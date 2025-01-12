Too Many Notes 01/11/25
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
Drips & Drops 💦
Latest Headlines from Outside Our Substack 🆕
National / International
Attorney General Ken Paxton Press Releases (AG Paxton's actions often benefit the entire country)
The Epoch Times
Gateway Pundit
Vigilant Fox
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
"News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State"
Key Features of Gem State Chronicle:
Substack ● Idaho Insider ● Gem State Report ● Guest Editorials ● Letters to the Editor ● Press Releases ● Podcast ● Videos ● Conservative Organizations ● Conservative Media Outlets ● Resources for Voters & Engaged Citizens
Idaho.One
"Your Favorite Sources in One Place."
Includes latest articles from: Gem State (Brian Almon) ● Glenneda's Substack (Glenneda Zuiderveld) ● Idaho Dispatch ● Idaho GOP ● Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack) ● Idaho Freedom Foundation ● Idaho Tribune ● Media Right News ● Redoubt News ● Stop Idaho RINOS ● The Kootenai Journal ● True Idaho News
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 01/10/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Sunday Strip: Swamp Monsters-They live among us. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (01/05/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Happy New Year! Idaho Legislative Session begins 01/06/25
Music Brings Joy to the World. Short videos to uplift you today (posted 01/07/25)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
Idaho Legislature: Battle Over School Choice Heating Up (posted 01/11/25, updates as available)
Bobby Starbuck on X: "BIG news: McDonalds is ending a number of woke DEI policies. By Robby Starbuck (01/06/25, video 04:22)
School Choice in 2025. Here is what's on the table. By Brian Almon (01/07/25).
Did You Know Idaho Outsources All Public High School Accreditation to a Global Corporation (Cognia)? By Charity Joy (02/29/24, updated 01/04/25).
Idaho: Shocking Content Still Found in Children’s Libraries. By Charity Joy (01/05/25)
American Thought Leaders — How DEI and Gender Ideology in Medicine Is Harming Patients. Host: Jan Jekielek; Guest: Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm (12/30/24, podcast / video 52:42)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
Repeal Medicaid Expansion. It will bankrupt our state and our souls. By Brian Almon (01/09/25)
Idaho Attorney General Labrador Letter – 2024 Recap (01/10/25). 2024 accomplishments on many fronts.
Following Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Urging, All U.S. Based Major Banks Withdraw from Anti-Oil and Gas Net-Zero Banking Alliance (01/07/25)
John Fetterman Breaks the Internet With Two Explosive Statements on Fox News. It’s not every day that you hear a Democrat saying something like this. By The Vigilant Fox (01/08/25)
Idaho State of the State: Governor Little’s KEEPING PROMISES plan keeps Idaho’s success going strong — or does it? (updated 01/11/24)
Infographic: A Who’s Who of All Trump’s Cabinet Level Nominees | The Epoch Times. By Jacob Burg, Jackson Richman (updated 01/06/25)
Op-Ed: Building a Better Idaho: Cutting Federal Ties for a Stronger Future. By Idaho State Representative Heather Scott, LD 2 (01/02/25)
Want Limited Government? Control the Spending! By Fred Birnbaum (12/31/24)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature begins at noon on January 6, 2025.
This section will include selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature with action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government.
Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
Bill Trackers:
Idaho Legislature 2025 My Bill Tracker (set up a free account and receive status emails about bills you care about)
Gem State Chronicle 2025 Session Snapshot: https://gemstatechronicle.com/session-snapshot/
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. By Brian Almon (12/27/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Bill Analyses (updated 01/10/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101:
01/09/25, video 30:05 includes transcript: https://youtu.be/u4eIOmnZUkw?feature=shared
01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
Send email to the Idaho House, Idaho Senate, or Both: https://emailidaho.com/
Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
Idaho Legislature: Battle Over School Choice Heating Up (posted 01/11/25, updates as available)
One Week Down. Eleven or twelve to go. By Brian Almon (01/10/25)
Idaho Legislature: Week One Done! Nichols for Idaho, Sen Tammy Nichols (01/10/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation: Legislature 101 is BACK! (12/30/24, updated 01/10/25)
Idaho Legislature: ConservativesOf: Events. By The ConservativesOf team - Ada County Conservatives (posted 01/07/25)
Sen. Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho
Idaho Legislature: The work begins today! "Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country." President John F Kennedy (01/06/25)
Op-Ed: 2025 Winter Meeting – Idaho GOP Resolutions Review. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/03/25, updated 01/06/25)
Winter Meeting 2025. A unifying moment for the Idaho GOP. By Brian Almon (01/04/25)
Nowhere To Hyde — What's Ahead for the Gem State in 2025. By Bryan Hyde (01/02/25, video 09:19, includes transcript)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Coming soon
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
Holistic Veterinary Medicine. Host Dr. Peter McCullough. Guest: Judy Morgan, DVM, CVA, CVCP, CVFT (01/06/25, podcast 58:55)
FLCCC — New Year, New View: HHR January 5, 2025. Highlights of 2024, good riddance to the Global Engagement Center, and more. By FLCCC Alliance (01/05/25)
American Thought Leaders — How DEI and Gender Ideology in Medicine Is Harming Patients. Host: Jan Jekielek; Guest: Dr. Stanley Goldfarb of Do No Harm (12/30/24, podcast / video 52:42)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
14 Attorney Generals Demand Answers Regarding the C-19 Vaccine Injured and Dead. The mistreatment of the COVID-19 vaccine injured and dead by HHS (CICP) continues. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (01/08/25)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Continues Lawsuit Against Pfizer for Knowingly Misrepresenting the Efficacy of the COVID-19 Vaccine. By Press Release (01/08/25)
Catastrophic Neurological and Psychiatric Damage from COVID-19 'Vaccines.' Increased risks of ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attack, myelitis, myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (01/05/25)
ICAN Legal Update — Over 160,000 Skin Issues Reported to V-Safe After COVID-19 Vaccination (01/06/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 405: ANDREW WAKEFIELD: THE REAL STORY (01/02/25, video 01:30:17). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Dr. Andrew Wakefield
Children’s Health Defense
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Officially Launches “Stop5G” and “Stop5G Community Empowerment Consulting” (posted 01/10/25)
Most Read News of the Week (01/05/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Following Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Urging, All U.S. Based Major Banks Withdraw from Anti-Oil and Gas Net-Zero Banking Alliance (01/07/25)
An Interview with MEP Cristian Terhes. A European/Romanian point of view concerning recent events including the COVIDcrisis. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (01/07/25, video 55:26, includes a good transcript by Dr. Malone)
Pennsylvania Court Rules Amish Farmer Amos Miller Can Continue Operations Outside the State Despite FDA’s Overreach on ‘Food Safety Laws’. By Jim Hᴏft (01/04/25)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
Los Angeles Fires — January 2025 (updated 01/11/25)
Ammon Bundy / Diego Rodriguez Appeal Accepted by the Idaho Supreme Court (posted 01/11/25)
340. WE ARE TOLD LIES ABOUT OIL SCARCITY TO DISHEARTEN AND INTIMIDATE US AND PROFIT THE CABAL. Big Oil claims its product is a "fossil fuel" derived from compressed plants. WRONG. Oil is Earth's second most abundant liquid and will supply us indefinitely with clean power. By Robert Yoho, MD (01/05/25)
Expert Sounds Alarm Over Double-Click Cyberattacks on Major Browsers. A new cyberthreat exploits double-click timing to bypass browser protections, putting user data and accounts at risk. By Tom Ozimek (01/04/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 01/04/25)
