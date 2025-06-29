Too Many Notes 06/28/25
Summary of Our Notes
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
IDAHO GOP PRESS RELEASE: Idaho GOP Chair Responds to Threats Against Party Leaders and Members (posted 06/27/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
What it means to be human. How do you think - in words or images? By Robert W Malone MD, MS (06/21/25)
Action Items & Information
Medical Freedom
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
Public Lands 🆕
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. CALL and insist Sen. Mike Lee pull this amendment; ask your Congressional delegation and Rep. Mike Simpson to oppose it (posted 06/18/25, updated 06/30/25 — Lee pulled the amendment!)
Surveillance + REAL ID
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system (posted 06/27/25). This is an expanded version of the item just below.
🪪 Financial Rebellion: The Real ID and Control Grid: What You Can Do (06/19/25, video 01:07:03 includes transcript). Hosts: Polly Tommey, Catherine Austin-Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest: Twila Brase
🔥 STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now
⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun 🆕
🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Op-Ed: Spotting Propaganda. By Brent Regan, Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chair (06/26/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: CEO Of Watch Duty, John Mills, Discusses Developing Wildfire Tech And The Future Of The Company. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (05/27/25, article + podcast 46:43 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: Sen. Mike Lee’s amendment to the “Big Beautiful Bill” is slated to sell off millions of acres of public lands for potential “affordable housing” in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. CALL and insist Sen. Mike Lee pull this amendment; ask your Congressional delegation and Rep. Mike Simpson to oppose it 🆕
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.
Idaho Opinion: Public Land Sales: “THE FEDS CAN’T OWN LAND IN THE STATE!!” By Eric Parker (06/25/25)
OPINION: The Public Land Sale No One Asked For, and Why the GOP Should Drop It Immediately. By Jonathan Keeperman (06/24/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance & Money
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? A message and call to action from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (06/06/25)
Idaho Property Taxes: How State Mandates Drive County Spending. By Brian Almon (06/25/25)
Illegal Immigration
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
IDAHO GOP PRESS RELEASE: Idaho GOP Chair Responds to Threats Against Party Leaders and Members (posted 06/27/25)
Religious Freedom Under Fire in Massachusetts and West Virginia. Vaccine religious exemptions and more freedoms are in jeopardy (posted 06/26/25)
Idaho Legislature — Heather Scott: Catching Up: Spring to Summer Update. By Rep. Heather Scott (06/21/25)
Idaho Legislature: Championing Freedom and Accountability: My Legislative Accomplishments in 2025. By Idaho Sen. Tammy Nichols, Nichols for Idaho (06/24/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI: Covid is a Military Operation that Never Stopped + Discussing the Covid Dossier in detail with Cornelia Mrose and Debbie Lerman. Presentations and Interviews 🆕
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
News from The Defender
Most Read News of the Week (06/15/25). Topics include: New CDC ACIP panel to vote on mercury in flu shots + other shots | HPV vaccine linked to health issues in young women | Deborah Conrad Whistleblower lawsuit advances | Pharma CEOs among highest paid | CDC scientist resigns over vaccine policies | Pandemic interventions linked to excess deaths | Draft executive order causes confusion | Supreme Court rejects vaccine mandate appeal | Documentary highlights 5G health risks | The Defender seeks new staff
Pediatric Perspectives — Dr. Paul Thomas
Pediatric Perspectives — Parent's Concerns: Illness, Pertussis, Sudden Infant Death (SIDS), and Helpful Home Remedies. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Larry Palevsky, MD (06/21/25, video 47:17 includes transcript)
HHS, FDA & Other Alphabet Agencies
HHS Press Release: HHS Secretary Kennedy, CMS Administrator Oz Secure Industry Pledge to Fix Broken Prior Authorization System (06/23/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 429: WASTELAND (06/19/25, video 01:31:10). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Natasha Downing, Steve Slepcevic
At FreedomFest, Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, Jefferey Jaxen and the ICAN team delivered a fiery mock trial of Big Pharma, live interviews and more.
