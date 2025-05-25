Disclaimer

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Action Items & Information

Take Action

🔥SIGN PETITION - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data! By ICANDecide.org (posted 05/18/25)

2A - Second Amendment

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below

Accountability at the Library. By Brian Almon (05/19/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity

Energy

Why Idahoans Are Paying More for Their Power Bills. How out-of-state energy mandates and corporate projects are driving up Idaho’s power costs. By Rep. David J Leavitt (05/21/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott (posted 05/07/25)

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above)

Nowhere To Hyde - Is Idaho Throwing Taxpayer Money Into the Wind? Idaho taxpayers are spending considerable amounts of money on off-year, low turnout elections and cloud seeding. Is it time to find a better use for those tax dollars? (05/22/25, video 11:44 includes transcript)

What Is a Credit Rating? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (05/21/2025)

Idaho Legislature: Farming on a Leash: Can Idaho Survive Without D.C. Dollars? When the Check Stops Coming: Is Idaho Agriculture Ready to Stand Alone? By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (05/18/25)

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Law & Justice

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature

“Follow the Silenced Documentary” — Watch FREE on Demand and Share (posted 05/18/25, video 01:43:27)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

News

Most Read News of the Week (05/18/25). Topics include: HHS Vaccine Policy Shift; Pfizer Lawsuit Update; COVID Vaccine Fertility Concerns; FDA Targets Fluoride Drugs; Hep B Vaccine Critique; EU Pfizer Contract Scandal; Pregnancy Vaccine Risks; Texas Toothpaste Investigation; Trump Probes COVID Paper; FDA Approves Natural Dyes

Pediatric Perspectives

🛑💉COVID Shots

ICYMI: 🚨🛑💉Call for action — please submit public comment to the FDA asking them to remove mRNA shots from market. By Sasha Latypova (05/13/25)

See also Action Items and Independent Medical Alliance.

Health Freedom Idaho - Electromagnetic Frequencies (EMFs)

📋Event in Meridian Idaho (May 30, 2025, 6:30pm): In-person screening of documentary "Generation Zapped about radio frequency (RF) exposure from wireless technologies (posted 05/24/25)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 424: BREAKING THE SILENCE. Watch | Substack Note

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 424: BREAKING THE SILENCE (05/15/25, video 01:27:21). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Twila Brase, RN, PHN; Covid Vaccine Injured Andre Cherry, Nikki Holland, Doug Cameron, plus Andre Cherry’s full-time caretaker/brother Christian Cherry

🔥Don’t miss this episode! It’s essential watching for everyone who has a speck of humanity left. At the end, Del Bigtree tells you what’s next for him.

This week’s Highwire covers critical issues surrounding government surveillance and the REAL ID system, AI’s rapid growth and energy consumption, health risks from cell phone radiation, and the impact of COVID-19 vaccines on vaccine-injured individuals highlighted in the documentary Follow the Silenced.

Real ID and Privacy Concerns: Del Bigtree and Twila Brase, RN, PHN, discuss the government's push for Real ID. Real ID threatens privacy and medical freedom.

AI Energy Consumption and Regulation: Jefferey Jaxen reports on AI's projected massive energy consumption. Raises questions about regulating rapidly expanding AI technology.

Health Risks and Vaccine Impacts: New studies highlight dangers of cell phone radiation. Evidence suggests a link between COVID-19 vaccines and declining fertility rates.

Vaccine Injuries and Follow the Silenced: Del hosts Doug Cameron, Andre Cherry, and Nikki Holland, who are vaccine-injured. Their stories are featured in the documentary Follow the Silenced. Christian Cherry, Andre’s brother, is a full-time caregiver due to Andre’s vaccine injury.

Independent Medical Alliance (previously FLCCC)

🔥SIGN PETITION - Webinar: The Urgent Call to Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Liz Mumper, and Dr. Kim Biss (05/17/25, article + video 1 hr)

DEBUNKED: “Millions Saved” COVID-19 Vaccine Study Torn to Shreds. Dr. Raphael Lataster’s new meta-critique exposes the flawed math, false assumptions, and hidden conflicts behind the infamous “14 million lives saved” vaccine claim. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (05/18/25, article plus video 24:34)

Understanding the Health Benefits of Vitamin D. Dr. Sunil J Wimalawansa explains why vitamin D is vital for overall health, playing key roles in musculoskeletal, immune, and cardiovascular functions. By Independent Medical Alliance. Guest post By Sunil J Wimalawansa, MD, PhD, MBA, DSc. Prof. Medicine, Endocrinology & Human Nutrition (04/02/25)

Sasha Latypova

Is Tuberculosis Contagious? By Sasha Latypova (05/19/25)

Dr. Robert Malone

Midwestern Doctor

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

See also "Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury" which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit / Wildfire

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News