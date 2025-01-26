Too Many Notes 01/25/25
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Latest Headlines from Outside Our Substack 🆕
ED NOTE
Below are the websites and Substacks we visit most frequently for headlines and breaking news. We sincerely hope you'll use these resources to stay informed of current events. We won't duplicate the headlines in our Substack unless we have something special to say about them. There's simply not enough time in the day!
The recommended resources are free, though you can upgrade to paid if you wish.
We have ZERO financial conflicts of interest in our recommendations, merely desiring to avoid duplication of our efforts.
National / International
Attorney General Ken Paxton Press Releases (AG Paxton’s actions often benefit the entire country)
The Epoch Times (requires modestly priced digital subscription for many articles | Subscribe)
Gateway Pundit (headlines link to articles)
Vigilant Fox (headlines link to articles)
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
“News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State”
Key Features of Gem State Chronicle:
Substack (a “mini version” of the Chronicle delivered to your Inbox) ● Idaho Insider (insights and links for each branch of government) ● Gem State Report (guests share insights on the latest news from the Legislature) ● Guest Editorials ● Letters to the Editor ● Press Releases ● Podcast ● Videos ● Conservative Organizations ● Conservative Media Outlets ● Resources for Voters & Engaged Citizens ● Subscribe to Substack & Chronicle for extra features ● Merch Store
Idaho.One
”Your Favorite Sources in One Place.”
Includes latest articles from: Gem State (Brian Almon) ● Glenneda’s Substack (Glenneda Zuiderveld) ● Idaho Dispatch ● Idaho GOP ● Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack) ● Idaho Freedom Foundation ● Idaho Tribune ● Media Right News ● Redoubt News ● Stop Idaho RINOS ● The Kootenai Journal ● True Idaho News
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 01/24/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Joe Biden pardons every turkey, whether convicted of a crime or not. See Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 (Constitution Annotated).
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Inauguration Day Images from CNN, above.
TRUMP! DAY ONE of America the Beautiful (posted 01/21/25)
Glory, Glory, Hallelujah! Watch the Moving Rendition of ‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic’ by the Naval Academy Glee Club During Donald J. Trump’s Historic Inauguration (VIDEO). By Paul Serran (01/21/25)
DOGE Kills DEI with a 404! Computer Geeks May Appreciate This (01/20/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: Battle Over School Choice Heating Up (posted 01/11/25, updates as available)
Robby Starbuck Wins Again! Target Caves and Shuts Down Many DEI Programs (01/24/25)
DOGE Kills DEI with a 404! Computer Geeks May Appreciate This (01/20/25)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
This Transition Is Already a Huge Historical Marker. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (01/21/25)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
Financial Rebellion:
CBDC: The End of Money. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts , Carolyn Betts, Esq., Polly Tommey. Guest: James Patrick (01/16/25, video 59:52, includes transcript)
Bitcoin Bailout. Hosts: Catherine Austin-Fitts; Carolyn Betts, Esq; Polly Tommey (01/09/24, video 01:03:26 includes transcript)
🥔 Idaho Freedom Foundation:
Idaho Grocery Tax: Get Rid of It! Capitol Clarity: Repealing the Grocery Tax with Idaho Senators Christy Zito and Glenneda Zuiderveld (01/18/25)
Fiscal Fridays: JFAC Stumbles Over Big Employee Pay Raise. By Niklas Kleinworth (01/17/25, video 06:56 includes transcript)
🥔 Idaho Lands
“Not California:” Gov. Little updates Idahoans on protections against wildfire. Press Release by Governor Brad Little (01/17/25)
Labrador Letter – Idaho Lands in Idaho Hands. By Attorney General Raúl Labrador (01/17/25)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
This section will include selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature with action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government.
Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
Bill Trackers:
2025 Legislation by Bill Number (minidata)
Idaho Legislature 2025 My Bill Tracker (set up a free account and receive status emails about bills you care about)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Idaho Legislature Bill Ratings and Analyses are Flowing (posted 01/15/25)
Gem State Chronicle 2025 Session Snapshot: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. By Brian Almon (12/27/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Bill Analyses (updated 01/10/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101:
01/09/25, video 30:05 includes transcript: https://youtu.be/u4eIOmnZUkw?feature=shared
01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
Send email to the Idaho House, Idaho Senate, or Both: https://emailidaho.com/
Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature + Selected Bill Recommendations
🏃♂️🏃♀️🏃🏃➡️🏃♀️➡️🏃♂️➡️👟
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
🏃♂️🏃♀️🏃🏃➡️🏃♀️➡️🏃♂️➡️👟
Health & Heath Freedom
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on S1023 - Medical freedom (posted 01/25/25)
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on S1022 - Patient medical rights (posted 01/25/25) (posted 01/25/25)
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on H0059 Medical ethics defense act (posted 01/25/25)
Idaho Legislators: Ask Legislators to VOTE NO on H0060 - Cardiac arrest prevention, training (posted 01/25/25)
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on SCR102 COVID-19, study committee (posted 01/23/25)
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on S1010 — World health organization, jurisdiction (posted 01/23/25)
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on H0032 Mask mandates, prohibition (posted 01/23/25)
Second Amendment
Idaho Legislators: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on S1008 - Colleges, concealed weapons (posted 01/24/25)
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES Senate Bill 1009 — Militia, prohibition, repeal (posted 01/23/25)
Miscellaneous ~ Immigration, Wildfire Insurance, Electric Vehicles
Idaho Legislature: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on H0011 - Immigration (posted 01/25/25)
Idaho Legislators: Ask Legislators to VOTE NO on H0017 - Wildfire, insurance pool (posted 01/24/25)
Idaho Legislators: Ask Legislators to VOTE YES on H0018 - Electric vehicles, local preemption (posted 01/24/25)
News
Week Two In Review. Nichols for Idaho. By Senator Tammy Nichols (01/19/25)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order, Second Amendment (2A)
See Idaho Bills above
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
🔥🔥🔥Encourage Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 01/23/24)
FLCCC / Independent Medical Alliance
Statement from the Independent Medical Alliance, Formerly FLCCC Alliance, on the U.S. Withdrawal from the World Health Organization. President Trump’s historic withdrawal from the World Health Organization marks a pivotal step toward prioritizing accountability and transparency in global health policy (01/21/25)
Statement from the Independent Medical Alliance, Formerly FLCCC Alliance, on the Pardon of Anthony Fauci. The entire world is asking why Anthony Fauci needed a pardon if he’s supposedly done nothing wrong? By Independent Medical Alliance (01/20/25)
FLCCC / IMA: Introducing the Independent Medical Alliance: HHR January 19, 2025. Big changes as the FLCCC Alliance becomes the Independent Medical Alliance. The timing of this announcement aligns with a pivotal moment in the national healthcare conversation. By Independent Medical Alliance (01/19/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 407: CLIMATE CONTROL (01/16/25, video 2:14:01). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Barry Smeltzer, MPAS, PA-C, FAAEM, Catherine Ybarra, Esq.
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
🔥SIGN PETITION — STOP THE COVID SHOTS! Stand for Health Freedom information and campaign to "STOP THE COVID SHOTS!" (posted 01/18/25)
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI:🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Correspondence from Idaho Senator Crapo Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations (received 01/24/25)
ICAN Acquires Critical FDA Safety Reports Concerning COVID-19 Vaccines After Years of Litigation. Press Release (01/22/25)
Military Whistleblower Ted Mace Reveals DMED Data Showing More Shocking Levels of Heart Disease in Aviator Military Personnel After Covid "Vaccine" (01/22/25, video 01:04)
🔥Adverse Effects of the Genetic Shot Regarding the Military: A Matter of State and National Security (01/14/25, posted 01/20/25, video 01:25:30)
Doctor & Extreme Athlete Severely Disabled After Pfizer Shots. Interview with Dr. Dan and Brenda Van Ackeren (01/13/25, video 19:56)
Children’s Health Defense
Polio: Truth and Lies. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Forrest Maready (01/17/25, video 36:02 includes transcript)
Most Read News of the Week (01/19/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
These Restorative Executive Orders Should Not Be Necessary. By Jeffrey Tucker (01/22/25)
President Trump: A Triumph of Truth and A Tribute To The International Crisis Summit (ICS) Warriors. By LILLY DEFINA (01/21/25)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🔥 ICYMI: Los Angeles Wild Fires — January 2025 (updated as needed)
🥔Idaho “Green” Energy: Lava Ridge Wind Turbine Project Dead (Temporarily). Do More Loom — Taurus Wind and Snake River Solar Projects? (posted 01/23/25)
American Thought Leaders: Bribery, Lawfare, and Media Smears: The CCP’s Campaign to Destroy a Religious Group in America. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Erping Zhang (01/16/25, podcast/video 36:56 min)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 01/18/25)
