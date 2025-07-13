Too Many Notes 07/12/25
Summary of Our Notes
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Action Items & Information
Medical Freedom
🔥SUPPORT Dr. Moore! COVID Shots — Dr. Kirk Moore faces jail time for protecting his patients from COVID shots. Two stories (posted 07/09/25). Dr. Kirk Moore was indicted and is being tried for not killing and maiming his patients with COVID-19 shots. Learn about Dr. Moore’s case and about ways to help him.
🔥READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
🔥Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
🔥STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
🔥SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
🔥Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
🔥SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture
🔥 CALL TO ACTION: Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
🔥🗣️ CALL TO ACTION: ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun 🆕
🔥SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
🔥TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt
🔥SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
🌾TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries. 🆕
2A — Second Amendment (City of Nampa Ford Center)
Idaho Gun Rights & Colleges — Transferring Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center to College of Western Idaho (CWI) Will Make it a Permanent Gun-Free Zone. By Greg Pruett (07/08/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
Idaho Gun Rights & Colleges — Transferring Nampa’s Ford Idaho Center to College of Western Idaho (CWI) Will Make it a Permanent Gun-Free Zone. By Greg Pruett (07/08/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
Illegal Immigration — Risch, Crapo, Hagerty, Re-Introduce Legislation to Exclude Illegal Immigrants from Electoral College, Congressional District Count (07/08/25)
IRS Reinterprets the Johnson Amendment — Church Leaders now can endorse political candidates within their own congregations. Jeff Childers of Coffee & Covid describes an IRS rule change allowing churches to advocate for political candidates within their own congregations. The IRS turnaround could be a political game changer that may be worth discussing with church and party leaders (posted 07/20/21)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
🔥🌲Wildfire News — Quick Updates from The Hotshot Wakeup. We hope you will subscribe to this excellent Substack if you have any interest in wildfire.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Idaho & Beyond: Labrador Letter, Illegal Immigration, Constitutional Sheriffs (Sheriff Richard Mack). We offer some related items for your reading and listening enjoyment. Take a look! And don’t break any constitutional laws (but please do not comply with unconstitutional ones). Posted 07/12/25
Conservative Eye on Idaho. Recent headlines for anyone with an interest in conservative values — especially in Idaho. We provide short edited summaries from Grok (images from articles; Grok made Idaho map). Of course, we encourage you to read the full articles for a full-flavored view with all the missing spices. Posted 07/12/25.
Idaho Government has a Spending Problem, not a Revenue Problem. By Fred Birnbaum (06/30/25)
COVID Shots — Dr. Kirk Moore faces jail time for protecting his patients from COVID shots. Two stories (posted 07/09/25). Dr. Kirk Moore was indicted and is being tried for not killing and maiming his patients with COVID-19 shots. Learn about Dr. Moore’s case and about ways to help him.
Idaho Transportation Department
ICYMI: Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Seeking Citizen Input on Proposed Projects. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD JULY 1-31, 2025. The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the draft FY26-FY32 Idaho Transportation Investment Program (ITIP), ITD's seven-year transportation planning document. This is your opportunity to help shape the future of transportation in Idaho and enhance the quality of life for all Idahoans. (posted 07/03/25)
Illegal Immigration
Idaho & Beyond: Labrador Letter, Illegal Immigration, Constitutional Sheriffs (Sheriff Richard Mack). We offer some related items for your reading and listening enjoyment. Take a look! And don’t break any constitutional laws (but please do not comply with unconstitutional ones). Posted 07/12/25
Illegal Immigration — Risch, Crapo, Hagerty, Re-Introduce Legislation to Exclude Illegal Immigrants from Electoral College, Congressional District Count (07/08/25)
Idaho: Does Big Ag Own Idaho Leadership? I got questions. By Idaho Senator Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (07/05/25)
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
Idaho Legislature: July Highlights. Nichols for Idaho. By Senator Tammy Nichols (07/12/25, requires paid subscription to view or add to comments)
Idaho & Beyond: Labrador Letter, Illegal Immigration, Constitutional Sheriffs (Sheriff Richard Mack). We offer some related items for your reading and listening enjoyment. Take a look! And don’t break any constitutional laws (but please do not comply with unconstitutional ones). Posted 07/12/25
Politics — Access Politics
When Access Politics Turns to Vile Personal Attacks. By Greg (07/05/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
A Statement from FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H: 100 Days of Embracing Gold-Standard Science, Transparency and Common Sense (07/10/25)
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — ACIP
Behind the Curtain of the New CDC Panel on Vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Retsef Levi on American Thought Leaders with host Jan Jekielek (07/05/25, podcast / video 01:41:11)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
🔥Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
The Highwire: FOLLOW THE SILENCED | EP 431 (07/03/25, video 02:32:09). Host: Del Bigtree. Austin premier Q&A: Bret Weinstein, and vaccine-injured guests Doug Cameron and Dr. Joel Walskog
Special Independence Day Edition: Premiere of “Follow the Silenced” — an award-winning documentary exposing the hidden human cost of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Hear the untold stories: real lives forever changed by a medical agenda gone unchecked.
