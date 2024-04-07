Yesterday and Today - History is Repeating itself.

🗣️ THOUGHTS ABOUT HISTORY "History is never antiquated, because humanity is always fundamentally the same." ~ Walter Rauschenbusch "Each time history repeats itself, the price goes up." ~ Ronald Wright "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." ~ George Santayana "History repeats itself, but in such cunning disguise that we never detect the resemblance until the damage is done." ~ Sydney J. Harris

👉 Are You a Newbie? See Getting Started (or click Newbies at the top of home page).

🗣️To be considered radical for simply desiring a return to the original constitutional form of what’s left of our Republic, the one gifted to us through the blood and treasure of our Founders, provides an important clue to how corrupt and debased our culture has become. ~ Gordon Petrie (c. 2024)

Click here for updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.

2024 IDAHO LEGISLATURE LAST MINUTE BILLS

Idaho Legislature passes bills to limit gender expression, ban compelled pronoun use. By Kyle Pfannenstiel (04/02/24): Read

GREAT NEWS! Two bills — H421 and H538 — await the governor's signature after passing the Idaho House and finally the Senate:

H421 would change the legal definition of “sex” to “an individual’s biological sex, either male or female,” consider the word gender as a synonym of that definition of sex, and create legal definitions of the words boy, father, female, girl, male and mother. [ED NOTE: H421 was the subject of a Substack Take Action Item; thanks to all who supported it.]

H538 would prohibit any government entity from compelling a public employee to use the preferred personal titles or pronouns that do not correspond with the biological sex of an individual.

All Senate Democrats and a few Republicans — Abby Lee and Ben Adams on H421 and Abby Lee and Linda Hartgen with Geoff Schroeder absent on H538 — voted against the bills.

[ED NOTE: Thanks to Sen. Jim Guthrie from opening his drawer to let these bills pass.]

IDAHO MAY 21, 2021 ELECTIONS

(See also Voting Guide; How Did My Legislator Vote)

IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (IDFC) MEMBERS

No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we'll ever see on this earth! ~Ronald Reagan

From Temporary Aid to Permanent Dependency: The Summer EBT Debate (04/02/24). Why the Idaho Senate killed S1445, the Health and Welfare Appropriations bill that would have funded the Summer EBT program (Electronic Benefits Transfer card providing free food for kids). The devil is in the details, but the bottom line is that the summer EBT program is an unaccountable, never-ending government merry-go-round that ensures forever funding by federal and Idaho taxpayers and forever dependency for recipients, many of whom do not even need it or are served by other programs. THANKS to the Idaho Senators who voted NO on S1445: Read | How they Voted (VOTES tab > Detail link) | What is EBT

Rep. Heather Scott Newsletter: A New Direction (04/01/24). Some hopeful news for conservatives. We could not find a link to the newsletter, so have converted it to a downloadable PDF below. Rep. Heather Scott Newsletter: A New Direction (04/01/24). 2.65MB ∙ PDF file Download Energized Grassroots Idaho GOP (Dorothy Moon and those conservative Republicans who align with her thinking) An Opening for Conservatives in the House (Speaker Mike Moyle) Better Organization with the Freedom Caucus (coalition with national organization headed by Maria Nate) Support conservative liberty minded Republican candidates in the May 21st (fierce efforts underway to unseat them) Download

Sen. Scott Herndon Newsletter: What Happened to Those Bills? (03/31/24) Topics include Vacating Public Rights of Way Bill (“Camp Bay Vacation” S1258, stuck in Senate Transportation & Defense committee; will try again next year); Bitcoin Protection Act (S1296), donation requests: Read | S1296 script | Donate to Herndon’s Re-Election Related: Jim Woodward Is “Faking It” . Letter to Editor by Jason Brenneman (04/01/24). Scott Herndon’s opponent Jim Woodward claims to be a conservative Republican, but evidence shows that he supports Democrat policies: Read | IFF Rankings Ds and Fs (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)



IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION (IFF)

NOWHERE TO HYDE - BRYAN HYDE

2024 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX

Get Your Free Copy of the 2024 Idaho Freedom Index (03/22/24) Sign up for an emailed digital copy or a physical copy, or both. No charge!: Read | Request Your Report | Related Composite “Think Liberty Idaho” Indexes including IFF, American Conservative Union (ACU), Institute for Legislative Analysis (ILA), and Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry (IACI)

BRIAN ALMON (Gem State Substack / Chronicle)

Brian’s new Primary Pulse will help you make informed choices. So will our Voting Guide. Check them out.

