National / International
Gateway Pundit (headlines link to articles)
Vigilant Fox (headlines link to articles)
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
“News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State”
Key Features of Gem State Chronicle:
Substack (a “mini version” of the Chronicle delivered to your Inbox) ● Idaho Insider (insights and links for each branch of government) ● Gem State Report (guests share insights on the latest news from the Legislature) ● Guest Editorials ● Letters to the Editor ● Press Releases ● Podcast ● Videos ● Conservative Organizations ● Conservative Media Outlets ● Resources for Voters & Engaged Citizens ● Subscribe to Substack & Chronicle for extra features ● Merch Store
Idaho.One
”Your Favorite Sources in One Place.”
Includes latest articles from: Gem State (Brian Almon) ● Glenneda’s Substack (Glenneda Zuiderveld) ● Idaho Dispatch ● Idaho GOP ● Idaho Freedom Caucus (Substack) ● Idaho Freedom Foundation ● Idaho Tribune ● Media Right News ● Redoubt News ● Stop Idaho RINOS ● The Kootenai Journal ● True Idaho News
Health & Political News this Week
The Worst of America & the World👎
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Boise State University (BSU) Closed DEI Centers while Students were Gone for Thanksgiving Break. By Aspen Shumpert (12/11/24)
So Proud of the Boise State University Women's Volleyball Team. Eight Idaho Legislators express their gratitude. By Zito for Idaho (12/11/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
TRUMP: Tracking Trump Appointments (updated as needed)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷 ICYMI: Pork, It’s What’s for Dinner. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/25/24)
Ford Mustang Parade Vehicles for Idaho State Police + Bonners Ferry Pride Event Funding from Idaho Arts Commission. More Idaho Pork Spending revealed by Idaho Freedom Foundation (12/12/24)
Idaho saves businesses another $22 million in taxes. By Governor Brad Little Press Release (12/13/24)
What the States Can Do: Building the Legal and Financial Infrastructure for Financial Freedom. A Comprehensive Resource for State Legislators! Guest Post on Corey’s Digs. By Catherine Austin Fitts (12/11/24)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
IT IS OFFICIAL. The Idaho legislature is in place. The Session begins Monday, January 6. By Zito for Idaho (12/10/24)
If Voters Demanded a Conservative Mandate, Idaho’s Senate Didn’t Get the Memo. By Fred Birnbaum (12/09/24)
Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney Exits Idaho Freedom Caucus; Others Join Caucus as Legal Action Possible Against Group’s Leaders. By Greg Pruett (12/09/24)
December. Week one in December. By Idaho State Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/08/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Birthright Citizenship Will be Overturned. President Trump, Congress, and the Supreme Court will finally end this outrageous precedent. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/10/24)
Idaho Gov. Little, Republican governors join in support of President Trump’s immigration policies. By Press Release (12/11/24)
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and Others Stop Biden Administration from Giving Obamacare to Illegal Aliens. By Press Release (12/10/24)
Idaho Attorney General Labrador Wins Sweeping Reversal at Idaho Supreme Court for University of Phoenix Case. By Press Release (12/08/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
Help Needed in Several States — Encourage Your Senators to Confirm RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary (posted 12/14/24)
American Thought Leaders: How China Controls Our Vital Medicines and the Health Care Supply Chain. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Victor Suarez (12/25/24, podcast/video 01:11:44)
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Manufacturers of Toxic PFAS “Forever Chemicals” for Falsely Advertising Household Products as Safe for Families (12/10/24)
We Need to Talk about Forever Chemicals. Jenna McCarthy's 9 simple changes to limit exposure to PFAS and make your home healthier.
Targeting the nasopharynx in the prevention and treatment of the common cold (and other respiratory ailments too!). Host: Dr. Peter McCullough (McCullough Report). Guest: Dr. Gustavo Ferrer, FCCP (12/10/24, podcast 58 min)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 401: BOVINE BLOWBACK (12/05/24, video 01:39:05). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Brooke Miller, M.D.
Vitality Radio Podcast #489: A Second Opinion on Cancer. Host: Jared St. Clair; Guest: Dr. Paul Marik (12/07/24 podcast 53 min)
Criminality and Financial Incentives Concerning Hospital COVID Deaths: Why a Presidential Pardon Can’t Shield Fauci from State Prosecution. (Vires Law Group filing lawsuits with State Attorneys General.) By Paul S. Gardiner (12/08/24)
An Assassin's Pistol and a Possible Motive. The killer of Brian Thompson favored silence over speed. By JOHN LEAKE (12/08/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
COVID Vaccine Makers Get Another Free Pass as Biden Administration Extends Liability Shield Through 2029. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (12/11/24)
The HPV Vaccine Disaster Was A Blueprint For COVID-19. Dissecting the despicable playbook for covering up vaccine injuries. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/12/24)
Revealed: The Hidden Pfizer Report That Shows Heart Conditions in the Vaccinated Getting Worse Over Time. By Nick Hunt (12/11/24)
Pediatric Perspectives: The Failure of mRNA Technology. Host: Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: William Makis, M.D. (12/07/24, video 41:16 includes transcript)
BREAKING: Florida Lawsuit Seeks Injunction to Prohibit mRNA Nanoparticle Injections Because They Are Bioweapons. By Dr. Joseph Sansone (12/02/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (12/08/24)
Weather Engineering & Climate
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship & Meritocracy
Joe Biden’s Pardon Me’s Continue… → Epoch Times: Biden Commutes Sentences of About 1,500 Americans: 5 Things to Know. → AND Magazine: The Most Corrupt Administration In American History Just Got Even Worse. By Sam Faddis (12/13/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Is Idaho a Sovereign State or Not? By Bryan Hyde (12/11/24, video 11:49 includes transcript)
Censoring Doctors: Is Your Health at Risk? FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Scott Jensen, and Dr. Kat Lindley discuss the dangerous consequences of medical censorship (12/05/24)
SCOTUS Asked to Block State From Investigating Doctors Who Question COVID-19 Policies. Public health policies cannot strip physicians of their free speech rights, the plaintiffs’ lawyer says. By Matthew Vadum (12/07/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