Jefferey Jaxen investigates recent FDA vaccine approvals for children and key safety components that are missing. The MAHA movement goes head-to-head with Bayer’s glyphosate as new research reveals more harm.
Calabasas mom Natasha Downing and disaster expert Steve Slepcevic join Del to expose dumping of toxic fire debris in their community—and how locals are fighting back.
Dr. Pierre Kory — SIDS
Medical Record Review Of the Twins Who Died After Vaccination And A Review Of The Literature Proving SIDS Is Caused By Vaccines. I was asked by Children's Health Defense and the parents to review the medical records of twins found dead in their bed eight days after multiple vaccinations. Related? Yes, says the hidden science. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (06/23/25)
Independent Medical Alliance
What's Causing the 'Spike' in U.S. Cancer Rates? ‘Cancer Rates are Spiking’ | Up and to the Right — U.S. Excess Cancer Deaths | Dr. Robert Malone Discusses the Need for Transparency in Medicine | Back Around with Dr. Martin Kulldorff | The Ancient Pyramid of Carbs & Grains | How Fragile is the U.S. ‘Food Supply Chain’? | Dr. Yasufumi Murakami’s COVID-19 Research Back in Spotlight | Taking Stock or Your Food Shelves (06/22/25) (06/22/25)
Rethinking the Food Pyramid and Dietary Guidelines. IMA Senior Fellows unpack the problems with the Food Pyramid, and and how the guidelines have contributed to today’s chronic disease epidemic. Speakers: Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, Dr. Kristina Carman, Dr. Michael Turner (06/21/25, article + video 01:08:54)
Medical Freedom, Religious Freedom, Informed Consent - MA, WV & Other States
Religious Freedom Under Fire in Massachusetts and West Virginia. Vaccine religious exemptions and more freedoms are in jeopardy (posted 06/26/25)
VAERS - Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System
COVID-19 Shot Misery Index Rises Through May 30, 2025. VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (posted 06/22/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire
Weather Engineering: Idaho vs Florida. State in denial or action. By SA (06/25/25)
New Florida Law Bans the Engineering of Weather + Other Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Heath Topics. Host: Jan Jekielek; Guest: Sayer Ji (06/22/25, podcast, video 34 min)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF): Pride in America Series. The Pride in America series, which began in 2023, celebrates patriots who stood up for this country in the face of adversity
Harriet Tubman by Rachel Hazelip (06/26/25) profiles a woman, born a slave, brain injured in childhood, who rescued slaves via Underground Railroad for more than a decade (1850s-1860s), and continued fighting for liberty after the Civil War as an advocate for woman’s suffrage and equality for all. 🆕
John Coffee Hayes by IFF Staff (06/25/25) profiles a man who converted the Texas Rangers from rag-tag ruffians to a crack law enforcement group. He also also was a skilled surveyor who helped map and develop the early infrastructure of Texas. 🆕
Ludwig Von Mises by Parrish Miller (06/24/25) profiles the famed economist who said “Every socialist is a disguised dictator.” He was forced to flee the Nazi occupation of Europe and immigrated to the United States in 1940. 🆕
Thomas Sowell by Sarah Clendenon (06/22/25) profiles an eminent black economist, born in 1930 and raised by his widowed mother. He rose from modest beginnings to become a widely cited, highly educated economist known for his conservative ideas, thoughts, and explanations. 🆕
Clarence Thomas by Jake Wyman (06/19/25) profiles an American icon who overcame poverty and segregation, and unending lies and smears to become a Supreme Court Justice dedicated to our Constitution and the foundational principles of our republic. 🆕
Grover Cleveland profile by Alli Megal (06/17/25) profiles a split two-term president who was a true conservative.
Pat Buchanan by Fred Birnbaum (06/18/25) profiles a post-WWII journalist who was an intellectual antecedent and mentor to Donald Trump.
Henry Clay by Samuel T. Lair (06/20/25) profiles “The Great Compromiser” once described as the “beau ideal of a statesman.”
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (06/14/25)
