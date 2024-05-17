It’s a race to the finish line. Please VOTE CONSERVATIVE on May 21. FULL Voting Guide . SHORT Voting Guide .

NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

🤓Please take our New Reader Survey! Your feedback helps us do better.

New Reader Survey

🔥Please take our 30-second poll.

Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

😎 Stories At a Glance

Click underlined link in the “at a glance” index to jump to that section.

So much news. So little time before the May 21 Primary!

More News, Coming in an Array of Faster Spray 🚿 We will publish shorter articles more frequently, especially during the run-up to the May 21 elections. These elections are so important to Idaho’s and America’s futures. We hope to slow down a bit after the elections, to give us all a breather. Please don’t cancel us for caring…

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

Chuck Winder’s Sweetheart Socialist Deal With The University of Phoenix

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

Commentary and Events from Idaho candidates

CHRISTY ZITO: CLOSE TO THE FINISH LINE. Bring it on!

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index

Digital Download Available!

Fiscal Fridays & Niklas Kleinworth — Coming soon

Nowhere to Hyde — Coming Soon

Idaho Freedom Caucus & Freedom Caucus Network — Coming soon

See articles by IFC members

Brian Almon

Candidate Interviews: Julianne Young, Tina Lambert, Brett Skidmore, Adam Nelson, Monica McKinley, and Brenda Bourn

Idaho GOP

Vote May 21st Vital!

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo, Texas AG Ken Paxton

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines LARRY ELDER: Another Big Lie: Liberals Are More ‘Caring’ Than Conservatives



TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY — Coming soon

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY — Coming soon

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny — Coming soon

4️⃣ Other Health News — Coming soon

5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

» Chuck Winder’s Sweetheart Socialist Deal With The University of Phoenix By Devin Miller (05/16/24): Read

DISTRICT 20 Senate: Do Not Re-Elect Chuck Winder (left). Elect Conservative Josh Keyser (right)

Eight-term, IACI-endorsed Senator Chuck Winder (District 20) worked with University of Idaho president C. Scott Green to complete the ill-fated purchase of the University of Phoenix via Senate Bill 1450 (bill failed). The deal was so bad that three United States Senators, Durbin (IL), Warren (MA) and Blumenthal (CT) advised U of I President Scott Green to abandon the University of Phoenix deal on 9/11/23.

Article concludes “If you’re an Idahoan who “wants to be left alone”, or if you hate the State of Idaho handing Bailouts to Big Cronies from Wall Street, Chuck Winder is NOT the guy who you should want Representing you, especially not as Pro Tempore of the Idaho Senate. If Winder loses the primary election, maybe Winder's replacement will seek a refund of the entire $10 million in consulting fees because the entire deal was unconstitutional?”

ED NOTES:

👍ELECT Winder’s District 20 Republican Primary Opponent Josh Keyser | Website | Campaign Finance

🚫 DO NOT RE-ELECT Senator Chuck Winder: Composite Rankings | Idaho Freedom Foundation Ranking | Tyranny in Idaho State Senate | Idaho GOP Platform | Campaign Finance

📖 Related article about Scott Green: UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO PRESIDENT GOES ALL IN TO DEFEAT CONSERVATIVES (05/14/24)

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

🔥🔥The May 2024 Primary Directive: Just Tell Me Whom To Vote For & How. NOW! Are you a conservative in a hurry? Don’t have the time or desire to dig into the candidates and the issues? Just want the bottom line of whom to vote for and how? Then this section is for you: Read

Idaho Voting Guide Update 05 16 24 Short - Download, Print, Share! 701KB ∙ PDF file Download 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. 4. VOTE! Download

BIG E’s IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

» CHRISTY ZITO: CLOSE TO THE FINISH LINE. Bring it on! Christy again shows her character with optimism and steadfast principles. Read

Christy writes:

❝ Some want to hold their control over us people, continue big spending, take away our gun rights, and have an open border for slave labor, child trafficking, and the influx of illegal and deadly drugs.

These people are vengeful in pursuing those who will defend and protect our freedoms and fiscal accountability. The Gem State Heist is in full effect.

I will stand on my proven conservative voting record. My love for our country, our way of life, my family, and those who defend freedom around the globe, including my father, is unwavering.❞

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

» Coming soon.

FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

» Coming soon

NOWHERE TO HYDE (BRYAN HYDE)

» Coming soon

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Idaho Freedom Foundation graciously offered to share the digital version of their 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Click the link here or the image above. And please share!

» AVAILABLE NOW! Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index. Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. Request Your Report | Related Indexes: Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

“While many lawmakers are out on the stump telling voters about all the conservative stuff they did this year, the Idaho Freedom Index equips Idahoans with the truth about what was a very liberal legislative session.” ~IFF President Ron Nate

IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS & STATE FREEDOM CAUCUS NETWORK

» See articles by IFC members

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

» Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

» For Candidate interviews listed below:

Click bold italic links to view Gem State Primary Pulse information for the district.

