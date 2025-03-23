Too Many Notes 03/22/25
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
Legislative Advocacy
During the 2025 Idaho Legislative session, we’re spending gobs of time looking at bills so we can push good ones and nip bad ones in the behind. (Our opinions only, of course.)
We apologize to readers in other states and countries, as our content for you will be sparser than usual. Please bear with us. The good news is that the Idaho legislature is part-time, so the pain should be over by late March or early April.
If you live inside or outside of Idaho, we urge you to watch what your local legislators are doing and participate actively in assessing their work or helping them to do better. You have the most control at the LOCAL level, so make your voice heard, peacefully and respectively. How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
Latest Headlines from Outside Our Substack
ED NOTE Below are the websites and Substacks we visit most frequently for headlines and breaking news. We sincerely hope you'll use these resources to stay informed of current events. We won't duplicate the headlines in our Substack unless we have something special to say about them. There's simply not enough time in the day! The recommended resources are free, though you can upgrade to paid if you wish. We have ZERO financial conflicts of interest in our recommendations, merely desiring to avoid duplication of our efforts.
National / International
AND Magazine (international and national security-related articles)
Attorney General Ken Paxton Press Releases (AG Paxton’s actions often benefit the entire country)
The Epoch Times (requires modestly priced digital subscription for many articles | Subscribe)
Gateway Pundit (headlines link to articles)
Idaho
Gem State Chronicle & Gem State Substack (Brian Almon)
“News and analysis you need to effectively fight for liberty in the Gem State”
Idaho.One | List of Sources
”Your Favorite Sources in One Place.”
Summary of This Week’s Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🌹🌷🌦️Spring is Springing
Health & Political News this Week
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Source of some images: Friday Funnies: Fertilizer is Still... By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/14/25)
When the ATM charges you $3 to get your own money. Then tells you to cover your pin so you don't get robbed (posted 03/16/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Source of some images: Friday Funnies: Fertilizer is Still... By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/14/25)
Ronald Reagan manure / fertilizer farm joke about Democrats & Republicans told 9/14/1988 in Missouri (posted 03/16/25, video 01:32 includes transcript)
A rich life has nothing to do with money (posted 03/16/25)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
SELECTED IDAHO BILLS IN ONE PLACE
Conservative Idaho citizens can take action to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government. Please help by calling and emailing your representatives to support or oppose bills you care about!
Recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date: Click here for Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose and a Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
Idaho S1023 - Medical Freedom Act passes the House and Senate in Idaho! Dr. Ryan Cole’s message for all and to Governor Brad Little. Please share far and wide!
NOT GUILTY. The case for strengthening Idaho's Stand Your Ground law. By Sen. Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (03/18/25)
Idaho Legislature: What’s in a Name? A Tax by Any Other Name… By Idaho Rep. David J Leavitt (03/17/25)
Three “Very Icky” Education Bills. By Idaho Freedom Foundation President Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (03/11/25)
Nowhere To Hyde — The Unions vs Idaho Taxpayers (03/14/25, video 10:49 includes transcript)
Standing Strong Against More Government Waste. A Message from the Gang of Eight. By Zito for Idaho (03/16/25)
Water Funding: A Responsible Approach, Not Just More Spending. By Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (03/15/25)
The Idaho Legislative Session Nears It's [sic] End. By Rep. Heather Scott (03/15/25)
The Cost of Doing What’s Right. Standing Firm in a Legislature That Prefers the Easy Path. By Rep. David Leavitt (03/16/25)
Second Amendment
Second Amendment: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Upholds California’s Ban on High-Capacity Magazines – Trump Appointed Judge Releases Video Dissent of Him Handling Firearms! By Cristina Laila (03/20/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
American Thought Leaders: Mike Rowe: Why Are 7.2 Million Able-Bodied Men Not Looking for Work? (03/08/25, podcast / video with transcript 32 min). Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Mike Rowe
Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador - Labrador Letter - Victory at the Ninth Circuit: Roe v. Critchfield (03/21/25)
Upcoming Vacancy at BSU? By Brian Almon (03/17/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
⭐️ ICYMI: Financial Rebellion — Reject Real ID, Avoid QR Codes. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey, Carolyn Betts, Esq. Guest Twila Brase RN, PhN (10/24/24, video 01:01:18 includes transcript). Note also covers Star Card / Real ID Drivers Licenses and Passports.
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE (posted 03/06/25)
Ammon Bundy: Cutting Down the U.S. Government! (03/22/25, video 11:46 includes transcript)
Idaho Freedom Foundation Fiscal Fridays: The Final Analysis (03/21/25, video 06:55 includes transcript)
Illegal Immigration
Idaho Capitol Clarity: Illegal Immigration. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 03/19/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners — An amazing presentation you won’t want to miss!
Virus Treatment: Mary Talley Bowden MD: Got Virus? You CAN Fix It! (03/21/25, video 02:07)
Fluoride: The Hidden Dangers of Fluoride in Drinking Water and Toothpaste. Understanding fluoride’s impact on health and alternative options for dental care. By Dr. Trozzi News (03/21/25)
Mosquito Spraying: Op-Ed: No Such Thing as “No Spray” in Gem County — The Issue With Gem County Mosquito Abatement District (03/20/25)
Tuberculosis: America Out Loud — Tuberculosis joins a team of media infectious disease rivals. Host: Dr. Peter McCullough. Guest: Nicolas Hulscher (03/13/25)
Seed Oils: Do Seed Oils Cause Heart Attacks? Guest Post: By Tucker Goodrich. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/15/25)
COVID & PREP Act
Robert Malone: To Rome and Back, With Love. Not a vacation, but great to connect with old and new friends. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (03/20/25)
Sasha Latypova: Recording from the Shannon Joy show. By Sasha Latypova (recorded 03/12/25, posted 03/19/25, video 01:30:06 includes transcript)
Also links to:
The second shot, or what do vaccinators and sewer rats have in common? Reviewing Charles Richet's work on anaphylaxis, awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913;
Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
Sasha Latypova: Discussion with Zowe Smith. By Sasha Latypova (03/14/25)
Bird Flu
Bird Flu One-Pager – A clear, downloadable guide with the facts you need to counter misinformation and keep perspective. By Stand for Health Freedom (posted 03/16/25)
Measles
See also “The Highwire”, next
Measles: BREAKING: Hospital Records in Texas Measles Death Released to CHD (03/18/25, video 19:07 includes transcript). With DR. PIERRE KORY | BRIAN HOOKER, PH.D. | DR. BEN EDWARDS | POLLY TOMMEY
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 415: MEASLES: INSIDE THE OUTBREAK (03/13/25, video 02:04:09). The Fight to Regenerate Asheville → Jefferey Jaxen reports on bird flu saga, link between obesity and immune function, Dr. Dave Weldon’s nomination for CDC Chief → Dr. Richard Bartlett shares firsthand experience treating children during the West Texas measles outbreak.
Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Guests: Keresey Pearl, Briana Pond, Dr. Richard Bartlett
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
Covid Essential Links - Check it out and please share (posted 03/01/25)
I was wrong about nanobots!! By Sasha Latypova (03/21/25)
If you think lipid nanoparticles are bad, … look what’s coming next. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (03/10/25)
Children’s Health Defense
Doctors and Scientists - Pregnancy and Prenatal Vaccines (03/14/25, video 41:07, includes transcript). Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Dan McDyer, M.D.
Most Read News of the Week (03/16/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
Yes, There Is A Deep State – I Wish There Weren’t. By Sam Faddis (03/17/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (03/15/25)
