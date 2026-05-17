Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

🙏 Dear Readers __________ 🎂 Our Dad, long gone now, would have celebrated his 100th birthday today on May 16, 2026. We still miss and appreciate him greatly. __________ Please subscribe… Please subscribe (free!) to our Substack, or just use Notes links we post to access full issues. We hope you enjoy our work and share it. What’s cooking? This edition focuses on health and medicine articles — especially hantavirus, oral health, and public health — along with a smattering of topics and day brighteners. We also remind you — yet again — to vote in primary elections. Folks, you must vote, even if you’re angry and think your vote doesn’t count. Note… All images from the articles and videos. AI assisted us with summaries but we read or listen to everything we share.

In this issue…

Articles focus on new information about health (especially hantavirus and public health). And, of course, primary elections.

Day Brighteners (or not)

The Way I Heard It

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

____________________

Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals are People Too!

Baby Hippo playing with mom (video 24 sec)

Baby geese buffeted by the wind! Wow, Mom, please make it stop! (video 17 sec; AIgenerated? We don’t know, but it’s cute.)

Lamb Says "Hello World!" (video 21 sec)

Hay is for Horses. Stack Smart! (video 19 sec)

Shark Attacks, Oh My! As Arizona natives, we never saw REAL sharks in this landlocked state.

Artistry

Sewing Scissors — Translation: “Every detail counts!” (our Mom had scissors just like this, which she used for needlepoint projects!)

Calculator — Blast from the Past! + Computers

In the early 1970s, we spent our life savings on an HP-35 calculator, which served us well through college science classes all the way through decades of tax season calculations! What a workhouse that machine was. Thank you, HP.

The 1972 Hewlett Packard HP-35 scientific pocket calculator.

Are you NOT a robot? Prove it!

Medicine — Do You Want Side Effects with That?

Hantavirus is in the news, with the usual mainstream media headlines and messaging from the “World Hype Organization” (WHO) shouting at everyone to “be afraid; be very afraid.” The memes below show the light side of all this. Later in this Substack post, we offer more “serious” coverage by doctors, scientists, and researchers.

Good News from WHO — The US is OUT!

Experts warn that untreated Hantavirus may now progress into “Long Hanta™”…

Hantavirus Protection

Be sure you don’t have an emergency if an emergency phone isn’t installed!

Microplastics — Oops!

At least some scientific facts may not be so scientific after all; they may not even be facts.

Microplastics abound! Or do they? 7,000 false positives per square millimeter. The apparent culprit was the lab gloves. More about the University of Michigan study.

Statins

It starts with Statins… | More about Statins from A Midwestern Doctor (links courtesy of Grok)

Musical Musings

People won’t even steal these things. Plan Accordianly

The Way I Heard It

The Way I Heard It with Mike Rowe.

__________

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

__________

Elections & Voting Guide — May 19!

Your vote matters! Please research your choices, then VOTE on May 19, 2026.

Voting Guide

Please Share

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly)

Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccines

America prides itself on having advanced medical care and the “best” science. Perhaps it’s time to ask some questions about our beliefs. DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Children’s Health Defense Seeks Plaintiffs

We received the following email from Children’s Health Defense and are passing it along unchanged.

Children’s Health Defense Seeking potential plaintiffs for possible COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit

We are seeking individuals who may be interested in being plaintiffs (on behalf of their child) in a potential lawsuit regarding injuries from COVID-19 shots. If you have a child who meets the criteria below, and if you would be interested in speaking with us, please fill out our inquiry form.﻿

﻿﻿

﻿Please share this email with others who may be interested.

Criteria: Your child…﻿

Currently is under the age of 18 (19 in Nebraska and Alabama)

Received one or more COVID-19 shots

Suffered a significant injury as a result of the shot(s)

Has documentation of the brand of shot(s) the child received, when they were received, and where

Has medical records that you are willing to share documenting the child’s injury

Has some evidence suggesting that the injury is related to the shot, for example: time between the shot and injury, statement from medical provider, or other

Does not have any pre-existing conditions that could be pointed to as having caused the injury﻿

Please note that contacting us or speaking with us will not establish an attorney-client relationship and we do not guarantee that you will be asked to participate in any litigation.﻿

We appreciate your interest!﻿

The CHD Legal Team

Hantavirus

So much has been written about hantavirus, first isolated in South Korea and named after the Hanta (Hantaan) River. The takes are hot. Some information is accurate, some not. The trick is knowing the difference between truth and fiction, knowns and unknowns, paid content, and more. We do not know the truth, but offer thoughts and coverage from others so you can make up your own mind and do your own research. Alternative to worrying about hantavirus: Take control over your own health. Cancer, heart disease, strokes, traffic accidents, and drug overdoses, for example, kill many more but rarely receive media or World Health Organization hype. Consider ignoring public health “experts” until you truly understand their motivations, funding sources, and desire to control the actions of others.