The Boise Circus. The last day of the session was filled with drama (04/04/24). Brian reports on the last full-day of the legislature (some meetings next week will allow last-minute cleanup): Read

Highlights include Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation suddenly runs out of money and requires JFAC budget negotiations; Library Bill H710, IDHW’s Welfare Division appropriations; S1461 appropriation for the Idaho Dept. of Transportation; passage of H770 ITD budget bill; and Sen. Tammy Nichols failed last-ditch effort to free H493 banning mask mandates from Senate State Affairs Chairman Jim Guthrie’s drawer. Over the next few weeks, Brian will do more analysis. More about Sen. Guthrie’s Drawers | Related: Article about Vocational Rehab Department

"This is a hill I want to die on." Chuck Winder, Mike Moyle, and the ITD building (04/02/24). Brian discusses the pros and cons of a major roadblock to adjourning the 2024 Legislature. House Speaker Mike Moyle and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder are at complete loggerheads over what the state should do with the abandoned former headquarters of the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) on State St., which sits on 44 acres of the most prime real estate in Ada County. H409 passed the House unanimously but — like many bills — has been stuck in the drawer of Senate State Affairs Chairman Jim Guthrie ever since. See comments for interesting thoughts: Read | Related Jim Guthrie Thinks He’s A Dictator

Legislative Wins and Losses. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (04/04/24): Moon commented on some wins and losses during the 2024 legislative session. Wins: H406 mandatory fentanyl sentences; H545 property owners not required to accept federal housing assistance; S1374 enables citizens attending public events or held on public land to retain 2A rights. Loss: S1234 mandating six months of contraception PASSED (more government meddling and taxpayer expenses).

OTHER IDAHO ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES

It’s an election year, folks! Please look behind the headlines and at the totality of an incumbent’s votes. See voting guide for tips.

Please visit the websites for your elected representatives and sign up for their newsletters and press releases! We generally will not be including most press or newsletter information in news roundups. Some of these are linked on our Resources page.

Governor Brad Little Press Releases: Read

Attorney General Raúl Labrador: Read

U.S. Congressman Mike Simpson Press Releases: Read

U.S. Senator James Risch Press Releases: Read

C. Scott Grow Legislative Updates (school and other spending updates, miscellaneous bills, defend the guard, civic education): Read

🏆US Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI) BONUS Newsletter: Washington's Broken Budget Process and More (03/28/24). Sen. Ron Johnson is one of the best and brightest in the US Senate. His newsletter summarizes the dysfunctional government budget process as well as the government’s handling of COVID issues: Read | Ron Johnson Newsletter Sign Up

TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY

Biden Admin Treasury Department Confirms Using Financial Surveillance to Help Feds Catch Jan. 6 Protesters. CLICK to Read.

☕️ ANTI SOCIAL ☙ Tuesday, April 2, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 C&C primer on how to (not) talk to the FBI about your social media posts; Israel-Iran “shadow war” leans out of the shadows; Trump pays massive bond; surprising jab guidance change in Australia; more. By JEFF CHILDERS (04/02/24): Read

You DO NOT have to talk with the FBI. Practical Tips from Coffee & Covid

Attorney Jeff Childers offers some (I’m not-your-lawyer) advice about how NOT to interact if FBI agents show up at your door to “ask about” your social media posts. Quick summary:

Record the interaction. Refuse to speak to them without a lawyer. Refuse to let them in the house (unless they have a warrant). Don’t go outside of the house and keep the door closed.

