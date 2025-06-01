Disclaimer

🆕🥸NEW READERS -- CLICK HERE

🤓 Read our Notes

🔎 Search our Substack

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Worst of America & the World

Source of some images: Sunday Strip: TDS Diagnostic of Cognitive Decline. You decide. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/25/25)

Source of some images: Friday Funnies: Liberal Losers and other true stories. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/23/25)

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Source of some images: Sunday Strip: TDS Diagnostic of Cognitive Decline. You decide. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/25/25)

Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Action Items & Information

Take Action

🔥STOP REAL ID - REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now

🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.

🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)

✋Repeal the PREP Act

🔥STOP MRNA DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone

🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.

Sign Smart Moms Petition

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Sign Petition

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

Stop Geoengineering in Idaho

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.

CEO Of Watch Duty, John Mills, Discusses Developing Wildfire Tech And The Future Of The Company. By THE HOTSHOT WAKE UP (05/27/25, article + podcast 46:43 includes transcript)

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

Image Credit: Grok ai. Grok ai doesn’t like when government spends our money on activities that are not the proper role of government. Neither do we the people!

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Fluoride

Pediatric Perspectives

Mild Dental Fluorosis: Grok generated

CHD News

Most Read News of the Week (05/25/25). Topics include: Chronic Disease & MAHA; Child Vaccine Death; COVID Vaccine Heart Damage; Fluoride Dangers in Drinking Water; Senate Hearing COVID Vaccine Risk Cover-Up; Kids & COVID Vaccine Autoimmune Disease; Mumps Vaccine Doesn’t Work; FDA COVID Shot Guidelines Changed; Bill Gates turns India into Lab Rats; Ice Cream Additives Harmful

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 425: FAILURE TO WARN. Watch | Substack Note

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 425: FAILURE TO WARN (05/22/25, video 01:50:34). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Jordan Vaughn. MD

HIGHWIRE SUMMARY

This episode was packed with truth and good directions: U.S. Senate hearing led by Senator Ron Johnson exposes federal health agencies' concealment of COVID-19 vaccine risks, such as myocarditis; AI's impact on the digital landscape; the FDA's shift away from automatic COVID booster approvals; and a milestone MAHA commission report. Finally, Dr. Jordan Vaughn discusses his Senate testimony and the future for long COVID patients and providers.

Key Topics

U.S. Senate Hearing: Led by Senator Ron Johnson, revealed federal health agencies hid risks of myocarditis and other COVID-19 vaccine injuries.

AI's Digital Impact: AI's rapid transformation of the online world and implications for the future.

FDA Policy Shift: FDA moving away from automatic approval of COVID boosters, indicating a sea change in regulatory approach.

MAHA Commission Milestone: Release of the first commission report marks significant progress in its objectives.

Guest Spotlight: Dr. Jordan Vaughn: Founder and President of The Microvascular Research Foundation and leading expert on long COVID discussed his Senate hearing testimony and future steps for patients and providers.

Idaho + Ivermectin in Idaho

Sasha Latypova — CDC Vaccine Schedule and COVID Dossier

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

COVID-19 Shots

Image Source: Grok. Do not take COVID-19 Shots, regardless of FDA/CDC recommendations.

Could Pfizer and Moderna mRNA permanently change your DNA? Hosts: Dr. Peter McCullough. Guests: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, McCullough Foundation; Dr. John Catanzaro, NEO7 Biosciences. (05/26/25, article + podcast 57 min)

Follow the Silenced

Independent Medical Alliance — Smart Moms Ask Resources & HHS Announcement

Independent Medical Alliance: Introducing the ‘Smart Moms Ask’ mRNA Resource Center. A new hub for parents seeking trustworthy answers about mRNA vaccines. Explore expert videos, Q&As, and tools to support informed consent and protect your family’s health. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/30/25)

Senator Ron Johnson — Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies

Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis. By Senator Ron Johnson (05/30/25)

The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines - Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs (05/21/25)

The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines - Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs

Dr. Peter McCullough & Nicolas Hulscher

🛑💉 BREAKING: HHS Terminates Moderna’s $766 Million in mRNA Bird Flu Injection Contracts. Termination of both development and purchase contracts signals a major shift away from the failed mRNA platform. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (05/28/25)

FDA eases on COVID-19 vaccination, but did they go far enough? Q&A 152. Dr. Peter McCullough says New England Journal of Medicine article by Drs. Prasad and Makary and new FDA framework on COVID-19 shots misses the mark (05/22/25, podcast 58 min)

Midwestern Doctor — Corticosteroids & Turbo Cancers

Source: Grok image. Pharma shots and pills may not be the answer for every ill.

The Hidden Dangers of Corticosteroids. Steroids temporarily improve things but often then make things much worse. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/29/25)

Turbo Cancers and Alternative Cancer Treatments. Reviewing the reckless decisions that caused a carcinogenic injection to be given to billions of people. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/24/25)

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon — Live Virus Vaccines & “Bolus” Mechanism of Harm

Memorial Day 2025

Before the Words Were Spoken. Why I Waited to Share My Memorial Day Speech. By David J Leavitt (05/26/25)

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Farming, Regenerative Farming, and Geoengineering

Idaho Connection

Oceans Dimming

☕️ OH, HARVARD ☙ Wednesday, May 28, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠. Trump nukes Harvard’s contracts; liberals howl; ethics prof fakes honesty study; morgue director sells body parts; oceans go dark—and yes, there’s a Harvard link to that too. Plus more. By Jeff Childers (05/28/25)

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News