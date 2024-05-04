SOURCE: A Midwestern Doctor: Natural and Unnatural Political Systems. CLICK to Read.

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

Voting Guide

STOP the Gem State Heist

Idaho Freedom PAC Endorsements

The People’s Pen

Ada County Idaho GOP Convention Delegates Needed

White Elephant or Trojan Horse

Commentary and Events from Idaho candidates

Christy Zito, Senate District 8, Almost there...in matters of principle, stand like a rock

Brian Lenney, Senate District 13, The Politics of Power

Scott Herndon, Senate District 1, Newsletter

Ben Toews, Senate District 4, Library Bill Update

Doug Traubel Ada County Sheriff Candidate

Three Idaho Sheriff Republican Primaries

Fiscal Fridays & Niklas Kleinworth

Op-Ed: Idaho’s Budget Reform Hasn’t Saved Taxpayers Money…Yet

Nowhere to Hyde

Substance Beats Style

Idaho Freedom Caucus

Coming soon

Idaho Freedom Foundation & Idaho Freedom Index — get yours

Debunking The Baseless Criticisms Of The Idaho Freedom Index

Rubber Stamp?

Brian Almon

Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews

Saturday Roundup (05/04/24)

Candidate Interviews: Senate 13 and 32

Candidate Interviews: House Seat 1A and Senate District 5

Behind the Endorsements. A guide to the guides.

Idaho GOP

What Makes A Republican a Republican?

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senators James Risch and Mike Crapo

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times Headlines

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

MIDWESTERN DOCTOR: Natural and Unnatural Political Systems

ROBERT MALONE, MD, MS: "Better to Die in Glory" America is under attack- A deeply emotional speech from "America’s Mom" Sheronna Bishop

How the Green Tech Industry Is Empowering Communist China

AND Magazine Joe Prepares To Surrender To Beijing The Communists On Campus



ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

Election Integrity Briefs NEW! Ada County Election Integrity Tool (Ballot Verifier)



ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Border Patrol Braces for Illegal Immigrant Surge as Cargo Train Travels Through Mexico

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: Late clotting & bleeding complications after COVID-19 vaccination …and Q&A 111

CDC Found Evidence COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Deaths

MIDWESTERN DOCTOR Why Do Doctors Give Up On Patients? Exploring the Psychology Behind the Greatest Medical Disaster in History A New Documentary Exposes the COVID-19 Response

ICAN: Disturbing FDA Loophole Allows Scientists To Do Experiments On Humans Without Informed Consent

MERCOLA: Doctors Predict Epidemic of Prion Brain Diseases

Arizona GOP Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution!

Japan's Prof. Fukushima Condemns mRNA Vaccines

Sasha Latypova Responds to Reuter’s Fact Checkers

Covid Vaccines Channel Islands Panel Report Chaired by Sen. Ron Johnson

AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: Shocking Number of Excess Deaths, Disabilities, and Injuries Revealed

4️⃣ Other Health News

Forced Vaccination by CPS has child in coma

COVID Made Me a Full-on Anti-Vaxxer

SASHA LATYPOVA: When "pandemics are declared" - what does this mean in practice?

The Highwire: Ground Rules Episode 369

DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA: Oxalates — The Hidden Dangers in 'Healthy' Foods

FLCCC New Tools & Guides

Children’s Health Defense Financial Rebellion: Surviving Healthcare This Week with Mary + Polly: Fear Mongering Nonsense Pediatric Perspectives: Reappraisal of Vaccines & Autism



5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

⩥ IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

⩥ IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out and share our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three main parts, shown below, with lots of helpful subheadings and a complete QUICK INDEX. Here’s the quicker quick index:

GENERAL INFORMATION (All Idaho Voters) | Jump IDAHO CONSERVATIVES & CONSTITUTIONAL CONSERVATIVES | Jump RECOMMENDATIONS | Jump

⩥ STOP The Gem State Heist

The Idaho Heist - Coming To an Unprincipled or Apathetic Voter Near You

We’ve presented many articles explaining how Idaho’s traditional values are under attack by those with money and power. It’s called “The Gem State Heist.” And it’s looking a lot like the same strategy that turned Colorado and Texas from ruby red to purple to blue is taking place in Idaho.

We urge you to watch two “heist” films, consider whether you are an unprincipled or apathetic voter (explained below), and think carefully before you vote on May 21. See Voting Guide for more tips.

HEIST FILMS

Rocky Mountain Heist (video 45 min 26 sec)

Texas Heist (video 37 min 50 sec)

SUMMARY of “Two Elements Necessary to Flip a State.” Read the Details on Freedom Man Website

NOTE: The following are generalities, and we’re not suggesting that you, dear reader, are unprincipled or apathetic. But if you are, or you know someone who is, please transform yourself or someone else into a principled and interested voter instead.

🚫 1. UNPRINCIPLED VOTERS: People who vote not on principles, but on factors such as their pocketbook, party identity, personal gain, ego, selfishness, or obedience to their own leaders. These voters typically follow guidelines from big lobbying groups or their own government-funded jobs — police officers, military, government contractors, federal and state employees, teachers and educational personnel, firemen, and the healthcare industry (including nurses and doctors).

Unprincipled voters are easily persuaded by simple campaign methods — particularly smear campaigns against conservatives — that employ incendiary (and usually untrue) words and phrases such as:

extremist, radical, quack, anti-science, anti-vaxxer, bigot, “defunder of” cops, teachers, nurses, and others listed above.

