Idaho Election reflection and LOTS of HEALTH stealth.

😎 Stories At a Glance

This issue links to post-election results and covers health issues, including COVID and much more. We collected so many stories for you while the elections occupied everyone so please forgive the firehose full of facts, figures, and finagling.

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

Idaho Election Results

ADA COUNTY EVENTS

Idaho Enhanced Concealed Weapons License Class (Eagle, Boise, ID area)

"Congressional Whistleblower " Garret O'Boyle (Eagle, ID)

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Texas AG Ken Paxton

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Covid Essential Links

THE HIGHWIRE Episode 372: Bad Medicine

Hospital Protocols: The Deathwatch of 2020

Ex-Kaiser Nurse Says “No Way” Am I Coming Back

University’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Violates US Constitution

Commissioned By Pentagon-COVID Was An Inside Job & The Shots Are Bioweapons

How the US Government (FDA, DOD) removed the requirement for informed consent for EUA Countermeasures.

Researchers Call for Urgent Action to Address Mass Contamination of Blood Supply

4️⃣ Other Health News

Independent Medical Resources

Why are they Drugging the Kids? (ADHD drugs)

The Power of Antibodies...unveiling the truth behind artificial immunization

What's In A Vaccine? With Suzanne Humphries, M.D.

Childhood Vaccine Schedule Led to ‘Greatest Decline in Public Health in Human History’

Oppose Cloud Seeding in Idaho (two petitions)

World Health Organization (WHO) BREAKING News: WHO Pandemic Treaty not approved, but there’s more… It's Time To Stop the WHO's Horrific Pandemic Treaty Labrador Letter: WHO & International Health Regulations Republican Governors’ Response to Proposed Amendments to the WHO’s IHR and a New Pandemic Treaty. Brad Little of Idaho signed!

H5N1: Truth Over Fearporn + FALLOUT

The Vitamin D Miracle Supplement

A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) Fascinating Interview with AMD Determining the risks and benefits of each recommended vaccine. Detailed analysis

Patients want the human touch in healthcare

Leaked Files Reveal Trans Medicine Harms to Children

FLCCC Alliance News (05/19/24, 05/26/24)

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE Most read stories of the week (05/19/24, 05/26/24)



5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

» 🔥🔥 May 2024 Idaho Election Results

» Idaho Enhanced Concealed Weapons License Class (Eagle, Boise, ID area): Details

June 8 - classroom session @ CrossFit E3 in Eagle | Map

June 9 - shooting range session @ Double Tapp Range in Boise | Map

» "Congressional Whistleblower " Garret O'Boyle: Details

Tuesday, May 28 @ 7:30PM

Old State Saloon | 50 E State St, Eagle, ID 83616 | Map

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (arguably the best AG in the country!): Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

» FENCES MAKE GOOD NEIGHBORS: California Boat Owner Ordered by City to Fence-In His Boat—So He Trolls Them With Hilarious Mural. By Michael Wing (05/20/24): Read

SOURCE: Epoch Times - A Seaside, California, boat owner had his boat painted on his fence after municipal officials forced him to enclose his boat according to code. (Illustration by The Epoch Times, Courtesy of @hanifwondir). CLICK to Read.

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we've received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

» INSIDERS REPORT: THE HIGHWIRE Episode 372: Bad Medicine (05/16/24). Includes episode highlights and show notes archives. Guests: Bri Dressen, Aaron Siri, Esq., Eithan Haim, M.D.: Read | Watch (video 2 hr 16 min 32 sec) | More ICAN legal cases and wins

ICAN’s lead counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq. , is representing Brianne (Bri) Dressen , who says AstraZeneca’s COVID vaccine harmed her during the company’s clinical trial. Despite a signed pre-trial contract in which AstraZeneca assured her care if she experienced any harm, the company ignored Dressen’s medical concerns. Years later, she still suffers greatly and is in constant pain from her injuries. Perhaps THIS lawsuit will open the floodgates for Bri and other vaccine injured.

Jefferey Jaxen Reports: In the UK AstraZeneca admits its COVID shot can cause blood clots while the media scrambles to do damage control. A whooping cough outbreak has us re-examining acellular pertussis-containing vaccines. Giving puberty blockers to minors starting to be rejected by the public.

