NOTE: If your email program cuts off this message, please view it in your browser. Also, we sometimes update articles after emailing them, so your browser is the most reliable method for viewing the latest and (we hope) greatest and up-to-datest.

Two Polls for You Today…Two Minutes of Your Time

📝 Our Voting Guide is here and will go out via email soon.

📝 Help us tailor our efforts to your preferences.

New Reader Survey

🗣️QUOTE

👉 Are You a Newbie? See Getting Started (or click Newbies at the top of home page). 👉 Do you need inspiration? See Ranting and Raving. Let’s Not Be Caving!

⚖️Disclaimer

Please SUBSCRIBE — ABSOLUTELY FREE — to automatically receive new posts. (We 100% respect the privacy of your email address.)

Please SHARE this free post. Good information, widely shared and acted upon, makes everyone free. Share

😎 Stories At a Glance

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

Commentary and Events from Idaho primary election candidates

Heather Scott

Scott Herndon

Christy Zito

Glenneda Zuiderveld

Doug Traubel

Political Vandals

STOP IDAHO RINOS: Campaign 2A Giveaways, Endorsements & More

Miscellaneous headlines

Bundy cattle

Supreme Court ruling on Idaho’s ban on child transgender treatments

Consent Calendar or Executive Order?

Forced organ harvesting prohibited

Idaho Freedom Index — get yours

Brian Almon

Weekly Roundup

Main Street Caucus dissected

Liberty bill H626

A Closer Look at Idaho Chooses Life

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

Bryan Hyde

2024 Legislative Recap (failing grade!)

Idaho GOP

“Get Dorothy Moon”

Idaho GOP loves the grassroots

Press releases and newsletters from…

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson, and U.S. Senator James Risch

2️⃣ National & International Headlines (with a bit of Idaho sprinkled on your national potatoes)

Epoch Times headlines

Getting the Country Back on Track

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

FISA 702 Passes again

Musk & free speech

Tucker Carlson, Pavel Durov on Telegram and free speech

Sasha Latypova on free speech and impersonation

Tik-Tok “Ban” Bill tied to Ukraine and Israel Funding Passes

Robert Malone on No-Go Zones

AND Magazine: Pro Hamas Demonstrators Take Over College Campuses; Hamas Marches On Your Streets; Olympus Has Fallen; Why Our Policy Now Favors Terrorists

Debanking: Bank of America, USAA ‘Debank’ Conservative Election Fraud Attorney

Debanking: How Financial De-Banking Is Being Used to Control Behavior

Highwire Episode 368: A New Dawn

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election

Voter ID Law Upheld in Unanimous Idaho Supreme Court Decision

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Sen Risch on border crisis and Detain and Deport laws

Mayorkas impeachment trial cancelled

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny (next time)

4️⃣ Other Health News (next time)

5️⃣ Take Action (quick index)

1️⃣ IDAHO Headlines

REPORTS & ACTION ITEMS

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Idaho Legislative issues.

⩥ How the Bundy Family Got their Cattle Back April 12, 2014 (video posted 04/13/24, 3 min 14 sec): Watch

⩥ US Supreme Court Rules Idaho Can Enforce Ban on Sex Changes for Children - Healthcare Professionals Can Face Up to 10 Years in Prison For Mutilating Kids. By Cristina Laila (04/15/24). H71 (2023) - Genital mutilation of a child was upheld: Read

⩥ Consent Calendar or Executive Order? By Charity Joy (04/16/24). An important article for anyone who attends public meetings (you should!). Be sure the consent agenda / calendar for the meeting is a timesaver, not an authoritarian executive order used to rubber stamp actions. ADVICE: If you suspect an “executive order” consent calendar, speak up, write to the board or commissions, sign up to make public comment at meetings, and write editorials: Read | More Information about Public Meetings

⩥ Idaho Enacts Law Aimed at Combating CCP’s Forced Organ Harvesting. By Frank Fang (04/17/24). Idaho made the Epoch Times with H670 - Organ harvesting, genetic tech, which passed almost unanimously in the Idaho House and Senate and becomes effective on 07/01/24: Read

From the Statement of Purpose: This bill prohibits health insurance providers in Idaho from issuing reimbursements for organ transplant operations performed in China or other countries known to have participated in forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience and other persecuted people. The bill also prohibits hospitals and medical research facilities from using genetic sequencing machines or software that come from foreign adversaries

