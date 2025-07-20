Disclaimer

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Medical Freedom

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

Artificial Intelligence

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Idaho AG Op-Ed: One state’s bold fight against classroom indoctrination targets woke ‘welcome’ signs. By Attorney General Raúl Labrador (07/14/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

One Thing Has Changed at Portland City Hall: The Socialists Are Setting the Agenda. For the first time in living memory, Portland in effect has two viable political parties—and the second one isn’t the Republicans.

Idaho Transportation Department

ICYMI: Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Idaho: Not All Lobbyists Are Created Equal. By Stop Idaho RINOS (07/12/25)

Substacks — The Case of the Missing Posts

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Bird Flu over the Cuckoo’s Nest — FDA Grant

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

…Substack Note posted 07/19/25… Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID Shots

Why are covid vaccines still on the market? Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (07/17/25, video 14 minutes, includes transcript)

Questions, more questions, and even more questions … All of which are taboo and won’t be asked of world ‘leaders’ … who appreciate this very much. By Bill Rice Jr. (07/15/25)

STOP THE SHOTS (AND THE SPRAYS): Sprayable COVID Vaccine Trial Raises ‘Significant Safety Concerns’. Several scientists and researchers questioned the design of the trial for the CVXGA1 nasal vaccine, suggesting the trial did not examine “if shed materials can be spread to others.” The trial also included just 72 participants and lacked an unvaccinated control group. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (07/09/25; includes links and related articles)

Government “Health” Care

Here's a Thought: Beware When the Government Pretends to Care. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (07/15/25)

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire: Episode 432: BIG PHARMA ON TRIAL (07/10/25, video 01:17:51). MOCK TRIAL from the stage at FreedomFest. Big Pharma faces public prosecution in a mock trial featuring a real attorney representing Big Pharma and a fake attorney (Del Bigtree) representing “We the People”. Lawyers, judges, and fans and foes of courtrooms may cringe at the lack of correct courtroom procedure, but both sides brought out good points. Expert testimony, some real debate, an audience verdict, and even some fun ensued.

Hospitals

Fear of Hospitals & ERs by a Doctor Who Used to Work in Hospitals: "Nosocomephobia" Strikes Again - How I Avoided The ER With The Use of DMSO and Chlorine Dioxide. I developed a nasty paronychial abscess which turned into a rapidly expanding cellulitis. Here I present a pictorial case report on my response to over-the-counter products from my medicine cabinet. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (07/06/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Pesticides

🔥☠️ CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm (posted 07/15/25).

🔥☠️ PESTICIDE CALL TO ACTION - Booker Launches Bill That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (07/17/25)

PREP Act Repeal — Coming Soon?

Social Media Addiction

Social Media Addiction - Are you missing out on real life as you seek the next dopamine hit?

junk food for the soul. social media and the erosion of everything. By EL GATO MALO (07/12/25)

Stop the COVID Shots!

STOP ADMINISTERING AND FUNDING COVID GENE THERAPY SHOTS — Ask Your Lesser Magistrates to Help. And please don’t take any more of them (posted 07/13/25)

Voices of the Vaccine Injured — Senate Hearing

‘Maybe We Ought to Look at This System’: Senate Hearing on Vaccine Injuries Sparks Talk of Reforms. U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Ron Johnson broke “new ground” Tuesday at a subcommittee hearing on vaccine injury when they criticized liability protection for the pharmaceutical industry and discussed co-sponsoring a bill banning pharmaceutical ads on TV. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (07/16/25)

Wearable Devices & Hero Worship

RFK Jr., Wearables and the Pitfalls of Hero Worship. Charles Eisenstein published a defense of Kennedy’s statement that “every American should be wearing a wearable within four years,” arguing that critics engaged in “hysterical reactions” and “cancel culture.” But Eisenstein’s critique misses the deeper issues at stake and reveals a dangerous dynamic in the MAHA movement. By Joshua Stylman (07/07/25)

WHO AMENDMENTS REJECTED!

WHO Health Regulations Amendments Rejected! HHS & State Department: The United States Rejects Amendments to International Health Regulations (07/18/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News