Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers We’re experimenting! Now we’re writing Substacks that focus on specific themes, with a smattering of other information that strikes our fancy. We’re not planning to post each article as a separate Note. Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. And more… We’ve been unable to read, digest, and post for a while. Unfortunately, that means we have a monster backlog of articles. This edition catches you up — briefly — on the best of what we’ve been reading and watching in the medical arena, with minimal introductions for each article or video. We hope this still will be useful to you. We also catch you up on some of the best conservative voices ahead of primary elections. Folks, you must vote, even if you’re angry and think your vote doesn’t count. Note… All images from the articles and videos. Check out the posted comments too. Grok assisted us with summaries.

In this issue…

Articles focus on the medical industrial complex and primary elections.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Animals

Law Enforcement had THIS Man’s Back

Music

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Voting Guide

Upcoming Events

Ballot Initiatives in Idaho

Conservative Voices (not just in your head)

In Idaho…

In America…

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) — Bad Medicine

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

CDC & Surgeon General Picks

Children’s Health Defense Headlines

Clot Thickens?

Psychedelic Drugs

Vaccine Lies

Weight Loss Drug Medicare Coverage

Medical & Health Resources

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals

Any Candidate Can Go from Dead Last in the “Poles” to Winner — Golden Tempo wins Kentucky Derby after coming from dead last (video 57 sec)

Parrot Package Prier (video 13 sec)

Programming Your Python (Pay attention, you snakes! Computer Pun)

Law Enforcement had THIS Man’s Back

When All Hope Seems Lost, Police Officer Draws on the Power of Prayer to Save Man from Jumping to His Death (article + video 01:36). If this story and video doesn’t bring you to tears, nothing will.

Music

Sax & Violins in the Movies

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5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

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Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Your vote matters! Please research your choices, then VOTE on May 19, 2026.

Voting Guide

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly)

Upcoming Events

More events throughout Idaho

Boise County — Clerk and Coroner Candidate Forum. Thursday, May 7, 2026, 6-8pm at Crouch Community Hall.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 6pm-8pm

Location: Crouch Community Hall | Map: https://maps.app.goo.gl/YiYNbX7nqeuPXb2R8

Who’s running? (alphabetical order, last name)

Clerk: Brandy Gehrls, Nancy L Keeton, Kerri Pattee-Krosch, Eva Polizzi

Coroner: Pamela Garlock, Thelma Medina

Ballot Initiatives in Idaho

We strongly oppose all ballot initiatives, which often are misleadingly written or based on emotion rather than careful legislative deliberation. Related tips from our voting guide include: Read proposed ballot measures / initiatives and bills yourself. Be aware that the titles, statements of purpose, and language can be misleading. Insist that measures be clear, honest, and concise! Are they misleading (many are)?

Don’t sign any petition unless you fully understand its implications.

Abortion Initiative Likely to Make the Ballot — Idaho’s Biggest Pro‑Life Battle Ever Is About to Begin. By Greg Pruett, Honor Idaho (04/24/26). Idaho’s Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act [Ballotpedia] ballot initiative is misleadingly framed as “women’s health.” However, it allows abortions until birth and for early-born non-viable infants without extraordinary measures. This initiative poses the state’s biggest pro-life battle in decades, threatening strong protections in one of America’s reddest states. The act will need only a simple majority of voters to approve in order to pass.

Related

Conservative Voices (not just in your head)

In Idaho…

Op-Eds: By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman

Dorothy Moon has been a tireless champion for conservative values in Idaho. She travels the state and the country — wherever she is needed, at her own expense — to spread positive messages, inspiration, and calls to action for conservatives (especially Republicans) to protect liberty and make Idaho and America thrive.

Integrity in Affiliation (04/30/26). IDGOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon’s op-ed explains the party’s “Integrity in Affiliation” process for Republican primary candidates. Goal is to help Republican voters make informed choices ahead of the May 19 primary. Every two years, candidates are invited to affirm the Idaho Republican Platform (or note disagreements) for voter transparency. See candidate responses. Party provides voter guide with candidate info but makes no endorsements.

It’s Time for Republicans to Step Up (04/23/26). Strategic political engagement influences representation and policy outcomes. Republicans must take a more active role in political processes. Democratic and prior federal leadership actions shaped the the current political landscape. Ronald Reagan emphasized the need for continued civic participation. Idaho’s future redistricting after the 2030 census is an area of concern.

Republican Leadership Keeps Idaho Prosperous and Free (04/16/26). Idaho’s Republican leadership has produced strong outcomes compared to Democratic-led states. Idaho has lower taxes, cost of living, crime, and unemployment when compared to states such as California, Oregon, and Washington. Idaho’s policies better support families, limit government overreach, and promote conservative values such as school choice and traditional social policies. Government should remain limited and avoid adopting policies from other

”blue” states.

