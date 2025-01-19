Too Many Notes 01/18/25
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
Latest Headlines from Outside Our Substack 🆕
ED NOTE
Below are the websites and Substacks we visit most frequently for headlines and breaking news. We sincerely hope you'll use these resources to stay informed of current events. We won't duplicate the headlines in our Substack unless we have something special to say about them. There's simply not enough time in the day!
The recommended resources are free, though you can upgrade to paid if you wish.
We have ZERO financial conflicts of interest in our recommendations, merely desiring to avoid duplication of our efforts.
National / International
Attorney General Ken Paxton Press Releases (AG Paxton’s actions often benefit the entire country)
The Epoch Times (requires modestly priced digital subscription for many articles | Subscribe)
Gateway Pundit (headlines link to articles)
Vigilant Fox (headlines link to articles)
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
“News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State”
Key Features of Gem State Chronicle:
Substack (a “mini version” of the Chronicle delivered to your Inbox) ● Idaho Insider (insights and links for each branch of government) ● Gem State Report (guests share insights on the latest news from the Legislature) ● Guest Editorials ● Letters to the Editor ● Press Releases ● Podcast ● Videos ● Conservative Organizations ● Conservative Media Outlets ● Resources for Voters & Engaged Citizens ● Subscribe to Substack & Chronicle for extra features ● Merch Store
Idaho.One
”Your Favorite Sources in One Place.”
Includes latest articles from: Gem State (Brian Almon) ● Glenneda’s Substack (Glenneda Zuiderveld) ● Idaho Dispatch ● Idaho GOP ● Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack) ● Idaho Freedom Foundation ● Idaho Tribune ● Media Right News ● Redoubt News ● Stop Idaho RINOS ● The Kootenai Journal ● True Idaho News
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 01/17/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Home Covid Test — 100% Reliable — though maybe not safe if you take it while in your car (01/17/25, video 58 sec)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
🗽🔥 🙏 👍 Epic Trump - Best Health Freedom News EVER! We Will Not Comply with Masks, Vax Mandates or Lockdowns! (01/13/25)
Advocacy in Action: Laura Demaray and Joan Steichen on Fighting Government Overreach. Hosts: John Stockton and Ken Reuttgers (01/09/25, video 57:05)
Homesteading 101: The Depths of Winter. It's a Wonderful Life. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (01/09/25)
Baby Peacock — Just too cute! (01/15/25, video 8 sec)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional.
🏛️Second Amendment (2A)
🥔 Capitol Clarity: Defending Our Constitutional Rights with Brian Festa of We the Patriots USA (01/16/25, video 01:07:05, includes transcript)
Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act Introduced (01/13/25)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: Battle Over School Choice Heating Up (posted 01/11/25, updates as available)
Florida School District Banned Cell Phones and the Results Have Been Wild. By Jack Davis (01/13/25)
Robby Starbuck Wins Again! Meta Caves and Shuts Down Many DEI Programs (01/10/25)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
🗽🔥 🙏 👍 Epic Trump - Best Health Freedom News EVER! We Will Not Comply with Masks, Vax Mandates or Lockdowns! (01/13/25)
Idaho Gov. Brad Little orders flags raised for Inauguration Day (01/14/25)
13 Trump Appointees Face Confirmation Hearings This Week. The back-to-back hearings are likely to prove the first major test of Trump’s second term in office as Republicans grapple with a slim majority in the Senate. By Andrew Thornebrooke (01/12/25)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
🥔 Idaho Freedom Foundation:
Sources and Uses of Idaho’s Taxpayer Dollars. By Fred Birnbaum (01/15/25)
Idaho’s State Spending Briefly Explained. By Fred Birnbaum (01/10/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) - Looking Back, Moving Forward. By Ronald M. Nate, PhD, President Idaho Freedom Foundation (01/12/25)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature begins at noon on January 6, 2025.
This section will include selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature with action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government.
Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
Bill Trackers:
Idaho Legislature 2025 My Bill Tracker (set up a free account and receive status emails about bills you care about)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Idaho Legislature Bill Ratings and Analyses are Flowing (posted 01/15/25)
Gem State Chronicle 2025 Session Snapshot: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. By Brian Almon (12/27/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Bill Analyses (updated 01/10/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101:
01/09/25, video 30:05 includes transcript: https://youtu.be/u4eIOmnZUkw?feature=shared
01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
Send email to the Idaho House, Idaho Senate, or Both: https://emailidaho.com/
Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
Idaho Legislature: Week 2 - Rules, Regulations, Resolutions and Budgets. By Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld (01/18/25)
Senator Foreman proposes some promising legislation (01/17/25, video 21:45 includes transcript)
Idaho Legislature: Support H0010 - Flags, public schools (posted 01/17/25)
Idaho Sen. Christy Zito Resolution to Reject Legislator Pay Raise (01/15/25 resolution proposed, 01/17/25 rejection passed, Senate says no pay raise; on to the house)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Idaho Legislature Bill Ratings and Analyses are Flowing (posted 01/15/25)
Fred Birnbaum Testifies in Favor of HB7 (Mandatory Fine for Marijuana) (01/15/25, video 03:16, include transcript)
Caution: Initiatives Ahead. Why Idaho Must Reform the Initiative Process. By Secure Idaho Elections (01/15/25)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order, Second Amendment (2A)
Risch, Cloud Introduce Bill to Block Federal Gun Registry. Press Release (01/16/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
A Midwestern Doctor (AMD)
Why Aren't Hospitals Incentivized To Save Lives? What makes hospitals so deadly and how can we fix it? By A Midwestern Doctor (01/16/25)
Reclaiming The Forgotten Art of Surgery. What each of us can learn from "the Dextrous Surgeon." By A Midwestern Doctor (01/05/25)
DMSO Transforms The Treatment of Infectious Diseases. How DMSO can treat many challenging infections. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/29/24)
FLCCC Alliance is Now the Independent Medical Alliance, Leading a New Era in Honest Medicine (01/16/25)
Capitol Clarity: Defending Our Constitutional Rights with Brian Festa of We the Patriots USA (01/16/25, video 01:07:05, includes transcript)
West Virginia Now Provides Religious and Moral Exemptions for School Vaccine Mandates! ICAN Legal Update (01/15/25)
COLORADO HEALTH FREEDOM AT RISK! Eyes on Health Freedom in Colorado… proposed changes to statutes governing disease control. HB25-1027. Update Disease Control Statutes Concerning modifications to statutes governing disease control. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (01/15/25)
Recent Posts from The Vigilant Fox — Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, Mark Zuckerberg (posted 01/12/25)
Doctors Ask Supreme Court to Block California Board From Penalizing Certain COVID-19 Views. The physicians say California cannot take away their free speech rights on public health grounds. By Matthew Vadum (01/12/25)
FLCCC Alliance — Meta's Free Speech Mea Culpa: HHR January 12, 2025. Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for fact checkers having 'gone too far' and says the Feds ‘pushed’ Meta to censor potentially life-saving information about COVID-19 on Facebook and Instagram. By FLCCC Alliance (01/12/25)
DR. PIERRE KORY. The Man, The Myth, The Legend. By LILLY DEFINA (01/08/25)
Exclusive Interview: Ryan Cole, M.D. Host Mary Holland, Esq., CEO Children’s Health Defense (01/08/25, video 33 min, includes transcript)
American Thought Leaders — Here’s Why Americans Are Becoming Sicker: Calley Means. Host: Jan Jekielek (01/07/25, podcast/video 26:21)
Pediatric Perspectives — How To Avoid Winter Sickness. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Dr. Larry Palevsky (01/11/25, video 35:29, includes transcript)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
🔥SIGN PETITION — STOP THE COVID SHOTS! Stand for Health Freedom information and campaign to "STOP THE COVID SHOTS!" (posted 01/18/25)
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI:🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Capitol Clarity: Defending Our Constitutional Rights with Brian Festa of We the Patriots USA (01/16/25, video 01:07:05, includes transcript)
Advocacy in Action: Laura Demaray and Joan Steichen on Fighting Government Overreach. Hosts: John Stockton and Ken Reuttgers (01/09/25, video 57:05)
ICAN’s Attorneys Challenge Hospital That – In 2025! – is Denying a Kidney Transplant for Refusal of a COVID-19 Vaccine. By ICAN Legal Update (01/10/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 406: TRIAL BY FIRE (01/09/25, video 2:05:18). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Steve Slepcevic, Kevin McKernan, Suzanne Humphries, M.D.
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (01/12/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Doctors Ask Supreme Court to Block California Board From Penalizing Certain COVID-19 Views. The physicians say California cannot take away their free speech rights on public health grounds. By Matthew Vadum (01/12/25)
ICAN’s Attorneys Challenge Hospital That – In 2025! – is Denying a Kidney Transplant for Refusal of a COVID-19 Vaccine. By ICAN Legal Update (01/10/25)
Out-of-State Pro-Drug PAC Targets Idaho with Lies and Chaos. An Austin-based Libertarian group is spreading misinformation, pitting legislators against each other, and exploiting Idahoans for fundraising—don’t fall for their tactics. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (01/11/25)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🔥 ICYMI: Los Angeles Wild Fires — January 2025 (updated as needed)
It’s Time to Lock the Clock! Sen. Rick Scott Leads Bipartisan Bill to “Lock The Clock” and Stick with Daylight Saving Time All Year Long (01/08/25)
Op-Ed: Confirmation Hearing Week Kicks Off with Idaho’s Support. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/16/25)
Idaho Gov. Brad Little applauds President Trump’s appointment of Michael Boren as USDA Under Secretary. By Press Release. Good News for Wildfire and Forest Management in the West. (01/16/25)
🥔 Idaho is Again the Target of “Green Energy” Bureau of Land Management Projects. This time, it’s for solar and wind projects between the cities of Gooding and Shoshone, Idaho. Shades of Lava Ridge? (posted 01/15/25)
🏛️🥔Idaho Freedom Foundation Capitol Clarity — Learn Your Constitutional Rights (01/13/25)
🏛️Senator Ron Johnson Newsletter: 2024 Year in Review (01/07/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 01/11/25)
