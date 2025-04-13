Too Many Notes 04/12/25 (Post-Legislature Catch-Up Edition. Long, but don't cancel us!)
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report. 🙏 We THANK YOU for subscribing to and reading this free publication.
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source of some images: Sunday Strip: Driving that Train off the deep end. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/23/25)
Source of Idaho Power / Bayer image: For the People, Not the Powerful. Protect Idaho, Not Corporations: The Fight Against S1183 and H303. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/23/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Source of some images: Sunday Strip: Driving that Train off the deep end. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/23/25)
James Goodrich, Philosopher and Tradesman cogent, compassionate commentary (posted 03/23/25).
🐝Be a Bee Saver 🐝fore it’s Too Late (going viral on X, posted 04/07/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
The 2025 Idaho Legislative Session began Monday, January 6, 2025 and finally ended Friday, April 4, 2025. WHEW, what an exhausting marathon it was!
We looked at HUNDREDS of bills and commented and wrote legislators about most. We didn’t always get what we wanted, nor did we always get it right, but we tried mightily and hope these efforts were useful to our readers and legislators.
We’ll now return to regularly scheduled programming… Apologies for the core dump of articles, but we had a lot stored up and a lot of catch-up to do. We plan to return to weekly summaries and important in-between articles.
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
🥹⚕️Big Pharma, Big Business, and Big Hospital DID NOT WIN in Idaho... Idahoans Won!
2025 Idaho Legislative Session ended Friday, April 4, 2025 with a SHOT THAT WILL BE HEARD AROUND THE WORLD. S1210 - Medical Freedom Act signed into Idaho Law!
Idaho Legislature Recaps: Wins, Losses, Budgets & Censorship — Oh My! (posted 04/12/25)
Idaho’s Medicaid Budget is Unfinished Business. By Fred Birnbaum, Idaho Freedom Foundation - IFF (04/10/25)
Recent Press Releases from Governor Brad Little Regarding 2025 Legislative Session (posted 04/10/25)
Victory in Action: Idaho’s Conservative Comeback. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (04/08/25)
What a Difference One Election Makes! A Message from the Gang of Eight. By Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (04/08/25)
Legislative District 8... wow. What a difference one election makes. By Stop Idaho RINOs (04/07/25)
Idaho’s S1210 - Medical Freedom Act — hits the big time with a blurb in Jeff Childers’ wildly popular Coffee & Covid Substack (04/08/25)
Persuasion Won the Day. By Brian Almon (04/07/25)
Finishing the Race. Endurance with Purpose: A Legislator’s Race of Faith. By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (04/06/25)
Idaho Legislature: Insights and Recap from Idaho Senator Brian Lenney (posted 04/06/25)
Idaho Legislature: DEI DIES in Idaho - S1198s - Higher education, DEI Signed into LAW (posted 04/06/25)
From Republic to Corporation: Have We Lost Our Way? Is the Republic Our Founders Built Fading Away? By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/30/25)
Medical Freedom Blocked. Questions Silenced. Chairs Empty. By Christy Zito (03/29/25)
Idaho Legislature: The Missing Bills. By Brian Almon (03/26/25)
chd.tv — Media Manipulation of 'Measles Death' + America Needs The Idaho Medical Freedom Act (03/26/25, video 01:17:79)
Idaho S1023 - Medical Freedom Act passes the House and Senate in Idaho! Dr. Ryan Cole’s message for all and to Governor Brad Little. Please share far and wide!
Idaho Legislature: We Took the Pledge. We’re Keeping It. A Message From the Gang of Eight. By Sen. Christy Zito — Zito for Idaho (03/23/25)
For the People, Not the Powerful. Protect Idaho, Not Corporations: The Fight Against S1183 and H303. By Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/23/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Trump Signs Executive Order to Protect Election Integrity (posted 03/25/25)
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation Fiscal Fridays: The Final Analysis (03/21/25, video 06:55 includes transcript)
Idaho Legislature: Calculating the Increased Grocery Tax Credit. The implications of two approaches to tax relief. Idaho Senator Ben Toews (04/25/25)
White House & DOGE & USA Spending - US Government Websites to Explore (posted 04/07/25, updated 04/11/25)
Open Payments — U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Database. WOW! (posted 03/30/25)
Are you curious about financial relationships that drug and medical device companies have with healthcare providers? You may be shocked to learn that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) makes it easy to find out with its Open Payments database! (Currently shows 2017-2023 data.)
