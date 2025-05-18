Too Many Notes 05/17/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source of some images: Sunday Strip: When Pigs Can Fly. Pigeons paint. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/11/25)
Source of some images: Friday Funnies: Searching for Intelligent life
in all the wrong places. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/09/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Grok AI Created images of a rabbit riding a llama & more — amazing (posted 05/12/25)
Come Again, Sweet Love by John Dowland, Canadian Brass (05/15/25, video 02:04)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Action Items & Information
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone (04/27/25)
ICYMI: REAL ID Deadline Is Here — Contact Congress Now (posted 05/07/25)
🚨🛑💉Call for action — please submit public comment to the FDA asking them to remove mRNA shots from market. By Sasha Latypova (05/13/25)
IMA Launches “Smart Moms Ask” Nationwide Campaign to Stop mRNA COVID Shots for Kids & Pregnant Women. Campaign Rallies Moms to Confront HHS and Congress on Alarming mRNA Risks. Includes petition. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/13/25)
2nd Amendment
Idaho Attorney General Labrador Letter: 2nd Amendment Doesn’t End At State Lines. By Attorneys General Raúl Labrador and Austin Knudsen (05/16/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
The IEA’s Scheme to Hijack Idaho’s Elections. What the teachers' union doesn’t want you to know about their 2026 strategy. A message from the Gang of 8. By Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (05/16/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI:🔥 May 20th, 2025 Election Information (05/08/25, Substack Note)
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness. By Florida’s US Senator Rick Scott (posted 05/07/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page (updated 04/14/25)
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (04/17/25, video 12:04 includes transcript)
DOGE's Second Act. As Elon Musk steps back, Congress, agencies and We the People need to step up. By OpenTheBooks (05/13/25)
Senator Ron Johnson Newsletter: The Ugly Truth About the Big Beautiful Bill. Also Biden DOJ Weaponization Investigation + COVID Data Possibly Destroyed + Community Building (05/13/25)
Homesteading
Homesteading: Emu Drumming - the Bee Dance Cometh. Honey Bees, Spinach, Fillies and more. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/13/25)
Laws & Legislature - Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. The Idaho GOP Scorecard (new in 2025) features bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (posted 05/09/25)
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) analyzes and rates hundreds of bills each legislative session on a wide variety of topics (typically rating more than half the bills printed during each session). IFF rates more bills than any other organization we know of. The ratings provide insights to Freedom ♦ Spending ♦ Education in the Idaho legislature, with the goal of making state legislation transparent and readily accessible.
Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Newsletter. Covers three topics evaluating the 2025 Idaho Legislative Session: Universal School Choice (What’s Next); Idaho Freedom Index (What it Does); Idaho’s Budget Numbers (The Rest of the Story)(posted 05/16/25)
Idaho Flag Kerfuffle & More
Nowhere To Hyde - Idaho's Growing Battle Over Symbols (05/08/25, video 10:44 includes transcript)
Flag Controversy in Boise Raises Questions About Law, Governance, and Accountability. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (05/13/25)
Idaho & Beyond: Three Things to Know About Tariffs. Also a new Pope plus update on 'Flag Wars'. By The Idaho Voter (05/10/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
“Follow the Silenced Documentary” — World Online Premiere. Thursday, May 15th at 6:00 PM CDT (posted 05/14/25)
Autism
Autism, Vaccines, and the Search for Truth. IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik welcomes Dr. Andrew Wakefield for a timely conversation about his early research, the backlash that followed, and his transition to award-winning filmmaker. Speakers: Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Andrew Wakefield. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/10/25, video 01:11:12 includes detailed article)
Cancer
American Thought Leaders: How Intermittent Fasting and Dietary Changes Can Reduce Cancer Risk: Dr. Paul Marik. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Paul Marik, MD (05/08/25, podcast/video 52:42 min)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD)
Book
“The Ultimate Vaccine Timeline: A Fact-Packed History of Vaccines and Their Makers.” New book by independent Swiss researcher Shaz Khan, with a foreword by Dr. Pierre Kory (posted 05/14/25)
News
Most Read News of the Week (05/11/25). Topics include: SIDS; Geoengineering Halt in Florida; Gardasil / HPV Fraud by Merck; NIH Autism Study to Use Medicaid, Medicare Records; Dr. Peter Marks Replaced by Dr. Vinay Prasad at FDA; COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Found in Stroke Victims; Dr. Casey Means Nominated as Surgeon General; COVID Vaccine Miscarriage Rates Higher; Real Peter Marks Failed Americans; Fluoride Banned in Florida
Pediatric Perspectives
Pediatric Perspectives — A Big Whoop: Pertussis + Death After DTaP. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guests: Kari Bundy, Polly Tommey (05/10/25, video 42:02 includes transcript)
Pediatric Perspectives: Vaccinating the Immunocompromised. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Brian Hooker, PhD. (10/25/24, video 26:38 includes transcript, summarized below)
🛑💉COVID Shots
🚨🛑💉Call for action — please submit public comment to the FDA asking them to remove mRNA shots from market. By Sasha Latypova (05/13/25)
HHS Secretary RFK Jr.