[ED NOTE: There’s good evidence that pertussis vaccines are harmful and ineffective. To learn more, visit A Midwestern Doctor’s substack, click the 🔍magnifying glass icon, and search for “pertussis.”]

In Texas, Dr. Eithan Haim exposed the unethical transitioning of children at Texas Children’s Hospital, the state’s largest pediatric hospital, even after after a Texas law prohibited such treatments and the hospital claimed it no longer offered them. Haim explains how these controversial and unscientific therapies harm children and are irreversible, despite claims to the contrary. He also has been the target of government investigations for his efforts.

» Hospital Protocols: The Deathwatch of 2020. By Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin with guest Zowe Smith (05/17/24): Listen (podcast 58 min 33 sec)

Throughout 2020 and to this day, people who were robust and youthful were dying unexpectedly in hospitals. Zowe Smith, a medical coder, made notes and privately questioned what she was seeing early on. This chilling discussion covers procedures, patient care, treatment protocols, drug administration, and more unusual changes that occurred in the COVID era. Patients were dying in larger numbers after being placed long-term on ventilators and being prescribed Remdesivir. Additionally, different kinds of deaths began to occur, especially massive blood clots and other blood abnormalities.

» Ex Kaiser nurse, fired for not getting the COVID shot, reacts to a letter from the HMO begging her to reapply. Her response? "See you in court!” (05/25/24) Watch (video 51 sec)

» Federal Court Ruling: University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Violates US Constitution. By Zachary Stieber (05/18/24): Read

In a ruling that could have far-reaching implications, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit found that the university's Sept. 1, 2021 mandate “clearly violates the Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause as interpreted by our precedents,” Although the mandate was updated, judges said the newer version also violates the Constitution. Some of the most egregious violations included:

Religious exemptions that “only recognize religious exemptions based on religious beliefs whose teachings are opposed to all immunizations.”

Religious exemptions granted only to people who never received any vaccinations.

Medical exemptions available if a doctor said the prospective recipient’s health or life would be endangered.

Much more!

"Nothing about covid is health or medicine related, and should not be construed as such. Once it is properly characterized as a worldwide military deployment of chemical-biological weapons and psychological warfare, everything becomes clear as day. Nor more “bafflement” at — but why did they approve it on 8 mice? Why don’t regulators look at the side effects! Why is immunity protection so small? All these questions answer themselves. " ~Sasha Latypova

» SASHA LATYPOVA Interview with Shannon Joy — Commissioned By Pentagon-COVID Was An Inside Job & The Shots Are Bioweapons (05/20/24): Article with Art & Transcript | Watch on Rumble (video 2 hr)

SOURCE: Commissioned By Pentagon-COVID Was An Inside Job & The Shots Are Bioweapons. CLICK to Watch.

Discussion begins with Sasha’s “Commissioned by Pentagon” series of articles (Part 1, Part 2). Additional topics: collapse and disintegration of empires (happening now in the West — especially US, Britain, Canada, Australia), what this may mean for our future, the importance of language in asserting your freedom, and practical steps to take including diversifying assets, paying in cash, living rural, and connecting with your local community.

» SASHA LATYPOVA How the US Government (FDA, DOD) removed the requirement for informed consent for EUA Countermeasures. Criminals do not follow laws, they write them (05/20/24): Read

Latypova states that “approved” Biologics License Approval (BLA) and EUA versions of covid shots are fake and poisonous. This applies to ALL 400+COVID products on the market. ALL are Emergency Use (EUA) only, meaning they are non-investigational by law (Para 564 of FDCA). Most people do not fully grasp the implications, but the truth is deep, dark, and must be understood and faced. The author explains how the government (Department of Defense) got away with removing informed consent. Not pulling any punches, Latypova concludes with:

As you can see, the criminals occupying government positions do not follow the laws. They write them. When in a bind, they paper over their crimes with these types of acrobatic moves. So far, all courts have sided with the covid mafia cartel, adding insult to injury by explaining to the injured, bereaved and destitute plaintiffs that it was not a medical experiment. It clearly wasn’t. Premeditated murder and attempted murder are typically not experimental, non-investigational activities.

