Too Many Notes 12/07/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here or click the Notes link at the top of our Substack in your browser. Then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
Check Out the Latest Headlines Outside Our Substack 🆕
ED NOTE
Below are the websites and Substacks we visit most frequently for headlines and breaking news. We sincerely hope you'll use these resources to stay informed of current events. We won't duplicate the headlines in our Substack unless we have something special to say about them. There's simply not enough time in the day!
The recommended resources are free, though you can upgrade to paid if you wish.
We have ZERO financial conflicts of interest in our recommendations, merely desiring to avoid duplication of our efforts.
National / International
AND Magazine: Read
Coffee & Covid News: Read
Gateway Pundit Headlines: Website
Vigilant Fox Headlines: Read
Idaho
Idaho.One (Your Favorite Sources in One Place): Read
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 12/06/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
If you'd just like to view the notes as we publish them, you can do that too. Go to our main substack page (https://eolson47.substack.com/) in your browser and click the Notes link on the menu bar. You also can "Follow" by clicking the profile picture next to the byline (under the title of a post), then click the three-dots (...) button menu and choose Follow. Notes will appear in your Home feed on Substack.
Search 🔎
Looking for something special?
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
We must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Pardon Me? A collection of stories, memes, and videos about the family patriarch who pardons his own (posted 12/02/24)
The Augean Stables of D.C. By Ralph K. Ginorio (12/01/24) — this also might belong in the “Best of America…” because it offers a way forward.
Paradise Lost. What happens when Heaven on Earth doesn’t work out. By Switter’s World (12/05/24)
Some Days are Diamonds. Some weeks are stones. By Switter’s World (12/06/24)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Something Wonderful. I know, I know, flashmobs are so last week. By Switter’s World (11/30/24)
Celebrating Simple Gifts. Seeking a peaceful, connected centeredness. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (12/02/24)
A Small Expression of Gratitude. I thank you one and all for supporting me. By Switter’s World (12/03/24)
Beautiful Music for Your Day (12/07/24)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
DEI Ending (or Slowing Down)
University of Michigan Stops Soliciting DEI Statements for Hiring, Promotion. The university is ending DEI statements for faculty hiring, reflecting a national trend to reassess controversial diversity policies. By Tom Ozimek (12/05/24)
Southwest Airlines Agrees to End DEI Employment Practices in Response to Lawsuit. By By Matt McGregor (12/04/24)
Press Release: Attorney General Labrador Successfully Defends Idaho’s Abortion Trafficking Laws at Ninth Circuit. By Press Release (12/02/24)
PragerU: Can you pass the US Citizenship Exam? (posted 12/03/24)
American Thought Leaders: Why We Teach Our First Graders Shakespeare. Host: Jan Jekielek; Guest Michael Fitzgerald (11/30/24, podcast 58min)
What is a Doctor? Documentary. By Dr. Simone Gold (11/26/24, video 01:09:36)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
TRUMP: Tracking Trump Appointments (updated as needed)
Idaho Republican Party News. Idaho Electoral College Vote, Op-Ed: Misrepresenting Idaho in the Media, and Op-Ed: Big Stick Energy (posted 12/07/24)
Health Freedom Idaho Day at the Capitol, January 22, 2025, 9am-4pm (posted 12/07/24)
Idaho Freedom Caucus Prepares for the 2025 Legislative Session. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (12/06/24)
Idaho House and Senate Leadership Elected (updated 12/07/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
🐷 ICYMI: Pork, It’s What’s for Dinner. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/25/24)
Low-income Americans ‘are easy marks’ for IRS, ATF, DEA while Biden pardons son for tax fraud, gun and drug crimes. By Dr. Simone Gold (12/05/24)
Use Cash More! New app: Cashmore Directory of Businesses Offering Discounts for Cash Payments (posted 12/05/24)
Idaho Taxes 101. Idaho Freedom Caucus (12/03/24)
Fiscal Fridays: Shining the Light on Luma (11/29/24, video 6:01 includes transcript)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Op-Ed: Do Not Weaken the Office of Sheriff. By Doug Traubel (12/06/24)
Press Release: Attorney General Labrador Successfully Defends Idaho’s Abortion Trafficking Laws at Ninth Circuit. By Press Release (12/02/24)
Idaho Governor Brad Little Press Release | Idaho State Police troopers deployed to Texas for fourth border mission (12/02/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI 🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (updated regularly)
Who's Trying to Stop America Becoming Healthy Again? Untangling the century of dark industry tactics that have poisoned the health of America. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/05/24)
The Highwire & ICAN
“No Records Found” — Segment 1: CDC Busted for Having No Data to Support its Claim that Most COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredients Can Be Found in Food. By ICAN - Informed Consent Action Network (12/02/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 400: W.H.O.’s TO THANK (11/28/24, video 01:37:46). Host: Del Bigtree
ENT Pearls of Wisdom. By Dr. Mary Talley Bowden (12/03/24, podcast 57:48)
COVID
House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic on December 2, 2024 — Three articles and related information (posted 12/04/24)
Light a candle and join the world’s first COVID Memorial Day on December 8 (posted 12/03/24)
Seeking Justice for Hospital Deaths and Injuries Due to COVID Protocols — Call for California Handwritten Letters (posted 12/02/24)
Current Pfizer Board Member and Former Trump Appointed FDA Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb. His loyalty to Pfizer is apparently so strong he is willing to be publicly disloyal to Trump and attack Trump's pick for HHS Secretary with false claims about vaccines. By Aaron Siri, Esq (12/02/24)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD): Trump’s Picks for Surgeon General and Top Posts at FDA, CDC Earn Mixed Reviews. President-elect Donald Trump’s nominees to lead three key federal public health agencies “would help the incoming president shift the priorities of agencies that are linchpins in public health.” By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (11/26/24)
What’s Wrong with the FDA & Big Pharma? (posted 12/1/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 42: 12-5-2024 — "Banning The Bioweapon". Host: Intentional w/Mic Meow | Guests: Laura Demaray, RN and John Tribble, MD (12/06/24, video 51:07)
Australian excess deaths are highly correlated with the number of booster vaccinations. Booster shots correlated strongly with excess deaths. Changing the number of unvaccinated people didn't change the excess deaths. Who would have guessed? By Steve Kirsch (12/04/24)
Interviews with Dr Robert Yoho, and The Truth Expedition. Wide ranging discussion re: all things spikey. By Scott Marsland, FNP-C (12/03/24)
BREAKING - New Study Demands Immediate Moratorium on COVID-19 mRNA Injections. Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 modRNA Vaccines: Dangerous Genetic Mechanism of Action Released before Sufficient Preclinical Testing. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (12/01/24)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (12/01/24)
Weather Engineering & Climate
Geoengineering / Weather Engineering: We recently updated Geoengineering / Weather Engineering sections of articles about Cloud Seeding in Idaho and Health Freedom Solutions for Idaho and Beyond (posted 12/06/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Bureau of Land Management. Idaho Lava Ridge Wind Project. Lava Ridge Wind Project Record of Decision (ROD) (posted 12/07/24)
FINCEN Requirement May Be Finis (posted 12/06/24, update 12/07/24)
On the malicious attempts to erase webpage archives - and rewrite history? By Dr. Simone Gold (12/04/24)
Pardon Me? A collection of stories, memes, and videos about the family patriarch who pardons his own (posted 12/02/24)
The History of the Intelligence State - Mike Benz lecture at Hillsdale College (09/23/24, video 41:51, includes good audience comments)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
Crazy Court Hearing (like a den of thieves). By Ammon Bundy (12/04/24, video 31:47)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 11/30/24)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.