RFK Jr. Stuns Critics in His First Major Hearing as HHS Secretary. By Vigilant Fox (05/14/25)
Highwire
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 423: HOMESTEAD REVOLUTION (05/08/25, video 01:27:21). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: John Miller
ICAN’s D.C. press conference: Exposes Dr. Peter Marks’ obstruction of support for COVID-19 vaccine-injured Americans.
Jefferey Jaxen Report: State efforts to address America’s chronic health crisis; investigation into unexplained power outages in Spain and Portugal, with global implications (green energy?); new concerns about COVID vaccines and fertility.
Interview with John Miller: Del and John Miller discuss 2025 Food Independence Summit in Walnut Creek, Ohio, focusing on self-sufficiency and health freedom. Fascinating insights into this Amish-raised businessman and manufacturer who is now teaching Americans to become more self-sufficient through homesteading techniques.
ICAN releases ‘Secret Recordings: The Real Peter Marks’: Interactive timeline with FDA records and videos exposing issues during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including misleading statements, gaslighting of vaccine-injured, contradictory remarks by Marks, and lack of accountability.
Holistic Health — Yummy.doctor
Naturopathic Doctor Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) — Holistic Health. We recently learned about a holistic health practitioner — naturopathic doctor Amandha Dawn Vollmer (ADV) — whose work, products, and advice might interest you (posted 05/11/25)
Independent Medical Alliance (previously FLCCC)
Pharma Free: HHR May 11, 202. IMA Founders and Senior Fellows deliver original medical research and scholarship that makes a difference. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/11/25)
Texas Honors IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. The Independent Medical Alliance is proud to congratulate Dr. Mary Talley Bowden on being recognized for her frontline medical service in the Lone Star state. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/16/25)
IMA 2025 Conference: Honest Medicine: Redefining Health Conference Videos. Videos available free, donations appreciated (posted 05/16/25)
IMA Launches “Smart Moms Ask” Nationwide Campaign to Stop mRNA COVID Shots for Kids & Pregnant Women. Campaign Rallies Moms to Confront HHS and Congress on Alarming mRNA Risks. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/13/25)
Informed Consent Washington (ICWA)
ICWA Weekly News 5-14-25. Multiple upcoming events; Exposing DOH marketing tools; Bellingham workers file federal appeal; More analysis of death rates after different COVID shots; Menstrual adverse events after flu shots. By Gerald Braude and Informed Choice Washington (05/14/25)
Dr. Pierre Kory
Unpacking a Media Hit Job: TrialSiteNews, Chlorine Dioxide, and Journalistic Integrity. The CEO of TrialSite became a friend and colleague after I cited and complimented his media site for their early pandemic reporting on ivermectin. Last week, he published a hit job on me. Why? By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (05/15/25)
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Casey Means, and the MAHA Controversy. You can't always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes, you get what you need. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (05/12/25)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI…
FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
ICYMI: 🔥🛑💉 Central District Health (CDH) Board voted to PERMANENTLY table the vote to defund and stop promoting COVID-19 mRNA Shots. This means, the COVID-19 gene therapy shots will continue to be offered by CDH. However, a concerning violation of parliamentary voting procedures may have occurred (05/09/25, updated 05/10/25)
A pivotal moment in medical and legal history: The quest to destroy Pfizer. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guests: Warner Mendenhall, Esq. and Brook Jackson (05/13/25, article and podcast 58 min)
I Have an Immune System, No Vaccines Needed. … what a real anti-vaxxer sounds like. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (05/10/25, video 22 min with full transcript)
Fox News Interview — Study links COVID-19 vaccine to new syndrome. REACT19 co-chair Brianne Dressen discusses a study investigating the post-vaccination issues linked to the coronavirus vaccine (02/25/25, video 05:30).
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy, REAL ID
ICYMI: REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 7, 2025 — But you have alternatives.
ICYMI: ⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Latest update: 05/04/25
ICYMI: Digital IDs: A Threat to Health Freedom. How REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize personal autonomy and medical freedom. Independent Medical Alliance. Speakers: Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Karen Bracken (05/03/25, includes article and video 52:03)
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
Idaho Water Resources Board (IWRB) Cloud Seeding Meeting Notes. May 14, 2025, Cloud Seeding Committee Meeting No. 1-25. By SA (05/16/25)
🌧️Idahoans — Are you Interested in or Concerned about Cloud Seeding in Idaho? If yes, please attend (virtually or in person) and provide public comment at Idaho Water Resources Board meeting on Wednesday, May 24, 2025 at 1pm.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
White House Wire: News headlines from the White House. What a concept! Straight from the White Ho[r]se’s Mouth! | Substack Note
Idaho GOP Chairwoman says: Time for Congress to Get to Work. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (05/15/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (05/10/25)
