Coffee Hayes by IFF Staff (06/25/25) profiles a man who converted the Texas Rangers from rag-tag ruffians to a crack law enforcement group. He also also was a skilled surveyor who helped map and develop the early infrastructure of Texas.
Ludwig Von Mises by Parrish Miller (06/24/25) profiles the famed economist who said “Every socialist is a disguised dictator.” He was forced to flee the Nazi occupation of Europe and immigrated to the United States in 1940.
Thomas Sowell by Sarah Clendenon (06/22/25) profiles an eminent black economist, born in 1930 and raised by his widowed mother. He rose from modest beginnings to become a widely cited, highly educated economist known for his conservative ideas, thoughts, and explanations.
Clarence Thomas by Jake Wyman (06/19/25) profiles an American icon who overcame poverty and segregation, and unending lies and smears to become a Supreme Court Justice dedicated to our Constitution and the foundational principles of our republic.
Grover Cleveland profile by Alli Megal (06/17/25) profiles a split two-term president who was a true conservative.
Pat Buchanan by Fred Birnbaum (06/18/25) profiles a post-WWII journalist who was an intellectual antecedent and mentor to Donald Trump.
Henry Clay by Samuel T. Lair (06/20/25) profiles “The Great Compromiser” once described as the “beau ideal of a statesman.”
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (06/28/25)
