We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

The Worst of America & the World

Something uplifting for your day!

The Best of America & Around the World!

Action Items & Information

Take Action

2nd Amendment

Idaho Attorney General Labrador Letter: 2nd Amendment Doesn’t End At State Lines. By Attorneys General Raúl Labrador and Austin Knudsen (05/16/25)

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

The IEA’s Scheme to Hijack Idaho’s Elections. What the teachers' union doesn’t want you to know about their 2026 strategy. A message from the Gang of 8. By Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (05/16/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

The IEA’s Scheme to Hijack Idaho’s Elections. What the teachers' union doesn’t want you to know about their 2026 strategy. A message from the Gang of 8. By Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (05/16/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott (posted 05/07/25)

Government, Taxes, Spending & Money

Homesteading

Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Newsletter. Covers three topics evaluating the 2025 Idaho Legislative Session: Universal School Choice (What’s Next); Idaho Freedom Index (What it Does); Idaho’s Budget Numbers (The Rest of the Story)(posted 05/16/25)

Idaho Flag Kerfuffle & More

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

“Follow the Silenced Documentary” — World Online Premiere. Thursday, May 15th at 6:00 PM CDT (posted 05/14/25)

Autism

Autism, Vaccines, and the Search for Truth. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik welcomes Dr. Andrew Wakefield for a timely conversation about his early research, the backlash that followed, and his transition to award-winning filmmaker. Speakers: Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Andrew Wakefield. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/10/25, video 01:11:12 includes detailed article)

Cancer

Children’s Health Defense (CHD)

Book

“The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline: A Fact-Packed History of Vaccines and Their Makers.” New book by independent Swiss researcher Shaz Khan, with a foreword by Dr. Pierre Kory (posted 05/14/25)

News

Most Read News of the Week (05/11/25). Topics include: SIDS; Geoengineering Halt in Florida; Gardasil / HPV Fraud by Merck; NIH Autism Study to Use Medicaid, Medicare Records; Dr. Peter Marks Replaced by Dr. Vinay Prasad at FDA; COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Found in Stroke Victims; Dr. Casey Means Nominated as Surgeon General; COVID Vaccine Miscarriage Rates Higher; Real Peter Marks Failed Americans; Fluoride Banned in Florida

Pediatric Perspectives

🛑💉COVID Shots

🚨🛑💉Call for action — please submit public comment to the FDA asking them to remove mRNA shots from market. By Sasha Latypova (05/13/25)

HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. Stuns Critics in His First Major Hearing as HHS Secretary. By Vigilant Fox (05/14/25)

Highwire

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 423: HOMESTEAD REVOLUTION (05/08/25, video 01:27:21). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: John Miller

ICAN’s D.C. press conference: Exposes Dr. Peter Marks’ obstruction of support for COVID-19 vaccine-injured Americans.

Jefferey Jaxen Report: State efforts to address America’s chronic health crisis; investigation into unexplained power outages in Spain and Portugal, with global implications (green energy?); new concerns about COVID vaccines and fertility.

Interview with John Miller: Del and John Miller discuss 2025 Food Independence Summit in Walnut Creek, Ohio, focusing on self-sufficiency and health freedom. Fascinating insights into this Amish-raised businessman and manufacturer who is now teaching Americans to become more self-sufficient through homesteading techniques.

ICAN releases ‘Secret Recordings: The Real Peter Marks’: Interactive timeline with FDA records and videos exposing issues during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including misleading statements, gaslighting of vaccine-injured, contradictory remarks by Marks, and lack of accountability.

Holistic Health — Yummy.doctor

Naturopathic Doctor Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) — Holistic Health. We recently learned about a holistic health practitioner — naturopathic doctor Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) — whose work, products, and advice might interest you (posted 05/11/25)

Independent Medical Alliance (previously FLCCC)

Informed Consent Washington (ICWA)

How Washington Sate addresses Vaccine Hesitancy. Other state Health Boards likely have similar scripts. Read article.

How Washington Sate addresses Fluoride Conversations. Other state Health Boards likely have similar scripts. Read article.

ICWA Weekly News 5-14-25. Multiple upcoming events; Exposing DOH marketing tools; Bellingham workers file federal appeal; More analysis of death rates after different COVID shots; Menstrual adverse events after flu shots. By Gerald Braude and Informed Choice Washington (05/14/25)

Dr. Pierre Kory

Unpacking a Media Hit Job: TrialSiteNews, Chlorine Dioxide, and Journalistic Integrity. The CEO of TrialSite became a friend and colleague after I cited and complimented his media site for their early pandemic reporting on ivermectin. Last week, he published a hit job on me. Why? By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (05/15/25)

Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Casey Means, and the MAHA Controversy. You can't always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes, you get what you need. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/12/25)

Vaccines & Vaccine Injury

Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Idaho Water Resources Board (IWRB) Cloud Seeding Meeting Notes. May 14, 2025, Cloud Seeding Committee Meeting No. 1-25. By SA (05/16/25)

🌧️Idahoans — Are you Interested in or Concerned about Cloud Seeding in Idaho? If yes, please attend (virtually or in person) and provide public comment at Idaho Water Resources Board meeting on Wednesday, May 24, 2025 at 1pm.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News