IDAHO MAY 21, 2024 ELECTIONS

⩥ IDAHO VOTING GUIDE QUICK INDEX

Please check out our Idaho Voting Guide. This guide is divided into three parts:

IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (IDFC) MEMBERS

⩥ HEATHER SCOTT: Heather Scott’s 2024 Legislative Recap. Editorial from Representative Heather Scott, District 2 (04/14/24). One of the best recaps we’ve seen of what went well and what went badly for citizens who cherish freedom and small government in the 2024 Idaho Legislature: Read

2024 Legislative Recap Heather Scott 1.88MB ∙ PDF file Download Heather Scott, Co-Chair of Idaho Freedom Caucus (IDFC), reported on 2024 Legislative session showing bills that passed, failed, or were held in committee. She also asks that you support members of IDFC who are facing election challenges in the May 21 Primary. Download

⩥ SCOTT HERNDON: The Signs are coming! And, events (04/17/24). A brilliant side by side comparison, upcoming events, and donation request: Read

⩥ SCOTT HERNDON: Side by Side Comparison charts - Great idea for all candidates in contested races

Herndon Vs Woodward 676KB ∙ PDF file Download Scott Herndon's Brilliant Side by Side Comparison charts - Great idea for all candidates in contested races Download

Sen. Scott Herndon is running a fiercely contested race for his seat in District 1. He produced a brilliant "me" vs. "the other guy" side-by-side comparison for his re-election campaign. This approach could help voters easily compare and contrast candidates ahead of the May 21, 2024 primary.

According to Sen. Herndon's 4/17/24 newsletter, his opponent Jim Woodward "voted against protecting you from mandatory Covid jabs. In both SJM105 in 2021 and S1381 in 2022, Jim voted against your health freedom."

Candidates in contested races: If you haven't created side-by-side comparisons already, please take a look at Scott Herndon’s examples:

Comparison web page: https://herndonforidaho.com/herndon-vs-woodward/

Printable comparison: https://herndonforidaho.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Herndon-vs-Woodward.pdf (also above for download)

Related:

⩥ CHRISTY ZITO: A Victory for Idaho's Children. (04/17/24). As a member of the House a few years ago, Senate candidate Zito was the first to introduce protection from gender mutilation surgeries for children (at a time we were told that these surgeries and treatments didn’t happen in Idaho). She’s now celebrating the recent Supreme Court decision upholding H71 (2023), which protects children from life-altering, health-destroying transgender-affirming surgeries and medications. Idaho can now enforce this law while the case advances to the 9th Circuit Court. NOTE: Her opponent in district 8 voted against H71: Read

⩥ GLENNEDA ZUIDERVELD: My True Challenger? When you vote May 21st who do you want to represent you? Me or IACI (04/18/24). The big, well-funded, corporate favoring IACI (and its Idaho Prosperity Fund PAC) has outsized control over the legislature, legislators and ultimately election outcomes, even though most voters would not agree with IACI’s policies. Glenneda shows graphs and charts illustrating the differences between conservative leaders like her and “R”epublicans supported by IACI and similar organizations. Research carefully before you vote on May 21: Read

[ED NOTE: See our Voter Guide for information on how your legislators voted and whether they support conservative values or not.]

SHERIFF WISDOM

Woody (Is NOT a Sheriff). Doug Traubel (Would Be A GREAT Sheriff for Ada County).

Sheriffs are executive officers and as such are “Constitutional,” meaning they are required by Article VI of the US Constitution to be bound by oath or affirmation to support the US Constitution (the highest law in the land). The Sheriff does not answer to a mayor, judge, county commissioners, governor, police chief, prosecutor, or the president. His oath is to the US Constitution and State Constitution, not a person. His boss is “We the People”— the very source of governmental power and existence… Authority is meaningless without the integrity and courage to uphold the oath. ~Doug Traubel

Doug Traubel Op Ed Cleo Part1 215KB ∙ PDF file Download Doug Traubel: Op-Ed: By What Authority is The Sheriff the (CLEO) Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the County? Download

⩥ DOUG TRAUBEL: Op-Ed: By What Authority is The Sheriff the (CLEO) Chief Law Enforcement Officer of the County? Part 1 of 3 (04/17/24). The Sheriff is the only elected law enforcement officer in the country, granting unique and heavy responsibility because sheriffs serve “We the People,” with constitutional authority. Do not miss reading this excellent article about the US and Idaho constitutional duties and responsibilities of sheriffs, and why the sheriff’s oath and integrity are essential to performing their law enforcement duties for “We the People.”: Read | More Info

[ED NOTE: If Ada County is smart, there soon will be a new sheriff in town. Please vote for Doug Traubel in the May 21 primaries (if on your ballot) and the Nov 5 general. Doug Traubel’s integrity — personally known by this author — is impeccable. He is experienced, smart, fair, kind, tough and a Constitutional Sheriff through and through.]