Hantavirus as Bioweapon or Psyop

Dr. Clayton Baker

Is This Hantavirus a Bioweapon? If this Hantavirus outbreak proves to be a genuine threat, the key research will be to examine the virus genome for evidence of gain-of-function manipulation. By Independent Medical Alliance, Dr. Clayton J. Baker (05/10/26)

Dr. Baker asks whether Hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondius cruise ship (linked to Argentina) is natural or a bioweapon, citing parallels to early COVID response.

Hantavirus naturally resides in specific rodents; rare human cases usually from inhaling droppings/urine, not person-to-person (except Andes virus).

One natural case treated supportively with recovery.

Ongoing vaccine research by groups including US Army and Moderna; suggests gain-of-function likely if human-to-human transmission confirmed, indicating bioterrorism.

Sayer Ji

Does Hantavirus Survive in Human Sperm? The Real Story Behind the Latest Hantavirus Hysteria. A single Swiss man’s semen sample becomes headline news on three continents. What’s behind the hysteria? A Gates-funded journalism desk, a biosurveillance firm backed by the CIA’s venture capital arm, and a Swiss biodefense laboratory — all feeding each other a story that the underlying science doesn’t support. By Sayer Ji (05/15/26)

What an honest headline would have said “Swiss researchers detect viral RNA fragments in one recovered hantavirus patient’s semen years after recovery. Could not isolate live virus. No sexual transmission of hantavirus has ever been documented in any patient ever.” This is the actual finding. It is genuinely scientifically interesting. It belongs in a virology journal, where it was, until a funded ecosystem decided otherwise. You were not told this version of the story because the version you were told was the one the apparatus paid to be told. — Sayer Ji

Media hysteria over a 2023 study claiming hantavirus RNA persistence in semen produces headlines that exaggerate risks unsupported by science.

The point of sharing this article is to highlight how much funding matters in the news cycle. As Ji explains: This is not a transmission scare. This is N=1 hypothesis generation. And the international press has converted it into a global sexual-transmission emergency. The question is: who benefits when that conversion happens? Follow the money.

Study (N=1 — ONE person!, Andes virus) Detected viral RNA fragments in one Swiss man’s ejaculate up to ~6 years post-infection. No live infectious virus isolated despite attempts. Minimal replication observed. Cell type unclear (not confirmed in sperm). High neutralizing antibodies present (indicate lifelong immunity) No documented sexual transmission of hantavirus ever.

Media Amplified alarm linking to cruise ship cases (which are not related). Cited Airfinity for extended safe-sex guidance akin to Ebola protocols.

Context : Who is spreading the headlines? Spiez Laboratory (Swiss biodefense) Telegraph Global Health Desk (partly Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-funded) Airfinity (biosurveillance firm with In-Q-Tel/CIA investment).



Dr. Robert Malone

Hantavirus and Psychological Bioterrorism. Fear is one of the most powerful drugs ever invented. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (05/11/26)

Hantavirus is a real but rare rodent-borne disease. However, recent media coverage exemplifies “psychological bioterrorism”—the weaponization of fear about diseases to manipulate populations.

Hantavirus infections in the US are extremely rare, tied to specific rodent exposure in certain areas.

Media amplifies fear through apocalyptic framing despite low risk.

Psychological bioterrorism uses speed, vulnerability, confusion, and social pressure to drive panic and compliance.

Patterns repeat from COVID to other pathogens; fear serves political, financial, and bureaucratic goals.

The Hantavirus Panic Machine: When Rare Diseases Become Media Theater. Hantavirus is real but extraordinarily rare. IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon argues the current media panic reflects a broader failure of proportional public health communication. By Independent Medical Alliance, Dr. Joseph Varon (05/11.26)

Like Dr. Malone, Dr. Varon explains that hantavirus is a real but extremely rare disease, with media coverage creating disproportionate panic.

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) known since 1990s; ~1,000 US cases over 30+ years in population >330 million.

