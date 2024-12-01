Too Many Notes 11/30/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here or click the Notes link at the top of our Substack in your browser. Then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
Check Out the Latest Headlines Outside Our Substack 🆕
ED NOTE
Below are the websites and Substacks we visit most frequently for headlines and breaking news. We sincerely hope you'll use these resources to stay informed of current events. We won't duplicate the headlines in our Substack unless we have something special to say about them. There's simply not enough time in the day!
The recommended resources are free, though you can upgrade to paid if you wish.
We have ZERO financial conflicts of interest in our recommendations, merely desiring to avoid duplication of our efforts.
National / International
AND Magazine: Read
Coffee & Covid News: Read
Gateway Pundit Headlines: Website
Vigilant Fox Headlines: Read
Idaho
Idaho.One (Your Favorite Sources in One Place): Read
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 11/29/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
Resources for Conservative Articles & News
We try to give you the best bang for our time-spent buck, but it’s hard to guess what each reader will want to know. We encourage you to consult the many excellent resources we’ve provided on the Resources page of our Substack, while we focus on items you might miss or might be suppressed in media you typically see.
Here’s the Quick Index to all the resources: https://eolson47.substack.com/i/136557135/quick-index. We hope you find these articles helpful. They're just the tip of the iceberg. Simply pick and choose what interests you on a rainy day!
Drips & Drops 💦
If you'd just like to view the notes as we publish them, you can do that too. Go to our main substack page (https://eolson47.substack.com/) in your browser and click the Notes link on the menu bar. You also can "Follow" by clicking the profile picture next to the byline (under the title of a post), then click the three-dots (...) button menu and choose Follow. Notes will appear in your Home feed on Substack.
Search 🔎
Looking for something special?
Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
The Worst of America & the World👎
While all may seem quiet on the Western front (barring the start of WWIII), we must not stop working for liberty, justice, and sane reality. Stay humble and vigilant no matter how many battles you win.
Monty Python's The life of Brian - “I want to be a woman” (posted 11/23/24, video 01:43)
Peanut and Puppycide. The punishment for the non-compliant. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (11/21/24)
The Silence Is Deafening. World War III May Be Just Around The Corner. By Sam Faddis (11/26/24, video 12:59)
The Best of America & Around the World!👍
Something uplifting for your day!
Adulting. Where are my cattle? By Switter’s World (11/23/24)
Dad, Dad, the toilets are smoking! Priceless (11/21/24, video 21 sec)
All Gave Some. Some gave all. By Switter’s World (11/24/24)
Pre-Thanksgiving Videos to Make You Smile (posted 11/27/24)
DOGE Days Official Trailer, Starring Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Coming January 20th (video 01:41)
Labrador Letter - Thanksgiving 2024. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (11/27/2024)
Note: Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
🏛️🥔 2nd Amendment
"From My Cold Dead Hands" Priorities - 2A. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (11/25//24)
Adulting. Where are my cattle? By Switter’s World (11/23/24)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below
BSU Women’s Volleyball Refuses to Play Male Player, Ending Their Season. By Greg Pruett (11/27/24)
Walmart Caves! Walmart is ending its woke policies. By Robby Starbuck (11/26/24)
Home Schools: Show Me the Money. By Suzanne Kearney (11/24/24)
Vermont Family Takes Legal Battle to Supreme Court After Six-Year-Old Administered Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Without Parental Consent at Public School Clinic. By Jim Hoft (11/25/24)
The Transgender Industrial Complex (several articles, posted 11/27/24)
🏛️🥔 Elections & Election Integrity
Read more about election integrity.
TRUMP: Tracking Trump Cabinet Appointments (Epoch Times)
Trump Nominates Dr. Jay Bhattacharya the Co-Author of the Great Barrington Declaration as New NIH Director. By Jim Hᴏft (11/26/24)
Financial Rebellion: Critical Economic Issues and People to Track in the Trump Transition. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Polly Tommey and Carolyn Betts, Esq. (11/21/24, video 01:01:13 includes transcript)
HHS and MAHA Appointments. Many are disappointed. Welcome to Washington, DC politics. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (11/26/24)
🏛️🥔 Government, Taxes, Spending & Money
Misappropriation of Idaho’s Public Funds. Idaho State University (ISU) and Bannock County misused one time appropriations of almost $1 million (11/26/24). Articles by Glenneda ZUIDERVELD and Idaho Freedom Foundation, video by Nowhere to Hyde
🐷 Pork, It’s What’s for Dinner. By Idaho Freedom Foundation (11/25/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration, Law & Order
Securing America’s Borders. The border is closed, outside countries must stop the flow, and illegal immigrants will be sent home. A collection of articles (posted 11/27/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI 🔥Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho (updated regularly)
A Midwestern Doctor (AMD)
The Great Dangers of Blood Pressure Medications. Unraveling the blood pressure scam (11/27/24)
What Makes Hospitals So Deadly and How Can We Fix It? November's Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (11/24/24)
FLCCC:
The Highwire and ICAN Legislate
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 398: FACE THE FACTS (11/14/24, video 01:42:10). Host: Del Bigtree Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq.