Biden Admin Installs New Rule Making It Harder to Fire Bureaucrats. A new rule adopted by the Office of Personnel Management boosts protections for government employees, making it harder to fire them. By Tom Ozimek (04/04/24). This rule makes it harder to fire government employees and is an apparent bid to thwart Donald Trump’s pledge to fire “rogue bureaucrats” and radically reshape the federal workforce: Read

Massive Data Breach: AT&T Confirms Personal Information Including Social Security Numbers of 73 Million Current and Former Customers Leaked on Dark Web (03/31/24). By Jim Hᴏft. AT&T is proactively reaching out to affected parties, has reset passcodes for 7.6 million current customers, and is offering free credit monitoring services. Current and former customers should visit AT&T’s “Keeping your account secure” web page at https://www.att.com/support/article/my-account/000101995 for details: Read



[ED NOTE: We suggest doing your own monitoring and avoiding free services and possible scams, including the AT&T recommended FreeCreditReport.com. You can set up free fraud alerts from nationwide credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.]

We urge everyone to watch this movie.

WWII ATROCITIES: Judgment at Nuremberg (video 3 hrs). Dramatization of the 1948 trial of four German jurists accused of legalizing Nazi atrocities. Human nature and human moral depravity have not changed one iota since WWII (and before). Nearly every scene in this star-studded movie from 1961 is shockingly similar to what’s taking place TODAY, nearly 80 years later: Watch free on Tubi | Wikipedia Discussion

Starring: Montgomery Clift, Marlene Dietrich, Judy Garland, Werner Klemperer, Burt Lancaster, Maximilian Schell, Spencer Tracy, Richard Widmark. Directed by: Stanley Kramer.

COVID ATROCITIES: Is Justice Coming For Victims of COVID Wrongful Deaths? By Paul S. Gardiner (03/30/24): Read

American families continue to demand justice for what they believe are the wrongful deaths (murders) of loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vires Law Group attorneys in Florida (working pro bono) are working to thoroughly research the criminal codes of 25 states to identify crimes committed by various high-level officials and organizations prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s an example from Texas:

Defendants:

Anthony Fauci, ex-Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Cliff Lane, Deputy Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Francis Collins, ex-Director, National Institutes of Health

Deborah Birx, ex-White House COVID Response Coordinator & former Director of DOD HIV Research at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

Rochelle Walensky, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Stephen Hahn, ex-Commissioner, Federal Drug Administration

Robert Redfield, ex-Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Peter Daszak, President, Eco-Health Alliance

Rick Bright, Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

The Administrators and Healthcare Providers of hospital systems and facilities providing care to patients in Texas, including but not limited to Baylor, Scott, & White Hospital System (“BSW”)

Alleged crimes per Texas penal code include:

Capital Murder

Murder

Manslaughter

Trafficking of Persons

Participation in enterprise through racketeering or unlawful debt collection

Injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual

Abandoning or endangering a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual

Unlawful Restraint

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Issues Statement Criticizing Joe Biden’s Scandalous Proclamation of March 31 as ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ (03/31/24). By Jim Hoft. Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former Apostolic Nuncio to the US, publicly criticized Biden’s recent proclamation designating March 31 as “Transgender Visibility Day,” noting its coincidence with Easter, calling it “unprecedented and scandalous,” and urging American citizens and government representatives to acknowledge the “total unworthiness” of Joe Biden to hold office. Article contains full statement: Read | Full statement on Twitter/X

AND MAGAZINE: Your Government Hates You - Then Again It's Not Really Your Government Anymore. By SAM FADDIS (04/01/24). Cogent comments about how a government built around the People’s House, has become almost unrecognizable: Read

Faddis states “ We are governed not by laws enacted by elected representatives but increasingly by an Emperor-like Chief Executive and a vast, unelected permanent caste of mandarins who style themselves “experts” and presume to dictate to us every aspect of our lives. This imperial apparatus owes its allegiance not to the common people but to a tiny, unbelievably wealthy fraction of our population the so-called “1%”.” He discusses the case of murdered NY police officer Johnathan Diller by a career criminal (Biden, Obama, and Clinton attended a pricey fundraiser while Trump attended the officer’s wake); the Easter “Transgender Visibility Day” proclamation; and how we got here. What’s missing? A solution!