More slurs you may have heard over the past several years…

Wuhan virus conspiracy cover-up denier, rabid, racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, sexist, greedy, deplorable, white supremacist, neanderthal, Islamophobic, republican, chump, semi-fascist, antisemitic, transphobe, homophobe, election denier.

Wherever unprincipled voters are the majority, the state can easily be flipped with no long-term hope for true freedom, despite appearing "free" today.

🚫 2. APATHETIC POPULATION: People who enjoy a high quality of life can become incredibly apathetic. They feel no need to pay attention or get involved because "life is good."

The apathetic population doesn't care, doesn't pay attention, and refuses to see what their fellow citizens or representatives are doing against them. An apathetic citizen might look at the voting record of their neighbor, friend, or representative, and either not believe it, or not care.

Wherever apathetic voters are the majority, the state also can easily be flipped. “Don’t know, don’t care, don’t wanna know, whatever…” endangers everyone’s freedom.

🎯STATES ON THE TARGET LIST

If voters in the following states don't quickly start watching their leadership and compelling their populations to wake up, pay attention, and vote based on principles, those states will be lost. Some of these losses are well underway:

Arizona Idaho Utah * Montana Alaska *

* Coincidentally, Alaska, Utah, and several other “purple and blue” states allow at least some Open Primary / Ranked Choice Voting (aka RCV). This very bad voting scheme likely will be on Idaho’s November ballot as an initiative, even though it’s currently banned in the state. DO NOT FALL FOR IT! For details about RCV, see Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom

⩥ Idaho Freedom PAC Endorsements

“In this time of coordinated confusion, voters can be confident Idaho Freedom PAC-backed candidates will work for limited government, do everything in their power to stop the illegal alien invasion, and end the woke culture creeping into the state government and schools.” ~ Idaho Freedom PAC Chairman, Ryan Spoon

Idaho Freedom PAC 2024 Primary Endorsements for 53 Candidates Are Here! (04/30/24) The Republican brand has been co-opted by Democrats and progressives who claim conservative values while promoting a liberal and/or big business agenda once in office. The Idaho Freedom PAC’s mission is to help voters sort through the misleading claims. The article focuses on four especially worthy candidates — Bryan Smith (District 32 House), Kyle Harris (District 7 House), Faye Thompson (District 8 House), and Brenda Bourn (District 21 Senate) — but you’ll find 49 more in the complete endorsement list: Article | Full List of Endorsements (PDF)

⩥ The People’s Pen (TPP). TPP is a printed conservative newspaper that will inspire you to become a more informed and engaged citizen: Subscribe for snail mail delivery | Email the Editor

Volume 2, Issue 14 included these topics:

Editorial about “Hate” in North Idaho

Part 2 of “How Communist Are You?”

Democide: The Ruby Ridge Massacre

Part 1 of The Inside Story of the Kootenai County Assessor’s Office

The Precinct War of ‘24 and the fight between grassroots conservative Kootenai Country Republic Central Committee (KCRCC) and those who want to retake power

Interview with Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris

The Idaho UNIParty takeover attempt

Political ads and voting recommendations

⩥ Ada County Idaho GOP Convention Delegates Needed. Every two years, a body of delegates from around the state elects a new executive board for the Idaho state GOP. Each county is given an allotted number of delegates and undergoes a special process to select people to send on their behalf. Ada County needs around 50 more delegates and over 100 alternates to fill the allotted spots.

If you (or someone you know) is a conservative Ada County Republican, please consider applying, as this election will strongly affect the political future of Idaho! The more conservatives, the better the election outcome. Details

⩥ White Elephant or Trojan Horse. By Brent Regan, Chairman KCRCC (05/03/24). Regan discusses North Idaho Republicans (NIR), which brand themselves as conservatives, but whose values align with left-leaning policies. He also discusses the KCRCC vetting process for candidates and the Institute of Legislative Analysis (ILA), which recently ranked Idaho 41st for Republican Legislators upholding Republican values.

Regan states:

“NIR tries to fool the voter by printing recommended voter lists that are nearly identical to the KCRCC lists but with Democrat endorsed candidates. They try to fool the voter by calling themselves “Official” and using the Republican Party Logo. They try to fool the voter by claiming to be “conservatives” while calling true conservatives extremists, or white nationalists, or racists or worse. They try to fool you by saying they are “Reasonable” while these Never Trumpers promote liberal woke policies, mandates, and Rank Choice Voting…When people tell you who they are, believe them.”

Regan says “the NIR logo is a White Elephant and a ‘White Elephant’ is something that is costly, of no use, and difficult to remove.”: Read | KCRCC Voting Guide

[ED NOTE: We could not find white elephant logos on the NIR website, but we strongly ask that you do your own deep-dive research before you vote. Our Voting Guide offers many research tools to help.]

⩥ COMMENTARY FROM IDAHO ELECTION CANDIDATES

CHRISTY ZITO, Senate, District 8, Almost there...in matters of principle, stand like a rock (05/04/24). Zito explains how the grassroots of District 8 are working together to get the word out through actions, faith, and willingness to fight for our state. Christy says “People’s voices are being heard far and wide throughout District 8 and this great state.”: Read

SOURCE: Almost there… Sen. Christy Zito vs. incumbent Sen. Geoff Schroeder. NO Comparison if you want someone who will be on the front lines, listening to you and standing for your truth and your first freedoms (that’s Christy Zito, in case you were wondering). Read article.

BRIAN LENNEY, Senate District 13, The Politics of Power. Whoever has it, wins (05/01/24). Sen Lenney accurately states “Systemic corruption isn’t just in D.C., it’s in all 50 state capitols, including Boise.” Read | Video (1 min 26 sec) - embedded in the article, or on X | Related: Gem State Chronicle interview Brian Lenney, Senate, 13 (46 min 16 sec)

SOURCE: BRIAN LENNEY, Senate District 21, The Politics of Power. CLICK to Watch.

