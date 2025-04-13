Disclaimer

We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.

Something uplifting for your day!

🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature

The 2025 Idaho Legislative Session began Monday, January 6, 2025 and finally ended Friday, April 4, 2025. WHEW, what an exhausting marathon it was! We looked at HUNDREDS of bills and commented and wrote legislators about most. We didn’t always get what we wanted, nor did we always get it right, but we tried mightily and hope these efforts were useful to our readers and legislators. We’ll now return to regularly scheduled programming… Apologies for the core dump of articles, but we had a lot stored up and a lot of catch-up to do. We plan to return to weekly summaries and important in-between articles.

Idaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld celebrates the end of the 2025 Idaho Legislative Session. Read her post about “ A Legislator’s Race of Faith .”

This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose

🥹⚕️Big Pharma, Big Business, and Big Hospital DID NOT WIN in Idaho... Idahoans Won! 2025 Idaho Legislative Session ended Friday, April 4, 2025 with a SHOT THAT WILL BE HEARD AROUND THE WORLD. S1210 - Medical Freedom Act signed into Idaho Law!

A great poster on the mRNA technology from my colleagues Drs. Klaus Steger and Alexandra Henrion-Caude. By Meryl Nass (09/04/24): https://merylnass.substack.com/p/a-great-poster-on-the-mrna-technology

A great poster on the mRNA technology from my colleagues Drs. Klaus Steger and Alexandra Henrion-Caude. By Meryl Nass (09/04/24)

Why Are Statins So Dangerous? Unpacking one of the largest scams in medicine (abridged). By A Midwestern Doctor — AMD (03/23/25)

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 418: INTERNAL AFFAIRS (04/03/25, video 02:03:04). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Sabine Hazan, M.D.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is targeted by Pharma enthusiasts after firing 10,000 HHS employees and another nearly 10,000 opted to leave government.

Jefferey Jaxen reports on widespread, often lawless, Tesla Takedown protests. 23andMe is shopping around customers’ genetic data to the highest bidder. Idaho fights to pass a groundbreaking medical freedom bill.

Gastroenterologist and microbiome expert Sabine Hazan, M.D., discusses the latest gut microbiome research and explains that ingredients in many commercially available yogurts may not be good for your gut.

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 417: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES (03/27/25, video 02:39:29). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Mary Holland, Esq., Suzanne Humphries, M.D.

Mary Holland, Esq., CEO of Children’s Health Defense, discusses Texas measles outbreak, MAHA, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership so far.

Jefferey Jaxen Reports on MAHA in multiple states. As we hit the five-year mark since the COVID pandemic began, what has changed? Emerging stories of harm in gender transition—from sports to the surgical table.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries explores the history and myths of measles and polio while celebrating the 10th Anniversary Edition of her book Dissolving Illusions.

Del Bigtree ends with an over-the-top rant about attempts to tear down the MAHA movement and undermine RFK Jr’s leadership.

The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 416: DIDIER RAOULT UNCENSORED (03/20/25, video 01:56:13). French physician, microbiologist, and infectious disease expert Didier Raoult, M.D. revisits injustices of the COVID-19 pandemic. Raoult was among the first to advocate for a cheap, repurposed drug — chloroquine / hydroxychloroquine — that showed promise in treating COVID. The result: Censorship, scientific suppression, and personal attacks on him and President Trump. Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Didier Raoult, M.D.

