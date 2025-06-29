Disclaimer

🆕🥸NEW READERS -- CLICK HERE

🤓 Read our Notes

🔎 Search our Substack

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Worst of America & the World

Source for some images: Sunday Strip: Don't Eat That. Eat this. By Robert W Malone MD, MS

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Source for some images: Sunday Strip: Don't Eat That. Eat this. By Robert W Malone MD, MS

What it means to be human. How do you think - in words or images? By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/21/25)

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Medical Freedom

🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Public Lands 🆕

🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. CALL and insist Sen. Mike Lee pull this amendment; ask your Congressional delegation and Rep. Mike Simpson to oppose it (posted 06/18/25, updated 06/30/25 — Lee pulled the amendment!)

Surveillance + REAL ID

Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Op-Ed: Spotting Propaganda. By Brent Regan, Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chair (06/26/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Property Taxes: How State Mandates Drive County Spending. By Brian Almon (06/25/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Religious Freedom Under Fire in Massachusetts and West Virginia. Vaccine religious exemptions and more freedoms are in jeopardy (posted 06/26/25)

Idaho Legislature: Championing Freedom and Accountability: My Legislative Accomplishments in 2025. By Idaho Sen. Tammy Nichols, Nichols for Idaho (06/24/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

News from The Defender

Most Read News of the Week (06/15/25). Topics include: New CDC ACIP panel to vote on mercury in flu shots + other shots | HPV vaccine linked to health issues in young women | Deborah Conrad Whistleblower lawsuit advances | Pharma CEOs among highest paid | CDC scientist resigns over vaccine policies | Pandemic interventions linked to excess deaths | Draft executive order causes confusion | Supreme Court rejects vaccine mandate appeal | Documentary highlights 5G health risks | The Defender seeks new staff

Pediatric Perspectives — Dr. Paul Thomas

HHS, FDA & Other Alphabet Agencies

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 429: WASTELAND (06/19/25, video 01:31:10). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Natasha Downing, Steve Slepcevic

At FreedomFest, Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, Jefferey Jaxen and the ICAN team delivered a fiery mock trial of Big Pharma, live interviews and more.

Jefferey Jaxen investigates recent FDA vaccine approvals for children and key safety components that are missing. The MAHA movement goes head-to-head with Bayer’s glyphosate as new research reveals more harm.

Calabasas mom Natasha Downing and disaster expert Steve Slepcevic join Del to expose dumping of toxic fire debris in their community—and how locals are fighting back.

Dr. Pierre Kory — SIDS

Medical Record Review Of the Twins Who Died After Vaccination And A Review Of The Literature Proving SIDS Is Caused By Vaccines. I was asked by Children's Health Defense and the parents to review the medical records of twins found dead in their bed eight days after multiple vaccinations. Related? Yes, says the hidden science. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (06/23/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

What's Causing the 'Spike' in U.S. Cancer Rates? ‘Cancer Rates are Spiking’ | Up and to the Right — U.S. Excess Cancer Deaths | Dr. Robert Malone Discusses the Need for Transparency in Medicine | Back Around with Dr. Martin Kulldorff | The Ancient Pyramid of Carbs & Grains | How Fragile is the U.S. ‘Food Supply Chain’? | Dr. Yasufumi Murakami’s COVID-19 Research Back in Spotlight | Taking Stock or Your Food Shelves (06/22/25) (06/22/25)

Rethinking the Food Pyramid and Dietary Guidelines. IMA Senior Fellows unpack the problems with the Food Pyramid, and and how the guidelines have contributed to today’s chronic disease epidemic.

Rethinking the Food Pyramid and Dietary Guidelines. IMA Senior Fellows unpack the problems with the Food Pyramid, and and how the guidelines have contributed to today’s chronic disease epidemic. Speakers: Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, Dr. Kristina Carman, Dr. Michael Turner (06/21/25, article + video 01:08:54)

Medical Freedom, Religious Freedom, Informed Consent - MA, WV & Other States

Medical Freedom, Religious Freedom, Informed Consent - MA, WV & Other States

Religious Freedom Under Fire in Massachusetts and West Virginia. Vaccine religious exemptions and more freedoms are in jeopardy (posted 06/26/25)

VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System

COVID-19 Shot Misery Index Rises Through May 30, 2025. VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (posted 06/22/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

New Florida Law Bans the Engineering of Weather + Other Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Heath Topics. Host: Jan Jekielek; Guest: Sayer Ji (06/22/25, podcast, video 34 min)

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News