Your choice on May 21 is to select a heavily-funded “yes” man whose past record includes votes FOR uncontrolled spending and AGAINST individual rights and family. Or Brian Lenney, a “watch” man whose record includes votes AGAINST uncontrolled spending and FOR individual rights and family.

SCOTT HERNDON, Senate District 1, Newsletter: More info on that stinking library bill (04/29/24): Read

Herndon contrasts his “worst bill” passed by the 2024 legislature — H685 bloated Medicaid budget stabilization — with his opponent’s “worst bill” — H710 indecent library materials. What a contrast between a conservative Republican and a liberal “R”epublican. Also covered: upcoming speaking engagements; request for donations, Democrat controlled leftist front groups such as Idaho Moms PAC and North Idaho Voter Services; Bonner County Republican Party Official Endorsements; and the crucial importance of voting in the May 21 Primary.

BEN TOEWS (IDAHO SENATOR, District 4) The Enduring Struggle to Protect Kids in Libraries (Updated Post-Session). An overview of past and present legislation (04/30/24). Sen. Toews discusses the three-year journey to pass a library bill that protects kids from obscenity in libraries. He covers the twists and turns of bills leading up to the finally signed H710. The chart below shows Sen. Toews evaluation and the status of each bill they attempted: Read

SOURCE: The Enduring Struggle to Protect Kids. CLICK to Read.

[ED NOTE: Notice all the good bills that were drawered before they had a chance to be voted on. This practice of drawering good bills by powerful committee chairs must stop!]

SHERIFFING DONE RIGHT: Doug Traubel + GOP Republican Primary Sheriff Candidates

SOURCE of Quote: Personal Email - “The deputy did an excellent job. He was objective, thorough and professional. I’d love to hire him.” ~ Doug Traubel

⩥ EXCLUSIVE: Unhinged 63-Year-Old New York Leftist with TDS Gets Rude Awakening – Is Arrested for Keying Pickup Truck with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sticker in Key West Florida. By Jim Hᴏft Apr. 28, 2024. Read | Video (11 min 20 sec)

The video in the (not very well-written, sensationally headlined) article seemed like a textbook example of how a sheriff deputy and arrestee should interact. We asked Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel for his insights about anything done well or poorly in the bodycam video. Here was his reply:

The deputy did an excellent job. He was objective, thorough and professional. I’d love to hire him. ~Doug Traubel

⩥ Three Idaho Sheriff Races You Will See on the Republican Primary Ballot. By Sarah Clendenon (04/01/24). Article details three Republican primary races for Sheriff, listed below. Your County Sheriff is incredibly important. Choose well! Read

⩥ FISCAL FRIDAYS & NIKLAS KLEINWORTH

SOURCE: Idaho Dispatch - Op-Ed: Idaho’s Budget Reform Hasn’t Saved Taxpayers Money… Yet. CLICK to Read.

⩥ Op-Ed: Idaho’s Budget Reform Hasn’t Saved Taxpayers Money… Yet (04/28/24): Read | Related The JFAC Coup | More from IFF on the JFAC Process

This year’s appropriation is only 0.3% more than last year’s… but these numbers don’t tell the whole story. The budget Idaho will have to start 2025 — known as original appropriations — will be 48% higher than the budget it had going into fiscal year 2021. For every dollar in reduced federal COVID pandemic spending, legislators increased spending from state sources by $1.08. ~Niklas Kleinworth

Kleinworth states “…lawmakers voted to split budget requests for each state agency into two bills, one that maintains the existing budget and a second that considers budget increases. Even with this reform, however, taxpayers are still on the hook for this year’s $13.9 billion spending spree.” So the main benefit of the new budgeting process has been transparency, but not spending reduction.

Kleinworth describes the JFAC budgeting process, the controversy and infighting, and the legislature’s overall failure to significantly reduce spending in 2024 despite more votes to either kill or reduce funding. Too much deference to powerful big-spending committees contributed to much of the failure to rein in the budget.

VOTERS: Before the May 21 primary, look carefully at who is on the committees and how your legislators voted! Committees | How Did They Vote?

[ED NOTE: Despite many legislators’ boasts that taxes and spending were reduced, such boasts often are without merit and due more to sleight of hand than actual reductions.]

⩥ NOWHERE TO HYDE

⩥ Substance Beats Style (05/01/24) How can you tell which candidates are living up to their professed principles and which are not? Pay attention to their actions and not the words or cowboy hats they're wearing. Voters must tune out the claims, the media ads, the flyers, the promises, and the claims — look at the actions of each candidate (video 13 min 5 sec, includes transcript): Watch | Voting Guide

[ED NOTE: Your vote on May 21 will affect the direction of Idaho’s legislature for the next two years. So it’s absolutely crucial that you think carefully before you mark your ballot Our Voting Guide will help you sort through the fuzz, especially for incumbents!]

⩥ IDAHO (IDFC) FREEDOM CAUCUS MEMBERS

⩥ Coming soon

⩥ IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION & 2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

⩥ BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s Primary Pulse and Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

⩥ Check out Brian’s Primary 2024 Candidate Interviews to date.

