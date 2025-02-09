Too Many Notes 02/08/25
Drips & Drops 💦
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 02/07/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Friday Funnies: Snort Out Loud - And the fun has just begun. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/07/25) — Includes “Best of” and “Worst of” comics and memes.
Comment on Who Is Robert Malone Sunday Funnies (02/02/25): Salesman: Would you like a side of treadmill with that Ozempic? Anti-MAHA Buyer: Nah. Just give me the Ozempic 🛑 💉
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Friday Funnies: Snort Out Loud - And the fun has just begun. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/07/25) — Includes “Best of” and “Worst of” comics and memes.
A MEGA Day Brightener for You - 70,000 British Patriots Dance in YMCA Salute to President Trump (02/01/25, video 04:55)
Former Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta — Cutting Foreign Aid — Could it Help Countries Regain their Independence? (01/30/25, video 01:06)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
SELECTED IDAHO BILLS IN ONE PLACE
Conservative Idaho citizens can take action to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government. Please help by calling and emailing your representatives to support or oppose bills you care about!
Recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date: Click here for Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose and a Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
Idaho Legislature: Under the Dome-Week 4 Recap! A Message from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho, Senator (02/02/25)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: Battle Over School Choice Heating Up (posted 01/11/25, updated as needed)
Idaho Education: Is the Governor’s Office Funneling Taxpayer Dollars into an Anti-School Choice Nonprofit? By Rachel Hazelip, M.A.P.P. (01/31/25)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
Fiscal Fridays: The Trump Grants Freeze is a Wake-UP Call for Idaho. By Niklas Kleinworth. (02/07/25, video 05:25 includes transcript)
Idaho Capitol Clarity: Idaho State Sovereignty. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 02/05/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
🔥🔥🔥Encourage Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 01/23/24)
Big fights in bite-sized pieces. By Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (02/04/25, podcast 58 min)
Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy Introduces S1036, Human Gene Therapy Moratorium. True Idaho News REPORTER (02/04/25)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr) Nomination for Health and Human Services Secretary is Heating Up (02/03/25)
ICAN Attorneys: “No Records Found” – Segment 2: CDC Provides Zero Support for its Statement that COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Alter DNA (01/27/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 409: CONFIRMATION BIAS — Robert Kennedy Jr. Secretary of Health and Human Services confirmation hearings; Jaxen discusses global banking systems on public behavior; Tucker’s journey fighting for justice and transparency in medicine and public health (01/30/25, video 2:23:09). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Jefferey Jaxen, Jeffrey Tucker
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
🔥SIGN PETITION — STOP THE COVID SHOTS! Stand for Health Freedom information and campaign to "STOP THE COVID SHOTS!" (posted 01/18/25)
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI:🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
The McCullough Report — Childhood vaccines: Public health necessity or excess? By Dr. Peter McCullough (02/03/25)
The FormerFedsGroup Focus — Vax Roundtable with Ernest Ramirez, Cat Parker and more (02/03/25, video 01:34:19)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (02/02/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Making Europe Great Again (MEGA) — Parallels to Making America Great Again (posted 02/04/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 02/01/25)