» Researchers Call for Urgent Action to Address Mass Contamination of Blood Supply. Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (05/27/24): Article | PDF

STORY AT-A-GLANCE (copied from the opening section)

Japanese researchers warn of the risks of using blood from mRNA COVID vaccine recipients, highlighting potential deadly effects and the need for urgent action to secure the global blood supply.

Blood contaminated with prion-like structures from the spike protein raises the risk of inducing fatal neurodegenerative diseases in recipients.

The potential transmission of harmful proteins through exosomes ("shedding") and the risk of autoimmune diseases due to the vaccines' mechanism and components like lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) are other major concerns

Proposals for managing blood collection include rigorous donor interviews, deferral periods, and a suite of tests to ensure the safety of blood products.

The researchers advocate for comprehensive testing of both jabbed and unjabbed individuals to assess the safety of blood products and suggest discarding blood products contaminated with spike proteins or modified mRNA until effective removal methods have been developed.

They call for suspending all gene-based “vaccines” and conducting a rigorous harm-benefit assessment in light of the serious health injuries reported.

They also urge countries and organizations to take concrete steps to address and mitigate the already identified risks.

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

» Why Are They Drugging the Students? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (05/24/24): Read

Many or most kids in public schools today are force medicalized after being identified as having ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. Nothing has been proven chemically to constitute ADHD. The diagnosis is based on behavior identified through a checklist questionnaire, which includes fidgeting, forgetting, boredom, finishing tasks, various acting up, expressions of frustrations, and so on — typical signs especially in boys who are told to sit perfectly still for long periods and to complete tasks assigned by an authority figure.

ADHD drugs tend to be ineffective, addictive, and can lead to irregular work patterns and extreme side effects including school shootings. You may know the names of these psychotropic narcotic drugs: Ritalin (methylphenidate), Adderall (amphetamine), Dexmethylphenidate, Lisdexamfetamine, Clonidine, and Atomoxetine.

» DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON. The Power of Antibodies...unveiling the truth behind artificial immunization (05/23/24): Read

It is time to acknowledge that while injected vaccines can stimulate an immune response, they do not fully mimic the natural, comprehensive immune defense developed through exposure to the entire pathogen. A shift towards understanding and utilizing the natural mechanisms of immune protection, such as those observed in natural exposures, could lead to more effective strategies in combating infections and enhancing public health. ~ Dr. Kevin Stillwagon

Using the model of snake venom antibodies, Dr. Stillwagon offers yet another brilliant and short explanation of a topic that few people understand fully. He explains that antibodies can be powerful agents against disease or toxins, but are effective only if the person or animal that produced them was exposed to the complex, pure, and unaltered form. Only an unmodified exposure allows the immune system to generate robust and powerful antibodies capable of neutralizing the agent effectively.

Unfortunately, injecting parts of pathogenic organisms into the human body — as happens with “vaccinations” — does not fully replicate the natural immune response or confer protection against infection.

He explains the difference between serum (humoral) antibodies produced in the blood vs. mucosal (IgA) antibodies produced in the respiratory system (e.g., the system affected by flu and flu-like illnesses, RSV, COVID, etc.). Only the mucosal antibodies, which are made when a person contracts and recovers from a respiratory infection, can be effective in protecting against future respiratory infections.

» What's In A Vaccine? With Suzanne Humphries, M.D. (05/19/24): Watch (video 30 min)

SOURCE: Children’s Health Defense: Pediatric Perspectives — What’s in a Vaccine? CLICK to Watch.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries discusses the observable contrasts between the vaccinated and unvaccinated populations, how immunizations affect the immune system, ingredients in the shots, types of injections, standards for developmental milestones, disease prevalence and more. All child caregivers should listen to this important discussion.

RESOURCES

» Childhood Vaccine Schedule Led to ‘Greatest Decline in Public Health in Human History’ Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (05/22/24): Read | PDF | Related: Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak (book)

STORY AT A GLANCE

Sen. Ron Johnson asked during a roundtable: Why haven’t public health agencies studied the health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children?

In 1962, children received five vaccine doses. By 2023, children up to age 18 received 73 doses of 16 different vaccines.