⩥ SATURDAY ROUNDUP (05/04/24). Brian’s weekly activities included several interviews with Republican primary candidates (see above and below), articles about the dangers of talking past each other, Brian’s Valley County Lincoln Day Dinner speech, organizations that have endorsed primary candidates, and several recommended videos and guest posts: Read

⩥ Candidate Interviews: Senate 13 and 32 (05/03/24): Brian spoke with incumbent Sen. Brian Lenney who is running for Senate District 13 (Nampa — excellent interview). Lenney’s challenger, former Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, declined to participate. Brian also spoke with District 32 incumbent Sen. Kevin Cook, and challenger Keith Newberry: Read | Brian Lenney, Senate, 13 (46 min 16 sec) | Kevin Cook, Senate 32 (47 min 33 sec) | Keith Newberry, Senate 32 (46 min 23 sec)

⩥ Candidate Interviews: House Seat 1A and Senate District 5 (05/02/24). Three candidates are running for the House in District 1, Seat A. Incumbent Rep. Mark Sauter did not respond to Brian’s invitation, so Brian’s conversations included Spencer Hutchings and Jane Sauter (no relation to the incumbent). He also spoke with Sen. Carl Bjerke from District 5 (opponent Cheri Zao did not respond to Brian’s invitation): Read | Spencer Hutchings ,House 1A (51 min 31 sec) | Jane Sauter, House 1A (43 min 11 sec) | Carl Bjerke, Senate 5 (48 min 52 sec)

⩥ Behind the Endorsements. A guide to the guides (05/02/24). Insights into the organizations behind the voter guides you will encounter during election season, including:

Be sure to read this article before “taking the word of” a particular voter guide, whose motivations may not match your own. Read | Our Voting Guide (motivation: individual rights, individual responsibility, small government)

⩥ IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

⩥ What Makes A Republican a Republican? By Dorothy Moon (05/02/24). “In Idaho, becoming a Republican is as easy as checking a box on a form, and we welcome all who support time-tested Republican values. What are those values, really? What is it that makes a Republican a Republican?” Dorothy Moon answers these questions from a historical and modern perspective. Did you know the GOP is 170 years old? Moon concludes with “The Idaho Republican Party will never stop fighting for faith, family, and freedom. If you believe in those values, then we welcome you to the fight.”: Read

⩥ OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read Title IX - AG Labrador filed a lawsuit with three other states challenging the Biden Administration’s re-write of the 1972 Title IX law, which protected women’s access to educational opportunities, school sports, services, participation, and facilities without discrimination. Labrador filed this lawsuit after Biden’s bureaucrats added “gender identity” and threatened to withhold substantial education funding for non-compliance with their Title IX changes – a direct afront to Idaho’s existing protections for women. Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo Press Releases: Read

Selected Joint Releases Marijuana Reclassification (from Schedule I to Schedule III) is One Step Closer to Legalization (05/03/24). Risch is strongly opposed to this change. Related: Leaked letter from HHS | USA Today Article Risch, Crapo Join Letter Signed by all 49 Republican Senators Demanding Biden Reject “Unacceptable” WHO Agreements (05/02/24): Read Risch to Haaland: Idahoans Do Not Support Lava Ridge, Don’t Do This (05/02/24): Read Risch, Crapo, Fulcher, Ricketts, Sullivan Introduce Legislation to Overturn Biden’s EV Mandates (05/02/24): Read Risch, Crapo, Hagerty Introduce Resolution to Block Biden Admin Rule Restricting Americans’ Second Amendment Rights (04/30/24): Read



2️⃣National & International Headlines

⩥ HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

⩥ A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR

Natural and Unnatural Political Systems. What medicine can teach us about having a healthy government (04/11/24): How a few key principles within medicine express themselves in many other facets of life (e.g., politics, governance, and war) and tie together a variety of philosophical threads. Weaving politics and medicine, this long, nuanced, extremely valuable article makes the case for democratic governments whose basic institutions are rooted in a culture of “we the people.” Well worth your time: Read

SOURCE: A Midwestern Doctor: Natural and Unnatural Political Systems. CLICK to Read.

Key Topics

The Ideal Government?

Simplistic Truths and Nuanced Ideas

Polarized Topics

The Polarization of War

The Perils of Failed Governments

The Challenges of Governance

Natural and Unnatural Governance

Socialism

The Age of Twitter

The Era of Change

Events in Brazil

Autocracies and Democracies

Conclusion (read this if you read nothing else!)

⩥ "Better to Die in Glory." America is under attack - A deeply emotional speech from "America’s Mom" Sheronna Bishop. ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (05/01/24). Please do not miss reading or listening to this inspiring and truth-telling speech (includes video 11 min 45 sec): Read

🗽 It’s better to die in battle in full glory than to once again be slaves upon our ancient ground. ~Sheronna Bishop

⩥ AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: How the Green Tech Industry Is Empowering Communist China, with Steve Milloy (04/30/24) (podcast | video 42 min 38 sec): Listen | Watch (includes transcript)

SOURCE: AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: How the Green Tech Industry Is Empowering Communist China, with Steve Milloy. CLICK to Watch.

The greener we get, the more dependent we are on China, and they’re taking advantage of it. They don’t want to go to war with anyone, they’re just going to own our economy. ~Steve Milloy

The interview covers many questions, including: What has been the result of the West’s current energy and climate policies? Has our planet become cleaner or greener? Or have our economies weakened, and our products cheapened?

According to Milloy, China is burning fossil fuels at a prodigious rate while the Biden administration is doing everything it can to reduce fossil fuel use in the US. The European climate movement has been funded by Putin to block Europe from producing its own energy. The other side knows the West’s weaknesses and funds them.

The Biden administration also is putting independent oil companies out of business as they're bought off by the big companies such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron. And contrary to reducing carbon emissions, the West has merely exported them to hostile actors such as China.