ELECTION FRAUD / ELECTION INTEGRITY / 2024 ELECTIONS

Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” CLICK to Read Full Report

🔥Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States: “Out of fraud no action arises.” Read Full Report

ELECTION INTEGRITY! TimOhDee’s Substack. Tim covers election integrity issues in Idaho and beyond: Read VOTERS! As the primary and general elections approach, you will be subjected to lies, misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation from traditional media, social media, radio and TV news and ads, slanted flyers, government “official sources,” and even friends and family. RESIST! Use your own independent thinking skills. Research widely. Get to know candidates in person. DO NOT BE LAZY. DO NOT rely on out-of-context snippets. And DO check out our voting guide for tips on immunizing your brain against washing. AVOID MAIL-IN! “Dirty voter rolls” or otherwise ineligible voters and mail-in voting are key contributors to cheating in elections. There’s not much everyday citizens can do about this power-grabbing executive order. But we can resist using mail-in voting. Educate others about its dangers. Vote in person unless you are sick or certain to be out of town. “Convenience” is not a good excuse to vote by mail.

Illegal Immigrants Are Voting in US Elections—The Migrant Crisis as Political Warfare | Special Live Q&A With Joshua Philipp and Roman Balmakov (03/29/24). Some surprising implications of illegal immigrant voting in local elections, how census that counts illegals affects US House Representation and electoral college, and how municipal-voting illegal voters and office holders can affect national elections — even if illegals cannot vote in them directly (video 1 hr 13 min): Watch

Behind Election Rhetoric, Democrats Utilize Little Known Strategy to Win 2024. ‘There are some really strange things going on on campuses,’ says Wisconsin Voter Alliance President Ron Heuer. By Kevin Stocklin (04/03/24). The government is paying college kids to register voters, and this strongly benefits Democrats. America’s students helped elect Biden in key swing states in 2020. VP Kamala Harris stated that "We have been doing work to promote voter participation for students. And, for example we … now allow students to get paid through Federal Work Study to register people and to be nonpartisan poll workers.” Read | Related: Behind Massive Mail-in Ballot Push Is a Little-Noticed Executive Order

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION, OPEN BORDERS, RELATED CRIMES & NATIONAL SECURITY

Article 4, Section 4 of the United States Constitution: The Federal Government shall protect each state against invasion. The Constitution also gives the States the right to defend their borders in an invasion. The open borders plan is not going well for American cities and citizens, leaving the country open to terrorism, widespread violence, bankruptcy, drug and human trafficking, and poverty for all. The “historic crisis” was artificially created. We have laws. We had strong border policies in place. The current administration has lit them on fire, and all of America — and many of the illegal migrants — are paying an immense price. Ask your legislators to propose and support good bills! Little to nothing is being done by Idaho or Federal authorities. The border remains wide open with no help — and only opposition — from the Federal government, whose job is to protect the US from invasion. Moreover, many Idaho farmers and legislators continue to defend cheap illegal immigrant labor and workers paid under the table. Several immigration bills (some good, some not) are or were considered in Idaho, but most are stuck in committees: Support HB615, HJM8, HB464; Oppose SJM102. Please take action and make your voices heard. See also Standing Strong. You are the only defense! By IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS (Guest post from Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, 02/25/24): Read

SOURCE: AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: Chad Wolf: Is the Federal Government Facilitating Child Trafficking? CLICK to Watch.

AMERICAN THOUGHT LEADERS: Chad Wolf: Is the Federal Government Facilitating Child Trafficking? (04/02/24). Chad Wolf, former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and now executive director of the America First Policy Institute and host Jan Jekielek discuss the historic mess at the Southern border that began in 2021 under the current administration (podcast / EpochTV video 56 min 18 sec): Listen | Watch

“It’s almost as though the federal government is the last link in that human smuggling chain. They’re facilitating that child going to a sponsor—and not knowing who that sponsor is. Are we putting that child in harm’s way or not?” ~Chad Wolf

Topics include the parole system and what it is meant for; the root causes of the Southern Border crisis; how current policies exacerbate it; how cartels, the federal government and NGOs (much funded by taxpayers) exploit the crisis. The numbers are staggering:

Nearly 500,000 unaccompanied children have been trafficked across the border. They must pay the cartels or work off the debt when they get to America. The current administration did away with background checks and vetting of sponsors in America for such unaccompanied minors.

Nearly 400,000 individuals have been paroled into the United States, a historic abuse of the parole system.