The cumulative effects of this childhood vaccine schedule never have been tested .

Vaccinated children experienced significantly higher instances of various health issues including (in alphabetic order) Allergies, Asthma, Behavioral issues, Breathing issues, Conjunctivitis, Eczema, Gastroenteritis, Middle ear infection, Respiratory infections, and Sinusitis.

The 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act requires the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to report on vaccine safety every two years, but the agency has “ never submitted a vaccine safety report to Congress ”.

Health agencies have data on health outcomes for vaccinated and unvaccinated children; however, they refuse to make it public, likely due to financial conflicts of interest.

» Oppose Cloud Seeding in Idaho: Two petitions are available for those who oppose the harmful practice of cloud seeding in Idaho. ED NOTE: Petition managers often send additional messages, but you can 1) Sign anonymously and 2) Unsubscribe from follow-up messages.

SAMPLE SCRIPT (please customize with your own ideas) — 05/21/24

Weather modification is foolhardy, and against all scientific reason. It puts toxins in the air, water, soil, plants, animals, and humans. A cooling planet is not good for life, as recent ice ages and volcanic eruptions have proven. Finally, this process completely bypasses informed consent. See Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (https://tinyurl.com/35z6dbxz) and Informed Consent and Human Health…https://tinyurl.com/r95fkecm. The latter link addresses mRNA technology but the issue of informed consent is equally valid for weather modification.

WHO Pandemic Treaty

BREAKING NEWS (05/24/24)! WHO Member States Fail to Reach Agreement on Pandemic Accord; Way Forward in Hands of World Health Assembly. We’ll update you after the World Health Assembly ends and the dust settles. We’re NOT out of the woods yet. They’ll keep on trying, you can be sure of that. News briefs: Strat News Global Report (05/27/24) | Road to Geneva Convoy to Oppose the WHO Plans (The Highwire, 05/23/24 video 16 min)

» A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR. It's Time To Stop the WHO's Horrific Pandemic Treaty. The WHO treaty is quite possibly the worst treaty of our lifetimes and is being supported by all the elitist institutions and richest oligarchs. Fortunately, we now have a real chance of stopping it (05/22/24): Read | Related: Stop Globalist Takeover & WHO Action Items

» Labrador Letter: WHO & International Health Regulations. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (05/17/24): Read

AG Labrador wrote an excellent summary of the very dangerous proposal from the bungling World Health Organization to assume authority for local health decisions when faced with a future pandemic. Labrador and 21 other attorneys general sent a pre-emptive letter to the Biden Administration warning against supporting the WHO’s proposals. He outlined the untold damage to our country during the WHO-directed COVID "flu bug," countermeasures including:

Schools shut down and children’s learning plummeted

Businesses closed and many failed

Millions left the workforce permanently

Parks, churches, and places of social connectivity locked down

Informed consent ignored

He goes on to explain the severe harm to our health, national sovereignty, privacy, and freedom if these proposals were to take effect.

He rightly states that the federal government has no authority to delegate public health decisions to an international body and that such approvals can be made only with United States Senate approval. However, he also rightly states that the current administration does not let the Constitution or the rule of law stand in the way of their activist agenda.

[ED NOTE: In response to a certified letter asking AG Labrador to investigate and stop harmful mRNA genetic therapy including COVID shots, we received a highly encouraging message from him on 5/21/24 stating “Our office is very concerned about reports of harm caused by the covid-19 vaccines. We are investigating all our options in this matter. I continue to oppose any mandates, regardless of where they come from. There is much work to be done and I am honored to serve the people of Idaho.”]

» Joint Governors’ Response to Proposed Amendments to the WHO’s IHR and a New Pandemic Treaty. By Kevin Stocklin (05/23/24): Read | Letter | Related Press Release

“The objective of these instruments is to empower the WHO, particularly its uncontrollable Director-General, with the authority to restrict the rights of U.S. citizens, including freedoms such as speech, privacy, travel, choice of medical care, and informed consent, thus violating our Constitution’s core principles,” the governors wrote. “If adopted, these agreements would seek to elevate the WHO from an advisory body to a global authority in public health.”