⩥ AND MAGAZINE (SAM FADDIS)

Joe Prepares To Surrender To Beijing (05/01/24). Faddis accurately states that Joe Biden is preparing to hand our national sovereignty over to the World Health Organization (WHO), run by an Ethiopian Maoist terrorist who is a puppet of Beijing. Because the Senate would never approve this agreement (clearly a treaty that requires Senate approval), Biden is simply calling it an “agreement” and intends to completely bypass our elected representatives.. Faddis explains the corruption behind Biden’s actions, the felonious people involved in the WHO (Tedros, Mugabe), and the worst of the many egregious provisions of the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations amendments, summarized below: Read

When the WHO declares a public health emergency — which it can do arbitrarily…

The US must hand over 20% of its medical supplies to the WHO for global distribution.

The WHO will allocate supplies.

Patent protections are moot. The world gets all your intellectual property.

The US and other designated “wealthy countries” must pay a yearly, fixed percentage of gross domestic product into a WHO pandemic-preparedness fund. The WHO decides how and where that money is spent.

The WHO can override the decisions of the national government and declare a public health emergency in any country.

The WHO can counter “disinformation” spread during a public health emergency.

SOURCE: THESE AMENDMENTS ARE UNACCEPTABLE by James Roguski. CLICK to Read.

The Communists On Campus (04/29/24). Who are all these pro-Hamas protestors on campuses and other places around the US and the world? Read

These protestors appear to be backed by a group called the National Lawyers Guild (NLG). NLG has long-standing ties to the Communist Party, Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) movements, and international enemies of the United States. While (mostly ignorant) students may be the face of these protests, they are backed by powerful communist forces. Faddis provides detailed background on NLG.



He concludes by saying “The average college student squatting in a pup tent on a college lawn smoking a joint and jabbering about “the revolution” likely has no real idea what he or she is actually “fighting” for. The folks behind the scenes pulling strings and causing trouble sure do. They have been at this for several generations now. They want to topple the whole system. They are the Communists on Campus.”

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

⩥ Election Integrity Briefs

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table.

⩥ Border Patrol Braces for Illegal Immigrant Surge as Cargo Train Travels Through Mexico. ‘They have created a conveyor belt into the United States.’ By Patricia Tolson (05/01/24). The train that arrived in Juarez, Mexico on April 24 was the third mass influx of migrants to the area in three days. Border Patrol agents are doing massive street releases of immigrants without vetting them first. Former Border Patrol agent Ammon Blair asserts: "What is happening at the border is not by accident. The entire thing is coordinated. The entire migration process is facilitated by government entities, cartels, other illegal immigrants, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) such as the Red Cross and Catholic Charities. It’s weaponized mass migration." Read

[ED NOTE: This invasion won't stop until America is motivated enough to make it stop. The Border Patrol's hands are tied by the current administration. It appears the Border Patrol is engaging in watchful waiting, which may work for some kinds of cancer, but absolutely will not for this one.]

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues.

⩥ DR PETER MCCULLOUGH: Late clotting & bleeding complications after COVID-19 vaccination …and Q&A 111 (05/02/24) This episode of America Out Loud PULSE with Dr. Peter McCullough and Malcolm focuses on legal options for those injured and killed by the COVID-19 mRNA gene therapy shots, along with case studies, delayed reactions to the shots, and some treatment options. Also, information about the (heavily advertised) subscription based The Wellness Company, which now has its own pharmacy that will not block prescribed medications as conventional pharmacies still do (podcast 59 min): Read | Listen

Among the questions addressed (many answers are an honest “we don’t know!”):

How long after the vaccine have you seen aneurysms, bleeds on the brain, or heart attacks occur? Is it because of the boosters?

How long after the vaccine have you seen blood clots occur? Do they dissolve? Will everyone have them? Would you say three years is in the clear?

Do you think these irregular cardiac PET scans return to normal?

With the mRNA turning the cells into spike protein machines, will the immune system eventually shut down? Is this why we are seeing rises in shingles and cancer? Does this mean everyone’s immune system is destroyed, and the people who are fine now will not be in a few years?

Please elaborate on a discussion of Kevin McKernin’s work about a code that tells the body to produce the fibrous clots we see being pulled out of people.

People who had really bad reactions to the COVID shots may have received bad batches that were super loaded with mRNA. So why are people dying 2-3 years after having a weaker reaction to the shots?

Has everyone who received the gene therapy shots been sterilized?

Danish leader of the Conservative Party, Soren Pape Poulsen, died suddenly of an intracerebral hemorrhage. He took the COVID shots. How long after the shots have you seen these types of deaths?

Can the base spike detox cause hemorrhage issues as well due to the Nattokinase and Bromelain being blood thinners?

⩥ CDC Found Evidence COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Deaths. By Zachary Stieber (05/01/24). Internal documents contradict claims from the CDC, which refused to explain the discrepancy. [ED NOTE: They KNEW ALL ALONG! So did we]: Read

⩥ A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR

Why Do Doctors Give Up On Patients? Exploring the Psychology Behind the Greatest Medical Disaster in History. Also includes COVID treatments (04/29/24): Read

SOURCE: A Midwestern Doctor Why Do Doctors Give Up On Patients? Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (Recommended vs. What Was Best). CLICK to Read.

Key points:

Doctors often assume nothing can be done for their patients and then shift the blame to the patient (e.g., sorry you should have gotten vaccinated).

Lack of creativity may be due to training doctors and other medical professionals receive and a need to reinforce the mythology of Modern Medicine as the medical savior of the world.