GOVERNOR LITTLE PRESS RELEASE: Idaho State police troopers deploy to Texas to boost border security efforts (04/03/24). Two teams of Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers headed out today on a three-week deployment to help the State of Texas secure the U.S.-Mexico border. (Other topics include Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Idaho LAUNCH Grants, Education Legislative Bills, and Month of the Military Child): Read

ED NOTE: Idaho Governor also should have insisted on passing the following immigration bills:

H615 - Public benefits, lawful presence: Details

HJM8 - Biden admin, immigration: Details

H464 - Compact, border security: Details

Joe Biden Flew 90% of Illegals in Secret Flight Program to Florida and Texas (and probably elsewhere). By Jim Hoft (04/02/14). According to the article, Joe Biden flew 90% of the illegal aliens in his secret migrant flight program to Florida and Texas — to punish the red states with a crushing amount of new illegal aliens: Read | Related Statement from TX Attorney General Paxton on SB4 Enforcement

[ED OPINION: Even when people do fight back — e.g., Texas Governor Abbot and AG Paxton — the courts reverse and hamstring them:

Every County Sheriff should be stopping illegal immigrants at the airports and all other ports of entry.

Everyone enabling this invasion — including judges, law "enforcement," "elected" officials, NGOs — should be tried for treason, per the U.S. Constitution (Article IV Section 4 - Protection against invasion | Article III Section 3 Clause 1 - Treason

Citizens are overwhelmed and mostly helpless.

Our tax dollars are funding this. No one is stopping the funding — not Democrats, not Republicans, and no one in between.

Is Idaho stopping this? We’re hearing stories that the answer is "NO." (Stories need corroboration and evidence.)

We must stop allowing any illegals to take part in any local, state, and welfare programs.

We should bus and fly them back to where they came from. But no other financial support whatsoever.

We feel sorry for the kids, but US citizens should not have to pay for the mistakes of the parents who bring or send their kids here illegally.

The illegals also are victimized through human trafficking and dependency. But most of them chose to come here illegally.

States contribute to illegal immigration by taking federal money and enabling NGOs to take advantage of us all.

Until we have some tougher, principled people in office, enough well-trained and motivated law enforcement, and a culture that does not enable mass replacement of the hard working citizens with government dependent invaders, it only will get worse.]

2️⃣ Take Care of Your Health

COVIDian, Vaccine & Health Tyranny

Here are the best updates we’ve received recently. We encourage you to subscribe to the newsletters and Substacks listed below to fill in your knowledge and understanding of Covidian, Vaccines & Health Tyranny issues:

🔥Write the Idaho Attorney General and ask him to STOP THE GENE THERAPY SHOTS! See details.

See two articles above in “TYRANNY, CENSORSHIP, SURVEILLANCE, ESPIONAGE, WAR & MILITARY” about Judgment at Nuremberg and families seeking justice for alleged murders of their loved ones during the COVID pandemic.

On Human Suffering. By SASHA LATYPOVA (03/31/24). Heart-wrenching public forum testimony in Oklahoma Senate building by parents Allen and Taylor Martin whose daughter Trista was killed by a Pfizer COVID shot (be sure to watch the 1-minute 14 sec video): Read | Full Story about Trista | Related Shot Dead Movie (1hr 8 min) | See next for full video and summary of Oklahoma session.

SOURCE: Rumble. Video Footage from the Oklahoma State Senate Public Forum on Health Freedom. CLICK to Watch.

Video Footage from the Oklahoma State Senate Public Forum on Health Freedom. By SASHA LATYPOVA (04/02/24). Recorded on March 26, 2024: Article | Video (2 hr 22 min)

Summary: To see what a stand-up state does about the gene therapy shots that have injured and killed so many, watch this video from Oklahoma. The objectives for this meeting were:

Request Oklahoma AG to Open Investigation (and Prosecution) into the Hospitals Protocols. Like what was submitted in Texas through the Vires Law Group and Former Feds Group / We the People 50. Request banning/removal of the shots from market.

The Oklahoma meeting featured the largest turnout of state lawmakers Latypova has seen to date. One senator summed it up so well: If you have a price for your integrity, that price will continue to drop until you will compromise your integrity for even a very small price. He praised those in the room for NOT having a price for their integrity.

