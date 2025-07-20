Too Many Notes 07/19/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
Medical Freedom
🔥PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
🔥☠️ CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm (posted 07/15/25).
🔥☠️ PESTICIDE CALL TO ACTION - Booker Launches Bill That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (07/17/25)
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Artificial Intelligence
How I Use AI. It's quickly become an invaluable tool. By Brian Almon (07/17/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho AG Op-Ed: One state’s bold fight against classroom indoctrination targets woke ‘welcome’ signs. By Attorney General Raúl Labrador (07/14/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
One Thing Has Changed at Portland City Hall: The Socialists Are Setting the Agenda. For the first time in living memory, Portland in effect has two viable political parties—and the second one isn’t the Republicans.
RFK Jr., Wearables and the Pitfalls of Hero Worship. Charles Eisenstein published a defense of Kennedy’s statement that “every American should be wearing a wearable within four years,” arguing that critics engaged in “hysterical reactions” and “cancel culture.” But Eisenstein’s critique misses the deeper issues at stake and reveals a dangerous dynamic in the MAHA movement. By Joshua Stylman (07/07/25)
Idaho Transportation Department
Illegal Immigration
Idaho Politics — Updates to Idaho Insider. Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon (07/18/25)
Idaho Politics & Beyond: YAL’s War on Idaho Conservatives. By Brian Almon (07/14/25)
Idaho: Not All Lobbyists Are Created Equal. By Stop Idaho RINOS (07/12/25)
Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts
Are You Missing Posts from Your Favorite Substack Author? (posted 07/19/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Bird Flu over the Cuckoo’s Nest — FDA Grant
ICAN Legal Update: FDA Funds Research Attempting to Create GMO Bird-Flu-Resistant ‘Franken-Chickens’ (07/11/25, includes video 01:41)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
COVID Shots
Why are covid vaccines still on the market? Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (07/17/25, video 14 minutes, includes transcript)
Questions, more questions, and even more questions … All of which are taboo and won’t be asked of world ‘leaders’ … who appreciate this very much. By Bill Rice Jr. (07/15/25)
Coffee & Covid multiplier fundraiser for Dr. Kirk Moore (posted 07/14/25)
Dr. Kirk Moore NO LONGER faces jail time for protecting his patients from COVID shots (posted 07/13/25)
STOP THE SHOTS: Stop the Presses! (This MIGHT be very significant). By Bill Rice Jr. (07/13/25)
STOP THE SHOTS (AND THE SPRAYS): Sprayable COVID Vaccine Trial Raises ‘Significant Safety Concerns’. Several scientists and researchers questioned the design of the trial for the CVXGA1 nasal vaccine, suggesting the trial did not examine “if shed materials can be spread to others.” The trial also included just 72 participants and lacked an unvaccinated control group. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (07/09/25; includes links and related articles)
Government “Health” Care
Here's a Thought: Beware When the Government Pretends to Care. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (07/15/25)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire: Episode 432: BIG PHARMA ON TRIAL (07/10/25, video 01:17:51). MOCK TRIAL from the stage at FreedomFest. Big Pharma faces public prosecution in a mock trial featuring a real attorney representing Big Pharma and a fake attorney (Del Bigtree) representing “We the People”. Lawyers, judges, and fans and foes of courtrooms may cringe at the lack of correct courtroom procedure, but both sides brought out good points. Expert testimony, some real debate, an audience verdict, and even some fun ensued.
Hospitals
Fear of Hospitals & ERs by a Doctor Who Used to Work in Hospitals: "Nosocomephobia" Strikes Again - How I Avoided The ER With The Use of DMSO and Chlorine Dioxide. I developed a nasty paronychial abscess which turned into a rapidly expanding cellulitis. Here I present a pictorial case report on my response to over-the-counter products from my medicine cabinet. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (07/06/25)
Independent Medical Alliance
Pesticides
🔥☠️ CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm (posted 07/15/25).
🔥☠️ PESTICIDE CALL TO ACTION - Booker Launches Bill That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (07/17/25)
PREP Act Repeal — Coming Soon?
🔥PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
Social Media Addiction
junk food for the soul. social media and the erosion of everything. By EL GATO MALO (07/12/25)
Stop the COVID Shots!
STOP ADMINISTERING AND FUNDING COVID GENE THERAPY SHOTS — Ask Your Lesser Magistrates to Help. And please don’t take any more of them (posted 07/13/25)
Voices of the Vaccine Injured — Senate Hearing
‘Maybe We Ought to Look at This System’: Senate Hearing on Vaccine Injuries Sparks Talk of Reforms. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Ron Johnson broke “new ground” Tuesday at a subcommittee hearing on vaccine injury when they criticized liability protection for the pharmaceutical industry and discussed co-sponsoring a bill banning pharmaceutical ads on TV. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (07/16/25)
Wearable Devices & Hero Worship
RFK Jr., Wearables and the Pitfalls of Hero Worship. Charles Eisenstein published a defense of Kennedy’s statement that “every American should be wearing a wearable within four years,” arguing that critics engaged in “hysterical reactions” and “cancel culture.” But Eisenstein’s critique misses the deeper issues at stake and reveals a dangerous dynamic in the MAHA movement. By Joshua Stylman (07/07/25)
WHO AMENDMENTS REJECTED!
WHO Health Regulations Amendments Rejected! HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations (07/18/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (07/12/25)