Severe when it occurs (30-40% mortality in hospitalized cases) but not common; prevention involves basic rodent control and hygiene.

Media and public health often frame rare events with alarmist language, omitting context and driving fear, similar to post-COVID patterns.

Calls for proportional communication, scientific approach, and focus on actual risk rather than sensationalism.

Hantavirus Spread & Prevention

Dr. Ryan Cole

Hantavirus: What It Is, How It Spreads, and Why It’s Not Cause for Panic. Dr. Ryan Cole explains what hantavirus is, how it spreads through rodent exposure, and why fewer than 1,000 U.S. cases in 30 years means this rare virus isn’t cause for alarm. By Independent Medical Alliance (05/14/26, article with transcript and related resources + video 05:31)

Hantavirus is a rare virus carried by rodents in their droppings, urine, and saliva. It spreads primarily by inhaling contaminated dust in enclosed, low-hygiene environments with rodent infestations. US strains do not spread person-to-person (unlike rare cases with the Andes strain).

Fewer than 1,000 US cases in 30 years.

Symptoms: muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, GI upset, progressing to lung fluid.

Treatment: supportive care and antivirals; good outcomes with early care.

High mortality if untreated, especially in elderly.

[See “Hantavirus Treatment” and Dr. Peter McCullough coverage below for more treatment options.]

Dr. Robert Malone

The Floating Petri Dish. Why the official public health court intellectuals and the media got it all wrong. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (05/16/26)

If your actual goal is to minimize the possibility of human-to-human transmission inside a sealed maritime environment, keeping a dead infected body aboard while confining hundreds of people into shared airspace seems like an odd strategy. The media, meanwhile, has focused almost entirely on the “rare human transmission” narrative while largely ignoring the far more obvious issue: ships are historically one of the most efficient rodent habitats ever created by man. Rats and ships go together like barnacles and saltwater. … The WHO has indicated that it will not share viral sequences isolated from those infected with the United States in retaliation for the US exiting and withdrawing funding from the WHO. — Dr. Robert Malone

Handling and media coverage of the Andes hantavirus outbreak on the Hondius cruise ship overemphasized rare human-to-human transmission while downplaying rodent-borne risks and environmental factors in the confined vessel.

Contents

Viruses evolve through replication and selective pressure from their environment.

Cruise ships are basically floating HVAC experiments.

Bring out your Dead.

Biased Media Coverage

WHO Conflicts of Interest

References

Key points:

Officials quarantined healthy passengers while keeping an infected corpse aboard for nearly two weeks.

Ships are ideal rodent habitats; hantaviruses spread via aerosolized rodent urine, feces, saliva.

Enclosed ship environment with shared air, ventilation, food systems amplifies transmission risks.

Prolonged quarantine could enable viral evolution through replication and selective pressure.

Media and institutions favor dramatic human-spread narratives over sanitation or environmental issues.

Dr. Peter McCullough

WHO blunders on Hantavirus global stage, Q&A 196. Dr. Peter McCullough and Malcolm Out Loud on America Out Loud PULSE (05/14/26, article with transcript + podcast 57 min)

Testing methods are rarely discussed in headlines about “positive” hantavirus cases. But Dr. McCullough does address testing, stating officials are “using a blood PCR test at a very high cycle threshold because the virus is low low density.” This reminds us of COVID-19 testing, where cycle thresholds were cranked up to generate false positives and justification for public health countermeasures such as lockdowns, masks, social distancing, deadly hospital protocols (e.g., isolation from family, remdesivir and other drugs, and ventilation), and mass vaccinations. Consider the playbook when considering the risks and media reports.

Dr. McCullough and Malcom discuss timeline of Hantavirus outbreak on MV Hondias cruise ship, with multiple cases and deaths linked to rodent exposure, high fatality rate, and criticism of WHO response for failing to evacuate and decontaminate properly. Hosts emphasize rodent-to-human transmission, not person-to-person spread.

Hantavirus Basics

Fatal in 38-50% of cases, often due to rapid onset and home deaths.

Transmitted via aerosolized rodent urine/droppings; virus survives 2-3 days outside host.

Incubation typically 7-14 days, not weeks.

Does not spread easily person-to-person.

Cruise Ship Outbreak Timeline

Ship departs April 1.

Dutch man dies April 11; body kept onboard 10 days.

April 24: Wife dies post-disembarkation; British and Swiss men sick (latter confirmed Andes strain).

May 2: German man dies onboard.

