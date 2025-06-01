Too Many Notes 05/31/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Action Items & Information
🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
IDAHO FAMILY POLICY CENTER PETITION — ALERT: Tell St. Luke’s to Stop Pushing the LGBT Agenda. By Edward Clark (05/22/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.
CEO Of Watch Duty, John Mills, Discusses Developing Wildfire Tech And The Future Of The Company. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (05/27/25, article + podcast 46:43 includes transcript)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
How Idaho’s Lava Hot Springs Public Recreation Area Disappeared. By Fred Birnbaum (05/28/25)
Idaho, We Saved You Money! (Not). By Ron Nate, PhD, Idaho Freedom Foundation President (05/23/25)
Say Goodbye to the Penny. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (05/28/25, may require subscription)
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) analyzes and rates hundreds of bills each legislative session on a wide variety of topics (typically rating more than half the bills printed during each session). IFF rates more bills than any other organization we know of. The ratings provide insights to Freedom ♦ Spending ♦ Education in the Idaho legislature, with the goal of making state legislation transparent and readily accessible.
Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
OPINION: Idaho in the Crosshairs. By Brent Regan, Kootenai County Republican Central Committee Chair (05/23/25)
A new era begins for the health of Americans. By Idaho State Representative Lucas Cayler (05/25/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Fluoride
Fluoride Warnings: Water, Toothpaste, Varnish (posted 05/29/25)
Pediatric Perspectives
Pediatric Perspectives: Vaccine Zealotry + Don’t Fear Disease. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Dr. Suzanne Humphries, M.D. (05/24/25, video 44:26, includes transcript)
CHD News
Most Read News of the Week (05/25/25). Topics include: Chronic Disease & MAHA; Child Vaccine Death; COVID Vaccine Heart Damage; Fluoride Dangers in Drinking Water; Senate Hearing COVID Vaccine Risk Cover-Up; Kids & COVID Vaccine Autoimmune Disease; Mumps Vaccine Doesn’t Work; FDA COVID Shot Guidelines Changed; Bill Gates turns India into Lab Rats; Ice Cream Additives Harmful
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 425: FAILURE TO WARN (05/22/25, video 01:50:34). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Jordan Vaughn. MD
HIGHWIRE SUMMARY
This episode was packed with truth and good directions: U.S. Senate hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson exposes federal health agencies' concealment of COVID-19 vaccine risks, such as myocarditis; AI's impact on the digital landscape; the FDA's shift away from automatic COVID booster approvals; and a milestone MAHA commission report. Finally, Dr. Jordan Vaughn discusses his Senate testimony and the future for long COVID patients and providers.
Key Topics
U.S. Senate Hearing: Led by Senator Ron Johnson, revealed federal health agencies hid risks of myocarditis and other COVID-19 vaccine injuries.
AI's Digital Impact: AI's rapid transformation of the online world and implications for the future.
FDA Policy Shift: FDA moving away from automatic approval of COVID boosters, indicating a sea change in regulatory approach.
MAHA Commission Milestone: Release of the first commission report marks significant progress in its objectives.
Guest Spotlight: Dr. Jordan Vaughn: Founder and President of The Microvascular Research Foundation and leading expert on long COVID discussed his Senate hearing testimony and future steps for patients and providers.
Idaho + Ivermectin in Idaho
A new era begins for the health of Americans. By Idaho State Representative Lucas Cayler (05/25/25)
🔥💊Ivermectin Update — Why aren’t Idaho Pharmacies Selling Ivermectin Over the Counter? (posted 05/27/25) | See follow-up letter to legislators on our Resources page
Sasha Latypova — CDC Vaccine Schedule and COVID Dossier
CDC issued the anticipated update to the children's schedule for covid shots. CDC deprives parents of decision-making authority for "routine" shots, and only allows "shared" decision-making if you can prove the child is not "immunocompromised". By Sasha Latypova (05/30/25)
Covid Dossier - discussing Canada and US with Matthew Pauly and Connie Shields. By Sasha Latypova (05/26/25, article + video 01:42:50 includes transcript)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI…
FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
ICYMI: 🔥🛑💉 Central District Health (CDH) Board voted to PERMANENTLY table the vote to defund and stop promoting COVID-19 mRNA Shots. This means, the COVID-19 gene therapy shots will continue to be offered by CDH. However, a concerning violation of parliamentary voting procedures may have occurred. Please write CDH!