VANDALSM IN IDAHO

⩥ Joan Hurlock, Candidate for Precinct Committeeman, Discovers Signs Vandalized. By MVLA (04/13/24): Read

Before and After. Really, do some Idahoans have no shame?

Yes, even in Idaho, stupid political sign destruction happens, especially if you're over the target like Idaho and national hero Joan Hurlock is. Joan is running against Chuck Reinke (Precinct 2, Buhl), who Joan states was recruited by the Republican establishment to run against her. Joan says the signs were damaged in broad daylight on Monday, April 10, around 12:30 PM, and a person was seen driving away in a white Toyota Camry with tinted windows. Joan Hurlock can be contacted at 208-539-5395, and joanofarc66@protonmail.com.

[ED NOTE: NO ONE has the right to vandalize someone else's sign or property. Though we've been tempted to tear down signs on occasion, we just remember the Golden Rule and refrain — except we do rip them down in our head, just to feel better.]

STOP IDAHO RINOS: Campaign 2A Giveaways, Endorsements & More

⩥ Newsletter: Incudes Rep. Dale Hawkins (District 2B) and Rep. Spencer Hutchings (District 1A) are running 2A Campaign Fundraisers. Primary endorsements. Think Liberty Idaho Incumbents Score Tracker.

IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

Coming soon

NOWHERE TO HYDE - BRYAN HYDE

⩥ Dropping the Ball (04/17/24): The 2024 Idaho legislative session earned a dismal F grade in many areas. On A side, the innocent are protected from abortion, surgical mutilation and adult materials in the children's section. Transcript included (video 18 min 25 sec). This video covers much the same ground as Parrish Miller and Heather Scott in their 2024 legislative assessments, previously summarized here: Watch

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

⩥ Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index (03/22/24) Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. No charge!: Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s new Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

⩥ Weekly Updates: SATURDAY ROUNDUP (04/20/24). Catching up with the week's news including the stories below plus Lincoln Day Dinner attendance and speeches; call for interviews with candidates running for May 21 primary office; video interviews and podcasts with Christopher Rufo, Curtis Yarvin, and Auron MacIntyre as well as Scott Yenor, Greg Pruett, Freedom Bros, Tucker Carlson, and Joe Rogan: Read

⩥ A Closer Look at Idaho Chooses Life. Is the cause of life a cover for funneling money to establishment politicians? (04/19/24). Brian analyzes Idaho Chooses Life (ICL), a PAC whose stated mission is “to provide accurate information and resources to mothers, families, health organizations, and elected officials to help them preserve the sanctity of life.” He explains that ICL’s campaign donations may indicate mission creep supporting establishment candidates whose stance is not fully pro-life: Read

For example, Brian cites ICL’s donations to Sen. Treg Bernt, an establishment legislator who opposed H71 banning child gender mutilation using drugs or surgeries. Based on his voting record, Bernt’s Idaho GOP Platform ranking is a solid F. The bottom line for voters is:

Meet the candidates.

Follow the money.

Look closely at which organizations support the candidate.

Study their voting records.

Ask hard questions about why they voted a certain way.

Check out a variety of voting guides.

IGNORE lies, smears, and obfuscations in mailers, media, social media.

DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

Check out our Voting Guide for tons more suggestions, resources, tools, and a few specific recommendations.

⩥ The Most Important Bill You Missed This Year. H626 was a huge win for liberty (04/17/24). Thank you Rep. Mike Moyle and Rep. Vito Barbieri! H626 establishes that court cases involving administrative rules must be reviewed without regard for past case law or agency interpretation (de novo). When ambiguity exists, courts must rule on the side of limiting agency power and maximizing individual liberty. This is a huge repudiation of the harmful, longstanding Chevron Deference, which soon may (if we are lucky) be struck down by the US Supreme Court: Read | Chevron Deference (Dr. Robert Malone) | Chevron Deference (Epoch Times)

⩥ Main Street or Dead End? What's really behind the "Main Street Caucus" (04/15/24). A thorough analysis of the left-of-center “R”epublican Idaho Main Street Caucus vs. the conservative Idaho Freedom Caucus: Read

Note: Think Liberty Idaho’s SCORES section includes composite rankings and caucus membership for each incumbent.

IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY (GOP)

⩥ “Get Dorothy Moon.” By Brent Regan, KCRCC Chair (04/14/24). Regan addresses the many lies that establishment Republicans Trent Clark, Tom Luna, and others in the “Gem State Conservatives” PAC are spreading about Idaho GOP Chair Dorothy Moon in an effort to unseat her as Chair and to unwind the influence of grassroots conservative Republicans: Read (slightly different version here) | Related article

⩥ IDGOP Loves the Grassroots. By Dorothy Moon, ID GOP Chair. Moon writes that the IDGOP works best when authority and legitimacy come from the ground up rather than the top down. The election of Moon as Chair at the 2022 State Convention was a return to grassroots bottom-up leadership after years of political elites and power brokers calling the shots. Those elites clearly were not happy with losing power, and they’ve been trying to claw it back ever since. When voting in the May 21 primary, be sure to analyze true grassroots representatives of the people vs. stand-ins for elite power brokers: Read

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

⩥ Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

⩥ Attorney General Raúl Labrador Newsletter: Read

⩥ U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

⩥ U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

2️⃣National & International Headlines

⩥ HEADLINES FROM THE EPOCH TIMES

Subscribe for full access

⩥ GETTING THE COUNTRY BACK ON TRACK

Attorney Jeff Childers, author of the always amazing Coffee & Covid Substack, offered seven suggestions for getting our country safe and back on track. We thought these were a terrific roundup and present them lightly edited below (04/17/24): Read full article

Admit we’re in a hole and stop digging. Acknowledge we’ve lost, abandon the Ukraine project, and close our borders tight. Send illegals back where they came from, or anywhere but here. Support historic allies and stop mucking about the rest of the world. Focus on rebuilding our own country. Rebuild our economy. Rebuild our military. Limit the government to only a hundred classified documents a year, Require secret classifications to expire in five years. Restore merit in all of America’s public and private endeavors. Delete victim status and grievance politics. Restore patriotism, morality, honor, and family as central values in American life. Shame and drive out of public life (lovingly and compassionately) people who advocate for 🦇 💩 crazy ideas (e.g., men can transform into women with enough surgery and medicine).

We could add more items to the list — and so could you — but the above is a GREAT start. Even if Childers is “just a lawyer,” as he’s so fond of saying just after he drops truth bombs.

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

⩥ FISA DOUBLES DOWN: FISA 702 Passes House by Vote of 259-128. Passes Senate 60-34. Spying extended for 2 more years.

House IDAHO Vote below:

Senate “R”EPUBLICAN Vote below:

Key points:

Shortly before passing this legislation, the House rejected an amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), which would have required a warrant to spy on Americans.

Senate defeated six amendments attempting to expand civil liberties, including an amendment by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) requiring the federal government to obtain a warrant from the FISA Court before spying on Americans’ private communications (failed 42-50).

86 Republican House members voted for the authoritarian FISA 702 renewal, with Speaker Mike Johnson casting the decisive vote. IDAHO: Mike Simpson voted YES while Russ Fulcher voted NO .

30 Republican Senators voted for authoritarianism. IDAHO: Both Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch voted YES .

According to official documents, the FBI illegally used FISA 278,000 times to spy on Americans, including people like President Trump, Trump donors, and January 6 families.

Members of Congress are not subject to warrantless searches.

⩥ ELON MUSK. Conservatives Close Ranks Around Musk in His Fight for Free Speech Against Brazilian Tyrannical Censorship. By Paul Serran (04/12/24). X/Twitter owner Elon Musk is engaged in an epic censorship battle with the tyrannical Brazilian Supreme Court Justices, which is reverberating throughout Latin America and the world. Musk’s tweets have generated hundreds of million views on X, bringing the Brazilian censure to a massive audience. Musk’s courage is affecting Brazilian and world politics in an epic battle for free speech, with the Brazilian people and conservatives worldwide embracing him in a major way. Argentina’s Milei and other political figures are taking Musk’s side: Read

