Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 01/03/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Sunday Strip: The End of an Error. The swamp monsters are hiding in plain site.
Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/29/24)
What Else Could they Be Lying About? Donald J Trump Truth Social Account (video 12/30/24, 02:45)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Happy New Year!
My Dogs, a Short History. God created humanity to invent comfortable sofas, warm fireplaces, and Purina Dog Chow for the benefit of dogs, and then we invented fence posts upon which meadowlarks can stand and sing. By Switter’s World (12/28/24)
In Ideology, Diversity Is Strength. By Jeffrey Tucker (01/01/25)
Just for Fun. London Vegetable Orchestra and Rambo the Hairy Armadillo (01/03/25)
Who is Jill Glasspool Malone? Behind The Headlines. By LILLY DEFINA (01/02/25). Cross Posted by Dr. Robert Malone.
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
Op-Ed: Building a Better Idaho: Cutting Federal Ties for a Stronger Future. By Idaho State Representative Heather Scott, LD 2 (01/02/25)
Want Limited Government? Control the Spending! By Fred Birnbaum (12/31/24)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
This section will include selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature with action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government.
For in-depth info about what’s happening with the 2025 legislature, please visit Gem State Chronicle or Gem State Substack (Brian Almon). Also see the Idaho Bill Trackers & Analysis section of our Idaho Voting Guide.
How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature
Gem State Chronicle: How to Testify at the Idaho State Legislature. By Brian Almon (12/27/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation — Legislature 101 (01/08/24, video 56:47 includes transcript): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7U3CWo9uew
Idaho Family Strong Training Videos (under 3 minutes each): https://idahofamilystrong.org/training-videos/
Press Release: Idahoans invited to watch Gov. Little’s 2025 State of the State and Budget Address (01/03/25)
Op-Ed: 2025 Winter Meeting – Idaho GOP Resolutions Review. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/03/25)
Idaho Freedom Caucus:
Wrapping Up 2024! (12/31/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation:
Idaho Dispatch: Deep Dive (Ep. 2) with Ron Nate, President of the Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF). Host: Greg Pruett Guest: Ron Nate (12/29/24, video 44:58)
Idaho Freedom Foundation: Legislature 101 is BACK! (12/30/24)
Senator Christy Zito (Zito for Idaho):
Idaho Legislature: To Raise the Pay, or Not to Raise the Pay, That is the Question! A heart to serve (12/29/24)
Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld:
Idaho Senate: 2024 Highlights and Lowlights. Going into 2025 determined to be bold and courageous. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (01/01/25)
Idaho Legislature: New Year. New Courage, New Motivation!! (12/29/24)
Senator Tammy Nichols:
Ready, Set, Go....Nichols for Idaho. What’s Happening, What’s Planned, and Terrific Tools. By Idaho Senator Tammy Nichols (01/01/25)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Sanctuary States And Cities. What they have done by these public announcements of fighting the Trump deportation. By Pete Ketcham (01/01/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
Who is Jill Glasspool Malone? Behind The Headlines. By LILLY DEFINA (01/02/25). Cross Posted by Dr. Robert Malone.
Discovering DMSO: COVID Fixed My Shoulder (in a weird, roundabout way). Absent the pandemic, I would never have discovered dissident doctors — or DMSO! By FLCCC Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (01/03/25)
United We Stand, Divided We Fall. Now is the time for each of us to begin making America Healthy Again. By A Midwestern Doctor (01/02/25)
BREAKING NEWS: I warned an Alberta leftist activist mom about Vaccines in 2022. Last month she took her 10 month old for flu and COVID-19 shots and her baby just died suddenly Dec.23, 2024. By Dr. William Makis MD (12/28/24)
Hospital System Implements Mask Mandate Across Illinois (and other BLUE states). By Jack Phillips (01/01/25)
Idaho Fish & Game Aware of Numerous Wild Bird Die-Offs Related to Avian Influenza (aka Bird Flu). What to Do. What Not to Do. Don’t Panic! (12/11/24, posted 01/02/24)
The Breakfast Cereal Addiction. How the American Heart Association helped make America unhealthy. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/30/24)
FLCCC: A Year of Triumphs, Challenges, and Hope. We reflect on the milestones, global advocacy, updated protocols, and weekly webinars that made 2024 an extraordinary year for the FLCCC Alliance, and we look forward to an even brighter 2025! By FLCCC Alliance (12/30/24)
Senator Dr. Roger Marshall of Kansas Announces Make America Healthy Again Caucus (12/31/24)
"Medical Freedom Movement" Circular Firing Squad. You can't always get what you want. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/28/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
EXCLUSIVE: FDA lab uncovers excess DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines. Explosive revelations as a study conducted at FDA's own lab found residual DNA levels exceeded safety limits by 6 to 470 times. Experts say it's a 'smoking gun.' By Maryanne Demasi, PhD (01/02/25)
🔥 Deadly Deception — video + interview with Gary Null, Ph.D. and Mary Holland, Esq. (12/30/24, video 01:57:53 includes transcript, resources, and links)
Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC) Releases New Educational Documents. ‘MMR Vaccine Has Not Been Proven Safer Than Measles, Mumps and Rubella’ (posted 12/31/24)
Global COVID ‘Vaccine’ Damage Estimates by Edward Dowd. By Lioness of Judah Ministry (12/29/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Advocacy Lifeline — Advocating for Truth, Health and Informed Consent in 2025. With Polly Tommey, Dawn Richardson, and Barbara Loe Fisher, plus selected media clips from 2024 (12/26/24, video 50:46 includes transcript)
Pediatric Perspectives: The Facts About Vax. Dr. Paul Thomas and Polly Tommey (12/28/24, video 46:28, includes transcript)
Most Read News of the Week (12/29/24) — update links
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
FINCEN / Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) Requirement (first posted 12/06/24, updates as needed)
American Thought Leaders: Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn: Putting ‘Country Before Self’ Is Necessary to Repair America. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Lt. Gen. Ret. Michael Flynn (12/27/24, video/podcast 28:25)
Hospital System Implements Mask Mandate Across Illinois (and other BLUE states). By Jack Phillips (01/01/25)
Special New Year’s Eve Message from Idaho Dispatch! By Greg Pruett (12/31/24, video 04:03)
What Else Could they Be Lying About? Donald J Trump Truth Social Account (video 12/30/24, 02:45)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 12/28/24)