May 10: Arrival Tenerife; French woman airlifted to Paris ICU on ventilator/ECMO.

Total cases reported up to 11.

Some PCR tests at high cycle threshold may yield false positives.

Response and Management

WHO knew of Hantavirus by May 2 but kept passengers/crew onboard with dead body.

Passengers locked in cabins; later hazmat procedures used on disembarkation.

Ship may not have undergone pre-voyage checks for rodents.

Ship not decontaminated per standard protocol (airing, bleach, steam cleaning, rodent control, UV).

Crew allowed back onboard; ship sailed to Rotterdam.

Patients at Emory and biosecurity centers; supportive care only, no mention of Favipiravir, HCQ, or ivermectin.

Transmission Clarification

Rodents must be active onboard for ongoing cases.

Droppings not tracked in on shoes; requires fresh droppings in air.

Past example: Gene Hackman’s wife died from rodent droppings in outbuildings.

Prevention Notes

Use rodent traps/baits; seal entry points.

Wear mask when cleaning droppings; wait after trapping.

Cruise advice: Emergency medical kits with antivirals, nasal/throat sprays. [ED NOTE: Dr. McCullough is Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, which sells emergency medical kits and other products.]

Hantavirus Treatment

Dr. Zev Zelenko

How to Treat Hantavirus. By Dr. Zev Zelenko (2022, video 2:48)

Most “experts” tell you hantavirus is “untreatable.” Many admonish, “wait, a vaccine is coming!” We’ve heard all this before. But the late, great Dr. Zev Zelenko had other treatment ideas back in 2022. These worked for a similar single-stranded RNA virus (SARS-CoV-2, aka COVID) and included Vitamin D, Zinc, hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and more. See full Zelenko protocols.

Ivermectin

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden Won’t be selling ivermectin for Texans after all. She’s hit a snag with her supplier. She says, “But stay tuned for plan B. I won’t give up!” | Dr. Bowden’s Substack | Dr. Bowden’s professional website

More about Ivermectin here.

Nicotine

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden. Are you using nicotine to treat long haul covid or vaccine injury?

NOTE: Nicotine patches, not cigarettes, being used. Not all doctors recommend using nicotine, so be careful if you try it.

More references regarding use of nicotine and other treatments for COVID and COVID shot injury:

Oral Health

The Oral Microbiome: What Your Mouth Reveals About Your Health. Could the bacteria in your mouth be driving inflammation, cancer risk, and chronic disease? A Northwestern researcher explains the science and what to do about it. By Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole | Guest: Dr. Mark Cannon (05/09/26, article includes transcript and related links + video 01:10:35)

Dr. Ryan Cole and Dr. Mark Cannon discuss the oral microbiome as a gateway influencing systemic health, inflammation, chronic diseases, and cancer through bacteria like Porphyromonas gingivalis and Fusobacterium nucleatum that can enter the bloodstream or gut.

Oral Microbiome Basics

The oral microbiome consists of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and other microbes that evolved with humans. It aids food processing, nitric oxide production for defense, and immune function. Dysbiosis from diet, medications, and modern factors leads to systemic inflammation.

Connections to Chronic Conditions

Modern Factors and Interventions

Processed foods, sugars, preservatives, antimicrobials (e.g., alcohol mouthwashes, chlorhexidine), and microplastics disrupt the microbiome.

Xylitol has many benefits:

Inhibits pathogens like Streptococcus mutans, Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Reduces cavities, gum disease, miscarriages, low birth weight in trials.

Shifts microbiome toward balance.

Safe natural compound.

Other Recommendations

Airway management.

Avoid processed foods/antimicrobials.

Use xylitol products (gum, toothpaste, mints, sprays), probiotics (e.g., Lactobacillus reuteri), prebiotics.

Additional Topics

Maternal/child health: first 1000 days are critical; xylitol benefits pregnancies.

Salivaomics for diagnostics with thousands of biomarkers.

Limited gum regrowth options currently exist; ongoing research on peptides/ extracellular vesicles (EVs).

Toothpaste: nano trimetaphosphate, L-arginine with xylitol preferred due to fluoride concerns.

Fluoride: Debated as enzyme inhibitor; questions on water fluoridation levels.

Probiotics and Lifestyle

Probiotic use associated with halved cardiovascular hazard ratios and added quality life years. Diet, sleep apnea treatment emphasized.