Governors from the following states signed the letter: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming

» H5N1: Truth Over Fearporn. Weaponizing disease fear to advance public policy agendas is psychological bioterrorism. By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (05/18/24): Read | Related: FALLOUT H5N1 Avian Flu: Everything You Need to Know (05/24/24). With Dr. Robert Malone and Jan Jekielek: Watch (video 32 min 49 sec)

Topics include:

What is fearporn?

How weaponizing and promoting fear of an infectious disease for political or financial purposes is grossly unethical.

The currently active, sustained and ongoing campaign to weaponize fear of “Bird Flu”, otherwise known as the H5N1 influenza virus

Reasons why all this is being done, including: Upcoming vote to designate and empower the WHO to become the designated and authorized global manager of future public health “crises” Commercial and government agency interests. Beneficiaries: Academics, Physicians, Medical Care Providers, Pharma and NGO specializing in infectious diseases. Electoral manipulation.

Fact checks of propaganda surrounding H5N1 Bird Flu: Highly misleading: H5N1 is highly lethal in humans. False: H5N1 is a new virus. False: H5N1 is a threat to cattle herds, and infected cattle (and milk) are a threat to human health. True: H5N1 has been engineered to more readily infect and transmit between mammals potentially including humans.



» FALLOUT: The Vitamin D Miracle Supplement (05/17/24). Learn about Vitamin D risks (few), benefits (many), and the importance of zinc and other well-studied minerals: Watch (video 33 min 6 sec)

A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (AMD)

Fascinating Interview with A Midwestern Doctor. Illusory consensus in medical science, integrative medicine, unresolved traumas, psychedelic therapy, EMF radiation risks, and more! By RAV ARORA AND A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (05/19/24): Read

AMD is an anonymous bold thinker and investigator of seemingly unassailable medical consensus. His essays on Covid vaccines, SSRIs, emotional health, psychedelic therapy, and FDA's regulatory failures are incredibly thorough, richly detailed, filled with compassion and humanity, and clearly written for both professionals and lay people. This written interview offers insights AMD’s thought processes as well as an excellent summary of what he has researched and presented in his highly regarded “The Forgotten Side of Medicine” Substack over the past two-plus years.

Determining the risks and benefits of each recommended vaccine. Detailed analysis: How to Navigate Which Vaccines To Give Your Children — or Yourself. (05/26/24): Read SOURCE: Stock photo. CLICK to read article. STORY AT A GLANCE: The blatant dishonesty of our drug regulators throughout COVID-19 has led to many to ask whether other recommended vaccines are “safe,” “effective” and “necessary.” AMD has produced a careful and independent assessment of each recommended vaccine. Calculating this assessment is challenging due to assessor’s bias, and remarkably lack of any data needed to accurately determine the risk and benefits of each vaccine. AMD looks at each CDC recommended vaccine, asking whether the risks outweigh the benefits For those on the fence about vaccinating, AMD suggests avoiding the worst vaccines and spacing others further apart than CDC recommends.



» Bells and whistles aside, patients want the human touch in healthcare. Dr. Marilyn M. Singleton interviews Dr. Elaina George (05/21/24). An interesting interview about what patients really want in their healthcare providers: human touch, good and honest communication, skill, reasonable cost, and accessibility. Includes practical solutions: Listen (podcast 58 min)

» AMERICAN THOUGH LEADERS: Leaked Files Reveal Trans Medicine Harms to Children: Mia Hughes (05/15/24): Listen | Watch (video / podcast 59 min, video includes transcript)

SOURCE: Leaked Files Reveal Trans Medicine Harms to Children: Mia Hughes. CLICK to Watch.

“They have young teenage patients showing up at the hospital with vaginal atrophy, uterine atrophy, bleeding pain,” says Canadian journalist Mia Hughes, who reported on and discusses with host Jan Jekielek a series of leaked internal files from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). They also discuss the Cass Review report, which spurred European countries to pivot away from WPATH’s scientifically unproven “standard of transgender medicine care.”

Hughes states: “We’ve never done this to teenage girls before. They’re just making it up as they go along. They’re layering other drugs on top of the testosterone to try to cope with the very side effects that the testosterone has caused, never at any point questioning: is it a good idea to give these girls testosterone? Health care is supposed to improve health, not destroy it!”

