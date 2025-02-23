Too Many Notes 02/22/25
We THANK YOU for subscribing to and reading this free publication.
Legislative Advocacy
During the 2025 Idaho Legislative session, we’re spending gobs of time looking at proposed bills so we can push good ones and nip bad ones in the behind. (Our opinions only, of course.) We apologize to readers in other states and countries, as our content for you will be less sparse than usual. Please bear with us. The good news is that the Idaho legislature is part-time, so the pain should be over by late March or early April.
If you do live outside of Idaho, we urge you to watch what your local legislators are doing and participate actively in assessing their work or helping them to do better. You have the most control at the LOCAL level, so make your voice heard, peacefully and respectively. How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 02/21/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Sunday Strip: The Platypus Conspiracy - Another fact check down the drain. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/16/25)
NEVER FORGET WHAT HAPPENED DURING COVID (posted 02/22/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Sunday Strip: The Platypus Conspiracy - Another fact check down the drain. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/16/25)
ICYMI: Here’s Vice President J.D. Vance’s Full Speech on Free Speech and Tyrannical Censorship That Sent European Elites Into a Total Meltdown at the Munich Security Conference (FULL TRANSCRIPT). By Jim Hᴏft (02/16/25)
Homesteading 101: The Bee's Knees. The sublime art of surviving winter. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/04/25)
GOLDEN AGE. THE AMERICAN RENAISSANCE. By EKO Loves You (cross-posted by Dr. Robert Malone, 02/15/25)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
SELECTED IDAHO BILLS IN ONE PLACE
Conservative Idaho citizens can take action to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government. Please help by calling and emailing your representatives to support or oppose bills you care about!
Recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date: Click here for Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose and a Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
The Value of the Freedom and Spending Index - Pattern Recognition. By Fred Birnbaum (02/21/25)
Idaho Legislature: Keep Those Grocery Receipts. If you want the state of Idaho to pay you a $95 tax credit! By Sen. Christy Zito - Zito for Idaho (02/20/25)
A Quick Update from the Boise State Capitol. By Rep. Heather Scott (02/09/25)
Idahoans Deserve Real Grocery Tax Relief—Not More Government Games. A Message from the Gang of 8. By Sen. Christy Zito (02/16/25)
Holding the Line on Government Growth—Our Pledge to Idaho. A Message from the Gang of 8. By Zito for Idaho (02/11/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
Follow the Money + DOGE Ball + Government Spending — A Collection of Articles (posted 02/21/25)
Idaho Capitol Clarity: Sound Money. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 02/18/25)
☕️ WATERLOO ☙ Monday, February 17, 2025 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠 Deep State's Waterloo moment as DOGE dishes biggest scandal in human history; media's Napoleonic meltdown over Trump tweet; NYT op-ed signals massive win; funemployment in the Swamp; more. By Jeff Childers (02/17/25)
ICYMI: Here’s Vice President J.D. Vance’s Full Speech on Free Speech and Tyrannical Censorship That Sent European Elites Into a Total Meltdown at the Munich Security Conference (FULL TRANSCRIPT). By Jim Hᴏft (02/16/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI:🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Feb 19, 2024 - Franklin County, WA, Board of Commissioners
🔥🙏🔥🙏 URGENT - Please SHARE and CALL re: S1036 - Human gene therapy, moratorium 🔥🙏🔥🙏 (posted 02/20/25)
Idaho Legislature: Call to Action for S1063 (Cloud Seeding) and S1064 (Weather Modification) Bills (posted 02/21/25)
Idaho Legislature: Mask Mandates on Death's Door. Idaho Senate slams the door on tyranny and isn’t looking back. By Sen. Brian Lenney, Nampa’s Senator (02/21/25) — Ask the Idaho Governor Little to sign!
COVID Hospital Protocols with Remdesivir, Dehydration, and Starvation KILLED Many — Covid Humanity Memory Betrayal Project (12/10/24, posted 02/21/25, video 11:39)
NEW Highwire+ Documentary Explores Mental Health Crisis, SSRI Dangers, Plant Medicine Solutions. By Jefferey Jaxen (02/17/25)
🔥STOP THE SHOTS Momentum Builds worldwide, including Trump Administration. “Covid vaccine faces ban for all Americans in radical U-turn by Trump team” — UK’s Daily Mail & Dr. Malhotra on X (02/19/25)
RFK Jr. Vows “NOTHING Is Gonna Be Off Limits” in Chronic Disease Investigation. It’s finally happening! By The Vigilant Fox (02/18/25)
IMA (formerly FLCCC) Publishes Inaugural Issue of the Journal of Independent Medicine. Editor-in-Chief Dr. Joseph Varon debuts the groundbreaking peer-reviewed publication dedicated to restoring integrity, transparency, and scientific independence in medical research and education. (02/18/25)
News Collection — Good News Mostly — for Discouraged Medical Freedom Fighters. The word is spreading and some officials are starting to do something to right the wrongs (posted 02/17/25)
Independent Medical Alliance (formerly FLCCC). Weeks Where Decades Happen. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is sworn-in as the 26th Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services and given the charge to Make America Healthy Again (02/17/25)
🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Coming Feb 19, 2024 to Children’s Health Defense - 10am Pacific 1PM Eastern (posted 02/13/25)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 411 MEDICAL FREEDOM’S GOLDEN AGE — RFK Jr. Named HHS Secretary → Jefferey Jaxen Reports: States calling for Fauci Accountability and bans on mRNA shots; free speech and privacy issues rise → Agricultural activist Zen Honeycutt exposes toxins in Girl Scout Cookies. (02/13/25, video 01:19:52). Hosts: Del Bigtree, Jefferey Jaxen. Guests: Jefferey Jaxen and Zen Honeycutt
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (02/16/25)
Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Recent News on Smart Cities, Los Angeles Fires, 2028 LA Olympics → Beware Smart Cities and 15-Minute Cities with UK reporter Sandi Adams (video) → California's Obsession with EVs Is Turning Neighborhoods Into Minefields → Eyewitness to Los Angeles - Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin and Steve Miller explore wildfires, floods, and the connections to globalism (podcast) → LA fires clear the way for SmartLA 2028 and 2028 LA Olympics - Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin (posted 02/17/25)
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