Related

Public Health

COVID taught us a lot about public health. Nothing says “create a problem (real, conjured, or imagined), scare everyone into mind-numbing dread and irrational behavior, and then offer so-called lifesaving solutions” than Public Health. Aaron Lewis, PhD., discusses the parallels between establishment medicine and public health and religion. Dr. Robert Malone, who has experienced public health inside and out, tells it like it is. Jenna McCarthy explains why paging Dr. AI might not be such a bad idea. Dutch Rojas discusses how the framework of Washington hamstrings RFK Jr. and others wishing to buck the system.

Aaron Lewis, Ph.D.

This article really resonated with us.

‘Religion of Big Pharma’: Doctors, Citizens Face ‘Excommunication’ for Challenging COVID Narratives. Government-backed “religion of Big Pharma” has taken hold in America, rewarding obedience while punishing skepticism and debate. Censorship, vaccine mandates and disciplinary actions against physicians threaten both scientific inquiry and constitutional freedoms. By Aaron Lewis, Ph.D. (05/15/26 includes audio)

The American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) revoked Dr. Peter McCullough’s certifications in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine after he publicly questioned the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines and advocated for alternative COVID-19 treatments. Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik, co-founders of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), faced similar professional excommunication for their promotion of ivermectin as a COVID-19 therapy — their board certifications were stripped for what was deemed the spread of “unproven treatments.” Dr. Scott Atlas, a prominent physician and adviserr to President Donald Trump, was publicly vilified for suggesting a herd immunity approach and challenging mask and lockdown mandates, a stance that led to fierce backlash from the medical establishment and mainstream media. …U.S. senator, Rand Paul, an ophthalmologist, has been relentlessly criticized and marginalized in public discourse, simply for demanding accountability, transparency and debate regarding pandemic policies. …this is the very definition of an established religion, complete with doctrine, clergy, ritual, and enforced belief. In violating the Establishment Clause, our government has not merely blurred the line between church and state — it has redrawn it in the image of a new and powerful orthodoxy, where punishment for heresy is real, and faith in the system is non-negotiable. … In 1633, Galileo Galilei stood before the Catholic Church, accused of heresy for daring to challenge dogma with science. He was forced to recant, silenced and sentenced to house arrest for the rest of his life — his punishment for independent thought and scientific inquiry. If we do not re-examine the government’s role in enforcing medical orthodoxy, we risk trading the freedom to worship for the mandate to obey. Are we willing to let the soul of America, once grounded in faith, reason and liberty, be rewritten by edict, until even the act of questioning becomes a relic of the past? The legacy of Galileo warns us: when debate is forbidden and authority reigns supreme, humanity always loses. — Aaron Lewis, Ph.D.

A government-backed “religion of Big Pharma” has emerged in America, enforcing obedience to COVID (and other) narratives through censorship, mandates, and punishment of dissent, akin to religious dogma.

Key parallels between organized religion and current medical/industrial/pharma complex:

White coats as clerical vestments; “trust the science” as catechism.

Vaccinations and treatments as sacraments/rituals.

Dissent labeled heresy/misinformation, leading to deplatforming, license threats for doctors, and social/professional exclusion for citizens.

Government actions violate the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause by establishing and enforcing this orthodoxy.

Dr. Robert Malone

The Absurdity of Public Health. Serving power, not the public. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (05/13/26, includes 9 minute narrated audio).

The United States medical system, combined with the industrial food complex, kill and maim people on a colossal scale every single year. Heart disease kills over 683,000 Americans annually. Cancer kills another 620,000. Stroke, diabetes, chronic lung disease, sepsis, obesity-related metabolic disease, opioid overdoses, and preventable medical errors collectively account for millions of deaths, disabilities, and shattered families. And yet, if you browse the front page of the CDC website on any given week, there is a decent chance you will find public health officials issuing urgent alerts about backyard chickens, raw milk, pet turtles, or someone hugging a duck too enthusiastically. — Dr. Robert Malone

US public health agencies prioritize minor risks like backyard poultry salmonella, raw milk, and rare hantavirus over major killers such as heart disease, cancer, obesity, diabetes, and medical errors.

Heart disease kills ~683,000 Americans yearly; cancer ~620,000. Medical errors may cause >250,000 deaths.

CDC focuses on low-case issues (e.g., dozens of salmonella from chickens, <30 hantavirus cases/year).

Agencies serve institutional power through fear messaging and theater rather than addressing chronic disease drivers.