More like the above…

TRUTH BOMBS from District 8 Senator Christy Zito. This has been a year especially full of vicious lies and misinformation. Voters need to get off social media (especially Facebook!), stop believing the mailers, text, and phone calls filled with lies, and meet candidates in person. We’re just ordinary citizens who came to Idaho in late 2021 hoping it wouldn’t become California and Oregon, states we fled previously due to the same insanity that’s starting to infect Idaho. We urge citizens to: Look at ACTUAL voting records.

Find out who is funding liars.

Meet candidates in person or speak with them by phone.

Don’t take endorsements from “famous” people or long-time politicians too seriously. Use your own critical thinking.

Use available tools to assess candidates more objectively (Example: Idaho Freedom Foundation's 2026 Freedom Index + our voting guide).

Conservatives: VOTE on May 19, 2026 in the Republican Primary election! If you wait until the November general election, it's TOO LATE!

When Politics Turns Poisonous, And Why Idaho Must Be Better. Zito for Idaho (04/15/26). Idaho Senator Christy Zito describes the unusually nasty 2026 campaign season filled with misleading flyers, ads, and deliberate misinformation (e.g., false claims about a bill and vote counts). She urges voters to slow down, verify facts, prioritize truth over destruction, and uphold Idaho’s standards of fairness and integrity.

When good people go quiet, bad politics grow bold. A call for Idahoans to stand firm and speak out, because when we stay silent, we quietly hand our liberties away. By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (05/03/26).

Silence from good people enables bad politics. She calls for prayer, speaking up, and voting May 19 for principled candidates.

Key points:

Her constitutional principles include limited government, secure borders, parental rights, fiscal responsibility, pro-life.

Her family lost 80-85% of their income after she refused to bend votes for powerful industries, political leaders, and agencies.

Idaho Dairymen’s Association and a handful of powerful dairies (”Big Dairy”/Big Ag) targeted her livelihood.

Governor and Lt. Governor used their influence to punish dissent.

The Slow Fade of Freedom. History Doesn’t Repeat Itself—But It Rhymes. By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (04/27/26).

Liberty erodes gradually through incremental regulations, emergency powers, and centralized control “for the greater good,” rather than sudden loss. Sen. Zuiderveld cites historical patterns from the American Founding, Eastern European “salami tactics,” Chile, and Venezuela and warns against power accumulation, weakened consent, and dependency.

In Idaho District 24, Senator Zuiderveld contrasts her stance limiting government with her opponent’s long insider experience. Please vote on May 19, 2026 to halt the drift toward big government. (See our Voting Guide recommendations.)

Related

Grounded in Idaho Soil, Guarding Idaho Sovereignty. A farm girl’s case for supporting ag while pushing back on federal strings that threaten our water and our freedom. By Sen. Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (04/19/26).

Idaho is turning into a blue border state in so many ways. Illegal immigration is one of the worst. Thank you, Sen. Lenney, for pointing out both the stark problems and real solutions. Idaho needs REAL Constitutional Sheriffs. Voters need to wake up. This is not a joke. Illegal immigration affects EVERYONE, and it’s slavery on all sides: Immigrants are trafficked and enslaved.

Citizens tax dollars support this slavery as schools, hospitals, jails, and more fill up with people here illegally.

Crime goes up. Enforcement goes down due to sheer numbers and lack of will. Every employer who knowingly hires illegal immigrants must be exposed; their customers must vote with their feet to say NO MORE! Every legislator running for re-election must be held accountable. If they voted against good immigration bills or held them in committee — and if they have good challengers — they must be booted out at the ballot box. May 19 is coming up fast. Please vote carefully — and PLEASE VOTE. Check out our Voting Guide for tips and recommendations.

The Men Stopping a Modern Day Slave Trade at the Arizona Border Offered Idaho a Blueprint That Works... but the Idaho’s Sheriffs Association Went to Boise and Said “No Thanks”. Two days at the Arizona-Mexico border with a room full of sheriffs from across the country who all flew in to learn from a model that works. By Sen. Brian Lenney (04/25/26)

Arizona sheriffs combat cartel-driven human trafficking (modern slavery) at the border via surveillance like the Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement (SABRE) program (1,000+ cameras, 116k detections). Video 03:45.

Cartels charge $10k–$30k fees, trap migrants in debt bondage for sex trafficking, drugs, labor; children recycled in fake families.

Idaho legislators visited; offered similar state enforcement bills (e.g., HB 764 criminalizing harboring).