Many existing (for-profit) treatments are unsafe and ineffective; hence, the medical industry prevents doctors from looking into better alternatives.

During COVID-19, the medical profession refused to go against the orthodoxy, avoided treating a manageable condition, and persecuted those who provided safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 (which competed with vaccines).

Some of the safest and most effective treatments for COVID-19 and many other respiratory-acquired illnesses — including those contracted through contact with the eyes and ears do not require a prescription or doctor.

Many effective ways exist to treat COVID-19 (taking Tylenol until patients needed hospitalization was NOT one of them). Treating early is critical.

Treating COVID on a Shoestring Budget Rinses Vitamins Lifestyle Management Pharmaceutical Drugs & Alternatives Home Oxygen IV Therapies



A New Documentary Exposes the COVID-19 Response. Epidemic of Fraud concisely breaks down the scam that was pulled upon the world. (05/02/24). You won't want to miss this article, as it summarizes the COVID fraud and introduces a new documentary by John Davidson about what happened (1 hr 59 min, also embedded in the article): Read | Watch: YouTube | Rumble

⩥ DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA

Doctors Predict Epidemic of Prion Brain Diseases (04/29/24): Read | PDF

Key Points:

Dementia could be a serious side effect of the COVID mRNA jabs, and the prions that cause it may be contagious

Frameshifting, which occurs in the COVID shots, can induce prion production and lead to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD)

Neurological side effects post-jab, including diagnosed CJD cases, are rising

Biases in clinical trials and observational studies suggest massively overstated safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines

The CDC-funded Global COVID Vaccine Safety Project study reveals significant side effects, including myocarditis, pericarditis, and blood clots, underscoring the need to reevaluate COVID vaccine risks and benefits

SOURCE: ICAN Legal Update: Disturbing FDA Loophole Allows Scientists To Do Experiments On Humans Without Informed Consent. CLICK to Read.

⩥ ICAN Legal Update: Disturbing FDA Loophole Allows Scientists To Do Experiments On Humans Without Informed Consent (04/29/24). A 12/21/23 FDA rule change allows scientists to conduct human experiments without informed consent, as long as the research poses “minimal risk” and includes “appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of human subjects.” ICAN’s legal team found that efforts to undermine informed consent protections go back decades, to at least 1962. ICAN is digging deeper into the slippery slope, which violates one of our most basic human rights: Read | Related Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines

⩥ Arizona Republican Party Declares Covid-19 Injections Biological and Technological Weapons, Passed Ban the Jab Resolution! Passed with 95.62% of the vote! By DR. JOSEPH SANSONE (04/28/24): Read | Also Reported in The Gateway Pundit | Related: Testimony in front of the Arizona State Legislature (10/20/23) | More Testimony in Arizona (May 2023)

The Arizona GOP resolution declared the COVID-19 injections to be biological and technological weapons and called on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

NOTE: Article did not state up front that Idaho Republican Party also passed a resolution, but Idaho was mentioned later. Clackamas County, Oregon, and several other Idaho Counties also passed a ban the jabs resolution.

IDAHO ‘BAN THE JABS’ CONNECTION IDAHO's GOP and three Counties passed resolutions or advised against the gene jabs. Unfortunately, we've (so far) been unsuccessful in getting other counties, health departments, the Attorney General, or the Governor to act. We haven't given up though! The Idaho Republican Party (resolution chair Christy Zito) passed Resolution 2023-25 Ban the Jab on June 24, 2023 at the Summer 2023 Meeting (see page 25): Read Note: Idaho GOP's resolution text is similar to that of Florida Lee County GOP's 02/23/23 resolution: Read Idaho's County Commissioners (Adams, Boise, and Washington Counties) Advised Against Gene Therapy Shots: Read

⩥ Japan's Most Senior Oncologist, Prof. Fukushima Condemns mRNA Vaccines as 'Evil Practices of Science' (04/28/24) Don’t miss the highlights in the X post, which discuss turbo cancers with the most excess mortality, including breast, ovarian, thyroid, esophageal, lung, and prostate cancer; autoimmune diseases; neurodegenerative diseases; (video 9 min 50 sec, with subtitles and highlights): Read / Watch

This eminent oncologist says the truth out loud, with these selected quotes:

This isn't science; it's more akin to faith, hysteria, or even cult behavior…

This vaccine was from the beginning based on misconception, misconduct, and evil practices of science, totally defective, founded on misconceptions, leading to a totally false production, a false product…

We must … shine the light of science on it, so the WHO should lead a comprehensive outcome research on this gene vaccine used on humanity on a large scale for the first time, and all countries should cooperate with it…

We should never again use such vaccines. This is a shame for humanity. It's a disgrace!

⩥ SASHA LATYPOVA: Another false claim by Reuters fact checkers that must be fact checked...(04/29/24). Sasha Latypova responds to Reuter’s Fact Checkers by explaining why the government could be expected to impose travel restrictions: Read | Latypova’s Original Substack Article | More Details & History of Government Actions (Katherine Watt)

Latypova initially was asked by the Reuters news organization to defend her Substack’s misinterpretation of an email about updates to AirBnB’s Major Disruptive Events Policy. In her response, Latypova explained how Reuters misquoted her article and then dissected the government activities from 1917 (not a typo) to present time — all of which support the potential for future travel restrictions.

What Reuters Said Latypova Wrote: We’re currently looking into the claim that "the government will impose severe travel restrictions after June 6". What Latypova Actually Wrote: It seems that the insurance policies of the corporations are being revised to anticipate large-scale government actions, couched as “weather events”. It looks like new lockdowns for whatever pretenses are expected starting after June 6. This is why this policy update reads like: “you might not be able to travel for your booked vacation, but if you are already somewhere, you will be allowed to return home”. Stay alert and do not comply!