ICAN’s Lawsuit Results in CDC Deleting its Policy of Censoring Claimed “Misinformation”! (11/26/24)
The best boost to your immune system … is a natural exposure. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (11/26/24)
What the CDC is Telling People about Flu, COVID, and RXV Vaccines vs. TRUTH & Informed Consent (posted 11/25/24)
Vermont Family Takes Legal Battle to Supreme Court After Six-Year-Old Administered Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Without Parental Consent at Public School Clinic. By Jim Hoft (11/25/24)
9 Shocking COVID Truths They’ll Never Admit to You. This is the perfect piece to share with your friends who haven’t woken up yet. By The Vigilant Fox (11/23/24)
Vaccines & Vaccine Injury
ICYMI:🔥FDA: Vaccine Package Inserts & Product Approvals (posted 09/18/24)
ICYMI🔥NEW UPDATES & TEMPLATE LETTERS: 🔥🚫💉HEALTH & HUMANITY WON!!!!! Idaho’s Southwest District Health (SWDH) Did the Right Thing! Following a 4-3 vote, the health district will no longer offer COVID-19 SHOTS! to its residents! THIS IS HUGE! (updated as needed)
Dangers beyond the spike protein … antibodies that result in autoimmunity. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (11/29/25)
The Ceremony of Innocence. By Dr. Naomi Wolf (11/28/24)
My Biggest Battle Documentary (11/27/24, video 52:47 includes transcript)
Pfizer pregnancy trial showed the COVID shots increased AESIs (like major congenital abnormalities) in newborns by over 4X. There was no benefit in terms of reduced COVID infections. But vaccinated moms had major adverse events happen to their babies at a rate 4.2X higher than unvaxxed moms. Does anyone care? By Steve Kirsch (11/26/24)
Vax Facts: Resources for Deciding & Just A Mom's Perspective (11/16/24 and 11/25/24 videos)
Silver Bullet. Both precision aiming and random firing in all directions are hoped for. Address to Northern Ireland Parliament as they consider draconian legislation to allow forcible injection of “vaccines.” By Dr Mike Yeadon and Tim West (11/25/24, video 21:50)
Children’s Health Defense
Most Read News of the Week (11/24/24)
Weather Engineering & Climate
Pennsylvania and Other Updates on Cloud Seeding and Proposed Geoengineering Legislation (posted 11/29/24)
ICAN Obtains Evidence Showing the Government is Ramping Up Geoengineering Research (11/27/24)
Florida Republican Lawmaker Introduces Legislation to BAN Weather Engineering Amid Rising Concerns Over Climate Manipulation. By Jim Hoft (11/27/24)
The Hotshot Wakeup: Podcast. USC Study Says Fire Retardants Are "Laden With Toxic Heavy Metals." Wapiti Fire Camp Burn Over Report. (11/27/24 57:00, includes transcript)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Globalism, War, Censorship & Meritocracy
See also “Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury” which is part of the tyranny-industrial complex.
Top Media Outlet Killed My Piece Praising "Make America Healthy Again" Coalition After Editorial Board Lambasted RFK Jr. A view from the inside: how the corrupt media machine sinisterly operates. No dissent permitted, period. By Rav Arora (11/22/24)
Vermont Family Takes Legal Battle to Supreme Court After Six-Year-Old Administered Experimental COVID-19 Vaccine Without Parental Consent at Public School Clinic. By Jim Hoft (11/25/24)
Taxpayer Funded Censorship: How Government is Using Your Tax Dollars to Silence Your Voice. $127M was spent just studying and countering Covid-related speech. By OpenTheBooks (11/22/24)
Peanut and Puppycide. The punishment for the non-compliant. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (11/21/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Silence Is Deafening. World War III May Be Just Around The Corner. By Sam Faddis (11/26/24, video 12:59)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 11/23/24)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.