Idaho Sheriffs Association (including Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford, and Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donohue) opposed the bills, most of which died in committee.

More immigration bills proposed in Idaho

In America…

Even if you are angry, please VOTE in the primaries where the most important decisions are made. If you don’t vote out of protest or apathy, you are letting others choose for you. You might not like their choices. And, yes, we know election fraud and illegal voting exist in many places. All the more reason for legal voters to show up in droves and make their voices heard. Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond.

Americans Are Angry — The GOP Might Want To Listen To Them. By Sam Faddis (04/16/26). Americans are angry and the GOP risks low turnout in midterms by failing to deliver on populist/MAGA priorities like accountability, smaller government, ending foreign wars, and addressing economic woes.

Voters see no action on COVID accountability, intelligence abuses, cultural issues, or corporate favoritism (e.g., data centers).

Economic struggles include high debt, housing unaffordability, homelessness, declining optimism.

GOP must listen and enact change or lose support to extremes.

A Half-Century of Household Income. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (04/21/26). Over the past 50 years, U.S. household income has not fared well while government has expanded. Medical care insurance and services have soared in cost as have taxes of all sorts.

Real median household income rose ~40% from 1984–2024, but mainly due to shift to dual-income households from increased female workforce participation.

One income previously supported middle-class lifestyle (home, cars, etc.); now a similar standard typically requires two incomes, with effective hourly pay per household down 40–50%.

Change from 1950 (80%+ mothers with young children at home) to today (~65% dual-income households).

Costs: Family stress, less home time, child neglect, lower birth rates, unaffordable housing/medical care despite tech gains.

Government has expanded and benefitted greatly via inflation (debt relief), more taxpayers, higher medical/tax costs.

Gen Z hit hardest: Lost education (COVID lockdowns), tough jobs/housing, dimmer prospects than grandparents.

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) — Bad Medicine

Don’t Kiss the Baby! AAP Pushes Adults to Get Vaccinated Before Visiting Newborns — Doctors Explain Why That’s Dangerous. Requiring vaccinations for those visiting newborns — known as “cocooning” — is facing renewed criticism from physicians because advice lacks strong scientific support and may pose a greater risk to infants. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. (04/21/26)

Key points:

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine

AI in the Exam Room (04/15/26, video 01:19:11 includes transcript and resources; interview ends ~01:02:00 timestamp). Host: Polly Tommey. Guests: Carolyn Betts, Esq. and Twila Brase, RN. Please don’t miss this important discussion about how your privacy is at risk, especially in a medical facility. Big Brother is here! And HIPAA will not protect you. But, as always, Twila Brase and the other panelists offer some practical suggestions for resisting and reducing surveillance.

Key points

AI scribes (ambient listening devices) in exam rooms transcribe doctor-patient conversations into Electronic Health Record (EHR) notes via speech recognition and large language models (LLMs).

Privacy invasion: Records everything said (including private talks, family discussions, frustrations).

Consent issues: Often implied via signs, bundled forms, or unannounced. Vulnerable patients easily coerced.

Risks: Data errors/hallucinations, liability for doctors, discoverable in court/CPS cases, hacking or alteration of records.

Third-party presence disrupts doctor-patient confidentiality and trust.

Broader context

EHRs prioritize billing and control over care.

Doctors have to do “pajama time” to complete records, leaving less time for patient care.

HIPAA: Permissive data-sharing law, not privacy protection. Enables wide sharing without consent.

Data centers’ needed for AI use massive amounts of electricity and water use

AI limitations include hallucinations and unreliability.

Advice

Ask about and refuse ambient listening. (Ambient listening can be hidden in a doctor’s phone or listening devices in exam room. Ask to have it all turned off. Refuse treatment until it is.)

Refuse HIPAA acknowledgment forms (per HHS)

Seek cash-pay/non-EHR doctors. See Resources > Independent Medical Resources.

Bring an assertive advocate.

Resources (from show notes)

Related

The Spy in Your Car (04/30/26, video 09:08). The Highwire. New Ford patents and a federal mandate buried in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act require new vehicles to passively monitor drivers and disable the car if “impairment” is detected. It’s not just intoxication! Biometric data collected in the cab can be run against law enforcement databases without the driver’s knowledge. Rep. Thomas Massie has filed an amendment to strip the kill-switch mandate, warning the car dashboard could become “judge, jury, and executioner.”

