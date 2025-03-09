Too Many Notes 03/08/25
Legislative Advocacy
During the 2025 Idaho Legislative session, we’re spending gobs of time looking at proposed bills so we can push good ones and nip bad ones in the behind. (Our opinions only, of course.) We apologize to readers in other states and countries, as our content for you will be less sparse than usual. Please bear with us. The good news is that the Idaho legislature is part-time, so the pain should be over by late March or early April.
If you do live outside of Idaho, we urge you to watch what your local legislators are doing and participate actively in assessing their work or helping them to do better. You have the most control at the LOCAL level, so make your voice heard, peacefully and respectively. How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
Summary of This Week’s Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Sunday Strip: Nut Jobs. It ain't over till it's over. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/02/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
SELECTED IDAHO BILLS IN ONE PLACE
Conservative Idaho citizens can take action to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government. Please help by calling and emailing your representatives to support or oppose bills you care about!
Recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date: Click here for Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose and a Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
Idaho Legislature Exposed: Where good bills go to die🪦. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (03/06/25)
Idaho Legislature: Medicaid Spending is Out of Control and H138 is the Solution. A Message from the Gang of 8. By Idaho Senator Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (03/02/25)
Idaho Legislature: Hunger Games…Under the Dome-the Boise Capitol-is its own arena. By Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/02/25)
Brian Almon: SATURDAY ROUNDUP: 3/1/25. Catching up on the week's news (03/01/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
American Thought Leaders: How the Family Court System Is Fueling a Fatherless Society (Shared Parenting). Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Mark Ludwig (01/06/25, podcast / video 48 min)
Mike Rowe’s Foundation Giving Away $2.5 Million in Trade School Scholarships. The trades offer plenty of jobs, good pay, and meaningful work. By Jeff Minick (02/19/25)
Idaho Capitol Clarity: Protecting Life. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 03/05/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Election Integrity: 21 Republican Secretaries of State Demand Action from DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to Protect Elections from Non-Citizen Voting. By Jim Hᴏft (03/03/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
FLABBY FEDS: More Agency Spending Data Revealed. We’re mapping the growth of government over the decades, agency by agency. By OpenTheBooks (03/07/25)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
What to Do About Medicaid? Tackling the addiction of government welfare. By Brian Almon (03/04/25)
Guest Post: A Toast to Taxpayer Waste. Rep. David Leavitt looks at subsidies for Idaho's wine industry. Brian Almon Gem State Substack / Chronicle (03/03/25)
6 Charts That Explain DOGE-Related Cuts So Far. The agency has targeted $65 billion in federal spending in six weeks. By Lawrence Wilson, Nathan Worcester (04/04/25)
Treasury Suspends CTA Enforcement (03/02/25) (03/04/25 update with good news — see → AAPS Updates in Substack Note)
Open the Books: Lessons from the Earmark Moratorium for the DOGE Era. By John Hart (02/24/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
Saving the unborn and newborn from murder by jabs. Hosts: Dr. Peter Breggin and Ginger Breggin. Guest Dr. James Thorp (03/07/25, podcast 58 min)
Florida Gov. DeSantis Calls on Legislature to Permanently Ban mRNA Shot Mandates. The Sunshine State could become first in nation to enact a sweeping ban on mRNA mandates. By Independent Medical Alliance (03/07/25)
Idaho Legislature: No More Mask Mandates in Idaho! We Did it Joe! By Senator Brian Lenney (03/04/25, video 01:31, includes transcript)
Puberty Blockers: None of the 70,000 Adverse Events of Puberty Blocking Drugs Were a “Safety Priority” for Biden’s FDA. Data on the dangers of transitioning follows. Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/25/25) Guest Post by David Gortler, Pharm D
Bird Flu
Avian influenza, USDA corruption, the push for mass livestock and human vaccination, Q&A 145. Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicolas Hulscher (02/20/25, podcast 58 min):
Measles
Pediatric Perspectives: Measles Without Fear (03/08/25, video 54:46 includes transcript)
CHD: The Truth About The Texas Measles Outbreak Death (03/07/25, video 01:02:33 includes transcript). Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guests: Ben Edwards, MD and Tina Siemens
Rethinking How We Measure Immunity…using measles as an example. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (03/04/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 413 THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES — Calley Means on his alignment with RFK Jr.’s mission at Health and Human Services and his fight to ban toxic ingredients in ultra-processed foods →Jefferey Jaxen: US health revolution fueled by RFK Jr.’s HHS appointment → Del Bigtree reveals truths about measles and whether eradication is possible → Interview: Board-Certified Pediatrician Dr. Lawrence Palevsky dissects the latest developments in the Texas measles outbreak and the corporate media distortion of the narrative. He also reassures parents about measles and explains how to treat it at home (02/27/25, video 02:21:17). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Calley Means, Lawrence Palevsky, M.D.
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share (posted 03/01/25)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (03/02/25)
Pediatric Perspectives: Respiratory Illness Preparedness: Deep Dive Into Iodine (03/01/25, video 26:52 includes transcript). Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD Guest: Dr. David Brownstein, MD.
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Organized Agitators Disrupt Republican Town Hall. Op-Ed: Lessons Learned. Getting played by agitators at a Kootenai County Republican Town Hall — a planned, practiced, and coordinated effort. By Brent Regan, Kootenai County Chairman (03/06/25)
Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (03/01/25)
