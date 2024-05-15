Listen to some great interviews! Thank some great legislators.

SOURCE: Elon Musk on X. It’s not just Reuters you need to worry about. It’s the entire Trusted News Initiative and most mainstream media and social media. Don’t be fooled by dumb reporting!

😎 Stories At a Glance

So much news. So little time before the May 21 Primary!

More News, Coming in an Array of Faster Spray 🚿 We will publish a bit more frequently during the run-up to the May 21 elections, which are so important to Idaho’s and America’s futures. We intend to slow down a bit after the elections, to give us all a breather. Please don’t cancel us for caring…

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW!

BigE’s Voting Guide

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index — get yours

Digital Download Available!

Express Your Gratitude to IFF Freedom & Spending Index Heroes

University of Idaho President Scott Green Goes All In to Defeat Conservatives

See articles by IFC members

Brian Almon

Candidate Interviews: Burger, Shepherd, Zito, Thompson, Monks, and Scholz (plus Dunn, past interview)

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Texas AG Ken Paxton

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Al-Qaida Threatens World Domination – Weren’t The Taliban Supposed To Take Care Of These Guys?

FINANCIAL REBELLION: The U.S. Financial Coup d’Etat: Now Is the Time to Take Action. Part 1.

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

Forging Ahead: Ada County Ballot Verifier Tool plus updates from ID, TX, PA, GA, AZ, CA and around the US

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

ICAN Legal: Lawsuit Filed Against AstraZeneca For Mother Seriously Injured In Its Covid-19 Vaccine Trial

4️⃣ Other Health News

DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: Vitamin C as a therapeutic response to cellular oxidative stress

FLCCC Alliance Announces New International Senior Fellowship Program

5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW! Are you a conservative in a hurry? Don’t have the time or desire to dig into the candidates and the issues? Just want the bottom line of whom to vote for and how? Then this section is for you: Read

Idaho Voting Guide Update 05 12 24 Short - Download, Print, Share! 699KB ∙ PDF file Download 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. 4. VOTE! Download

BIG E’s IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

» Express Your Gratitude to Freedom & Spending Heroes: You literally can count on two hands the number of Idaho legislators who stood for freedom and small government during the 2024 Idaho legislature: Read | Idaho Freedom Foundation scores

The Idaho Freedom Foundation’s (IFF) Freedom Index Heroes scored 90% or above on the 2024 Freedom Index, which measures how bills affect government’s growth. Spending Index Heroes scored 90% or above on the Spending Index, which measures how well or badly bills spend your money. The newsletter lists these heroes, describes their work, and lists their scores on each index.

We encourage you to express your gratitude to the brave legislators listed below who took a stand against tyranny and overspending. Please take the time to send them an email thanking for their work:

🏆 Heroes on both the Freedom & Spending Indexes

Sen. Phil Hart : PHart@senate.idaho.gov

Rep. Elaine Price : EPrice@house.idaho.gov

Rep. Tony Wisniewski 🩺 : TWisniewski@house.idaho.gov

Rep. Heather Scott 🩺 : hscott@house.idaho.gov

Rep. Dale Hawkins : DHawkins@house.idaho.gov

Rep. Jacyn Gallagher 🩺 : JGallagher@house.idaho.gov

Rep. Tina Lambert 🩺 : TLambert@house.idaho.gov

Sen. Dan Foreman : DForeman@senate.idaho.gov

🥈Freedom Index Heroes

Sen. Brian Lenney 🩺 : BLenney@senate.idaho.gov

Sen. Scott Herndon : SHerndon@senate.idaho.gov

💰 Spending Index Hero

Rep. Joe Alfieri 🩺 : JAlfieri@house.idaho.gov

🩺 = Legislators have taken the Medical Freedom Pledge

» University of Idaho President Scott Green Donates Lot of His Own Money to Defeat Conservatives. By Fred Birnbaum (05/14/24). Scott Green is promoting liberal candidates who vote for larger college budgets want social justice and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to continue at Idaho campuses: Read

FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

NOWHERE TO HYDE (BRYAN HYDE)

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

» AVAILABLE NOW! Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. Request Your Report | Related Indexes: Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

“While many lawmakers are out on the stump telling voters about all the conservative stuff they did this year, the Idaho Freedom Index equips Idahoans with the truth about what was a very liberal legislative session.” ~IFF President Ron Nate

IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS & STATE FREEDOM CAUCUS NETWORK

» See articles by IFC members

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

» For Candidate interviews listed below:

Click bold italic links to view Gem State Primary Pulse information for the district.

Click bold links to watch interviews.

Click non-bold name or non-bold GSPP links next to video running times to view Gem State Primary Pulse (GSPP) information about the candidates.

Ballotpedia District Maps follow each candidate list.

» Candidate Interviews: Burger, Shepherd, Zito, Thompson, Monks, and Scholz (plus Dunn, past interview): Interviews in order by District number. Read

District Maps from Ballotpedia

(House & Senate maps are the same for a given district. Ballotpedia uses pink for Senate and gray for House.)