CDC & Surgeon General Picks

‘Cause for Real Concern’: MAHA Activists Criticize Trump’s Pick to Lead CDC. Dr. Erica Schwartz, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CDC, is a physician and former Coast Guard officer and public health official. In a video posted on Instagram, Schwartz said, “When I was a military physician, my job was all about readiness. It was all about public health prevention, vaccines, early detection.” By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (04/17/26)

MAHA activists criticize her pro-vaccine stance, support for mandates, and COVID response roles (vaccine deployment, testing, surveillance). RFK Jr. and Trump praised the pick for restoring CDC mission.

Who Is Nicole Saphier? A working assessment of the new Surgeon General nominee, from a MAHA vantage point. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (04/30/26).

What really upsets us is the POWER that Senator Bill Cassidy has. This is just wrong — even if we agreed with him 100% (which we don’t). No single person in government should have this much power. Period. Committee chairs at national and state levels have more power than is reasonable. Committee member majority should be able to override (without repercussions) a chairperson’s decisions. Louisianans have a chance to vote Sen. Cassidy out of office on May 16, 2026.

Dr. Malone provided a detailed and balanced assessment of Trump’s latest pick for Surgeon General. She replaces Casey Means, whose nomination was stalled and later withdrawn. Dr. Saphier is the third Surgeon General nominee in Trump’s second term.

Key points about Dr. Nicole Saphier:

Breast imaging radiologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK).

Authored the 2020 book Make America Healthy Again, arguing chronic disease from poor lifestyle and flawed healthcare incentives drives high costs.

Ross University MD, Mayo fellowship, MSK director, Fox News contributor.

Supports elderly COVID vaccines but opposed pediatric bivalent boosters as a “political stunt.”

Backs MMR with parental choice on timing.

Moderate-MAHA alignment on prevention and autonomy, mixed on vaccines.

Nominees (Trump 2.0 Surgeon General sequence):

Janette Nesheiwat (withdrawn before Senate hearing). Casey Means (withdrawn). Nicole Saphier (current pick).

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy’s Role:

Chair of Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee

Controls whether Surgeon General nominees advance toward a full Senate vote.

Raised concerns during hearings and committee review, especially about Casey Means, questioning her medical stance on vaccines and related public health claims.

Helped stall Means’ nomination’s progress in committee.

Related

The Senator the mRNA Industry Built. Why Louisiana Republicans Should End Bill Cassidy’s Senate Career on May 16 (and vote for Julia Letlow). By Dr. Robert W. Malone (05/02/26)

Children’s Health Defense Headlines

Clot Thickens?

A friend who is running for County Coroner said these clots definitely are real and being seen by her colleagues. Few are talking about them.

White Amyloid Clots: Spike Protein Gone Wild. Mary Talley Bowden MD, Tom Haviland and Laura Kasner (04/30/26). Embalmers are seeing “calamari” clots in dead bodies, and surgeons are finding them in live ones. What’s inside?

Retired Air Force Major Tom Haviland discusses unusual white fibrous clots observed by embalmers since 2021, linked to COVID shots. These rubbery, amyloid-like clots form from spike protein and lipid nanoparticles altering fibrinogen, appearing in 20-30% of corpses and some living patients.

Clot characteristics: White, tough, calamari-like, solid, stretchy; resistant to natural plasmin and clot-busting drugs; contain high phosphorus/sulfur, abnormal fibrinogen chain ratios.

Evidence: Embalmer surveys (2022-2025) show 66-80% of respondents seeing clots starting mid-2021; catheter lab doctors and patients report similar increases post-vaccines.

Haviland’s involvement: Fired for refusing vaccine; investigated after “Died Suddenly” documentary; collaborates on scientific tests (ICP-MS, HPLC, SEM, Thioflavin T staining).

Response: Limited media coverage; government agencies (FDA/CDC) informed but unresponsive; medical professionals hesitant to speak publicly. Embalmers and funeral directors often won’t speak up.

Related (selected resources; many more exist)

Psychedelic Drugs

After reading about the harms of “miracle” drugs such as SSRIs (e.g., here, here), we’re concerned about this push by the Trump Administration to encourage marijuana and psychedelic drugs. However, our minds are open — expanded? — to the possibilities.

Executive Order Boosting Access To Psychedelic Drugs For The Treatment Of “Serious” Mental Illness Has Major Risks. (04/27/26) By Joe Hoft

President Trump issued an Executive Order to accelerate access to psychedelic drugs (e.g., MDMA, psilocybin, LSD) for treating “serious” mental illness, including PTSD in veterans.

Key points:

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. allocated up to $139M for research via Evidence-Based Validation & Innovation for Rapid Therapeutics (EVIDENT initiative) to develop measurement science for behavioral health treatments.

No identified measurable brain abnormalities for psychiatric diagnoses.

