Too Many Notes 05/24/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Commentary from James R Goodrich about Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis and Sympathy (05/23/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Woman Shares Beautiful Story About the Night Donald Trump Saved Her Life During a Chance Encounter in NYC, Long Before He Became President. By Cassandra MacDonald (05/17/25)
Friday Funnies: Liberal Losers and other true stories. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/23/25)
Source of some images: Sunday Strip: Beach Blood Sport. Permission requested. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/18/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)
ICYMI: REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now (posted 05/07/25)
ICYMI: 🚨🛑💉Call for action — please submit public comment to the FDA asking them to remove mRNA shots from market. By Sasha Latypova (05/13/25)
📋Event in Meridian Idaho (May 30, 2025, 6:30pm): In-person screening of documentary "Generation Zapped about radio frequency (RF) exposure from wireless technologies (posted 05/24/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION - Webinar: The Urgent Call to Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Liz Mumper, and Dr. Kim Biss (05/17/25, article + video 1 hr)
🔥SIGN PETITION - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data! By ICANDecide.org (posted 05/18/25)
2A - Second Amendment
Second Amendment (press release): Attorney General Ken Paxton and Others Urge Congress to Pass National Constitutional Concealed Carry Legislation (05/21/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Accountability at the Library. By Brian Almon (05/19/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Nowhere To Hyde - Is Idaho Throwing Taxpayer Money Into the Wind? Idaho taxpayers are spending considerable amounts of money on off-year, low turnout elections and cloud seeding. Is it time to find a better use for those tax dollars? (05/22/25, video 11:44 includes transcript)
Op-Ed: Small Elections, Big Consequences. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (05/22/25)
Idaho Voting: Fixing the Turnout Problem. By Brian Almon (May 21, 2025)
Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Energy
Why Idahoans Are Paying More for Their Power Bills. How out-of-state energy mandates and corporate projects are driving up Idaho’s power costs. By Rep. David J Leavitt (05/21/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott (posted 05/07/25)
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.
Forest Service Chief: Attack Fires Early, Fast, Go Direct, And Fully Suppress New Starts. Chief Schultz writes a letter of intent for the 2025 fire season. By The Hotshot Wake Up (05/23/25)
🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance (05/21/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page (updated 04/14/25)
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
Nowhere To Hyde - Is Idaho Throwing Taxpayer Money Into the Wind? Idaho taxpayers are spending considerable amounts of money on off-year, low turnout elections and cloud seeding. Is it time to find a better use for those tax dollars? (05/22/25, video 11:44 includes transcript)
What Is a Credit Rating? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (05/21/2025)
Idaho Legislature: Farming on a Leash: Can Idaho Survive Without D.C. Dollars? When the Check Stops Coming: Is Idaho Agriculture Ready to Stand Alone? By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (05/18/25)
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. The Stop Idaho RINOS Idaho GOP Scorecard (new in 2025) features bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (posted 05/09/25, with additional Substack Note posted 05/20/25).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) analyzes and rates hundreds of bills each legislative session on a wide variety of topics (typically rating more than half the bills printed during each session). IFF rates more bills than any other organization we know of. The ratings provide insights to Freedom ♦ Spending ♦ Education in the Idaho legislature, with the goal of making state legislation transparent and readily accessible.
Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
Law & Justice
Labrador Letter: Idaho Cracks Down on Online Child Predators (05/23/25)
Idaho Justice? Baby Cyrus & St. Luke’s Defamation Case Update. Idaho Supreme Court Appeal Filed: St. Luke’s vs Ammon Bundy and Diego Rodriguez Case (posted 05/27/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
“Follow the Silenced Documentary” — Watch FREE on Demand and Share (posted 05/18/25, video 01:43:27)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
News
Most Read News of the Week (05/18/25). Topics include: HHS Vaccine Policy Shift; Pfizer Lawsuit Update; COVID Vaccine Fertility Concerns; FDA Targets Fluoride Drugs; Hep B Vaccine Critique; EU Pfizer Contract Scandal; Pregnancy Vaccine Risks; Texas Toothpaste Investigation; Trump Probes COVID Paper; FDA Approves Natural Dyes
Pediatric Perspectives
🛑💉COVID Shots
ICYMI: 🚨🛑💉Call for action — please submit public comment to the FDA asking them to remove mRNA shots from market. By Sasha Latypova (05/13/25)
See also Action Items and Independent Medical Alliance.
Health Freedom Idaho - Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMFs)
📋Event in Meridian Idaho (May 30, 2025, 6:30pm): In-person screening of documentary "Generation Zapped about radio frequency (RF) exposure from wireless technologies (posted 05/24/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 424: BREAKING THE SILENCE (05/15/25, video 01:27:21). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Twila Brase, RN, PHN; Covid Vaccine Injured Andre Cherry, Nikki Holland, Doug Cameron, plus Andre Cherry’s full-time caretaker/brother Christian Cherry
🔥Don’t miss this episode! It’s essential watching for everyone who has a speck of humanity left. At the end, Del Bigtree tells you what’s next for him.
