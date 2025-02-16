Too Many Notes 02/15/25
Legislative Advocacy
During the 2025 Idaho Legislative session, we’re spending gobs of time looking at proposed bills so we can push good ones and nip bad ones in the behind. We apologize to readers in other states and countries, as our content for you will be less sparse than usual. Please bear with us. The good news is that the Idaho legislature is part-time, so the pain should be over by late March or early April.
If you do live outside of Idaho, we urge you to watch what your local legislators are doing and participate actively in assessing their work or helping them to do better. You have the most control at the LOCAL level, so make your voice heard, peacefully and respectively. How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
Drips & Drops 💦
Search 🔎
Looking for something special?
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 02/14/25)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Broken Dreams. The little agency that didn’t. By Switter’s World (02/08/25)
Sunday Strip: DOGEing the Dems. When you find out who is funding the government. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (02/09/25)
US Congressman Thomas Massie is a National Treasure (X posts from 02/12/25)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Happy Valentine’s Day (one day late)
🥔 Idaho Legislature 2025
Idaho Legislature began at noon on January 6, 2025.
We’ve been cranking out and sharing our opinions on Idaho bills that are most important to us. We’re opining on bills almost as fast as they are being printed (good idea? bad idea?). Call it “Operation Warp Speed” (OWS) for bills, but let’s hope for better outcomes than OWS gave us.
Please forgive any frenzy-induced errors in our analyses or typing. We’re running as fast as we can. As always, take everything we write with several grains of salt, but know that our intentions are always honorable.
SELECTED IDAHO BILLS IN ONE PLACE
Conservative Idaho citizens can take action to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government. Please help by calling and emailing your representatives to support or oppose bills you care about!
Recommendations that we’ve posted to Substack Notes to date: Click here for Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose and a Quick Guide to Staying Involved in 2025 Idaho Legislature.
🥔 Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature
This section includes selected news from the 2025 Idaho Legislature. For action items that conservative citizens can take to ensure our state stands for freedom and small government, see Idaho Legislature 2025 Bills to Support or Oppose
18 state attorneys general ask Congress to investigate Fauci’s role in Covid-19 response. By Suzanne Downing (02/08/25)
Idaho Sen. Tammy Nichols — Week 5 and 6 Recap. Want to see what I have been working on? (02/15/25)
Idaho Senator Brian Lenney: A Few Bills I'm Running Right Now. Because I was elected to get stuff done, not burn the place down. By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (02/11/25)
🔥Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) — powered by Legiscan — is one of the best US bill trackers on the planet. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. Start Tracking | Substack Note
Idaho Legislature: Week Six 2025 Legislative Update. Watch, listen, learn, laugh, love...By Sen. Brian Lenney (02/09/25, video 10:22)
A Quick Update from the Boise State Capitol. By Rep. Heather Scott (02/09/25)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Idaho Capitol Clarity: Religious Freedom: The Case of Maj. David Worley and the Idaho National Guard. Sponsored by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) (posted 02/13/25)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature.
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
🐷🥔 ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation 2024 Pork Report is Here! (posted 12/21/24)
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (02/12/25, video 50:39, includes transcript)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
🔥🔥🔥CALL TO ACTION — BREAKING - Idaho Senate Blocks Vote on mRNA Ban Bill S1036 (Doug Cameron Act) (posted 02/15/25)
At MAHA Alliance Press Conference, Del Bigtree Speaks Truth that the Media Refuse to See or Say (posted 02/14/25, video 02:02)
Breaking: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Confirmed as HHS Secretary (52-48). By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (02/13/25)
18 state attorneys general ask Congress to investigate Fauci’s role in Covid-19 response. By Suzanne Downing (02/08/25)
🔥The Last Stand of the Lesser Magistrates: A Scientific Presentation on the Dangers of COVID Shots. Coming Feb 19, 2024 to Children’s Health Defense - 10am Pacific 1PM Eastern (posted 02/13/25)
States are Stepping Up to Ban mRNA Jabs (posted 02/13/23).
Kentucky Becomes the 9th U.S. State with Legislative Efforts to Ban mRNA Injections. Amid Interference by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (02/12/25)
Legislation to watch regarding mRNA shots. By Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (02/11/25 podcast 58 min)
All Charges Against Dr. Charles Hoffe Have Been Dropped By the BC College of Physicians and Surgeons. If I may say so, I was part of the "all-star" crew of Covid experts that submitted scientific defenses of all of Dr. Hoffe's statements and actions in Covid. The "authorities" just dismissed his case. By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA (02/11/25)
Call To Action for the Doug Cameron Act SB 1036 (02/08/25, video 40:44)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 410 AIDING AND ABETTING — HHS confirmation hearing updates; USAID fiasco, unprecedented global attack on farmers; Dr. Neu discusses the Mawson Study re: children's neurodevelopmental disorders, MAHA Movement, and MAPS conference for medical professionals (02/06/25, video 01:57:35). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Dr. James Neuenschwander
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
🔥SIGN PETITION — STOP THE COVID SHOTS! Stand for Health Freedom information and campaign to "STOP THE COVID SHOTS!" (posted 01/18/25)
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals
Reading and Understanding Vaccine Inserts (02/14/25, video 37:14 includes transcript): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/reading-and-understanding-vaccine-inserts/ | Substack Note
ICYMI:🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Children’s Health Defense
Pediatric Perspectives: Tips for Raising Happy Healthy Children (02/08/25, video 31:59 includes transcript) with Drs. Paul Thomas and Larry Palevsky
Most Read News of the Week (02/09/25)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Corruption, Censorship, Media & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Epoch Times: Tracking Trump’s High Level Appointments, Senate Confirmations (may require subscription). Ongoing updates. Handy charts.
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 02/08/25)