The video is rather long and the sound quality is poor, but it's worth a listen to see what true civil servants and engaged citizens with courage and integrity can do. We've heard most of the testimony before from the team that has been presenting in Idaho. But some presentations were new and the impassioned, fact filled, outstanding testimony from the following people was especially effective and moving:

Dr. James Thorp , just after 1:08:30-1:15:39 (clip begins),

Allen and Taylor Martin, parents of their vaccine murdered daughter Trista Martin, at ~1:22 (clip begins),

Oklahoma senators, representatives, and citizens remarked between and following the testimony (example starts at 1:33:24 clip begins)

THE MCCULLOUGH REPORT: Four Horseman Edition… Sold out Souls, SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, simple truths ignored (03/01/24). Dr. Peter McCullough interviews Dr. Bret Barker, DNP, FNP, RN, who has extensive experience with COVID-19 and has been at the bedside of countless decompensating patients (podcast 58 min): Listen

The doctors discuss Dr. Barker’s book (Sold Out Souls: SARS-2 COVID-19 Pandemic Simple Truths. Ignored. 4 Horsemen Edition). They also cover specific protocols that saved lives — many denied by hospitals, health bureaucracies, and government authorities — and that continue saving lives. They also discuss the dangers of the COVID-19 genetic therapy shots and ways to mitigate some of their harms

“…Due to the need of people to deny vaccine injuries, the medical conditions that have spiked are still treated with methods used prior to 2020 without treating the root cause as we talked about—SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 Spike protein mediated inflammation. More than 2 dozen of Dr. Barker’s patients did steroids when atrial fibrillation or heart issues arose, and they abated. These conditions did not return when patients are treated with nattokinase/serrapeptase/aspirin along with anti-inflammatory (curcumin, ibuprofen, indomethacin, sometimes steroid low dose 4mg Medrol daily).”

Other Health News

Protect Your Babies and Yourselves from Science Gone Wrong. Do Your Own Research!

Moderna’s mRNA flu shot trial results are in. …and there are danger signals. By DR. KEVIN STILLWAGON (03/02/24): Read

AVOID FLU SHOTS. You do not need them. They can be harmful. CLICK to Learn More.

Dr. Stillwagon’s Conclusion (summarized and presented first for emphasis!): As they did with the COVID-19 mRNA shots, VRBPAC and ACIP will advise FDA to approve Moderna’s mRNA flu shot and CDC will put this poison on the childhood immunization schedule. Too much money is involved to stop it. Our only recourse is to become educated and refuse to take it. We must influence market demand and put these vaccine pushers out of business.

Despite aggressive flu vaccination campaigns, flu always will be with us. Flu shots cannot prevent flu. Nor can they prevent severe flu symptoms by creating antibodies against parts of the flu virus. Injecting protein parts of a virus or messages to make such proteins creates suboptimal antibodies along with many problems, including two types of antibody dependent enhancement described in the article. The injections also cause autoimmune issues, as this Moderna trial showed. [ED NOTE: This is exactly the case with the COVID-19 mRNA gene therapy jabs.]

For full robust antibody protection, you need a natural infection that allows immune cells to recognize the entire pathogen. The biggest problem is that people are unrealistically afraid of flu symptoms, which generally ARE NOT life threatening. People forget the value of common-sense prevention and early treatment, and many are misled into believing an injection will protect them. People forget (or simply do not know) that protection is in immune cells, not antibodies.

The Moderna mRNA flu shot trials proved that injections do not prevent infections or symptoms. Worse, despite easily disputed denials from Moderna, many adverse reactions — some severe — occurred during the trials. Dr. Stillwagon explains what we already leaned with the COVID-19 mRNA shots: “Adverse reactions will always occur with mRNA injections because the proteins they code for are bioactive proteins. Bioactive proteins will attach to cellular receptors, and this will always result in immune responses that will destroy those cells.”

During the Moderna trials, the vaccinated group — but NOT the unvaccinated group — experienced autoimmune-caused blood loss anemia, hematomas (capillary leaks), angina, cardiac arrest, congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction, atrial fibrillation, metabolic encephalopathy (brain dysfunction), pulmonary embolism, lymphadenopathy, tinnitus, and vertigo.