⩥ COVID Vaccines — ‘The Devastating Health Crisis in the Channel Islands + Around the World’ (video 1 hr 28 min): Watch

MP Andrew Bridgen invited Government Ministers and officials along with local medical professionals and media representatives from the islands of Jersey and Guernsey to discuss Covid 19 vaccine harms and excess deaths. The panel was moderated by Senator Ron Johnson and featured many American doctors, each of whom gave brief but cogent testimony. NOTE: Mr. Bridgen’s sound wasn’t clear at the start, but stick with it, as other presenters came through clearly.

Speakers:

Andrew Bridgen, MP (UK Parliament for North West Leicestershire)

Senator Ron Johnson (US Senator, Wisconsin)

Dr. Peter A McCullough (American cardiologist and internist)

Dr. Pierre Kory (American internist, co-founder FLCCC)

Professor Angus Dalgleish (British oncologist)

Dr. Dean Patterson (British consultant cardiologist)

Dr. Ryan Cole (American clinical pathologist and Idaho hero)

Dr. Kirk A Milhoan (American pediatric cardiologist)

Dr. Scott Mitchell (British ER Doctor in Guernsey, now in private practice)

🗣️ Every regulator, every health authority, every government should be screaming from the top of their lungs: ‘This is a problem. This is a national [and] global crisis. We should look into it.’ But there’s silence on it, and I believe they’re silent because they know the answer. ~Ed Dowd

⩥ AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: Shocking Number of Excess Deaths, Disabilities, and Injuries Revealed with Edward Dowd (04/27/24). Edward Dowd, previously a Wall Street executive, used his skills in recognizing fraud and interpreting statistics to compile and analyze data on injury and death associated with the COVID-19 genetic shots. He and his colleagues saw excess death trend up in ‘21 and ‘22 and ‘23, and disabilities take off in ‘21.

Dowd and host Jan Jekielek discuss how the number of excess deaths and disabilities has changed given the low booster uptake in America today: deaths are down, but disability is still climbing (podcast | video with transcript 33 min): Listen | Watch | Related: Phinance Technologies Humanity Projects | Book Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

⩥ Forced Vaccination by CPS has child in coma. By Health Freedom Idaho (04/24/24). Parents relate how their son Stami ended up in a coma for over a month after CPS took all four of their children, who were unvaccinated and homeschooled. The Nevada CPS judge mandated they be fully caught up on the childhood vaccine schedule. These shots caused Stami’s health to deteriorate and put him into a coma. Stami now has Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM). A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the family: Read

Stami and his family's story is horrific. Again, a religious, homeschooled, unvaccinated family is being destroyed (not unlike what happened to Baby Cyrus in Idaho).

ED NOTE:

Unfortunately, this scenario continues to occur throughout the country, including Idaho. For example, in the Treasure Valley, a baby was medically kidnapped almost a YEAR ago and remains in foster care with little contact allowed by his loving family. The child became much sicker after being taken from his family and hospitalized. Like Stami, this baby was on a feeding tube for a long time, though he probably DID NOT NEED IT and it likely caused him to become overweight due to the thick artificial formula he received. (Baby Cyrus also was forced to endure feeding tube medical intervention. But look at him now that he was able to escape CPS with a lot of help from his friends and a loving family that never gave up on him.) Here's one more story of forced vaccinations causing devastating results (notice the youngest is severely autistic; all kids were force vaxxed with catch-up shots, all injured to some extent). CHD.TV's People's Study series is full of such stories. Start here and search for "force vaccinated". Note that CPS in Idaho now has a new ombudsman office, NO accountability, BIG budget: Idaho S1380 - Health, social services ombudsman. We wrote and asked others to oppose it, to no avail. The law passed. 🔥🚨 Avoid Child Protective Services & Emergency Room Visits 🔥🚨 Please, keep kids with relatively minor, home-treatable medical issues away from hospitals and CPS if at all possible. Here is a resource from attorney Beth Alison Maloney to help you.

⩥ COVID Made Me a Full-on Anti-Vaxxer. By Jenna McCarthy (FLCCC, 05/03/24).

Entertaining but full of truth, this article describes one Mom’s journey from YES, we vaccinate for everything, to NO, never again. The propaganda surrounding COVID shots and her further study into vaccinated (unhealthy) vs. unvaccinated (healthy) children were transformational. Please read, enjoy, and share this article, especially with parents who are about to have newborns or who have young children. The pressure to vaccinate is enormous, but so are the risks of caving: Read | Related: Covid Essential Links

⩥ SASHA LATYPOVA: When "pandemics are declared" - what does this mean in practice? Anyone who supports the government's power to declare pandemics is fighting freedom and defending tyranny (05/03/24). Latypova cites the many laws in place that allow the US government to declare pandemics and dictate what can happen to US citizens and foreign arrivals in the aftermath. It’s quite horrifying! She also offers some ways to resist tyranny if a pandemic detective comes knocking (summary below). Note that the upcoming WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations cement these laws into the global world over, removing even our ability to write (or nullify) our own laws: Read | Stop the WHO

Sasha’s advice (with a few editorial notes included):

Avoid taking cruise ship vacations.

Do not use PCR tests or kits for anything. (They are inaccurate, can collect your DNA, and can put you in the crosshairs of the authorities.)

Find out whether your community sewage system is under CDC’s surveillance for “viruses.”

Find out where your neighbors, county commissioner, sheriff stand on this issue. Mass awareness (and resistance) is a deterrent.