⩥ TUCKER CARLSON: Tucker Carlson interviews Telegram founder Pavel Durov about free speech and more (Video ~1 hr). Ep. 94 The social media app Telegram has over 900 million users around the world. Its founder Pavel Durov spoke with Carlson at his offices in Dubai: Watch

⩥ SASHA LATYPOVA: URGENT: Impersonators on Substack. Someone is attempting to fake Latypova’s account (04/20/24). Be careful on all internet platforms. Avoid responding to private messaging, Telegram, or other unsolicited communication. It could be a trap or designed to discredit people: Read

⩥ House Passes Legislation to Ban Chinese-Owned TikTok in America – 25 Republicans Voted No. By Cullen Linebarger (04/20/24): Read

The US House of Representatives voted 360-58 to pass legislation (HR8038 | Roll call) that likely will ban Chinese-run TikTok in America while spending lavishly on foreign aid. The 25 GOPers voting NO (listed in the article and here) traditionally defend constitutional and conservative values. The potential TikTok ban was tied to a completely unrelated $95 billion foreign aid package that included $60+ billion for Ukraine and $26 billion for Israel. Democrats cheered and waved UKRAINIAN flags after the vote. [ED NOTE: We agree with the NO/NAY votes because the TikTok and foreign funding issues never should have been combined into a single bill. Both Idaho representatives Simpson and Fulcher voted YES/AYE.]

⩥ ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS: No Go Zones (04/20/24) No-go zones are areas within cities where it is unsafe to enter if one is not Muslim (but this term could apply to many now-unsafe areas where rule of law no longer applies, including US College campuses, see next). In no-go zones, police, emergency services, and other non-residents are not allowed to enter or consider it unsafe and won’t enter. Massive immigration campaigns are mainly responsible for these zones: Read

AND MAGAZINE (Sam Faddis)

⩥ Pro Hamas Demonstrators Occupy U.S. College Campuses (04/21/24). Example: The Orthodox Rabbi on the campus of Columbia University in New York had to tell Jewish students to go home until it is safe for them to return because no law enforcement would protect them. Similar protests are escalating across the country with participants chanting and carrying signs, intimidating Jewish students on campus, and attempting to drive them out of school. The demonstrators are linked to terrorist organizations. Where are the FBI and other law enforcement authorities? Read

⩥ Hamas Marches On Your Streets - The Biden Administration Does Nothing (04/16/24). As pro-Palestinian protesters stage actions across the nation (and mass media mostly ignore the attacks), the current administration does nothing to stop the threat. Using New York as an example, Faddis explains that these attacks — so called “marches” — are coming from terror groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). These are not benign supportive protests to help beleaguered Palestinian people. They are attacks from groups with stated goals to wipe Israel off the face of the earth and destroy America. The police and the Biden administration are doing nothing and will do nothing: Read

⩥ Olympus Has Fallen (04/14/24). The current administration is fomenting war in the Middle East and favoring Iran over our long-time ally Israel. The author states “We gave Iran the money to pay for all those weapons and for the thousands more they still have in their arsenal. We did that with the full understanding that those weapons would be used against Israel and against our own forces in the Middle East. In fact, the Iranians are now publicly threatening to attack American bases if the United States takes any action in support of an Israeli counterattack.” Read

⩥ Want To Know Why Our Policy Now Favors Terrorists? Maybe This Is The Reason (04/19/24): Faddis exposes Maher Bitar, the Senior Director for Intelligence at the National Security Council: Read

Summary: Bitar coordinates intelligence between the White House and the Intelligence Community and has access to all of the intelligence we collect worldwide. He also decides who sees what inside the administration. Faddis says Bitar is a radical Palestinian with a long history of anti-Israeli activism and close association with known terrorist groups. Bitar possesses immense power amongst friends and allies and exerts huge influence over American foreign policy. He hates Israel. He supports people who murder indiscriminately and use rape as a weapon of war. This man and others like him in the current administration helps to explain why our foreign policy now favors terrorists.

DEBANKING

⩥ Bank of America, USAA ‘Debank’ Conservative Election Fraud Attorney Dr. John Eastman. By Ben Kew (04/18/24). Bank of America and USAA closed the accounts of conservative attorney John Eastman in retaliation for his advocacy against Democratic election fraud. Eastman had moved most of his money from BofA to USAA after BofA closed his account. Two months later, USAA canceled him: Read

[ED NOTE: This story is a cautionary tale for people whose money still remains in large anti-conservative, woke banks. Research carefully. Consider switching to small non-woke community banks and credit unions. Get to know your banker personally. Ask questions! See Choosing a good banker series from FINANCIAL REBELLION > ALL > Year 2023 > search for “Your Bankers”].