The Moderna injection not only failed to prevent flu like symptoms, it also significantly weakened the vaccinated people’s immune systems, allowing other upper respiratory infections including COVID-19, RSV, and rhinovirus. The placebo group did not experience these other infections (though one person tested positive for asymptomatic COVID-19).

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

Doctors Waking Up | Pediatric Perspectives with Drs. Paul Thomas and Robert Sears (03/23/24). Captured agencies, medical school corruption, childhood immunization and the pharmaceutical industry — What do these things have in common? Two pediatricians provide first-hand observations about the current practice of medicine, including insights into the root of chronic illness and disease. One of the most revealing moments: When these doctors stopped or significantly cut back on childhood vaccinations, their “sick kids” waiting rooms emptied out — unjabbed kids were far healthier (video 31 min): Watch

DR. SUZANNE HUMPHRIES: DISSOLVING ILLUSIONS

Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History. By Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk

CHD.TV - Dissolving Illusions With Dr. Suzanne Humphries (03/31/24): Dr. Suzanne Humphries is one of the countless conventionally-trained physicians who dug into the research on pharmaceuticals rather than blindly prescribing them and “saw something that they thought was worth risking everything for.” But what would a world without these products, such as vaccines, look like? (video 32 minutes): Watch



This is the best interview we’ve seen so far with Dr. Humphries about her journey from tradition to truth and her updated “Dissolving Illusions” book (Tenth anniversary edition available soon). Also visit Dissolving Illusions website for book ordering information; free charts, figures, and photos; additional historical resources; free chapters and critiques.

DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA: 'Dissolving Illusions' 10th Anniversary Edition Challenges Vaccine Narratives (03/31/24). Discusses the updated and expanded 10th anniversary edition of “Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History,” by Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk. The book provides information, encourages critical examination of vaccine policies, and advocates for informed consent in medical decisions The new edition includes 200 additional pages, challenges widely accepted views on vaccines, highlights discrepancies between public health promises and actual outcomes, and covers the history of polio and smallpox vaccinations. Humphries and Bystrianyk present carefully researched evidence suggesting that improvements in sanitation, hygiene, and diet, rather than vaccines, played a pivotal role in the decline of certain infectious diseases including polio: Read Article | Read PDF version

THE HIGHWIRE: Shattering The Vaccine Paradigm With Dr. Suzanne Humphries (03/28/24): Internist & Board-Certified Nephrologist, Suzanne Humphries, MD, shares details on the 10th Anniversary Edition of the groundbreaking book she Co-Authored, Dissolving Illusions, and how the vaccine safety space has changed in a post-COVID world where doctors are speaking out in droves over controversial topic of vaccine injury (video 36 min 21 sec): Watch

DR. JOSEPH MERCOLA: Why Are so Many Young People Getting Cancer? (04/01/24). Linoleic acid in seed oils (includes soy, canola, sunflower, grapeseed, corn, safflower, peanut and rice bran oil; olive and avocado can be contaminated also), some animal meats (chicken, pork) and the COVID-19 shots appear to be increasing cancer significantly: Read Article | Read PDF version

TENNESSEE: Tennessee Senate Passes Bill Prohibiting Vaccines in Food, Awaiting Governor's Signature (03/31/24). By Jim Hᴏft. TN lawmakers passed HB1894, which redefines the term “drug” to include food products containing vaccines or vaccine materials. The bill now awaits the signature of Governor Bill Lee (R-TN). God bless Tennessee! Also note how nicely their website presents data for each bill (see HB1894 example): Read

THE HIGHWIRE

INSIDERS REPORT: The HIGHWIRE Episode 365: Females on the Frontline (03/28/30). Includes episode highlights and show notes archive links: Read | Watch (video 2 hr 11 min)

Summary: The FDA has officially been ordered, by court stipulation, to retract its long-running public campaign to discredit Ivermectin! Many people suffered and died due to the FDA's "horse paste" anti-ivermectin campaign. Jefferey Jaxen reports on the latest measles scare being hyped by the CDC and legacy media and honors courageous women for their scientific debunking of vaccine narratives. Catherine Austin Fitts, founder of the Solari Report, analyzes the effect of unchecked migration on the U.S. economy, wages, and the middle class in America. Dr. Suzanne Humphries discusses the 10th anniversary edition of her groundbreaking book "Dissolving Illusions" which features 200 pages of new insights, sciences, and vaccine facts. Dawnmarie Gavin, AT-ACP, co-founder of the Spellers Method, discusses a special product and a new series about this life-changing communication breakthrough for non-speaking children and adults.

