Too Many Notes 03/01/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
Legislative Advocacy
During the 2025 Idaho Legislative session, we’re spending gobs of time looking at proposed bills so we can push good ones and nip bad ones in the behind. (Our opinions only, of course.) We apologize to readers in other states and countries, as our content for you will be less sparse than usual. Please bear with us. The good news is that the Idaho legislature is part-time, so the pain should be over by late March or early April.
If you do live outside of Idaho, we urge you to watch what your local legislators are doing and participate actively in assessing their work or helping them to do better. You have the most control at the LOCAL level, so make your voice heard, peacefully and respectively. How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
Latest Headlines from Outside Our Substack 🆕
ED NOTE Below are the websites and Substacks we visit most frequently for headlines and breaking news. We sincerely hope you'll use these resources to stay informed of current events. We won't duplicate the headlines in our Substack unless we have something special to say about them. There's simply not enough time in the day! The recommended resources are free, though you can upgrade to paid if you wish. We have ZERO financial conflicts of interest in our recommendations, merely desiring to avoid duplication of our efforts.
National / International
Attorney General Ken Paxton Press Releases (AG Paxton’s actions often benefit the entire country)
The Epoch Times (requires modestly priced digital subscription for many articles | Subscribe)
Gateway Pundit (headlines link to articles)
Vigilant Fox (headlines link to articles)
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
“News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State”
Key Features of Gem State Chronicle:
Substack (a “mini version” of the Chronicle delivered to your Inbox) ● Idaho Insider (insights and links for each branch of government) ● Gem State Report (guests share insights on the latest news from the Legislature) ● Guest Editorials ● Letters to the Editor ● Press Releases ● Podcast ● Videos ● Conservative Organizations ● Conservative Media Outlets ● Resources for Voters & Engaged Citizens ● Subscribe to Substack & Chronicle for extra features ● Merch Store
Idaho.One
”Your Favorite Sources in One Place.”
Includes latest articles from: Gem State (Brian Almon) ● Glenneda’s Substack (Glenneda Zuiderveld) ● Idaho Dispatch ● Idaho GOP ● Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack) ● Idaho Freedom Foundation ● Idaho Tribune ● Media Right News ● Redoubt News ● Stop Idaho RINOS ● The Kootenai Journal ● True Idaho News
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 02/28/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Most images courtesy of: Sunday Strip: Don't Believe...your lying eyes. Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/23/25)
How much flu would a flu shot stop if a flu shot could stop flu? (posted 02/28/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Most images courtesy of: Sunday Strip: Don't Believe...your lying eyes. Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/23/25)
President Trump Names Combat Veteran Hung Cao, Former US Senate Candidate Who Warned of Foreign, Military-Age Males Invading America, As His Undersecretary of US Navy. By Patty McMurray (02/28/25)
President Trump greets White House visitors (02/28/25, video 39 sec)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
SELECTED IDAHO BILLS IN ONE PLACE
Conservative Idaho citizens can take action to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government. Please help by calling and emailing your representatives to support or oppose bills you care about!
Recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date: Click here for Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose and a Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
Idaho Legislature: Free the Chickens Help. By Tammy Nichols (02/26/25)
Idaho Legislature: Un-Idaho Legislation. "A politician thinks of the next election. A statesman of the next generation" James Freeman Clarke. By Christy Zito for Idaho (02/26/25)
Idaho Legislature: Medicaid Reform, Free Speech Battles, and Bad Bills You Need to Know About. A Message from the Gang of Eight. By Christy Zito for Idaho (02/24/25)
Citizens Should be Concerned About the Rise of Corporate Lobbying in Idaho.
By Idaho State Representative Heather Scott, 2A. (02/24/25)
Are We Repeating History? “There is nothing new under the sun.” By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (02/23/25)
Brian Almon: SATURDAY ROUNDUP: 2/22/25. Catching up on the week's news (02/22/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho Capitol Clarity: Eliminating DEI. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 02/27/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
The Easiest Way to Cheat. The More People that Vote Absentee, the More Vulnerable are Our Elections. By Secure Idaho Elections (03/23/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
Fiscal Fridays: Vocational Rehabilitation’s Budget Hole Gets Deeper (02/28/25, video 07:08 includes transcript)
FinCEN Backs Down 3 Days after AAPS Filing !!! (02/28/25 update with good news — see → AAPS Updates in Substack Note)
Follow the Money + Transparency in the Idaho Legislature (our opinion, posted 02/24/25)
Financial Rebellion: US Government Keeps Building the Control Grid (02/20/25, video 01:00:26 includes transcript)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
Different versions of the same crime: Hospital protocols killed. Interview with Greta Crawford, founder of ProtocolKills.com. By Mary Talley Bowden MD (02/27/25)
Children’s Health Defense: Wireless Alert Airpods (video 01:38, 02/25/25)
How Health Education can help MAHA, … and MAGA too. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (02/23/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 412 ROOT CAUSE — Tracy and Steve Slepcevic family journey with vaccine injury and upcoming Autism Health Summit → Jefferey Jaxen: Bird flu response, its impact on the food supply, and similarities to military involvement during COVID → Drug companies shift advertising tactics to maintain influence. → Dr. Thomas Lokensgard discusses his book Matters of the Mouth about dangers of modern dentistry (including a rather gruesome procedure to remove mercury fillings) and his advice for true oral and overall health (02/20/25, video 01:48:00). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Tracy and Steve Slepcevic, Thomas Lokensgard, DDS, NMD
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share (posted 03/01/25)
IMA Health Webinar: mRNA Vaccines: Risks, Readiness & Reality (02/20/25, article + video 01:25:28)
Rabies Recipes: How sane doctors were defeated by the insane scientists 140 years ago. Viruses and vaccines are the same thing - both are manufactured poison pushed under false theories and faked statistics by the insane scientists with a God complex. By Sasha Latypova (02/17/25)
Research on a new mRNA delivery system, … less toxic but still dangerous. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (02/27/25, video 13:08 with article transcript)
Nicole Shanahan talks about MMR vaccine injury (02/24/25, video 01:45)
All Roads Lead to Depopulation - Part 9. Involuntary Mass Sterilization – Part 2. By Bianca Kennedy (02/26/25)
Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated. By Sasha Latypova (02/26/25)
Nurse Fights COVID mRNA Shots, Encourages Local Response. Host: Alex Newman; Guest: Laura Demaray, RN (02/22/25, video 28:32 - interview ends at 14:14 timestamp).
Children’s Health Defense
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Here's a Thought... 'Safety' is a Slippery Slope. Once upon a time, 'safety' was about avoiding real danger, now it's simply a polite way of saying 'shut up and comply.' By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (02/07/25)
🤠 Ammon Bundy Update: Bankruptcy DENIED! (02/22/25, video 34:45, includes transcript) — plus several additional developments and videos
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Jeffrey Sachs explains Ukraine war in under five minutes (posted 03/01/25, video 04:30)
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Prof. William Happer – Climate Scare Is Based on Lies. “There is really no threat from increasing CO2 or any of the other minor greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. It’s all a made-up scare story.” Interviewer: Hannes Sarv. Guest: Prof. William Happer (02/26/25)
President Trump Names Combat Veteran Hung Cao, Former US Senate Candidate Who Warned of Foreign, Military-Age Males Invading America, As His Undersecretary of US Navy. By Patty McMurray (02/28/25)
EVENT: Boise County Lincoln Day Dinner – Saturday, April 5, 2025 (4:30 pm – 8:00 pm). Idaho City, Idaho.
America Out Loud: Trump’s bold strategy to crush globalism and secure peace. By Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin (02/07/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 02/22/25)