If quarantine orders are issued to you or your community, take photos, videos, post on social media. Be vocal!

Take names and video of CDC or other agents trying to test, trace, or otherwise designate you as a disease vector. Even a minor sniffle could get you into trouble.

Do not let anyone touch or examine you; this may be a method to introduce toxic substances to make you sick.

If someone tries to detain you, ask whether you are under arrest and what you are charged with.

Do not volunteer any information. Insist on having your attorney present.

Do not go with anyone to any secondary location, such as a quarantine detention center, hospital, emergency room, or clinic. As farfetched as it may seem, you could murdered there and labeled a “Disease X death.” Related: “Deaths piling up! Do the global predators really want to kill us?” Podcast (59 min) with Ginger and Dr. Peter Breggin and guest Jacqui Deevoy, a British journalist (05/03/24, America Out Loud). Listen

No one can prove you have any illness, unless you cooperate. Do not cooperate.

Use your brain and good judgement. RESIST AS PEACEFULLY AS YOU CAN.

⩥ THE HIGHWIRE INSIDERS REPORT: EPISODE 369: GROUND RULES (04/25/24): Watch | Read

SOURCE: THE HIGHWIRE INSIDERS REPORT: EPISODE 369: GROUND RULES. CLICK to Watch.

Includes episode segments and show notes links. Guests: Drea de Matteo, Finian Makepeace, Ryland Engelhart (video 2 hr 16 min)

Regenerative Farming: Finian Makepeace and Ryland Engelhart, discuss regeneration and healthy soil as a viable solution for our wellness.

Jefferey Jaxen reports: Over the Counter SSRIs: The medical community is considering a dangerous solution to solve a growing mental health crisis: over-the-counter antidepressants [ED NOTE: Prescription-only SSRIs already pose grave dangers (sexual dysfunction, suicide, mass shootings), and thus are absolutely insane as an over-the-counter solution. See A Midwestern Doctor's in-depth discussion of SSRIs]. Tainted Blood: In the UK, tainted blood and unethical experimentation scandal brings the public, legacy media, and over 180 politicians together to provide justice for the victims. This recognition came after DECADES of concern!

Hollywood Actress Stands Firm: Emmy Award winner Drea De Matto (The Sopranos) lost her successful Hollywood career and almost her home after refusing to submit to draconian and unscientific COVID shot mandates.

⩥ Oxalates — The Hidden Dangers in 'Healthy' Foods. Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (04/28/24): Read | PDF

Key Points:

Oxalates, or dicarboxylic acids, are natural compounds found in many foods like leafy greens and nuts

If you are sensitive, avoid foods high in oxalates including spinach, almonds, peanut butter and sweet potatoes

Oxalates can form harmful crystals in the body and disrupt biological processes

Oxalates can bind to calcium to form insoluble crystals that may lead to kidney stones and other health issues

Oxalates can inhibit enzymes in the mitochondrial electron transport chain, reducing energy production and increasing oxidative stress

Consider minimizing oxalate intake if you have chronic health issues related to mineral imbalances or metabolic inflexibility

FLCCC ALLIANCE

FLCCC Tools and Guides: FLCCC has created and continues to create handy tools and guides for disease prevention and treatment. You can search for the guide you want, or scroll through and browse. All are written in layperson terms with helpful graphics and illustrations. You’ll find everything from Allergies to Zinc: All Guides

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

Financial rebellion - Surviving Healthcare (04/25/24). This episode helps you understand how the medical system operates and what strategies you can use to advocate for yourself and your family. The discussion is good, but the resources provided in the show notes links are even better (video 1 hr 2 min). Read | Related Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources (selected from show notes)



Summary: How can we navigate the modern healthcare system? What if the cure proves worse than the disease, and the doctors and nurses lack the knowledge or training to understand the underlying causes of our illness? What about the medical establishment’s data tracking and financial transaction systems? These come with many strings attached. What about payment options—insurance or cash? Is the database that logs all our records safe from cyberattacks or surveillance? What paperwork should I bring? What about the dangers of medical kidnapping when taking your kid to the ER? With Attorney Carolyn Betts and guests Attorney Matthew Hale and nurse Jennifer Walters.

This Week with Mary + Polly: Fear Mongering Nonsense (04/28/24) Fear mongering — mostly unwarranted — is on the rise. Host Polly Tommey and attorney Kim Mack Rosenberg focused mainly on issues surrounding the hugely fear-mongered bird flu ‘pandemic potential.” They also covered ‘killer’ measles fear, viral transmission lies, legal case fraud, over-the-counter antidepressants (a horrific idea), brain data collection, and more (video 1 hr 08 min, includes Pediatric Perspectives at 40 min timestamp, see next): Watch

Pediatric Perspectives: Reappraisal of Vaccines & Autism (04/28/24) 85 year-old Dr. Richard Moskowitz has practiced medicine for many decades, which has allowed him to see the evolution of chronic illness, injury, and death since the widespread use of vaccination (video 27 min 36 sec): Watch

The doctors discuss vaccination with respect to autism, SIDS, and several other diseases. Moskowitz found that all cause mortality, injury, and chronic illness increased along with mandated vaccines and frequent administration of them together, regardless of vaccine type, though some are worse than others. He saw children be injured by vaccines, recover over time with treatment, and then be re-injured when vaccinated again. They also discuss the supremacy of the innate immune system vs. artificial and temporary immunity (if any) from vaccines Conclusion: Avoid vaccines, do your homework, and treat ill children as needed — because the risks of vaccination greatly exceed the benefits.

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).