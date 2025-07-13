Disclaimer

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

The Worst of America & the World👎

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Best of America & Around the World!👍

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Action Items & Information

Take Action

Medical Freedom

🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!

Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture

🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho

2A — Second Amendment (City of Nampa Ford Center)

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Elections & Election Integrity

IRS Reinterprets the Johnson Amendment — Church Leaders now can endorse political candidates within their own congregations. Jeff Childers of Coffee & Covid describes an IRS rule change allowing churches to advocate for political candidates within their own congregations. The IRS turnaround could be a political game changer that may be worth discussing with church and party leaders (posted 07/20/21)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

🔥🌲Wildfire News — Quick Updates from The Hotshot Wakeup. We hope you will subscribe to this excellent Substack if you have any interest in wildfire.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Idaho & Beyond: Labrador Letter, Illegal Immigration, Constitutional Sheriffs (Sheriff Richard Mack). We offer some related items for your reading and listening enjoyment. Take a look! And don’t break any constitutional laws (but please do not comply with unconstitutional ones). Posted 07/12/25

Conservative Eye on Idaho. Recent headlines for anyone with an interest in conservative values — especially in Idaho. We provide short edited summaries from Grok (images from articles; Grok made Idaho map). Of course, we encourage you to read the full articles for a full-flavored view with all the missing spices. Posted 07/12/25.

Idaho Government has a Spending Problem, not a Revenue Problem. By Fred Birnbaum (06/30/25)

COVID Shots — Dr. Kirk Moore faces jail time for protecting his patients from COVID shots. Two stories (posted 07/09/25). Dr. Kirk Moore was indicted and is being tried for not killing and maiming his patients with COVID-19 shots. Learn about Dr. Moore’s case and about ways to help him.

Idaho Transportation Department

ICYMI: Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Idaho: Does Big Ag Own Idaho Leadership? I got questions. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (07/05/25)

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Idaho Legislature: July Highlights. Nichols for Idaho. By Senator Tammy Nichols (07/12/25, requires paid subscription to view or add to comments)

Politics — Access Politics

When Access Politics Turns to Vile Personal Attacks. By Greg (07/05/25)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — ACIP

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

🔥Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)

The Highwire: FOLLOW THE SILENCED | EP 431 (07/03/25, video 02:32:09). Host: Del Bigtree. Austin premier Q&A: Bret Weinstein, and vaccine-injured guests Doug Cameron and Dr. Joel Walskog

Special Independence Day Edition: Premiere of “Follow the Silenced” — an award-winning documentary exposing the hidden human cost of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Hear the untold stories: real lives forever changed by a medical agenda gone unchecked.

Learn about medical censorship, suppressed science, and trampling of informed consent — a freedom every American deserves.

Q&A from the Austin premiere follows, featuring: Del Bigtree Bret Weinstein Doug Cameron & Dr. Joel Walskog — both vaccine-injured and fearlessly speaking out



Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Webinar — Grace Schara Trial

Webinar: Hospital COVID Protocols: The Grace Schara Case. IMA Co-Founders Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Joseph Varon are joined by Scott Schara and attorney Warner Mendenhall to discuss medical advocacy, advance directives, and hospital accountability. By Independent Medical Alliance (07/06/25, article + video 01:20:46)

Nutrients & Supplements

When and How to Take Supplements & More from Nutrient Synergy Guide

Ivermectin OTC Bill

Dr. Kirk Moore — Prosecuted for Saving Lives

COVID Shots — Dr. Kirk Moore faces jail time for protecting his patients from COVID shots. Two stories (posted 07/09/25). Dr. Kirk Moore was indicted and is being tried for not killing and maiming his patients with COVID-19 shots. Learn about Dr. Moore’s case and about ways to help him.

OpenVAERS — COVID Shot Misery Index Update

COVID Shots: Misery Index Rises Through June 27, 2025. VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (posted 07/11/25)

RSV — Enflonsia — Merck’s RSV Monoclonal Antibody Approved

Injecting RSV antibodies is not vaccination… but it’s still risky. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (07/25/25, video 08:30 and transcript)

Spikevax — Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Approved for Kids

‘Concerning and Bewildering’: FDA Grants Full Approval of Moderna COVID Vaccine for ‘At-Risk’ Infants and Children. Critics questioned the decision, citing a lack of safety data, a long list of serious adverse events and the low risk COVID-19 poses to children. “I haven’t seen any data related to the use of this injection in the pediatric population,” said Dr. Larry Palevsky, a pediatrician. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (07/10/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

Lee Zeldin will Release Everything He Knows about Geoengineering and Contrails

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News