How Much is That Government Employee Making? Salary information for Government Employees and Officials (posted 03/27/25)
⭐️ Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Updated 11/05/24, 03/07/25, 03/25/25
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) & Idaho Freedom PAC
Idaho Freedom PAC: Introducing New Chair Jacyn Gallagher (04/11/25)
Idaho Capitol Clarity: BONUS Edition — Health Freedom. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 04/01/25)
Idaho Capitol Clarity: The Golden Age in Idaho. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 03/26/25)
Illegal Immigration
How Idaho is Taking Legal Action Against Illegal Immigration. By Attorney General Raúl Labrador (04/11/25)
Idaho Legislature: Two Anti-Illegal Immigration Bills Signed by Little this Session. By Greg Pruett (04/04/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
ICYMI: Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
ICYMI: 🥹⚕️Big Pharma, Big Business, and Big Hospital DID NOT WIN in Idaho... Idahoans Won (03/29/25, updated many times as drama unfolded)
A great poster on the mRNA technology from my colleagues Drs. Klaus Steger and Alexandra Henrion-Caude. By Meryl Nass (09/04/24)
General & COVID-19
Scott Atlas: Restoring Trust in Health Care. Keynote Speech, Independent Medical Alliance conference, Atlanta, April 5-7, 2025. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (04/05/25)
Summary of State Criminal Laws for COVID Crime Responsibility & Accountability Projects Re: Hospital Homicides. Compiled by Mimi Miller, Vires Law Group. By Sasha Latypova (04/07/25)
C19Files - Resources & Tools For Helping Craft Covid-19 Public Policy. By Truth Be Told Foundation, Inc. (attorney Jeff Childers’ volunteer group)
Heart Disease
Why Are Statins So Dangerous? Unpacking one of the largest scams in medicine (abridged). By A Midwestern Doctor — AMD (03/23/25)
Bird Flu, Measles & More
NC Court Rules Mom Can Sue For Lack Of Informed Consent + Bird Flu Update. Host: Meryl Nass, M.D. Guest: John Klar (03/27/25, video 01:12:25 includes transcript)
Measles, Mumps, and ivermectin: Can radical transparency, informed consent, and common sense make a comeback in public health policy? By Independent Medical Alliance (03/24/25)
Mental Health
American Thought Leaders: Antidepressants (SSRIs, SNRIs) Are Having Horrific Effects on Sexual Function. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring (03/26/25, podcast/video 54 min)
Weather / Geoengineering
Chemtrails & Geoengineering, Oh My! - No Longer Gentle On The Conspiracy Theorists’ Minds (posted 04/07/25)
The Silent War in Our Skies: How States Are Fighting Back Against Toxic Chemtrails. The American people will no longer tolerate the lies. We demand the immediate declassification of all atmospheric modification programs, patents, and contracts—no more hiding behind the tired excuses. By The Truth About Cancer (03/29/25)
🔥ACT NOW! What’s happening in the skies? Congress must investigate geoengineering. Sign a Petition. By Stand for Health Freedom (posted 03/28/25)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
🔥🆕 FDALabel: Full-Text Search of Drug Product Labeling. Web-based application to search labeling documents of FDA-approved drug products
ICYMI: Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share
Children’s Health Defense: Embalmers Warn the World on COVID Shots. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Thomas Haviland, MSc (04/04/25, video 57:44 includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense: Hep-B , Vaccine - Engerix-B: What To Know (04/30/25, video 13:36 includes transcript)
Mother of 1 yr old girl who died <12 hrs after 6 vaccine shots has a message: "These vaccine shots are dangerous." Perfectly healthy 1-year old girl dies <12 hrs after 6 vaccine shots. Parents were never warned that vaccines can kill their child. The mother has a message for all mothers all over the world. By Steve Kirsch (03/30/25)
Ask GROK: Are Covid Vaccines Safe and Effective? (posted 03/29/25)
Behind the numbers: Miscarriages post-COVID shots. Host: Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Guest: Tampa OB-GYN Dr. Kimberly Biss (03/25/25, podcast 58 min)
Nicole Shanahan — whose Child has Autism — Brings Autism to the Forefront and will Support Research (posted 03/26/25)
Why Did The FDA Greenlight The COVID Vaccines? Recent whistleblower testimonies have revealed the anatomy of corruption within the FDA. By A Midwestern Doctor (03/02/25)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (03/23/25)
Most Read News of the Week (03/30/25)
Most Read News of the Week (04/06/25)
The Highwire (three catch-up episodes)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 418: INTERNAL AFFAIRS (04/03/25, video 02:03:04). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Sabine Hazan, M.D.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is targeted by Pharma enthusiasts after firing 10,000 HHS employees and another nearly 10,000 opted to leave government.