Jenna McCarthy

Here’s a Thought: Is Paging Dr. AI a Good Idea? In today’s culture, we crowdsource everything from brand names to bread starters. Here’s what to know about handing your healthcare over to an algorithm. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy (05/11/26)

Jenna McCarthy used ChatGPT for a forehead rash after self-treating worsened it with various products. AI diagnosed over-irritation from products and advised doing nothing, which resolved the issue quickly.

AI may be best for second and third opinions, for researching ahead of doctor appointments — if you can get into a doctor — and for exploring issues that may not need a doctor or may be more quickly and less expensively resolved without one. For people on multiple medications and supplements, AI can be handy for cross-checking drug interactions and side effects. Be sure to read the many excellent comments on McCarthy’s post, including favorite AI assistants. (Note: We find ChatGPT very reluctant to discuss any controversial health issues such as vaccination. Grok is a bit better, but still requires great prodding. Better AIs likely exist, but many charge a subscription fee.)

Many people now use AI for symptoms, diagnoses, and test results; physicians increasingly adopt it for better diagnostics.

AI Benefits: Include unlimited time for history and questions, guardrails, and practical advice.

AI Limitations: Depends on user input quality, trained on official narratives, privacy risks (not HIPAA-bound).

AI complements but may not replace doctors for serious issues; use wisely for information and context.

Dutch Rojas

Kennedy Is Not Failing. The Framing He Adopted Protects The Cartel. Highly educated people write what they mean. The sentence is false. Its falsity is the most useful tool the cartel has ever received. By Dutch Rojas (05/15/26)

There are many causes of chronic disease, from lack of certain vitamins, sleep, exercise, and sunlight; to pesticides and toxic spraying; to bad foods. But for us, vaccines are the elephant in the room. With no liability for vaccine manufacturers, increasing doses since the late 1980s (now close to 90 before age 18!), mandates for many workers and schools, no true placebo testing, and most infectious diseases at bay due to hygiene and public works, we’re left with jabs as a big — perhaps the biggest — contributor to chronic disease and its accompanying costs. With chronic disease galloping through the population, hospitals, drugs, and other abuses you point out so clearly swoop in and take over like the cartels they are. 1-2-3- Playbook: Create customers (with chronic disease and fear). Create “solutions” (with doctors, hospitals, insurance, drugs and bad policies). Create high costs to individuals and the nation.

RFK Jr.’s health framing, centered on Calley Means’ claim that “90% of healthcare costs are tied to chronic diseases preventable/reversible by food,” is false and protects the healthcare cartel.

The 90% figure from a 2017 RAND study means 60% of adults with chronic conditions account for 90% of spending; it does not mean 90% of spending treats chronic disease. RAND authors disavowed the popular framing.

Actual chronic disease treatment costs ~$2.2T of $5.3T total (~42%).

This model misdirects from cartel mechanics such as facility fees, 340B drug pricing, Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) rebates, and consolidation untouched by HHS.

Stand for Health Freedom Petition — “Alternative” Health

“Alternative” health is on the chopping block - stop the elimination of NCCIH! (posted 05/14/26)

The following is copied from an email received 5/14/26. Please consider signing this petition. It’s also posted on a Substack Note for you to share here: https://substack.com/@bige47/note/c-259107429

For years, Americans have been told there’s “not enough evidence” for nutrition, chiropractic care, supplements, acupuncture, and other non-drug approaches to health. Now the federal government wants to eliminate the very agency responsible for researching them. The White House’s proposed budget would shut down the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), the only NIH center focused on whole-person, non-pharmaceutical health research. Send Congress a message today: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/2027budget/ Americans do not want drug-centered medicine to have a monopoly on healthcare. TAKE ACTION: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/2027budget/ NCCIH has helped build the scientific support for non-drug and non-addictive approaches to pain care, including therapies that have helped reduce reliance on opioids during the opioid crisis. The center has also funded research into supplements, whole-person health, and how nutrition, lifestyle, and integrative therapies affect the body. Its research has even helped the Veterans Health Administration expand “Whole Health” care for the men and women who served our country. Because NCCIH focuses on prevention, nutrition, and non-drug therapies instead of pharmaceutical development, it has often been overlooked during budget fights. But at a time when Americans are demanding more health freedom and more focus on root-cause healing, this should be the moment we expand this research, not eliminate it. Tell Congress today: Americans want research into all approaches to health, not just pharmaceutical ones. Yours in health freedom, Stand for Health Freedom

Medical & Health Resources