Learn about medical censorship, suppressed science, and trampling of informed consent — a freedom every American deserves.
Q&A from the Austin premiere follows, featuring:
Del Bigtree
Bret Weinstein
Doug Cameron & Dr. Joel Walskog — both vaccine-injured and fearlessly speaking out
Independent Medical Alliance
Webinar — Grace Schara Trial
Webinar: Hospital COVID Protocols: The Grace Schara Case. IMA Co-Founders Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Joseph Varon are joined by Scott Schara and attorney Warner Mendenhall to discuss medical advocacy, advance directives, and hospital accountability. By Independent Medical Alliance (07/06/25, article + video 01:20:46)
Nutrients & Supplements
Independent Medical Alliance Tools & Guides — Nutrient Synergy Guide: Smarter Supplement Timing & Food Pairings. By Dr. Kristina Carman (07/04/25)
Ivermectin OTC Bill
Idaho Ivermectin Over the Counter (OTC) Update (posted 07/11/25)
Over the Counter (OTC) Ivermectin Law SB19 passed and signed by Governor Landry in Louisiana (posted 07/07/25)
Dr. Kirk Moore — Prosecuted for Saving Lives
COVID Shots — Dr. Kirk Moore faces jail time for protecting his patients from COVID shots. Two stories (posted 07/09/25). Dr. Kirk Moore was indicted and is being tried for not killing and maiming his patients with COVID-19 shots. Learn about Dr. Moore’s case and about ways to help him.
OpenVAERS — COVID Shot Misery Index Update
COVID Shots: Misery Index Rises Through June 27, 2025. VAERS COVID Vaccine Adverse Event Reports (posted 07/11/25)
RSV — Enflonsia — Merck’s RSV Monoclonal Antibody Approved
Injecting RSV antibodies is not vaccination… but it’s still risky. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (07/25/25, video 08:30 and transcript)
Spikevax — Moderna’s COVID Vaccine Approved for Kids
‘Concerning and Bewildering’: FDA Grants Full Approval of Moderna COVID Vaccine for ‘At-Risk’ Infants and Children. Critics questioned the decision, citing a lack of safety data, a long list of serious adverse events and the low risk COVID-19 poses to children. “I haven’t seen any data related to the use of this injection in the pediatric population,” said Dr. Larry Palevsky, a pediatrician. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (07/10/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X. By Nicole Shanahan. In-depth report on X. Includes videos and historic images (07/10/25)
EPA Director Lee Zeldin Announces He Will Release Everything the EPA Knows About Geoengineering After It Was Revealed Cloud Seeding Occurred Two Days Before Texas Floods. By Anthony Scott (07/10/25). Updated 07/12/25
MTG Introduces Bill Making Weather Modification a Felony in Bold Push Against Geoengineering. "This is not normal." Vigilant Fox, reprinted with permission from an article by Jim Hoft (07/07/25)
Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative. By Antonio Graceffo (07/06/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (07/05/25)