ED NOTE Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservatives states. As we’ve been imploring you for months: Study up and BE SURE TO VOTE on May 21. We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. Unfortunately, we hear time and again that "conservative" voters are too busy to do deep research and just want someone to tell them whom to vote for. For these folks, we've found the ConservativesOf recommendations to be comprehensive and closest to our own values, though we certainly differ on a few recommendations. For conservatives who want to be high information voters , we set up a comprehensive voting guide with the best tools and recommendations we've found so far (including Gem State Chronicle/Substack, of course). People can find it here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm

For conservatives who just want the basics — 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. and 4. VOTE! — but have no time or interest for research, we've created a checklist and downloadable PDF with links. It's here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/4he9c5mc

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (in our opinion, the best AG in the country!): Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

» AND MAGAZINE: Al-Qaida Threatens World Domination – Weren’t The Taliban Supposed To Take Care Of These Guys? By Sam Faddis (05/14/24): When the US withdrew ignominiously and tragically from Afghanistan, we were assured that the Taliban would be helping us with counterterrorism and that Al-Qaida was not a serious threat. Those assurances could not have been more wrong. Now Kabul is the capital of a terrorist superstate whose goal is world domination and destruction of the West, including the US an Israel. Read

» FINANCIAL REBELLION: The U.S. Financial Coup d’Etat: Now Is the Time to Take Action: Part 1 (05/09/24) Watch (video 1 hr 31 min)

SOURCE: FINANCIAL REBELLION: The U.S. Financial Coup d’Etat: Now Is the Time to Take Action: Part 1. CLICK to Watch.

In this important episode (Part 1), Catherine Austin Fitts meets with a freedom team composed of such luminaries as Dr. Meryl Nass, Naomi Wolf PhD, attorney Carolyn Betts, and others who are joining forces to release us from the tyrannical global control grid that’s poised to take over.

Summary (quoted from the show notes):

The financial system is designed to create confusion, allow backdoor deals and promote emotion-driven, fear-based reactions from the public while institutions get the upper hand. What underpins our national and international economies, including the people operating it and mechanisms controlling it? What is the ‘financial coup d’etat,’ and why should the average taxpayer care? This episode explores the past, present and future of the centralized, globalist structures running our banks, managing our transactions and governing our lives.

[ED NOTE: Catherine Austin Fitts is just an amazing intellect, has a good sense of humor, and presents the material in an engaging way that even economic dummies can understand. Her work on Financial Rebellion — along with Carolyn Betts — has been stellar. You may want to listen to this episode more than once. We’re looking forward to upcoming solutions in Part 2.]

Resources

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail. JUDICIAL WATCH (JW) - YOUR ELECTION INTEGRITY WATCHDOG! We highly recommend the work of non-profit Judicial Watch, which has been fighting for election integrity, clean voter rolls, and more since 1994. JW uses open records, freedom of information laws, and other tools to investigate, uncover, and litigate misconduct by corrupt politicians and government officials.

» Forging Ahead: Ada County Ballot Verifier Tool plus updates from ID, TX, PA, GA, AZ, CA and around the US. By TIMOHDEE (05/15/24). A family reunion where politics are hush hush, spotlight on the new Ada County Ballot Verifier Tool, and various election integrity news items round out this nicely done report: Read

Related Items: Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) and Jungle Primaries | Ada County Ballot Verifier Tool | Voting Guide | Short Voting Guide for Conservatives

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

» ICAN Legal: Lawsuit Filed Against AstraZeneca For Mother Seriously Injured In Its Covid-19 Vaccine Trial (05/14/24): Read | Related: VAERS (underreported Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System database for COVID-19) | Where’s VAERS?

ICAN’s legal team sued COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca on behalf of Brianne (“Bri”) Dressen, co-founder of REACT19, who suffered severe neurological harm while participating in AstraZeneca’s U.S. COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.

Bri — once an active, healthy pre-school teacher and mom — signed AstraZeneca’s required informed consent clinical trial form, which promised to “provide medical treatment or refer you for treatment” and “to cover the costs of research injuries.” After ignoring numerous requests for financial and medical support, AstraZeneca offered a measly $1,243.30 to cover her medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses and required Bri to release the company of all further financial responsibility for her care! Bri refused to accept this deal. And now, AstraZeneca is being sued for breach of contract.

[ED NOTE This is likely the first case of its kind. We hope it won’t be the last and that the myriad of COVID-19 injected who were injured or killed will receive the justice and compensation they deserve.]

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

» DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: Vitamin C as a therapeutic response to cellular oxidative stress (05/13/24): Read / Listen (podcast 59 min)

Oxidative stress occurs in the body when antioxidant levels are low. Both SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 vaccination deposited large quantities of the Wuhan Spike protein and subsequent variants into our bodies; this protein causes cellular oxidative stress.

Dr. McCullough’s guest Dr. Thomas Levy, has published extensively on ascorbic acid or vitamin C as an antioxidant. After extensive research, Dr. Levy believes without exception that adequate (and often large) doses of Vitamin C can have dramatically positive clinical effects on a wide array of completely unrelated chemical compounds and infectious agents, including Spike protein. He also offers suggestions for additional supplements and foods that can alleviate oxidative stress.

FLCCC ALLIANCE

» FLCCC Alliance Announces New International Senior Fellowship Program. Phase Two of Major Organizational Leadership Expansion Welcomes 12 FLCCC Senior Fellows (05/15/24): Read

The FLCCC Alliance launched a new fellowship program to support physicians, scientists and other leading health providers and researchers who have taken publicly defended humanitarian values and medical integrity. They have been courageous and scientifically rigorous in the face of censorship, threats of license revocation and termination of employment or destruction of their businesses. The first 12 US-based doctors and scientists (including Idaho’s own Dr. Ryan Cole) are pictured above. International fellowship announcements to follow.

FLCCC senior fellows will participate in educational conferences, advocacy events, media appearances and political hearings worldwide. Importantly, the FLCCC will support its senior fellows’ travel and hotel costs, bills that most had to pay from their own pockets previously. Your donations to FLCCC can help these amazing people spread the message of honest medicine and truth.

[ED NOTE Congratulations to all the senior fellows. We've been following them for years, and could not think of a better lineup to represent "Honest Medicine." We thank FLCCC for recognizing them and for providing financial support to help them spread their message of truth for humanity.]

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).