This week’s Highwire covers critical issues surrounding government surveillance and the REAL ID system, AI’s rapid growth and energy consumption, health risks from cell phone radiation, and the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on vaccine-injured individuals highlighted in the documentary Follow the Silenced.
Real ID and Privacy Concerns: Del Bigtree and Twila Brase, RN, PHN, discuss the government's push for Real ID. Real ID threatens privacy and medical freedom.
AI Energy Consumption and Regulation: Jefferey Jaxen reports on AI's projected massive energy consumption. Raises questions about regulating rapidly expanding AI technology.
Health Risks and Vaccine Impacts: New studies highlight dangers of cell phone radiation. Evidence suggests a link between COVID-19 vaccines and declining fertility rates.
Vaccine Injuries and Follow the Silenced: Del hosts Doug Cameron, Andre Cherry, and Nikki Holland, who are vaccine-injured. Their stories are featured in the documentary Follow the Silenced. Christian Cherry, Andre’s brother, is a full-time caregiver due to Andre’s vaccine injury.
🔥SIGN PETITION - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data! By ICANDecide.org (posted 05/18/25)
Independent Medical Alliance (previously FLCCC)
🔥SIGN PETITION - Webinar: The Urgent Call to Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Liz Mumper, and Dr. Kim Biss (05/17/25, article + video 1 hr)
DEBUNKED: “Millions Saved” COVID-19 Vaccine Study Torn to Shreds. Dr. Raphael Lataster’s new meta-critique exposes the flawed math, false assumptions, and hidden conflicts behind the infamous “14 million lives saved” vaccine claim. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (05/18/25, article plus video 24:34)
Understanding the Health Benefits of Vitamin D. Dr. Sunil J Wimalawansa explains why vitamin D is vital for overall health, playing key roles in musculoskeletal, immune, and cardiovascular functions. By Independent Medical Alliance. Guest post By Sunil J Wimalawansa, MD, PhD, MBA, DSc. Prof. Medicine, Endocrinology & Human Nutrition (04/02/25)
Sasha Latypova
Is Tuberculosis Contagious? By Sasha Latypova (05/19/25)
Dr. Robert Malone
Analysis of the MAHA Report. American children face unprecedented rates of chronic illness. By Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS (05/22/25)
The Assault on Freedom in the UK and Europe and a warning for the US. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/17/25)
If Energy Drink Ads Were Honest - Honest Ads (Monster, Red Bull, Gatorade Parody). Energy drinks are just like drugs except with cooler colors. (11/11/16, video 05:11), Shared in Friday Funnies: Liberal Losers and other true stories. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/23/25)
Midwestern Doctor
The Century of Evidence Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Unmasking one of the greatest tragedies in medicine. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/22/25)
Building Coalitions and Overcoming Division. MAHA Updates and How Each of Us Can Make America Healthy Again. By A Midwestern Doctor, AMD (05/16/25)
The Remarkable Secrets of Coconuts. May's Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/18/25)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI…
FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
ICYMI: 🔥🛑💉 Central District Health (CDH) Board voted to PERMANENTLY table the vote to defund and stop promoting COVID-19 mRNA Shots. This means, the COVID-19 gene therapy shots will continue to be offered by CDH. However, a concerning violation of parliamentary voting procedures may have occurred (05/09/25, updated 05/10/25)
FDA Says No Licenses for COVID-19 Vaccines for Many Americans Without Trial Data. The trials ‘can provide reassurance that the American repeat-boosters in-perpetuity strategy is evidence-based,’ officials said. By Zachary Stieber (05/21/25)
🛑💉STOP THE SHOTS: It's high time we defund and stop administering COVID shots to anyone — all ages, regardless of "vulnerable status" or "comorbidities.” The shots do not stop transmission, they do not stop severe disease or hospitalization, and they have killed and disabled more than all other VAERS-reported vaccines combined! (posted 05/24/25)
“Follow the Silenced Documentary” — Watch FREE on Demand and Share (posted 05/18/25, video 01:43:27)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25
ICYMI: Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott
ICYMI: 🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property. By Idaho Department of Insurance (05/21/25)
ICYMI: ✒️ Sign Change . org Petition to Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Chemtrails: Not Just a Theory Anymore. By Hari Heath in May 2025 Issue of The People's Pen
✒️ Our Skies Are Not Science Projects: Ban Cloud Seeding Now! Petition to Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho (posted 05/23/25)
🔥 Nanoparticles & the Hidden Health Crisis - Geoengineering Report. Polly Tommey and Dane Wigington discuss the visible and invisible poisons in our environment. Hosts: Polly Tommey, Dane Wigington (05/18/25, video 10:52, includes transcript)
🔥 Aluminum Dust from Geoengineering Fueling Super Wildfires According to Author. By Denis Mills (09/06/18) + What’s in Cloud Seeding Flares (posted 05/21/25)
Millions into the Clouds—Is Idaho Chasing Storms or Just Spending? Unproven science, no permits, and millions of taxpayer dollars—what Idahoans aren’t being told about cloud seeding. A message from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (05/20/25)
🔥 Cloud Seeding and Fires. 1990 CA Environmental Impact Report Warnings. By SA (05/20/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (05/17/25)