Jefferey Jaxen reports on widespread, often lawless, Tesla Takedown protests. 23andMe is shopping around customers’ genetic data to the highest bidder. Idaho fights to pass a groundbreaking medical freedom bill.
Gastroenterologist and microbiome expert Sabine Hazan, M.D., discusses the latest gut microbiome research and explains that ingredients in many commercially available yogurts may not be good for your gut.
_____
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 417: WHERE THE TRUTH LIES (03/27/25, video 02:39:29). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Mary Holland, Esq., Suzanne Humphries, M.D.
Mary Holland, Esq., CEO of Children’s Health Defense, discusses Texas measles outbreak, MAHA, and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership so far.
Jefferey Jaxen Reports on MAHA in multiple states. As we hit the five-year mark since the COVID pandemic began, what has changed? Emerging stories of harm in gender transition—from sports to the surgical table.
Dr. Suzanne Humphries explores the history and myths of measles and polio while celebrating the 10th Anniversary Edition of her book Dissolving Illusions.
Del Bigtree ends with an over-the-top rant about attempts to tear down the MAHA movement and undermine RFK Jr’s leadership.
_____
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 416: DIDIER RAOULT UNCENSORED (03/20/25, video 01:56:13). French physician, microbiologist, and infectious disease expert Didier Raoult, M.D. revisits injustices of the COVID-19 pandemic. Raoult was among the first to advocate for a cheap, repurposed drug — chloroquine / hydroxychloroquine — that showed promise in treating COVID. The result: Censorship, scientific suppression, and personal attacks on him and President Trump. Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Didier Raoult, M.D.
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
AND Magazine, by Sam Faddis
Call Them Jacobins Or Communists – These Protests Are About Rage And Violence And Revolution (04/06/25)
America's Allies Should Go To Youngstown, Ohio. Guest post by Grant Newsham (03/27/25)
23andMe Bankruptcy
Will A Bankruptcy (23andMe) Pave The Way For China’s Sinister Plan? By Sam Faddis (03/30/25)
Calif. AG issues stark warning to 15 million 23andMe users as bankruptcy looms: ‘Delete your data’. By Chris Nesi (03/23/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Second Idaho Wildfire Contractor Pleads Guilty To Bid Rigging. Supreme Court Halts Reinstatement Of Probationary Employees. By The Hotshot Wake Up (04/08/25)
☕️ COUNTER INTELLIGENCE ☙ Friday, April 11, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠. The Crossfire Hurricane declass dropped, and the chips are starting to fall; three terrific immigration stories; astonishing progress in Trump's public Cabinet meeting; a bold claim; and more. By Jeff Childers (04/11/25)
Blast from the Past: In 1992, Ross Perot was prescient about international trade deals and tariffs as others showed doubt (1992 video posted 04/07/25, 02:24)
Idaho GOP Alert: Warning About Email Scams (posted 03/26/25)
Lithium-ion Batteries: A Clear and Perhaps Unpleasant Danger (posted 03/24/25)
Substack Authors: How to Choose a Voice for Your Read-Aloud Text-to-Speech Listeners (posted 03/23/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (03/22/25)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.