Questions feasibility of double-blind trials due to obvious drug effects.

Concerns over off-label use in children.

Psychedelics in Medicine: Curiosity & Caution. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guest: Dr. Molly Rutherford. (05/01/26, article includes related resources + video 01:02:28)

Webinar with Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Molly Rutherford discusses psychedelic-assisted therapies for addiction, depression, and trauma.

Key points:

Recent Trump executive order accelerates research review, FDA prioritization, and funding for psychedelics like ibogaine. (See article above)

Patient demand driven by treatment-resistant cases.

Current FDA therapies often insufficient.

Strongest evidence: Ketamine for treatment-resistant depression (Harvard info).

Promising but limited evidence: Ibogaine for opioids (cardiac risks), psilocybin for depression/PTSD (Healthline info).

Balance compassion with caution.

Risks include toxicity, variability, impurities.

Need supervised settings and more research.

ABLECHILD: PROPOSED GUIDELINES EXPOSE PSYCHIATRY’S CATASTROPHIC DIAGNOSING & DRUGGING FAILURE. By Joe Hoft (Reprinted from AbleChild, 05/02/26). AbleChild criticizes new psychiatric guidelines for tapering off drugs as too late, arguing psychiatry lacks scientific basis for diagnoses (no identifiable brain abnormalities) and drug mechanisms, overprescribes mind-altering drugs, and ignores informed consent. The group proposes an “Exit Plan” requiring biological tests first, full disclosure on subjective diagnoses, drug unknowns, risks, withdrawal, alternatives, and timelines before prescribing.

What They Don’t Tell Us About Anxiety and Benzodiazepine Dangers. The forgotten treatments for anxiety and the immense dangers of inappropriately prescribed benzodiazepines. By A Midwestern Doctor (05/03/26).

A Midwestern Doctor addresses different anxiety types, root causes, natural/ conventional treatments, and benzodiazepine (benzo) withdrawal strategies. Benzos have limited appropriate uses but are often overprescribed. (This article also mentions psychedelic drugs, so is relevant to the discussion.)

Anxiety viewed as disease of the modern age, with high prevalence and rising rates despite billions spent on treatment.

Benzos target Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) inhibitory system in the brain, similar to alcohol and barbiturates.

Benzos replaced more dangerous barbiturates but carry significant risks: Cognitive impairment, sedation, poor coordination, falls, respiratory depression (especially with opioids), fetal harm, and worsening of anxiety, insomnia, or spasms they treat. Benzos rapidly cause physiologic dependence.

Prescribing issues: Short doctor visits lead to inappropriate long-term use. Many anxiety types exist with varied root causes (often lifestyle-related); medicine often treats it as one condition.

History: Barbiturates were widely used then restricted due to addiction and overdoses. Benzos such as Librium and Valium were aggressively marketed as safe alternatives via deceptive campaigns, becoming blockbusters.

Vaccine Lies

We Now Know How The Government Lied About the COVID Vaccines. For more than 250 years, the same playbook has been used to prop up toxic vaccines. At long last, we have a chance to end it. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/30/26)

Governments and health authorities have long used consistent tactics to promote unsafe vaccines, including COVID-19 shots. COVID vaccines caused unprecedented injuries, eroding trust and offering another chance to challenge the cycle.

Historical pattern: New vaccines are hyped, injuries occur, benefits exaggerated, harms downplayed or hidden to sustain uptake and mandates.

When two or more similar shots (“vaccines”) enter the market together and both have much higher adverse event (AE) rates than older vaccines, PRR becomes heavily masked as “all other vaccines” baseline gets flooded by reports from new vaccine(s). This causes neither new shot to stand out as disproportionate.

COVID-specific: FDA/CDC used flawed statistical methods (e.g., Proportional Reporting Ratio, aka PRR, in VAERS) comparing mRNA vaccines to each other to dismiss safety signals, ignoring comparisons to less toxic vaccines.

Senior FDA analyst (Dr. Ana Szarfman) flagged the issue but was suppressed.

Result: Common COVID vaccine injuries (neurological, autoimmune, cardiac) not officially linked despite data.

Broader context: Decades of cover-ups in polio, thimerosal, and other vaccines to maintain public confidence.

Weight Loss Drug Medicare Coverage

Trump says GLP-1 weight-loss drugs coming at $50 for Medicare patients. By Megan Ziegler (05/03/26). Trump announced GLP-1 weight-loss drugs (Ozempic, Zepbound, Wegovy) for Medicare patients at $50/month, starting July 1, 2026. Previously cost ~$1,300–$2,300. Coverage change affects more than 66 million enrollees.

Related

Medical & Health Resources