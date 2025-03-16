Too Many Notes 03/15/25
Legislative Advocacy
During the 2025 Idaho Legislative session, we’re spending gobs of time looking at bills so we can push good ones and nip bad ones in the behind. (Our opinions only, of course.)
We apologize to readers in other states and countries, as our content for you will be sparser than usual. Please bear with us. The good news is that the Idaho legislature is part-time, so the pain should be over by late March or early April.
If you do live outside of Idaho, we urge you to watch what your local legislators are doing and participate actively in assessing their work or helping them to do better. You have the most control at the LOCAL level, so make your voice heard, peacefully and respectively. How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
Search 🔎
Looking for something special?
Latest Headlines from Outside Our Substack
National / International
Attorney General Ken Paxton Press Releases (AG Paxton’s actions often benefit the entire country)
The Epoch Times (requires modestly priced digital subscription for many articles | Subscribe)
Gateway Pundit (headlines link to articles)
Vigilant Fox (headlines link to articles)
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
“News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State”
Key Features of Gem State Chronicle:
Substack (a “mini version” of the Chronicle delivered to your Inbox) ● Idaho Insider (insights and links for each branch of government) ● Gem State Report (guests share insights on the latest news from the Legislature) ● Guest Editorials ● Letters to the Editor ● Press Releases ● Podcast ● Videos ● Conservative Organizations ● Conservative Media Outlets ● Resources for Voters & Engaged Citizens ● Subscribe to Substack & Chronicle for extra features ● Merch Store
Idaho.One
”Your Favorite Sources in One Place.”
Includes latest articles from: Gem State (Brian Almon) ● Glenneda’s Substack (Glenneda Zuiderveld) ● Idaho Dispatch ● Idaho GOP ● Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack) ● Idaho Freedom Foundation ● Idaho Tribune ● Media Right News ● Redoubt News ● Stop Idaho RINOS ● The Kootenai Journal ● True Idaho News
Summary of This Week’s Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source of some images: Friday Funnies: A Universal Remote to Give peace a chance. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/07/25)
Source of science studies image: Transitioning Mice and Other True Stories. The hard left chooses " scientism" over ethics (again). By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/12/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Source of some images: Friday Funnies: A Universal Remote to Give peace a chance. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/07/25)
President Trump with Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-12 (aka Lil X) (03/14/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
SELECTED IDAHO BILLS IN ONE PLACE
Conservative Idaho citizens can take action to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government. Please help by calling and emailing your representatives to support or oppose bills you care about!
Recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date: Click here for Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose and a Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
Idaho Legislature: David Leavitt’s Substack Recommendation (posted 03/10/25)
Idaho Legislature: The Strength to Stand: Planning With Purpose, Acting in Unity, Trusting in Faith. A Message from the Gang of Eight. By Zito for Idaho - Sen. Christy Zito (03/09/25)
Idaho Legislature: Standing Strong. The Fight for Freedom, Truth, and Accountability. By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/09/25)
Idaho Legislature: Week 8 and 9 Recap. By Nichols for Idaho - Sen. Tammy Nichols (03/09/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho Capitol Clarity: Defending Traditional Family Values. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 03/12/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Election Integrity: Utah GOP to End Universal Mail-In Voting, Moves to Restore Election Integrity. By Associate Editor, Gateway Pundig (03/09/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
mRNA Shots: Two Docs W/ 2x Super Bowl Champion Clint Didier & Laura Demaray (03/02/25, video 01:02:03)
IMA: Out with the Old, In with the New: HHR March 9, 2025. Dr. Francis Collins 'abruptly retires' and Drs. Bhattacharya and Makary make their cases to run the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. By Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC) (03/09/25)
mRNA Shots: Nurse Urging Local Governments to Stop mRNA Injections NOW. By The New American (03/06/25, video 17:18)
Birth: The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births and How to Protect You and Your Baby. Unmasking the Business of Being Born. By A Midwestern Doctor “AMD” (02/16/25)
Sunscreen: Here's A Thought... What If Everything We Were Told About Sunscreen Was a Lie? While sunscreen does reduce the risk of some non-lethal skin cancers, the promise that it is the holy grail of preventing the killer ones is questionable at the very, most generous best. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (03/08/25)
Bird Flu
Bird Flu: The Grotesque Bird Flu Scam and How to Actually Treat Colds and Flus. How the cruelty and mismanagement we are seeing with avian influenza is directly reflected within the practice of medicine (02/23/25)
Measles
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 414 FOWL PLAY (03/06/25, video 01:58:24). Is there a link between Bird Flu and gain-of-function research? → Jefferey Jaxen: Disturbing new COVID spike protein science, and Makary and Bhattacharya face the Health Agency Nominee hearings → Del addresses recent RFK Jr measles Op-Ed → Follow The Silenced: A New Film.
Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, Matthew Guthrie
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share (posted 03/01/25)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (03/09/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Scams Targeting Idaho Power Customers. By Idaho Power (03/06/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (03/08/25)