FLCCC

SOURCE: FLCCC News Capsule for March 31, 2024. CLICK to Read.

Thankfully, the FLCCC Has Been "Coloring Outside the Lines" for Four Years—The FLCCC News Capsule for March 31, 2024. Four Years AGO, the FLCCC Sparked a Healthcare Revolution —Beginning on Day One. By FLCCC ALLIANCE AND JOYCE KAMEN (03/31/24). Don’t miss Joyce Kamen’s eloquent final News Capsule essay and the beautiful graphics that celebrate FLCCC’s Fourth Anniversary educating and saving lives in the midst of COVID tyranny, lies, and censorship: Read

CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE

MOST READ NEWS OF THE WEEK (04/07/24). Each topic below is linked in the article: Read

DOJ Lawyers Committed Fraud in Vaccine Injury Case. CHD Attorney

Rolf Hazlehurst alleges that US HHS lawyers fraudulently concealed and misrepresented evidence that vaccines can cause autism.

Court Rules Big Telecom Must Comply With California State Environmental Laws

Multiple Deaths, Thousands of Cardiac Injuries Reported to V-safe

‘Autism Epidemic Is Real and Overvaccination Is Its Cause’: A Conversation With Mark Blaxill

EPA Allows Highly Toxic Paraquat weedkiller on Food Crops — But Not Golf Courses

Rutgers Abruptly Ends COVID Vaccine Mandate, CHD Still Planning Supreme Court Appeal

U.S. Surgeon General Quietly Backpedaled on Water Fluoridation 5 Years Ago

‘Permanent Health Risks’ for Unborn Babies: EPA Warns About DCPA Weedkiller Used on Farms, Golf Courses

Moderna Developing mRNA Vaccines for Diseases Linked to COVID Shots

Plastic People: New Documentaries Expose Dangers of Plastic Pollution

GLOBAL HEALTH TYRANNY: RESIST THE WHO & THE IHRS

🔥 TAKE ACTION: STOP THE WHO, HHS, CDC, AND WEF FROM TAKING OVER IDAHO!

The disastrous COVID countermeasures were just a dress rehearsal for what is to come if the WHO Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations are adopted in late May 2024 or our US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are allowed to take over our lives again.

Our federal government is all-in on the globalist changes and it's all bad for America. Therefore the State of Idaho MUST resist. If we fail to do this, we will cease to exist as a sovereign state and more poverty, death, and suffering will result. Therefore, I urge you to read the following short post from Dr. Meryl Nass, then ask legislators to take action on two important bills that are still languishing in Idaho Legislature Committees.

The Sovereignty Coalition/ Door to Freedom backgrounder for lawmakers on the proposed transformation of the WHO. Please read and share this brief but comprehensive summary of what is afoot widely. By MERYL NASS (03/27/24). Read

These bills need to be heard. Stuck in the drawer of Senate State Affairs Committee (Chair is Jim Guthrie)! See details, links, and sample scripts provided.

🔥TAKE ACTION! STOP & DEFUND THE WHO (Pandemic Treaty and International Health Regulations to be voted on in May 2024!)

ExitTheWHO.org. RESOURCE CENTER to inform, connect and empower the many people around the world that are working to expose the truth about the World Health Organization. By James Roguski (03/14/24): Read

More Take Action Against Globalism information here

SOURCE: Dr. David Martin Liberty & Justice in an Era of Pandemics - Ending the WHO Tyranny . CLICK to Watch on Rumble.

3️⃣ Take Action

🔥Common-sense actions you can take to help save your state and the rest of America (updated frequently).

🔥Idaho bills. Updates on already evaluated bills or recent bills we’ve been alerted about. Let your legislators know what you think! Your thoughts matter.