❤️‍🩹 THE HIGHWIRE INSIDERS EPISODE 368: A NEW DAWN (04/17/24). Includes episode highlights and show notes archive links (video 2 hr 6 min). Watch | Read

SOURCE: THE HIGHWIRE EPISODE 368: A NEW DAWN. CLICK to Watch.

Artificial intelligence now has the frightening ability to reshape society and life. Listen to songs AI created in just minutes for a Highwire theme and another about an AI’s loneliness. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the crumbling narrative around the medical transitioning of children. How big government is working to secure its monopoly on surveillance with the FISA vote (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act). Hate speech laws are backfiring in a big way in other countries. Journalist and podcast host Shannon Joy discusses her journey from being arrested at a school board meeting in 2021 over mask mandates to launching her own show. She is articulate on every issue and is doing her part to prevent the medical liberty movement from splintering into infighting. The ICAN Legal Match Campaign is attempting to reach a goal of $500,000 thanks to a donor’s doubling every dollar donated.

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

“This is a strong victory for election security and the minimum standards that must be met in order to vote. The Idaho legislature took steps to improve our election security, but rather than encouraging young people to obtain their free state voter IDs, advocacy groups took legal action against the State, alleging age discrimination. We are pleased with this victory but acknowledge liberal advocacy groups are bringing similar claims in Federal court, and we will continue to defend these laws.” ~ said Attorney General Raúl Labrador

⩥ IDAHO Voter ID Law Upheld in Unanimous Idaho Supreme Court Decision: Advocacy groups challenged Idaho’s 2023 voter ID laws — H124 and H340 — but their challenges failed in a 5 - 0 Idaho Supreme Court decision. The plaintiffs no doubt will escalate to Federal court, but for now, the laws stand: Read in Idaho Dispatch | Read in Epoch Times | Read AG Labrador Newsletter

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table. Several immigration bills (some good, some not) are or were considered in Idaho, but most are stuck in committees: Support HB615, HJM8, HB464; Oppose SJM102. Please take action and make your voices heard. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (Guest post from Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24): Read

⩥ Detain and Deport Is the Law (04/15/24) By U.S. Senator Jim Risch. An unvarnished, commonsense view on the border crisis, including Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas’ failure to enforce the rule of law, and the upcoming impeachment trial of Mayorkas in the Senate. This short but pithy editorial is a must-read: Read

⩥ Senate KILLS Articles of Impeachment Against Open Borders Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Breaking 227 Years of Congressional History. By Cullen Linebarger (04/17/24): Read

A letter at Townhall.com summarized the Senate inaction well:

Last week, 43 Republican members of the United States signed a letter to Schumer highlighting the upper chamber’s “constitutional duty” that “requires the Senate to hold a trial.” “In every previous congressional impeachment of the past 227 years, Congress has been faithful to the process set out by the framers,” the letter emphasized. “Never before has the Senate abandoned this duty, even when certain members believed the basis for impeachment was tenuous at best.” “Since 1797, twenty-one individuals have been impeached by the House of Representatives,” the Senate Republicans’ letter further recounted. “Trials were held in every single instance, except once when an impeached judge resigned from office before the trial commenced. Absent Secretary Mayorkas’ immediate resignation, this impeachment should remain faithful to Senatorial precedent,” senators wrote.

SOURCE Senator Ron Johnson Newsletter: “Senate Democrats Abdicate Their Constitutional Duty”. CLICK to Read.

⩥ Senate Democrats Abdicate Their Constitutional Duty. By Senator Ron Johnson (04/19/24). Don’t miss Senator Johnson’s thorough explanation and videos of the egregious abdication of duty by Senate Democrats who summarily dismissed the impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen Johnson’s chart above illustrates the Southwest Border Encounter monthly totals from 2012 to 2024. Notice that sharp rise starting in early 2021? What happened then? Is this chart and its underlying data and human tragedy what the Democrat Senators are trying to hide? Read | 40 second video

3️⃣ COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues:

Coming Soon

4️⃣ Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

Coming Soon.

5️⃣ Take Action

Action Items & Quick Index

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).