Click bold links to watch interviews.

Click non-bold name or non-bold GSPP links next to video running times to view Gem State Primary Pulse (GSPP) information about the candidates.

Ballotpedia District Maps follow each candidate list.

SOURCE: Gem State Substack Candidate Interviews: Julianne Young, Tina Lambert, Brett Skidmore, Monica McKinley, Adam Nelson, and Brenda Bourn (05/16/24). CLICK to Read.

» Candidate Interviews: Julianne Young, Tina Lambert, Brett Skidmore, Adam Nelson, Monica McKinley, and Brenda Bourn): Interviews in order by District number. Read

House District 21A: Monica McKinley (GSPP: 43 min 16 sec). No reply from incumbent Rep. James Petzke. [ED NOTE: Monica McKinley is our choice for this seat.]

"I'm a super hard worker, I'm a very fast learner. What I don't know, I will learn. I am a good researcher so if there's something that comes up that I don't know about I will make sure to do the research," McKinley told Idaho News 6. Related story: Meet two of the Republican candidates running for the District 21A seat. By Brady Caskey, Idaho News 6 (05/15/24)

District Maps from Ballotpedia

(House & Senate maps are the same for a given district. Ballotpedia uses pink for Senate and gray for House.)

ED NOTE Our state is under attack by those who want to turn it into a leftist paradise, as they have CA, WA, OR, CO, and so many other formerly conservatives states. As we’ve been imploring you for months: Study up and BE SURE TO VOTE on May 21. We were fooled before moving to Idaho by all the “R” designations in the state legislature, so surely many others have been as well. Unfortunately, we hear time and again that "conservative" voters are too busy to do deep research and just want someone to tell them whom to vote for. For these folks, we've found the ConservativesOf recommendations to be comprehensive and closest to our own values, though we certainly differ on a few recommendations. For conservatives who want to be high information voters , we set up a comprehensive voting guide with the best tools and recommendations we've found so far (including Gem State Chronicle/Substack, of course). People can find it here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/yh8jhppm

For conservatives who just want the basics — 1. Register to vote Republican. 2. Find your precinct, congressional district, legislative district, county district, and polling location. 3. Pick your candidates. and 4. VOTE! — but have no time or interest for research, we've created a checklist and downloadable PDF with links. It's here (short URL for sharing): https://tinyurl.com/4he9c5mc

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

» Vote May 21st Vital! By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (05/16/24). While most voters focus on the November 5 general election, the May 21 primary election is most consequential for Republicans in Idaho. VOTE FOR TRUE CONSERVATIVES. Please don’t rely just on mailers, ads, and hearsay. Check voting records. Listen to interviews! Read

🔥VOTE ON MAY 21! [ ED NOTE: Voting Guides here (short) and here (full). ]

Your vote selects elected representatives who will be making important decisions over the next two years, including ranked choice voting, taxes and spending, and even protecting families and children from the ongoing leftist assault. ~Dorothy Moon

Key points:

Tuesday, May 21, Republicans decide which candidates will represent the party in the general election.

Tuesday, May 21 election determines WHICH Republicans will win in the General election .

Your vote will influence the future of our communities and our state. Red or Blue, it’s up to you.

Turnout in primaries typically is unacceptably low. Vote May 21 to ensure your voice is heard in November.

If you don’t vote (carefully), we end up with an oligarchy — not what our Founders envisioned! In fact, it’s what they fought so hard to stop.

If you vote absentee, be sure to put your ballot in a secure, monitored drop box.

If you cannot vote on May 21, vote early in person until May 17 (today!). Check with your county clerk.

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases.

We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups, so please use the links below and others on our Resources page for the latest updates. It’s important to know what your representatives are doing and to hold them accountable!

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

» Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (in our opinion, the best AG in the country!): Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access

» Commentary by LARRY ELDER: Another Big Lie: Liberals Are More ‘Caring’ Than Conservatives (05/16/24): Read

❝ Conservatives were more generous with their money, and it was not even close. Same thing as to time devoted to others… Those who support the idea that government should redistribute income are among the least likely to dig into their own wallets to help others.❞ ~Larry Elder

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

» Coming soon.

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail. JUDICIAL WATCH (JW) - YOUR ELECTION INTEGRITY WATCHDOG! We highly recommend the work of non-profit Judicial Watch, which has been fighting for election integrity, clean voter rolls, and more since 1994. JW uses open records, freedom of information laws, and other tools to investigate, uncover, and litigate misconduct by corrupt politicians and government officials.

» Coming soon.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

» Coming soon

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

FLCCC ALLIANCE

» Coming soon

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

» Coming soon

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).