FLCCC ALLIANCE

» News: May 26, 2024. By FLCCC Alliance. Read

Topics include:

FOIA Revelations and NIH Testimony Uncover Major COVID Scandal (Dr. David Morens, senior advisor to Dr. Fauci)

Welcome New International Fellows!

FLCCC at The 2024 Florida Homeschool Convention

Webinar: The Trickle Truth Olympics Continue (Chris Cuomo, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, and more)

Kaiser Permanente to “Unvaccinated” Doctors: Please come back! (see also, this short video of a Kaiser nurse “just saying NO”)

» News: May 19, 2024. By FLCCC Alliance. Read

Topics include:

FLCCC Alliance launches new International Senior Fellowship Program (including Idaho’s very own Dr. Ryan Cole)

Chris Cuomo continues his COVID conversion

Perjury at the NIH (testimony regarding previously denied taxpayer funded US Government and non-government gain of function experiments)

The Potential of Repurposed Drugs to Treat Cancer

Justus R. Hope Substack interview with Dr. Paul Marik about his 2nd edition of Cancer Care

The Defiant musical group

FLCCC honors Dr. Pierre Kory’s transition to President Emeritus

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

» CHD Most Read Stories of the Week (05/26/24). Article notes include links to each headline listed below: Read

U.S. Government ‘Cartel’ Paid CVS, Walgreens Billions to Reject Ivermectin Prescriptions, Push COVID Shots

38-Year-Old COVID Patient Refused to Sign DNR Five Times Before He Died

U.S. Bankrolling Creation of Deadlier, More Contagious Bird Flu Strains

HHS to Produce 4.8M Bird Flu Vaccines as 2 New Human Cases Identified

Klaus Schwab to Vacate Top Post, as WEF Looks to Become Global Leader in Public-Private ‘Cooperation’

Employee Deborah Conrad Sues Hospital That Fired Her for Reporting COVID Vaccine Injuries to VAERS

Bill Gates Investing Heavily in mRNA Technology — Are Taxpayers Helping Him?

Deadly Drug Combo Used to Treat Elderly COVID Patients in Scotland

Unvaccinated Kids Are Healthier Than Vaxed — Why Aren’t Public Health Agencies Investigating?

Children Whose Mothers Were Exposed During Pregnancy to Fluoridated Tap Water at Higher Risk of Neurobehavioral Problems

» CHD Most Read Stories of the Week (05/19/24). Article notes include links to each headline listed below: Read

‘Do Your Job. We Beg of You’: FDA Officials Knew of COVID Vaccine Injuries in Early 2021 But Took No Action

RFK Jr. and Super PAC Sue Facebook Over Censorship, Election Interference

DNA Contamination in Pfizer COVID Vaccine Exceeded 500 Times Allowable Levels, Study Finds

300 Pages of Emails Leave No Doubt: Fauci, NIH Knew Early on of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Shots

CHD Asks Supreme Court to Hear Rutgers COVID Vaccine Mandate Case

Huge Victory! New York Lawmaker Withdraws Minor Consent Bill Days After Opponents Hold Rally, Send Letters

36 Case Reports of Cancers After mRNA COVID Vaccination — What the Research Shows

CHD FOIAs VAERS Reports of Infant Deaths Following RSV Vaccines

How Food Giants Get Kids Hooked on Junk Food — and How to Stop Them

‘Slippery Slope’: Big Tech’s War Against ‘Misinformation’ Now Targeting Natural Health

» Doctors & Scientists with Brian Hooker, PhD: Former Pfizer Employee Melissa McAtee Reveals Contaminations in COVID Vaccines (05/17/24) Melissa McAtee worked for Pfizer while their COVID mRNA products were in development. She became a whistleblower after becoming aware of problems taking place in her facility, from communications among staff about contaminants in the shots to blacked out windows when FDA inspectors stopped by. She discusses several contaminants (graphene oxide, fetal cell lines) as well as other information she collected, observed, and discovered before being fired for speaking out: Watch (video 38 min)

RESOURCES

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).