ICYMI: FDA Says No Licenses for COVID-19 Vaccines for Many Americans Without Trial Data. The trials ‘can provide reassurance that the American repeat-boosters in-perpetuity strategy is evidence-based,’ officials said. By Zachary Stieber
COVID-19 Shots
Could Pfizer and Moderna mRNA permanently change your DNA? Hosts: Dr. Peter McCullough. Guests: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, McCullough Foundation; Dr. John Catanzaro, NEO7 Biosciences. (05/26/25, article + podcast 57 min)
CDC issued the anticipated update to the children's schedule for covid shots. CDC deprives parents of decision-making authority for "routine" shots, and only allows "shared" decision-making if you can prove the child is not "immunocompromised". By Sasha Latypova (05/30/25)
🔥BREAKING NEWS FROM CDC: COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women (05/27/25, updated 05/28/25)
Follow the Silenced
ICYMI: “Follow the Silenced Documentary” — Watch FREE on Demand and Share (video 01:43:27)
Independent Medical Alliance — Smart Moms Ask Resources & HHS Announcement
Independent Medical Alliance: Introducing the ‘Smart Moms Ask’ mRNA Resource Center. A new hub for parents seeking trustworthy answers about mRNA vaccines. Explore expert videos, Q&As, and tools to support informed consent and protect your family’s health. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/30/25)
Senator Ron Johnson — Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies
Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis. By Senator Ron Johnson (05/30/25)
The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines - Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs (05/21/25)
Independent Health Alliance (formerly FLCCC) — Webinar: HHS and mRNA: Children, Pregnancy, and What’s Next. Sen. Ron Johnson joins the IMA Weekly Webinar for a powerful conversation on the future of COVID-19 vaccine policy. By Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Sen. Ron Johnson, Dr. David Martenson, Dr. Jordan Vaughn, David Mansdoerfer (05/24/25, article + video 1:08:59)
Dr. Peter McCullough & Nicolas Hulscher
🛑💉 BREAKING: HHS Terminates Moderna’s $766 Million in mRNA Bird Flu Injection Contracts. Termination of both development and purchase contracts signals a major shift away from the failed mRNA platform. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (05/28/25)
FDA eases on COVID-19 vaccination, but did they go far enough? Q&A 152. Dr. Peter McCullough says New England Journal of Medicine article by Drs. Prasad and Makary and new FDA framework on COVID-19 shots misses the mark (05/22/25, podcast 58 min)
Midwestern Doctor — Corticosteroids & Turbo Cancers
The Hidden Dangers of Corticosteroids. Steroids temporarily improve things but often then make things much worse. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/29/25)
Turbo Cancers and Alternative Cancer Treatments. Reviewing the reckless decisions that caused a carcinogenic injection to be given to billions of people. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/24/25)
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon — Live Virus Vaccines & “Bolus” Mechanism of Harm
The Needle’s Secret … is no longer a secret. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (05/31/25, article + video 18:05 with transcript)
FDA warns against a deadly “live virus” vaccine… what about all the others? By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (05/24/25, video 14 min includes transcript)
Memorial Day 2025
Before the Words Were Spoken. Why I Waited to Share My Memorial Day Speech. By David J Leavitt (05/26/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25
ICYMI: Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Progress in the Culture Wars: Renewed Hope Ahead. The New American Enlightenment. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/26/25)
Covid Dossier - discussing Canada and US with Matthew Pauly and Connie Shields. By Sasha Latypova (05/26/25, article + video 01:42:50 includes transcript)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: 🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance
ICYMI: 🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Farming, Regenerative Farming, and Geoengineering
A new era begins for the health of Americans. By Idaho State Representative Lucas Cayler (05/25/25)
American Farmer Doing Something about Weather Engineering! He’s going to Washington to talk with RFK Jr. (05/16/25): https://substack.com/profile/68304299-big-e/note/c-120255561
Idaho Connection
Idaho Geoengineering Transparency. Already available or coming soon? By SA (05/30/25)
🏠“Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho” has a New Home (posted 05/29/25)
Oceans Dimming
☕️ OH, HARVARD ☙ Wednesday, May 28, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠. Trump nukes Harvard’s contracts; liberals howl; ethics prof fakes honesty study; morgue director sells body parts; oceans go dark—and yes, there’s a Harvard link to that too. Plus more. By Jeff Childers (05/28/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (05/24/25)
